Cencora Reports Fiscal 2025 Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year End Results

Revenue of $83.7 Billion for the Fourth Quarter, a 5.9 Percent Year-Over-Year Increase
Fourth Quarter GAAP Diluted EPS of $(1.75) and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $3.84
Revenue of $321.3 Billion for Fiscal Year 2025, a 9.3 Percent Year-Over-Year Increase
Fiscal Year 2025 GAAP Diluted EPS of $7.96 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $16.00
Company increases its quarterly dividend by 9 percent
Company raises its long-term guidance expectations
Cencora, Inc. (NYSE: COR) today reported that in its fiscal year 2025 fourth quarter ended September 30, 2025, revenue increased 5.9 percent to $83.7 billion. Revenue increased 9.3 percent to $321.3 billion for fiscal year 2025. On the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $(1.75) for the September quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $0.02 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted diluted EPS, which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes items described below, increased 15.0 percent to $3.84 in the fiscal fourth quarter. For fiscal year 2025, diluted GAAP EPS increased 5.7 percent to $7.96 . For fiscal year 2025, adjusted diluted EPS increased 16.3 percent to $16.00.
"Cencora furthered key initiatives in fiscal 2025 to fortify our leading position in healthcare, most notably by enhancing our position in specialty through our acquisition of RCA as well as the decision to strategically refocus our existing business portfolio," said Bob Mauch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cencora. "Our strategic drivers of prioritizing growth-oriented investments, accelerating digital transformation, cultivating a best-in-class team member culture, and enabling productivity position Cencora to drive value for our stakeholders."
"As we move into fiscal 2026, we are catalyzing growth and innovation, with our purpose at the core of all we do," Mr. Mauch continued. "Our increased long-term guidance reflects our confidence that Cencora's foundation in pharmaceutical distribution and leading capabilities, coupled with our focused execution will continue driving growth well into the future."
Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Summary Results
|
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
|
Revenue
|
$83.7B
|
$83.7B
|
Gross Profit
|
$3.0B
|
$2.9B
|
Operating Expenses
|
$2.9B
|
$1.9B
|
Operating Income
|
$19M
|
$1.0B
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
$78M
|
$78M
|
Income Tax Expense
|
$146M
|
$197M
|
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Cencora
|
$(340)M
|
$751M
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
$(1.75)
|
$3.84
|
Diluted Shares Outstanding
|
193.9M
|
195.3M
Below, Cencora presents descriptive summaries of the Company's GAAP and adjusted (non-GAAP) quarterly and fiscal year results. In the tables that follow, GAAP results and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are presented. For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, including adjustments made in the periods presented, please refer to the Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures following the tables.
Fourth Quarter GAAP Results
- Revenue: In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, revenue was $83.7 billion, up 5.9 percent compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year, reflecting a 5.7 percent increase in revenue within U.S. Healthcare Solutions and a 7.6 percent increase in revenue within International Healthcare Solutions.
- Gross Profit: Gross profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $3.0 billion, an 18.5 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, primarily due to an increase in gross profit in the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment and a LIFO credit in the current year quarter compared to a LIFO expense in the prior year quarter, offset in part by lower gains from antitrust litigation settlements in the current year quarter. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 3.53 percent, an increase of 38 basis points from the prior year quarter due to the increase in U.S. Healthcare Solutions gross profit margin, driven primarily by the January 2025 acquisition of Retina Consultants of America ("RCA").
- Operating Expenses: In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, operating expenses were $2.9 billion, up 24.1 percent from the same period in the previous fiscal year, primarily due to: (i) a $723.9 million goodwill impairment charge related to PharmaLex in the current year period compared to a similar $418.0 million charge in the prior year period; (ii) an increase in distribution, selling, and administrative expenses as a result of the January 2025 acquisition of RCA and to support our revenue growth; and (iii) an increase in acquisition-related deal and integration expenses primarily due to the acquisition of RCA. The growth in expenses was offset in part by a decrease in litigation and opioid-related expenses compared to the prior year quarter. Operating expenses as a percentage of revenue in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter was 3.51 percent compared to 2.99 percent for the same period in the previous fiscal year.
- Operating Income: In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, operating income was $18.5 million, an 85.4 percent decrease compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, primarily due to the increase in operating expenses, offset in part by the increase in gross profit. Operating income as a percentage of revenue was 0.02 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 0.16 percent for the same period in the previous fiscal year.
- Interest Expense, Net: In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, net interest expense was $77.8 million, an increase of $56.9 million versus the prior year quarter due to an increase in interest expense as a result of our issuance of senior notes and a variable-rate term loan to finance a portion of the January 2025 acquisition of RCA and increased revolving credit facility borrowings to cover short-term working capital needs.
- Income Tax Expense: Income tax expense was $146.0 million and $117.7 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and 2024, respectively, and did not benefit from the PharmaLex goodwill impairments, which were largely not deductible for income tax purposes.
- Diluted Earnings Per Share: Diluted earnings per share was $(1.75) in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, a decrease of $1.77 compared to the previous fiscal year's fourth quarter.
- Diluted Shares Outstanding: Diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 were 193.9 million, a decrease of 2.1 percent versus the prior fiscal year fourth quarter primarily due to share repurchases.
Fourth Quarter Adjusted (non-GAAP) Results
- Revenue: No adjustments were made to the GAAP presentation of revenue. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, revenue was $83.7 billion, up 5.9 percent compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year, reflecting a 5.7 percent increase in revenue within U.S. Healthcare Solutions and a 7.6 percent increase in revenue within International Healthcare Solutions.
- Adjusted Gross Profit: Adjusted gross profit in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $2.9 billion, an 18.4 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, primarily due to an increase in gross profit in the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment. Adjusted gross profit as a percentage of revenue was 3.47 percent in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, an increase of 37 basis points when compared to the prior year quarter due to the increase in U.S. Healthcare Solutions gross profit margin primarily due to the January 2025 acquisition of RCA.
- Adjusted Operating Expenses: In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, adjusted operating expenses were $1.9 billion, a 17.5 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, primarily due to an increase in distribution, selling, and administrative expenses as a result of the January 2025 acquisition of RCA and to support our revenue growth. Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenue in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter was 2.25 percent, an increase of 22 basis points when compared to the prior year quarter.
- Adjusted Operating Income: In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, adjusted operating income was $1.0 billion, a 20.2 percent increase compared to the same quarter in the prior fiscal year due to the increase in gross profit, offset in part by the increase in operating expenses. Adjusted operating income as a percentage of revenue was 1.22 percent in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, an increase of 14 basis points when compared to the prior year quarter.
- Interest Expense, Net: No adjustments were made to the GAAP presentation of net interest expense. In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, net interest expense was $77.8 million, an increase of $56.9 million versus the prior year quarter due to an increase in interest expense as a result of our issuance of senior notes and a variable-rate term loan to finance a portion of the January 2025 acquisition of RCA and increased revolving credit facility borrowings to cover short-term working capital needs.
