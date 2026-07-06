Celestica Q2 2026 Financial Results and Conference Call Tuesday, July 28, 2026

Celestica Inc. (NYSE: CLS) (TSX: CLS) will release its second quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Monday, July 27, 2026, and will host a conference call at 8:00am ET on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Participants are invited to join the live webcast at the following link.

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.

Contact

Celestica Investor Relations
clsir@Celestica.com


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