CEL-SCI Presentation at LD Micro "Main Event" Available on Tuesday, October 21, 2025

Cel-Sci Corporation (NYSE American: CVM), a clinical stage cancer immunotherapy company, previously announced that Geert Kersten, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the LD Micro "Main Event" Investor Conference on October 21, 2025. You can register to watch the virtual presentation at 9:30 a.m. PST by following this link: https:ldmicrocasts.com#register.

Mr. Kersten will deliver a 20-minute corporate presentation highlighting the Company's strategic roadmap for the continued development of Multikine*.

About Cel-Sci Corporation

CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient's immune system while it is still intact should provide the greatest possible impact on survival. Multikine is designed to help the immune system "target" the tumor before surgery, radiation and chemotherapy because that is the time when the immune system is still relatively intact and thereby thought to be better able to mount an attack on the tumor.

Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), a true first-line cancer therapy, has been dosed in over 740 patients and received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for neoadjuvant therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head and neck. Based on the data from the completed randomized controlled Phase 3 study of 928 patients, the FDA concurred with CEL-SCI's target patient selection criteria and gave the go-ahead to conduct a confirmatory Registration Study which will enroll 212 patients. CEL-SCI will enroll newly diagnosed locally advanced not yet treated resectable head and neck cancer patients with no lymph node involvement (determined via PET scan) and with low PD-L1 tumor expression (determined via biopsy), representing about 100,000 patients annually.

The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near/in Baltimore, Maryland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "intends," "believes," "anticipated," "plans" and "expects," and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include an inability to duplicate the clinical results demonstrated in clinical studies, timely development of any potential products that can be shown to be safe and effective, receiving necessary regulatory approvals, difficulties in manufacturing any of the Company's potential products, inability to raise the necessary capital and the risk factors set forth from time to time in CEL-SCI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to its report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

* Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is the trademark that CEL-SCI has registered for this investigational therapy. This proprietary name is subject to FDA review in connection with the Company's future anticipated regulatory submission for approval. Multikine has not been licensed or approved for sale, barter or exchange by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. Similarly, its safety or efficacy has not been established for any use.