- Adjusted Effective Tax Rate: The adjusted effective tax rate was 20.6 percent for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to 20.3 percent in the prior year quarter.
- Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share: Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $3.84 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, a 15.0 percent increase compared to $3.34 in the previous fiscal year's fourth quarter.
- Adjusted Diluted Shares Outstanding: Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 were 195.3 million, a decrease of 1.4 percent versus the prior fiscal year fourth quarter primarily due to share repurchases.
Segment Discussion
The Company is organized geographically based upon the products and services it provides to its customers under two reportable segments: U.S. Healthcare Solutions and International Healthcare Solutions.
U.S. Healthcare Solutions Segment
U.S. Healthcare Solutions revenue was $75.8 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 5.7 percent compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal year primarily due to overall market growth primarily driven by unit volume growth, including increased sales of specialty products to health systems and physician practices and products labeled for diabetes and/or weight loss in the GLP-1 class. Segment operating income of $872.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was up 25.1 percent compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year due to an increase in gross profit, as a result of increased product sales and the January 2025 acquisition of RCA, offset in part by an increase in operating expenses.
International Healthcare Solutions Segment
International Healthcare Solutions revenue was $7.9 billion in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 7.6 percent compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year. Segment operating income in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 was $150.7 million, a decrease of 2.0 percent, primarily due to lower operating income at our specialized consulting services business, offset in part by increases in operating income for all other business units in the segment. On a constant currency basis, International Healthcare Solutions revenue increased by 5.7 percent and operating income decreased by 6.0 percent.
Fiscal Year 2025 Summary Results
|
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
|
Revenue
|
$321.3B
|
$321.3B
|
Gross Profit
|
$11.5B
|
$11.2B
|
Operating Expenses
|
$8.8B
|
$7.0B
|
Operating Income
|
$2.6B
|
$4.2B
|
Interest Expense, Net
|
$292M
|
$292M
|
Effective Tax Rate
|
30.6%
|
20.6%
|
Net Income Attributable to Cencora
|
$1.6B
|
$3.1B
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
$7.96
|
$16.00
|
Diluted Shares Outstanding
|
195.2M
|
195.2M
Summary Fiscal Year GAAP Results
In fiscal year 2025, GAAP diluted EPS was $7.96 compared to $7.53 in the prior fiscal year. Revenue increased 9.3 percent from the prior fiscal year to $321.3 billion. Gross profit increased 15.8 percent to $11.5 billion primarily due to an increase in gross profit in the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment and larger gains from antitrust litigation settlements. Operating expenses increased 14.4 percent largely due to: (i) increased distribution, selling, and administrative expenses, primarily due to the January 2025 acquisition of RCA and to support our revenue growth; (ii) a larger goodwill impairment related to PharmaLex; and (iii) an increase in acquisition-related deal and integration expenses primarily due to the acquisition of RCA. Operating income increased 20.8 percent due to the increase in gross profit, offset in part by the increase in operating expenses. Operating income margin increased by 8 basis points to 0.82 percent. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding in fiscal 2025 were 195.2 million, down 2.5 percent from the prior fiscal year primarily due to share repurchases.
Summary Fiscal Year Adjusted (non-GAAP) Results
In fiscal year 2025, adjusted diluted EPS was $16.00 compared to $13.76 in the prior fiscal year. Revenue increased 9.3 percent to $321.3 billion. Adjusted gross profit increased 15.1 percent to $11.2 billion primarily due to the increase in gross profit in the U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment. Adjusted operating expenses increased 14.8 percent to $7.0 billion largely driven by an increase in distribution, selling, and administrative expenses, primarily due to the January 2025 acquisition of RCA and to support our revenue growth. Adjusted operating income increased 15.8 percent to $4.2 billion due to the increase in gross profit, offset in part by the increase in operating expenses. Adjusted operating income margin increased by 7 basis points to 1.31 percent, primarily due to the January 2025 acquisition of RCA. Diluted weighted average shares outstanding in fiscal 2025 were 195.2 million, down 2.5 percent from the prior fiscal year primarily due to share repurchases.
Recent Company Highlights
Cencora announced $1 billion in investments through 2030 to strengthen its U.S. distribution network, expand capacity and increase resilience. The planned investments include opening a second national distribution center, expanding multiple distribution center facilities and increasing cold chain storage capacity to support the growth of specialty pharmaceuticals.
Dividend Declaration
On November 4, 2025, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share, a 9 percent increase in its quarterly dividend rate from $0.55 per common share. The quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share is payable December 1, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2025.
Reportable Segments (revised as of October 1, 2025)
Recently, Cencora undertook a strategic review of its business to ensure alignment with its growth priorities and strategic drivers. As a result of this review, the Company has reorganized certain business components within its reporting structure. Beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the Company's reporting structure will be comprised of U.S. Healthcare Solutions, International Healthcare Solutions, and Other. The U.S. Healthcare Solutions reportable segment will consist of U.S. Human Health (excluding legacy U.S. Consulting Services). The International Healthcare Solutions reportable segment will consist of Alliance Healthcare, Innomar, World Courier, and strategic components of PharmaLex. Other, which is not considered a reportable segment, will consist of businesses for which the Company has begun to explore strategic alternatives and includes MWI Animal Health, Profarma, U.S. Consulting Services and the other components of PharmaLex.
Fiscal Year 2026 Expectations
The Company does not provide forward-looking guidance on a GAAP basis as certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. Please refer to the Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures following the tables for additional information.
Fiscal Year 2026 Expectations on an Adjusted (non-GAAP) Basis
|
|
2026 Guidance
|
Fiscal 2025 Actuals
|
Revenue
|
5% to 7% growth
|
$321.3B
|
U.S. Healthcare Solutions Segment (1)
|
5% to 7% growth
|
$285.0B
|
International Healthcare Solutions Segment (1)(2)
|
6% to 8% growth
|
$28.3B
|
Other (1)
|
0% to 4% growth
|
$8.2B
|
Adjusted operating income
|
8% to 10% growth
|
$4.2B
|
U.S. Healthcare Solutions Segment (1)
|
9% to 11% growth
|
$3.3B
|
International Healthcare Solutions Segment (1)(2)
|
5% to 8% growth
|
$588M
|
Other (1)
|
1% to 4% decline
|
$352M
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
$17.45 to $17.75
|
$16.00
|
Net interest expense
|
$315M to $335M
|
$292M
|
Adjusted effective tax rate
|
20% to 21%
|
20.6%
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
~194M
|
195.2M
|
Adjusted free cash flow
|
~$3.0B
|
$3.0B
|
Capital expenditures
|
~$900M
|
$668M
|
(1) For further detail on fiscal 2025 revised reportable segment information, please reference Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's form 8-K dated November 5, 2025.
