December Quarterly Appendix 4C

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) ( the "Company or "Cizzle Brands") , today unveiled the lineup of subject matter experts ("SMEs") who will underpin the Company's product commercialization efforts for 2025 and drive awareness for its lineup of sports nutrition brands. The Company's roster of SMEs includes some of the world's most experienced and respected strength and performance coaches, dieticians, and medical professionals.
In its Market Introduction press release, Cizzle Brands detailed the performance of CWENCH Hydration™ following its launch in late May of 2024, following which more than one million ready-to-drink units of the beverage have been sold across North America. On January 14, 2025 , Cizzle Brands also announced the launch of Spoken Nutrition , a brand of athlete-grade supplements and nutraceuticals primarily sold through trainers and coaches.
As Cizzle Brands continues to commercialize these product offerings alongside upcoming additional brands to be launched, the Company expects its SMEs to play a key role in product innovation and generating broad-scale awareness in product categories that tend to have very nuanced and knowledge-driven exploration journeys prior to trial or purchase.
Cizzle Brands' current roster of SMEs includes:
Carl Bergstrom: Carl is the Director of Performance for Stephen Curry and former Performance Coach of the Golden State Warriors, White Caps FC, and Canada Soccer.
Dr. Matt Frakes: Dr. Matt Frakes, Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Nutrition at LSU, has prior experience at Notre Dame and the University of Louisville, and holds a PhD in Nutrition and Hospitality Management from the University of Mississippi, along with a Master's and Bachelor's in Food and Nutrition.
Todd Herman: Todd Herman, with over 28 years of experience coaching elite athletes, entrepreneurs, and business teams on inner game, strategy, and performance, is a leading expert on mental game and peak performance, authoring books, building programs, and creating tools to help ambitious individuals succeed across various fields. Todd is the renowned performance coach who helped Kobe Bryant create the Black Mamba.
Ben Prentiss: Ben Prentiss, a strength coach with over 20 years of experience, has worked with professional and Olympic hockey players, including Stanley Cup winners and NHL All-Stars, and currently serves as a Strength and Conditioning Consultant for the New York Rangers.
Carley Patterson: Carley Patterson is a Registered Holistic Nutritionist with a Bachelor of Applied Science, with an expertise in providing nutritional advice to families with young athletes living a competitive and active lifestyle.
Matt Price: Matt Price is the Director of Strength & Performance Science for the Los Angeles Kings and was formerly the lead strength and conditioning coach for Alpine Canada.
Brianne Brown: Brianne Brown, Head of Women's Basketball Strength & Conditioning at the University of Miami, has over seven years of experience, including positions at the University of Pittsburgh and Racing Louisville FC, and holds a Master's in Exercise Science and Human Performance from Utah State University.
David Lawrence: David Lawrence is a renowned strength coach who has trained NFL athletes, including six Super Bowl champions, to enhance their body composition, speed, and performance, with his work featured in Sports Illustrated, ESPN, and The Athletic.
Dr. Jordan Shallow: Dr. Jordan Shallow is a strength coach, powerlifter, chiropractor, and founder of Pre-Script.com, specializing in innovative strategies to improve human performance for elite athletes and corporations.
Mark Fitzgerald: Mark Fitzgerald has 15 years of experience working with athletes at all levels, including CWENCH's very own Gavin McKenna. Mark founded Elite Training Systems in Ontario, served as Head of Performance for the Anaheim Ducks, and is the lead training advisor for Under Armour Canada, while consulting for various health and performance organizations.
Dan Noble: Dan Noble is the Director of Hockey at Upper Canada College, the Director of Performance for the Oshawa Generals, owns and runs Noble Sport & Performance, and is a Family Coach and Speaker.
Alan Bishop: Alan Bishop, Director of Sports Performance for the University of Houston Men's Basketball program, is a highly regarded coach known for his pragmatic approach and leadership in strength and conditioning, driving impressive physical development in his teams year after year. Alan is considered a godfather in NCAA basketball, placing many of his disciples into programs across the country.
Doug Crashley: Doug Crashley trains world class athletes through Crash Conditioning, a premier training destination for elite hockey players that offers individualized training programs and intuitive coaching based on sports science research.
Dr. Sachin Patel: Dr. Sachin Patel, a functional medicine coach, international speaker, and author, founded The Living Proof Institute to transform healthcare through patient-centered practices and lifestyle changes, while mentoring practitioners globally to provide affordable, inspired care.
Derrell Levy: Derrell Levy trains world class athletes through In-Tech High Performance Training. With over 12 years of on-ice coaching experience, Derrell has developed strength and conditioning programs for elite basketball and hockey teams, as well as NBA, NHL, OHL, and AHL athletes.
Sam Davis: Sam Davis is a Fitness Business Consultant, Women's Health Advisor, and the Founder of Powerfully Fit Training. Sam if a former NCAA athlete, and provides coaching for other well-known fitness influencers and helps them develop their own programs.
Ryan Vigneau: Ryan Vigneau is an Athlete Development Coach and runs RVX Performance, an elite training facility that works with NHL athletes in Edmonton.
Cizzle Brands' Chief Performance Officer Andy O'Brien is also one of the Company's SMEs. Andy was nicknamed "The Muscle Whisperer" by Sportsnet in 2015, highlighting his work as a trainer to NHL superstar Sidney Crosby, MVP and CWENCH's very own Nathan MacKinnon, Olympic medallist figure skater Patrick Chan, women's hockey legend Hayley Wickenheiser, and Olympic swimmer Dara Torres. Andy has also held coaching and consultancy roles for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Florida Panthers.
Additionally, Don Saladino will be an ambassador specifically for CWENCH Hydration™. Earlier this week, Cizzle Brands announced that it was engaging Mr. Saladino as an advisor, which will enable the Company to leverage his insights, expertise, and professional network as a well-known personal trainer to Hollywood's A-List, professional athletes, and award-winning musicians. Mr. Saladino has a high-profile social media presence, with over 432,000 followers on his Instagram channel .
Cizzle Brands Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, John Celenza, commented, "In an era when product competition is fierce, we believe that the best way to stand out is by working with the world's most experienced subject matter experts to develop products of unparalleled quality and performance, like we have with CWENCH Hydration™ and Spoken Nutrition. There are very few companies out there that have as much knowledge, reach, and fire power as the team of SMEs that are behind Cizzle Brands' products. Not only are they helping us to develop our amazing lineup of products, they are also our loudest evangelists. Furthermore, anyone in the sports nutrition industry will understand that when Cizzle Brands' SMEs speak, people who matter pay attention, which can drive accelerated growth for the Company."
About Cizzle Brands Corporation
Cizzle Brands Corporation is elevating the game in health and wellness. Through extensive collaboration and testing with leading athletes and trainers across several elite sports, Cizzle Brands has launched two leading product lines in the sports nutrition category: (i) CWENCH Hydration, a better-for-you sports drink that is now carried in over 1,200 stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe; and (ii) Spoken Nutrition, a premium brand of athlete-grade nutraceuticals that carry the prestigious NSF Certified for Sport® qualification. All Cizzle Brands products are designed to help people achieve their best in both competitive sports and in living a healthy, vibrant, active lifestyle.
For more information about Cizzle Brands, please visit: https://www.cizzlebrands.com/
