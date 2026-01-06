Cencora Announces Date and Time for First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Release

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE: COR) today announced that it plans to release its results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2026 on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET on February 4, 2026.

Participating in the conference call will be:
Robert P. Mauch, President & Chief Executive Officer
James F. Cleary, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

The live call will be webcast via the Company's website at investor.cencora.com . Users are encouraged to log on to the webcast approximately 10 minutes in advance of the scheduled start time of the call.

To access the call via telephone from within the United States and Canada, dial +1 (833) 470-1428. From outside the United States and Canada, dial +1 (646) 844-6383. The access code for the call will be 909212.

Replays of the call will be made available via telephone and webcast. A replay of the webcast will be posted on investor.cencora.com approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year. The telephonic replay will also be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for 7 days. To access the telephonic replay from within the United States and Canada, dial +1 (866) 813-9403. From outside the United States, dial +1 (929) 458-6194. The access code for the replay is 618561.

Please check the website investor.cencora.com for updates regarding the timing of the live webcasts and for replay information.

About Cencora

Cencora is a leading global pharmaceutical solutions organization centered on improving the lives of people and animals around the world. Cencora partners with pharmaceutical innovators across the value chain to facilitate and optimize market access to therapies. Care providers depend on Cencora for the secure, reliable delivery of pharmaceuticals, healthcare products, and solutions. Cencora's 51,000+ worldwide team members contribute to positive health outcomes through the power of Cencora's purpose: Cencora is united in its responsibility to create healthier futures. Cencora is ranked #10 on the Fortune 500 and #18 on the Global Fortune 500 with more than $300 billion in annual revenue. Learn more at investor.cencora.com .

Melissa O'Brien
Vice President, Investor Relations
Melissa.Obrien@cencora.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

CencoraCORNYSE:COR
COR