Long-Term Guidance
To reflect the strength in the Company's businesses and continued execution, the Company is raising its long-term guidance for adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted operating income.
|
|
Long-term guidance (1)
|
Adjusted operating income
|
6% to 9%
|
Capital deployment
|
3% to 4%
|
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|
9% to 13%
|
(1) Bold numbers indicate updates to guidance ranges.
About Cencora
Cencora is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 51,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. Cencora is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #18 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $300 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at investor.Cencora.com
Cencora's Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
|
Cencora, INC.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three
|
|
% of
Revenue
|
|
Three
|
|
% of
Revenue
|
|
%
Change
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
83,728,554
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
79,050,106
|
|
|
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
80,774,977
|
|
|
|
|
|
76,557,689
|
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit 1
|
|
|
2,953,577
|
|
|
3.53
|
%
|
|
|
2,492,417
|
|
|
3.15
|
%
|
|
18.5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution, selling, and administrative
|
|
|
1,748,866
|
|
|
2.09
|
%
|
|
|
1,490,343
|
|
|
1.89
|
%
|
|
17.3
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
258,770
|
|
|
0.31
|
%
|
|
|
277,044
|
|
|
0.35
|
%
|
|
(6.6
|
)%
|
Litigation and opioid-related expenses 2
|
|
|
14,408
|
|
|
|
|
|
65,517
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related deal and integration expenses 3
|
|
|
100,114
|
|
|
|
|
|
33,570
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and other expenses
|
|
|
89,032
|
|
|
|
|
|
81,304
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill impairment 4
|
|
|
723,884
|
|
|
|
|
|
418,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
2,935,074
|
|
|
3.51
|
%
|
|
|
2,365,778
|
|
|
2.99
|
%
|
|
24.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
18,503
|
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
|
126,639
|
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
(85.4
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other loss (income), net 5
|
|
|
127,714
|
|
|
|
|
|
(19,507
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
77,833
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,969
|
|
|
|
|
271.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income before income taxes
|
|
|
(187,044
|
)
|
|
(0.22
|
)%
|
|
|
125,177
|
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
(249.4
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
146,027
|
|
|
|
|
|
117,711
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
|
(333,071
|
)
|
|
(0.40
|
)%
|
|
|
7,466
|
|
|
0.01
|
%
|
|
(4,561.2
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(6,633
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(4,084
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income attributable to Cencora, Inc.
|
|
$
|
(339,704
|
)
|
|
(0.41
|
)%
|
|
$
|
3,382
|
|
|
—
|
%
|
|
(10,144.5
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
(1.75
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
(8,850.0
|
)%
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
(1.75
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
|
|
|
(8,850.0
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
193,899
|
|
|
|
|
|
196,270
|
|
|
|
|
(1.2
|
)%
|
Diluted
|
|
|
193,899
|
|
|
|
|
|
198,082
|
|
|
|
|
(2.1
|
)%
|
____________________
|
1
|
Includes a $5.4 million gain from antitrust litigation settlements, a $57.0 million LIFO credit, and Turkey foreign currency remeasurement expense of $13.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2025. Includes a $62.3 million gain from antitrust litigation settlements, a $12.3 million LIFO expense, and Turkey foreign currency remeasurement expense of $10.2 million in the three months ended September 30, 2024.
|
|
|
2
|
Includes a $49.1 million litigation accrual in the three months ended September 30, 2024.
|
|
|
3
|
In connection with the acquisition of RCA, certain physicians and members of management retained equity or were granted incentive units in RCA. These equity units are subject to expense adjustments, including fair value adjustments, and as a result the Company recorded $46.7 million of expense adjustments in the three months ended September 30, 2025. The Company also increased its estimate for contingent consideration related to the RCA acquisition by $19.6 million in the three months ended September 30, 2025.
|
|
|
4
|
Represents goodwill impairment charges related to PharmaLex in the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.
|
|
|
5
|
Includes a $113.5 million impairment of an equity investment and a $16.5 million loss on the remeasurement of an equity investment in the three months ended September 30, 2025.
|
Cencora, INC.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
% of
Revenue
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
|
|
% of
Revenue
|
|
%
Change
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
321,332,819
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
293,958,599
|
|
|
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
|
309,854,280
|
|
|
|
|
|
284,048,570
|
|
|
|
|
9.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit 1
|
|
|
11,478,539
|
|
|
3.57
|
%
|
|
|
9,910,029
|
|
|
3.37
|
%
|
|
15.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Distribution, selling, and administrative
|
|
|
6,493,842
|
|
|
2.02
|
%
|
|
|
5,661,106
|
|
|
1.93
|
%
|
|
14.7
|
%
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
1,051,075
|
|
|
0.33
|
%
|
|
|
1,091,974
|
|
|
0.37
|
%
|
|
(3.7
|
)%
|
Litigation and opioid-related expenses, net 2
|
|
|
60,671
|
|
|
|
|
|
227,070
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition-related deal and integration expenses 3
|
|
|
291,044
|
|
|
|
|
|
103,001
|
|
|
|
|
|
Restructuring and other expenses
|
|
|
229,422
|
|
|
|
|
|
233,629
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goodwill impairment 4
|
|
|
723,884
|
|
|
|
|
|
418,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
8,849,938
|
|
|
2.75
|
%
|
|
|
7,734,780
|
|
|
2.63
|
%
|
|
14.4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
2,628,601
|
|
|
0.82
|
%
|
|
|
2,175,249
|
|
|
0.74
|
%
|
|
20.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other loss, net 5
|
|
|
78,717
|
|
|
|
|
|
14,283
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
291,548
|
|
|
|
|
|
156,991
|
|
|
|
|
85.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
|
2,258,336
|
|
|
0.70
|
%
|
|
|
2,003,975
|
|
|
0.68
|
%
|
|
12.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
690,522
|
|
|
|
|
|
484,702
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
1,567,814
|
|
|
0.49
|
%
|
|
|
1,519,273
|
|
|
0.52
|
%
|
|
3.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
|
|
(13,645
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(10,153
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income attributable to Cencora, Inc.
|
|
$
|
1,554,169
|
|
|
0.48
|
%
|
|
$
|
1,509,120
|
|
|
0.51
|
%
|
|
3.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
8.02
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7.60
|
|
|
|
|
5.5
|
%
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
7.96
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
7.53
|
|
|
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
193,820
|
|
|
|
|
|
198,503
|
|
|
|
|
(2.4
|
)%
|
Diluted
|
|
|
195,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
200,284
|
|
|
|
|
(2.5
|
)%
|
____________________
|
1
|
Includes a $236.4 million gain from antitrust litigation settlements, a $76.9 million LIFO credit, and Turkey foreign currency remeasurement expense of $49.6 million in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. Includes a $170.9 million gain from antitrust litigation settlements, a $52.2 million LIFO credit, and Turkey foreign currency remeasurement expense of $54.1 million in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024.
