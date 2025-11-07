Celldex to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Celldex (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that management will participate in fireside chats at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • Guggenheim 2 nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on Tuesday, November 11 at 10:00 am ET
  • TD Cowen Immunology & Inflammation Summit on Thursday, November 13 at 9:30 am ET
  • 8 th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 2 at 3:00 pm ET

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available on the " Events & Presentations " page of the "Investors" section of the Celldex website. Replays will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Celldex
Celldex is pioneering new horizons in immunology to deliver life-changing therapies. We are relentless in our pursuit of novel antibody-based treatments that engage the human immune system and directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with allergic, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders.
Visit www.celldex.com .

Company Contact
Sarah Cavanaugh
Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration
(508) 864-8337
scavanaugh@celldex.com

Patrick Till
Meru Advisors
(484) 788-8560
ptill@meruadvisors.com


