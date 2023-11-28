Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

(TheNewswire)

Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - November 28, 2023 Integrated Cyber Solutions Inc. (CSE:ICS). Ransomware will attack a company every two seconds, and human behavior is responsible for 85% of successful hacks. With the ever-growing threat facing companies today, Cell Signaling Technology is doing something about it. They engaged Integrated Cyber to deploy and manage its employee awareness and engagement training service, powered by KnowBe4, the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform.

Cybersecurity is vital for Cell Signaling Technology, which develops the world's highest quality, innovative research products to accelerate biological understanding. "Our scientific data is our company's lifeline and vital to advancing our work related to supporting cancer research and the use of antibodies," said Hasan Barakat, Cell Signaling Technology, CISO. "We engaged Integrated Cyber and have improved our security profile by training and empowering our employees to recognize potential cyber threats and act accordingly. Additionally, the increased cyber intelligence is helping our employees and their families remain cyber safe outside of the office."

Frequently, employees are perceived as contributors to the cyber predicament, necessitating the implementation of safeguards and guidelines to prevent them from inadvertently causing harm. Integrated Cyber believes that employees can and should play a role in the resolution rather than being part of the problem. The Company emphasize s the importance of ongoing education, awareness, testing, and management in a supportive and non-judgmental manner as crucial elements for achieving cybersecurity success.

"We believe that cybersecurity awareness must be continuous and digestible. We live in a world where information is consumed and retained in small bites vs. the traditional annual 4-hour mandatory training class," said Alan Guibord, CEO of Integrated Cyber. "Cell Signaling Technology understands this value and has seen how we efficiently train their teams without extensive downtime – while maximizing the cyber profile of their business."

Integrated Cyber's high-touch managed service delivers maximum value from the KnowBe4 platform. The Company provides constant awareness communication, training, and testing while actively analyzing campaign results and driving changes across employee behavior and security systems to ensure maximum participation and corrective action.

About Integrated Cyber Solutions

Integrated Cyber is a managed security service provider (MSSP) that humanizes cybersecurity managed services to the Small-to-Medium Business (SMB) and Small-to-Medium Enterprise (SME) sectors. The Company integrates capabilities from third-party cybersecurity providers, allowing companies to continuously adapt their services to evolving technologies and providers – ensuring customers have access to the latest cybersecurity solutions. Apart from providing essential cybersecurity services, Integrated Cyber's managed services and IC360 technology platform consolidate vast amounts of information to generate actionable intelligence from the numerous software point solutions within their customer's environments. The results enable simple, understandable, and actionable insights to help customers comprehend and better secure their organization. Integrated Cyber greatly emphasizes the human aspect of cybersecurity management, simplifying complex concepts, and highlighting the crucial role that employee behavior plays in a company's cyber defenses.

Integrated Cyber Contact

Kevin Thomas, CMO

PR@Integrated-Cyber.com

  About Cell Signaling Technology

Cell Signaling Technology (CST) is a different kind of life sciences company—one founded, owned, and run by active research scientists with the highest standards of product and service quality, technological innovation, and scientific rigor. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Danvers, Massachusetts, USA, CST employs over 500 people worldwide. The company consistently provides scientists around the globe with best-in-class products and services to fuel their quests for discovery. CST is a company of caring people driven by a devotion to facilitating good science—a company committed to doing the right thing for its Customers, its communities, and our planet.

CST Media and Press

Rebecca J. Reppucci, MBA

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Senior Director, Global MarComm & Technology

Phone: 978-880-3334

email: marketingpr@cellsignal.com

Integrated Cyber Solutions Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as 'anticipate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'seek,' 'estimate,' 'will,' 'project,' 'continue,' 'predict,' 'potential,' 'target,' 'forecast,' 'budget,' 'goal,' 'may,' 'should,' 'could,' or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic conditions, industry trends, regulatory changes, competition, technological advancements, and other factors beyond our control. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

×