|
|
|
2
|
The fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 includes $263.1 million of litigation accruals, offset in part by a $92.2 million opioid settlement accrual reduction primarily as a result of the Company's prepayment of the net present value of a future obligation as permitted under its opioid settlement agreements.
|
|
|
3
|
In connection with the acquisition of RCA, certain physicians and members of management retained equity or were granted incentive units in RCA. These equity units are subject to expense adjustments, including fair value adjustments, and as a result the Company recorded $121.7 million of expense adjustments in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. The Company also increased its estimate for contingent consideration related to the RCA acquisition by $19.6 million in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.
|
|
|
4
|
Represents goodwill impairment charges related to PharmaLex in the fiscal years ended September 30, 2025 and 2024.
|
|
5
|
Includes a $113.5 million impairment of an equity investment and a $35.5 million loss on the divestiture of non-core businesses, offset in part by the Company's portion of an equity method investment's gain on the sale of a business of $39.7 million and a $14.1 million gain on the remeasurement of an equity investment in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025.
|
Cencora, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING (GAAP TO NON-GAAP)
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended
September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Basic shares outstanding
|
|
193,899
|
|
196,270
|
|
193,820
|
|
198,503
|
Restricted stock unit and stock option dilution
|
|
—
|
|
1,812
|
|
1,394
|
|
1,781
|
GAAP diluted shares outstanding
|
|
193,899
|
|
198,082
|
|
195,214
|
|
200,284
|
Restricted stock unit and stock option dilution 1
|
|
1,441
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
|
—
|
Non-GAAP diluted shares outstanding
|
|
195,340
|
|
198,082
|
|
195,214
|
|
200,284
|
1 For the non-GAAP presentation, diluted weighted average common shares outstanding has been adjusted to include the impact of the restricted stock units and stock options that were antidilutive for the GAAP presentation.
|
|
Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.
|
|
Cencora, INC.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
(Loss) Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
Net (Loss) Income Attributable
to Cencora
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
GAAP
|
|
$
|
2,953,577
|
|
|
$
|
2,935,074
|
|
|
$
|
18,503
|
|
|
$
|
(187,044
|
)
|
|
$
|
146,027
|
|
|
$
|
(339,704
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.75
|
)
|
Gains from antitrust litigation settlements
|
|
|
(5,361
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(5,361
|
)
|
|
|
(5,361
|
)
|
|
|
6,777
|
|
|
|
(12,138
|
)
|
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|
LIFO credit
|
|
|
(56,963
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(56,963
|
)
|
|
|
(56,963
|
)
|
|
|
(10,471
|
)
|
|
|
(46,492
|
)
|
|
|
(0.24
|
)
|
Turkey highly inflationary impact
|
|
|
13,161
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
13,161
|
|
|
|
12,660
|
|
|
|
16,504
|
|
|
|
(3,844
|
)
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Acquisition-related intangibles amortization
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(126,292
|
)
|
|
|
126,292
|
|
|
|
126,292
|
|
|
|
10,255
|
|
|
|
115,079
|
|
|
|
0.59
|
|
Litigation and opioid-related expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(14,408
|
)
|
|
|
14,408
|
|
|
|
14,408
|
|
|
|
1,252
|
|
|
|
13,156
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
Acquisition-related deal and integration expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(100,114
|
)
|
|
|
100,114
|
|
|
|
100,114
|
|
|
|
2,688
|
|
|
|
97,426
|
|
|
|
0.50
|
|
Restructuring and other expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(89,032
|
)
|
|
|
89,032
|
|
|
|
89,032
|
|
|
|
12,665
|
|
|
|
76,367
|
|
|
|
0.39
|
|
Impairment of assets, including goodwill
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(723,884
|
)
|
|
|
723,884
|
|
|
|
837,378
|
|
|
|
18,272
|
|
|
|
819,106
|
|
|
|
4.19
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
24,049
|
|
|
|
5,958
|
|
|
|
18,091
|
|
|
|
0.09
|
|
Tax reform 1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,047
|
|
|
|
(12,714
|
)
|
|
|
13,761
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
Adjusted Non-GAAP
|
|
$
|
2,904,414
|
|
|
$
|
1,881,344
|
|
|
$
|
1,023,070
|
|
|
$
|
955,612
|
|
|
$
|
197,213
|
|
|
$
|
750,808
|
|
|
$
|
3.84
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Non-GAAP % change vs. prior year quarter
|
|
|
18.4
|
%
|
|
|
17.5
|
%
|
|
|
20.2
|
%
|
|
|
14.4
|
%
|
|
|
16.4
|
%
|
|
|
13.5
|
%
|
|
|
15.0
|
%
|
Percentages of Revenue:
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Adjusted
Non-GAAP
|
Gross profit
|
|
3.53%
|
|
3.47%
|
Operating expenses
|
|
3.51%
|
|
2.25%
|
Operating income
|
|
0.02%
|
|
1.22%
|
____________________
|
1
|
Tax reform includes the foreign currency remeasurement of Swiss deferred tax assets arising from 2020 Swiss tax reform and the amortization of those deferred tax assets.
|
|
|
2
|
The sum of the components does not equal the total due to rounding.
|
|
|
Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.
|
|
Cencora, INC.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
Net Income Attributable
to Cencora
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
GAAP
|
|
$
|
2,492,417
|
|
|
$
|
2,365,778
|
|
|
$
|
126,639
|
|
|
$
|
125,177
|
|
|
$
|
117,711
|
|
|
$
|
3,382
|
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
Gains from antitrust litigation settlements
|
|
|
(62,337
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(62,337
|
)
|
|
|
(62,337
|
)
|
|
|
(11,013
|
)
|
|
|
(51,324
|
)
|
|
|
(0.26
|
)
|
LIFO expense
|
|
|
12,273
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
12,273
|
|
|
|
12,273
|
|
|
|
4,369
|
|
|
|
7,904
|
|
|
|
0.04
|
|
Turkey highly inflationary impact
|
|
|
10,172
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,172
|
|
|
|
10,645
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,645
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
|
Acquisition-related intangibles amortization
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(165,919
|
)
|
|
|
165,919
|
|
|
|
165,919
|
|
|
|
24,045
|
|
|
|
141,441
|
|
|
|
0.71
|
|
Litigation and opioid-related expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(65,517
|
)
|
|
|
65,517
|
|
|
|
65,517
|
|
|
|
2,670
|
|
|
|
62,847
|
|
|
|
0.32
|
|
Acquisition-related deal and integration expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(33,570
|
)
|
|
|
33,570
|
|
|
|
33,570
|
|
|
|
5,649
|
|
|
|
27,921
|
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
Restructuring and other expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(81,304
|
)
|
|
|
81,304
|
|
|
|
81,304
|
|
|
|
14,858
|
|
|
|
66,446
|
|
|
|
0.34
|
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(418,000
|
)
|
|
|
418,000
|
|
|
|
418,000
|
|
|
|
3,705
|
|
|
|
414,295
|
|
|
|
2.09
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2,747
|
)
|
|
|
1,634
|
|
|
|
(4,381
|
)
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Tax reform 1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(11,706
|
)
|
|
|
5,822
|
|
|
|
(17,528
|
)
|
|
|
(0.09
|
)
|
Adjusted Non-GAAP
|
|
$
|
2,452,525
|
|
|
$
|
1,601,468
|
|
|
$
|
851,057
|
|
|
$
|
835,615
|
|
|
$
|
169,450
|
|
|
$
|
661,648
|
|
|
$
|
3.34
|
|
Percentages of Revenue:
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Adjusted
Non-GAAP
|
Gross profit
|
|
3.15%
|
|
3.10%
|
Operating expenses
|
|
2.99%
|
|
2.03%
|
Operating income
|
|
0.16%
|
|
1.08%
|
____________________
|
1
|
Tax reform includes the foreign currency remeasurement of Swiss deferred tax assets arising from 2020 Swiss tax reform and the amortization of those deferred tax assets.
