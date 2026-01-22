Cencora Elects Ellen Cooper to Its Board of Directors

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE: COR) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Ellen Cooper as a new independent director, effective January 20, 2026.

Ms. Cooper is the Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lincoln Financial. Prior to assuming the role of CEO in May 2022, she served as Executive Vice President, Chief Investment Officer, Head of Enterprise Risk and Annuity Solutions. Prior to joining Lincoln, Ms. Cooper was with Goldman Sachs Asset Management, where she served as Managing Director and Global Head of Insurance Strategy. Earlier in her career, she was the Chief Risk Officer for AEGON Americas and a Principal at Ernst & Young LLP.

"Ellen's expertise in risk management and experience as a leader in a regulated and complex industry will build upon the Board's ability to continue to support Cencora's long-term sustainable growth. Her appointment underscores the Board's ongoing focus on enhancing its breadth and depth to guide the company into the future," said Mark Durcan, Chair of Cencora's Board of Directors.

"Ms. Cooper is a recognized leader in the insurance industry with strong strategic acumen and financial experience. She brings valuable perspective as Cencora enhances our position as a leading healthcare company and delivers on our purpose of being united in our responsibility to create healthier futures," said Robert P. Mauch, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cencora.

Ms. Cooper holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Temple University. She is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a Chartered Enterprise Risk Analyst, as well as a Chartered Financial Analyst charter holder. She currently serves on the Executive Committee of the American Council of Life Insurers and the Board of Trustees of Temple University.

About Cencora

Cencora is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. We partner with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on us for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Our 51,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of our purpose: We are united in our responsibility to create healthier futures. Cencora is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #18 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $300 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at investor.Cencora.com

Melissa O'Brien
Vice President, Investor Relations
melissa.obrien@cencora.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

cencoracornyse-cor
COR
The Conversation (0)
Sitka Drills 119.0 Metres of 1.01 g/t Gold from Surface, Including 10.7 Metres of 4.10 g/t Gold and 1.2 Metres of 24.8 g/t Gold, at the Contact Zone, Confirming Another near Surface Higher-Grade Gold Zone at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Sitka Drills 119.0 Metres of 1.01 g/t Gold from Surface, Including 10.7 Metres of 4.10 g/t Gold and 1.2 Metres of 24.8 g/t Gold, at the Contact Zone, Confirming Another near Surface Higher-Grade Gold Zone at Its RC Gold Project, Yukon

Keep Reading...
Sitka Gold (TSXV:SIG)

Sitka Intersects Multiple Occurrences of Visible Gold from near Surface in Initial Six Diamond Drill Holes Completed at the Contact Zone, RC Gold Project, Yukon

Keep Reading...
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held July 23 rd and 24 th are now available for online viewing. REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE The company presentations... Keep Reading...
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held July 23 rd and 24 th are now available for online viewing. REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE The company presentations... Keep Reading...
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and 24th

Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for July 23rd and 24th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held July 23 rd and 24 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend. REGISTER HERE... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Launches "Nextech Event AI", a Unified AI Event Operating System For Its Fortune 500 Customers

CHARBONE annonce des ventes d'hydrogene en Ontario afin d'alimenter des generatrices a pile a combustible pour l'industrie du cinema

CHARBONE Announces Hydrogen Sales in Ontario to Support Fuel Cell Generator Operations for the Film Industry

NevGold Intercepts 5.89% Antimony Over 3.0 Meters Within 2.67 g/t AuEq Over 53.3 Meters At Bullet Zone, and Makes New Oxide Gold Discovery Over 150 Meters East

Related News

cleantech-investing

CHARBONE annonce des ventes d'hydrogene en Ontario afin d'alimenter des generatrices a pile a combustible pour l'industrie du cinema

cleantech-investing

CHARBONE Announces Hydrogen Sales in Ontario to Support Fuel Cell Generator Operations for the Film Industry

precious-metals-investing

NevGold Intercepts 5.89% Antimony Over 3.0 Meters Within 2.67 g/t AuEq Over 53.3 Meters At Bullet Zone, and Makes New Oxide Gold Discovery Over 150 Meters East

precious-metals-investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Quimbaya Gold Inc. to OTCQX

precious-metals-investing

Halcones Precious Metals Announces Warrant Extension

precious-metals-investing

GoldMining Appoints Martin Dumont as VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

base-metals-investing

Osisko Intersects 738 Metres Averaging 0.31% Cu at Gaspé