|
|
|
Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.
|
|
Cencora, INC.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2025
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
Net Income Attributable to Cencora
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
GAAP
|
|
$
|
11,478,539
|
|
|
$
|
8,849,938
|
|
|
$
|
2,628,601
|
|
|
$
|
2,258,336
|
|
|
$
|
690,522
|
|
|
$
|
1,554,169
|
|
|
$
|
7.96
|
|
Gains from antitrust litigation settlements
|
|
|
(236,372
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(236,372
|
)
|
|
|
(236,372
|
)
|
|
|
(46,247
|
)
|
|
|
(190,125
|
)
|
|
|
(0.97
|
)
|
LIFO credit
|
|
|
(76,876
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(76,876
|
)
|
|
|
(76,876
|
)
|
|
|
(15,041
|
)
|
|
|
(61,835
|
)
|
|
|
(0.32
|
)
|
Turkey highly inflationary impact
|
|
|
49,571
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
49,571
|
|
|
|
55,519
|
|
|
|
16,504
|
|
|
|
39,015
|
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
Acquisition-related intangibles amortization
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(553,028
|
)
|
|
|
553,028
|
|
|
|
553,028
|
|
|
|
108,203
|
|
|
|
441,902
|
|
|
|
2.26
|
|
Litigation and opioid-related expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(60,671
|
)
|
|
|
60,671
|
|
|
|
60,671
|
|
|
|
11,871
|
|
|
|
48,800
|
|
|
|
0.25
|
|
Acquisition-related deal and integration expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(291,044
|
)
|
|
|
291,044
|
|
|
|
291,044
|
|
|
|
29,315
|
|
|
|
261,729
|
|
|
|
1.34
|
|
Restructuring and other expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(229,422
|
)
|
|
|
229,422
|
|
|
|
229,422
|
|
|
|
44,888
|
|
|
|
184,534
|
|
|
|
0.95
|
|
Impairment of assets, including goodwill
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(723,884
|
)
|
|
|
723,884
|
|
|
|
837,378
|
|
|
|
18,272
|
|
|
|
819,106
|
|
|
|
4.20
|
|
Gain on equity method investment 1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(39,718
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(39,718
|
)
|
|
|
(0.20
|
)
|
Loss on divestiture of non-core businesses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
35,539
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
35,539
|
|
|
|
0.18
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(2,264
|
)
|
|
|
1,200
|
|
|
|
(3,464
|
)
|
|
|
(0.02
|
)
|
Tax reform 2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(14,610
|
)
|
|
|
(47,536
|
)
|
|
|
32,926
|
|
|
|
0.17
|
|
Adjusted Non-GAAP
|
|
$
|
11,214,862
|
|
|
$
|
6,991,889
|
|
|
$
|
4,222,973
|
|
|
$
|
3,951,097
|
|
|
$
|
811,951
|
|
|
$
|
3,122,578
|
|
|
$
|
16.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted Non-GAAP % change vs. prior year
|
|
|
15.1
|
%
|
|
|
14.8
|
%
|
|
|
15.8
|
%
|
|
|
13.0
|
%
|
|
|
11.7
|
%
|
|
|
13.3
|
%
|
|
|
16.3
|
%
|
Percentages of Revenue:
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Adjusted
Non-GAAP
|
Gross profit
|
|
3.57%
|
|
3.49%
|
Operating expenses
|
|
2.75%
|
|
2.18%
|
Operating income
|
|
0.82%
|
|
1.31%
|
____________________
|
1
|
Represents the Company's portion of an equity method investment's gain on the sale of a business.
|
|
|
2
|
Tax reform includes the foreign currency remeasurement of Swiss deferred tax assets arising from 2020 Swiss tax reform and the amortization of those deferred tax assets.
|
|
|
Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.
|
Cencora, INC.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended September 30, 2024
|
|
|
Gross Profit
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
Operating Income
|
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
Income Tax Expense
|
|
Net Income Attributable
to Cencora
|
|
Diluted Earnings Per Share
|
GAAP
|
|
$
|
9,910,029
|
|
|
$
|
7,734,780
|
|
|
$
|
2,175,249
|
|
|
$
|
2,003,975
|
|
|
$
|
484,702
|
|
|
$
|
1,509,120
|
|
|
$
|
7.53
|
|
Gains from antitrust litigation settlements
|
|
|
(170,904
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(170,904
|
)
|
|
|
(170,904
|
)
|
|
|
(37,823
|
)
|
|
|
(133,081
|
)
|
|
|
(0.66
|
)
|
LIFO credit
|
|
|
(52,168
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(52,168
|
)
|
|
|
(52,168
|
)
|
|
|
(11,545
|
)
|
|
|
(40,623
|
)
|
|
|
(0.20
|
)
|
Turkey highly inflationary impact
|
|
|
54,087
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
54,087
|
|
|
|
55,309
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
55,309
|
|
|
|
0.28
|
|
Acquisition-related intangibles amortization
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(660,292
|
)
|
|
|
660,292
|
|
|
|
660,292
|
|
|
|
146,131
|
|
|
|
512,426
|
|
|
|
2.56
|
|
Litigation and opioid-related expenses, net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(227,070
|
)
|
|
|
227,070
|
|
|
|
227,070
|
|
|
|
46,546
|
|
|
|
180,524
|
|
|
|
0.90
|
|
Acquisition-related deal and integration expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(103,001
|
)
|
|
|
103,001
|
|
|
|
103,001
|
|
|
|
22,795
|
|
|
|
80,206
|
|
|
|
0.40
|
|
Restructuring and other expenses
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(233,629
|
)
|
|
|
233,629
|
|
|
|
233,629
|
|
|
|
48,480
|
|
|
|
185,149
|
|
|
|
0.92
|
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(418,000
|
)
|
|
|
418,000
|
|
|
|
418,000
|
|
|
|
3,705
|
|
|
|
414,295
|
|
|
|
2.07
|
|
Loss on remeasurement of equity investment
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
16,201
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
16,201
|
|
|
|
0.08
|
|
Other, net
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
16,814
|
|
|
|
3,261
|
|
|
|
13,553
|
|
|
|
0.07
|
|
Tax reform and discrete tax items 1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(15,697
|
)
|
|
|
20,811
|
|
|
|
(36,508
|
)
|
|
|
(0.18
|
)
|
Adjusted Non-GAAP
|
|
$
|
9,741,044
|
|
|
$
|
6,092,788
|
|
|
$
|
3,648,256
|
|
|
$
|
3,495,522
|
|
|
$
|
727,063
|
|
|
$
|
2,756,571
|
|
|
$
|
13.76
|
2
|
Percentages of Revenue:
|
|
GAAP
|
|
Adjusted
Non-GAAP
|
Gross profit
|
|
3.37%
|
|
3.31%
|
Operating expenses
|
|
2.63%
|
|
2.07%
|
Operating income
|
|
0.74%
|
|
1.24%
|
____________________
|
1
|
Includes a tax benefit attributable to an adjustment of the Swiss valuation allowance (due to an increase in projected Swiss income and DTA utilization) and the foreign currency remeasurement of Swiss deferred tax assets arising from 2020 Swiss tax reform and the amortization of those deferred tax assets.
|
|
|
2
|
The sum of the components does not equal the total due to rounding.
|
|
|
Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.
|
|
Cencora, INC.
SUMMARY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Revenue
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
% Change
|
U.S. Healthcare Solutions
|
|
$
|
75,788,501
|
|
|
$
|
71,671,130
|
|
|
5.7
|
%
|
International Healthcare Solutions
|
|
|
7,944,988
|
|
|
|
7,382,054
|
|
|
7.6
|
%
|
Intersegment eliminations
|
|
|
(4,935
|
)
|
|
|
(3,078
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
83,728,554
|
|
|
$
|
79,050,106
|
|
|
5.9
|
%
|
|
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Operating income
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
% Change
|
U.S. Healthcare Solutions
|
|
$
|
872,412
|
|
|
$
|
697,384
|
|
|
25.1
|
%
|
International Healthcare Solutions
|
|
|
150,658
|
|
|
|
153,673
|
|
|
(2.0
|
)%
|
Total segment operating income
|
|
|
1,023,070
|
|
|
|
851,057
|
|
|
20.2
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains from antitrust litigation settlements
|
|
|
5,361
|
|
|
|
62,337
|
|
|
|
LIFO credit (expense)
|
|
|
56,963
|
|
|
|
(12,273
|
)
|
|
|
Turkey highly inflationary impact
|
|
|
(13,161
|
)
|
|
|
(10,172
|
)
|
|
|
Acquisition-related intangibles amortization
|
|
|
(126,292
|
)
|
|
|
(165,919
|
)
|
|
|
Litigation and opioid-related expenses
|
|
|
(14,408
|
)
|
|
|
(65,517
|
)
|
|
|
Acquisition-related deal and integration expenses
|
|
|
(100,114
|
)
|
|
|
(33,570
|
)
|
|
|
Restructuring and other expenses
|
|
|
(89,032
|
)
|
|
|
(81,304
|
)
|
|
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
|
(723,884
|
)
|
|
|
(418,000
|
)
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
$
|
18,503
|
|
|
$
|
126,639
|
|
|
(85.4
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentages of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Healthcare Solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
2.73
|
%
|
|
|
2.27
|
%
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
1.58
|
%
|
|
|
1.29
|
%
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
1.15
|
%
|
|
|
0.97
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Healthcare Solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
10.55
|
%
|
|
|
11.22
|
%
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
8.66
|
%
|
|
|
9.14
|
%
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
1.90
|
%
|
|
|
2.08
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cencora, Inc. (GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
3.53
|
%
|
|
|
3.15
|
%
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
3.51
|
%
|
|
|
2.99
|
%
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
0.02
|
%
|
|
|
0.16
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cencora, Inc. (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted gross profit
|
|
|
3.47
|
%
|
|
|
3.10
|
%
|
|
|
Adjusted operating expenses
|
|
|
2.25
|
%
|
|
|
2.03
|
%
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income
|
|
|
1.22
|
%
|
|
|
1.08
|
%
|
|
|
Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.
|
|
Cencora, INC.
SUMMARY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
|
Revenue
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
% Change
|
U.S. Healthcare Solutions
|
|
$
|
290,982,023
|
|
|
$
|
265,339,427
|
|
|
9.7
|
%
|
International Healthcare Solutions
|
|
|
30,366,323
|
|
|
|
28,627,542
|
|
|
6.1
|
%
|
Intersegment eliminations
|
|
|
(15,527
|
)
|
|
|
(8,370
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
321,332,819
|
|
|
$
|
293,958,599
|
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
|
Operating income
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
% Change
|
U.S. Healthcare Solutions
|
|
$
|
3,574,699
|
|
|
$
|
2,934,877
|
|
|
21.8
|
%
|
International Healthcare Solutions
|
|
|
648,274
|
|
|
|
713,379
|
|
|
(9.1
|
)%
|
Total segment operating income
|
|
|
4,222,973
|
|
|
|
3,648,256
|
|
|
15.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gains from antitrust litigation settlements
|
|
|
236,372
|
|
|
|
170,904
|
|
|
|
LIFO credit
|
|
|
76,876
|
|
|
|
52,168
|
|
|
|
Turkey highly inflationary impact
|
|
|
(49,571
|
)
|
|
|
(54,087
|
)
|
|
|
Acquisition-related intangibles amortization
|
|
|
(553,028
|
)
|
|
|
(660,292
|
)
|
|
|
Litigation and opioid-related expenses, net
|
|
|
(60,671
|
)
|
|
|
(227,070
|
)
|
|
|
Acquisition-related deal and integration expenses
|
|
|
(291,044
|
)
|
|
|
(103,001
|
)
|
|
|
Restructuring and other expenses
|
|
|
(229,422
|
)
|
|
|
(233,629
|
)
|
|
|
Goodwill impairment
|
|
|
(723,884
|
)
|
|
|
(418,000
|
)
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
$
|
2,628,601
|
|
|
$
|
2,175,249
|
|
|
20.8
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Percentages of revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
U.S. Healthcare Solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
2.72
|
%
|
|
|
2.42
|
%
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
1.49
|
%
|
|
|
1.31
|
%
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
1.23
|
%
|
|
|
1.11
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
International Healthcare Solutions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
10.92
|
%
|
|
|
11.60
|
%
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
8.78
|
%
|
|
|
9.11
|
%
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
2.13
|
%
|
|
|
2.49
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cencora, Inc. (GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
3.57
|
%
|
|
|
3.37
|
%
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
2.75
|
%
|
|
|
2.63
|
%
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
|
0.82
|
%
|
|
|
0.74
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cencora, Inc. (Non-GAAP)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjusted gross profit
|
|
|
3.49
|
%
|
|
|
3.31
|
%
|
|
|
Adjusted operating expenses
|
|
|
2.18
|
%
|
|
|
2.07
|
%
|
|
|
Adjusted operating income
|
|
|
1.31
|
%
|
|
|
1.24
|
%
|
|
|
Note: For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.
|
|
Cencora, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
4,356,138
|
|
|
$
|
3,132,648
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
25,225,299
|
|
|
|
23,871,815
|
|
Inventories
|
|
20,492,480
|
|
|
|
18,998,833
|
|
Right to recover assets
|
|
1,625,817
|
|
|
|
1,175,871
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
539,339
|
|
|
|
538,646
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
52,239,073
|
|
|
|
47,717,813
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
2,539,076
|
|
|
|
2,181,410
|
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
|
17,450,701
|
|
|
|
13,319,073
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
208,810
|
|
|
|
246,348
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
4,152,452
|
|
|
|
3,637,023
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
76,590,112
|
|
|
$
|
67,101,667
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
54,719,761
|
|
|
$
|
50,942,162
|
|
Accrued expenses and other
|
|
2,982,993
|
|
|
|
2,758,560
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
117,785
|
|
|
|
576,331
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
57,820,539
|
|
|
|
54,277,053
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
7,542,988
|
|
|
|
3,811,745
|
|
Accrued income taxes
|
|
337,631
|
|
|
|
291,796
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
1,620,724
|
|
|
|
1,643,746
|
|
Accrued litigation liability
|
|
3,881,283
|
|
|
|
4,296,902
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
3,639,862
|
|
|
|
1,993,683
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total equity
|
|
1,747,085
|
|
|
|
786,742
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
76,590,112
|
|
|
$
|
67,101,667
|
|
Cencora, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
Fiscal Year Ended September 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
1,567,814
|
|
|
$
|
1,519,273
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
2,271,882
|
|
|
|
1,666,724
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and divestitures:
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(1,923,411
|
)
|
|
|
(2,784,339
|
)
|
Inventories
|
|
(1,269,429
|
)
|
|
|
(1,479,599
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
3,693,364
|
|
|
|
4,968,093
|
|
Other, net
|
|
(465,100
|
)
|
|
|
(405,467
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
3,875,120
|
|
|
|
3,484,685
|
|
|
|
|
|
Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(667,981
|
)
|
|
|
(487,173
|
)
|
Cost of acquired companies, net of cash acquired
|
|
(4,095,630
|
)
|
|
|
(69,771
|
)
|
Cost of equity investments
|
|
(196,242
|
)
|
|
|
(30,430
|
)
|
Non-customer note receivable
|
|
(34,814
|
)
|
|
|
(50,000
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
17,374
|
|
|
|
19,278
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(4,977,293
|
)
|
|
|
(618,096
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
Net debt borrowings (repayments) 1
|
|
3,195,668
|
|
|
|
(385,452
|
)
|
Purchases of common stock
|
|
(435,471
|
)
|
|
|
(1,491,367
|
)
|
Exercises of stock options
|
|
29,133
|
|
|
|
37,840
|
|
Cash dividends on common stock
|
|
(437,081
|
)
|
|
|
(416,168
|
)
|
Employee tax withholdings related to restricted share vesting
|
|
(77,783
|
)
|
|
|
(63,500
|
)
|
Other, net
|
|
(25,352
|
)
|
|
|
(12,347
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
2,249,114
|
|
|
|
(2,330,994
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
(50,272
|
)
|
|
|
9,396
|
|
|
|
|
|
Increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
1,096,669
|
|
|
|
544,991
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of fiscal year 2
|
|
3,297,880
|
|
|
|
2,752,889
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of fiscal year 2
|
$
|
4,394,549
|
|
|
$
|
3,297,880
|
|
____________________
|
1
|
Includes the issuance of $1.8 billion of senior notes and a $1.5 billion term loan to finance a portion of the January 2, 2025 acquisition of Retina Consultants of America and the issuance of $1.1 billion of senior notes, offset in part by $700 million of term loan repayments and the repayment of $500 million of senior notes.
|
2
|
The following represents a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets to cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:
|
|
|
September 30,
|
(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
2023
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
4,356,138
|
|
|
$
|
3,132,648
|
|
|
$
|
2,592,051
|
|
Restricted cash (included in Prepaid Expenses and Other)
|
|
|
38,411
|
|
|
|
98,596
|
|
|
|
97,722
|
|
Restricted cash (included in Other Assets)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
66,636
|
|
|
|
63,116
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
|
$
|
4,394,549
|
|
|
$
|
3,297,880
|
|
|
$
|
2,752,889
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION REGARDING
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses the non-GAAP financial measures described below. The non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not in lieu of, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These supplemental measures may vary from, and may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures by other companies.
The non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance, to perform financial planning, and to determine incentive compensation. Therefore, the Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors. The presented non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that management does not believe reflect the Company's core operating performance because such items are outside the control of the Company or are inherently unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash. We have included the following non-GAAP earnings-related financial measures in this release:
- Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit margin: Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes gains from antitrust litigation settlements, Turkey highly inflationary impact and LIFO expense (credit). Adjusted gross profit margin is the ratio of adjusted gross profit to total revenue. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a supplemental measure of the Company's ongoing operating performance. Gains from antitrust litigation settlements, Turkey highly inflationary impact, and LIFO expense (credit) are excluded because the Company cannot control the amounts recognized or timing of these items. Gains from antitrust litigation settlements relate to the settlement of lawsuits that have been filed against brand pharmaceutical manufacturers alleging that the manufacturer, by itself or in concert with others, took improper actions to delay or prevent generic drugs from entering the market. LIFO expense (credit) is affected by changes in inventory quantities, product mix, and manufacturer pricing practices, which may be impacted by market and other external influences.
- Adjusted operating expenses and adjusted operating expense margin: Adjusted operating expenses is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes acquisition-related intangibles amortization; litigation and opioid-related expenses, net; acquisition-related deal and integration expenses; restructuring and other expenses; and goodwill impairment. Adjusted operating expense margin is the ratio of adjusted operating expenses to total revenue. Acquisition-related intangibles amortization is excluded because it is a non-cash item and does not reflect the operating performance of the acquired companies. We exclude acquisition-related deal and integration expenses and restructuring and other expenses that relate to unpredictable and/or non-recurring business activities. We exclude the amount of litigation and opioid-related expenses, net, and the impairment of goodwill, that are unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring or non-cash in nature because we believe these exclusions facilitate the analysis of our ongoing operational performance.
- Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating income margin: Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the same items that are described above and excluded from adjusted gross profit and adjusted operating expenses. Adjusted operating income margin is the ratio of adjusted operating income to total revenue. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a supplemental way to evaluate the Company's performance because the adjustments are unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring or non-cash in nature.
- Adjusted income before income taxes : Adjusted income before income taxes is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the same items that are described above and excluded from adjusted operating income. In addition, the gain (loss) on the currency remeasurement of the deferred tax asset relating to 2020 Swiss tax reform, the gain (loss) on the divestiture of non-core businesses, the Company's portion of an equity method investment's gain on the sale of a business, the impairment of an equity investment, and the gain (loss) on the remeasurement of an equity investment are excluded from adjusted income before income taxes because these amounts are unusual, non-operating, and/or non-recurring. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it facilitates the calculation of the Company's adjusted effective tax rate.
- Adjusted income tax expense : Adjusted income tax expense is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the income tax expense associated with the same items that are described above and excluded from adjusted income before income taxes. Certain discrete tax items primarily attributable to foreign valuation allowance adjustments are also excluded from adjusted income tax expense. Further, certain expenses relating to 2020 Swiss tax reform are excluded from adjusted income tax expense. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as a supplemental way to evaluate the Company's performance because the adjustments are unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring or non-cash in nature.
- Adjusted effective tax rate: Adjusted effective tax rate is a non-GAAP financial measure that is determined by dividing adjusted income tax expense by adjusted income before income taxes. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it presents an effective tax rate that does not reflect unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash amounts or items that are outside the control of the Company.
- Adjusted net income/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest: Adjusted net income/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest excludes the non-controlling interest portion of the same items described above. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it facilitates the calculation of adjusted net income attributable to the Company.
- Adjusted net income attributable to the Company: Adjusted net income attributable to the Company is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes the same items that are described above. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors as a supplemental way to evaluate the Company's performance because the adjustments are unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring or non-cash in nature.
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share: Adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes the per share impact of adjustments including gains from antitrust litigation settlements; Turkey highly inflationary impact; LIFO expense (credit); acquisition-related intangibles amortization; litigation and opioid expenses, net; acquisition-related deal and integration expenses; restructuring and other expenses; impairment of goodwill; the gain (loss) on the divestiture of non-core businesses; the gain (loss) on the currency remeasurement related to 2020 Swiss tax reform; the Company's portion of an equity method investment's gain on the sale of a business; the impairment of an equity investment; and the gain (loss) on the remeasurement of an equity investment, in each case net of the tax effect calculated using the applicable effective tax rate for those items. In addition, the per share impact of certain discrete tax items primarily attributable to an adjustment of a foreign valuation allowance, and the per share impact of certain expenses related to 2020 Swiss tax reform are also excluded from adjusted diluted earnings per share. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure is useful to investors because it eliminates the per share impact of the items that are outside the control of the Company or that we consider to not be indicative of our ongoing operating performance due to their inherent unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash nature. Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding has been adjusted to include the impact of the stock options and restricted stock units that were antidilutive for the GAAP presentation due to a GAAP net loss in the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2025. Management believes that adjusted diluted shares outstanding is useful to investors because it facilitates the calculation of adjusted diluted earnings per share.
- Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Adjusted free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net cash provided by operating activities, excluding significant unpredictable or non-recurring cash payments or receipts relating to legal settlements, minus capital expenditures. Adjusted free cash flow is used internally by management for measuring operating cash flow generation and setting performance targets and has historically been used as one of the means of providing guidance on possible future cash flows. For the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, adjusted free cash flow of $2,970.8 million consisted of net cash provided by operating activities of $3,875.1 million, minus capital expenditures of $668.0 million and the gains from antitrust litigation settlements of $236.4 million. The Company does not provide forward looking guidance on a GAAP basis for free cash flow because the timing and amount of favorable and unfavorable settlements excluded from this metric, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, are unavailable and cannot be reasonably estimated.
The Company also presents revenue and operating income on a "constant currency" basis, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These amounts are calculated by translating current period GAAP results at the foreign currency exchange rates used in the comparable period in the prior year. The Company presents such constant currency financial information because it has significant operations outside of the United States reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar and management believes that this presentation provides a framework to assess how its business performed excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, (i) revenue of $83.7 billion was positively impacted by foreign currency translation of $140.2 million, resulting in revenue on a constant currency basis of $83.6 billion, and (ii) operating income of $1.0 billion was positively impacted by foreign currency translation of $6.2 million, resulting in operating income on a constant currency basis of $1.0 billion. For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 in the International Healthcare Solutions segment, (i) revenue of $7.9 billion was positively impacted by foreign currency translation of $140.2 million, resulting in revenue on a constant currency basis of $7.8 billion, and (ii) operating income of $150.7 million was positively impacted by foreign currency translation of $6.2 million, resulting in operating income on a constant currency basis of $144.4 million. For fiscal 2025, (i) revenue of $321.3 billion was negatively impacted by foreign currency translation of $317.9 million, resulting in revenue on a constant currency basis of $321.7 billion, and (ii) operating income of $4.2 billion was negatively impacted by foreign currency translation of $6.3 million, resulting in operating income on a constant currency basis of $4.2 billion. For fiscal 2025 in the International Healthcare Solutions segment, (i) revenue of $30.4 billion was negatively impacted by foreign currency translation of $317.9 million, resulting in revenue on a constant currency basis of $30.7 billion, and (ii) operating income of $648.3 million was negatively impacted by foreign currency translation of $6.3 million, resulting in operating income on a constant currency basis of $654.6 million.
In addition, the Company has provided non-GAAP fiscal year 2026 guidance for diluted earnings per share, operating income, effective income tax rate and free cash flow that excludes the same or similar items as those that are excluded from the historical non-GAAP financial measures, as well as significant items that are outside the control of the Company or inherently unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring or non-cash in nature. The Company does not provide forward looking guidance on a GAAP basis for such metrics because certain financial information, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, is not available and cannot be reasonably estimated. For example, LIFO expense/credit is largely dependent upon the future inflation or deflation of brand and generic pharmaceuticals, which is out of the Company's control, and acquisition-related intangibles amortization depends on the timing and amount of future acquisitions, which cannot be reasonably estimated. Similarly, the timing and amount of favorable and unfavorable settlements, the probable significance of which cannot be determined, are unavailable and cannot be reasonably estimated.
