December Quarterly Activities Report

December Quarterly Activities Report

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced December Quarterly Activities Report

Download the PDF here.

Download the PDF here.

CDX:AU
Cardiex Limited
Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX)

Cardiex Limited


December Quarterly Appendix 4C

December Quarterly Appendix 4C

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced December Quarterly Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

Download the PDF here.

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced CONNEQT App Launches in USA as Pulse Deliveries Commence

Download the PDF here.

Download the PDF here.

Cardiex Completes Placement Ahead of CONNEQT US Launch

Cardiex Completes Placement Ahead of CONNEQT US Launch

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Cardiex Completes Placement Ahead of CONNEQT US Launch

Download the PDF here.

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

Download the PDF here.

Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Limited (ASX: CDX), a global health technology company focused on cardiovascular diagnostics and arterial health solutions, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study validating its innovative method for measuring central aortic pressure—an important indicator of heart health—using a noninvasive fingertip sensor. The study, co-authored by Cardiex's team, was published in the respected journal Pulse.

Cardiex logo (PRNewsfoto/CardieX Limited)

The study, titled "Validation of Noninvasive Derivation of the Central Aortic Pressure Waveform from Fingertip Photoplethysmography Using a Novel Selective Transfer Function Method," demonstrates that Cardiex's technology can accurately capture key cardiovascular data from a simple fingertip sensor. The method leverages photoplethysmography (PPG)—an optical technique widely used in wearables such as fitness trackers and smartwatches—offering a powerful and accessible tool for advanced heart health monitoring.

Key findings include:

  • Strong correlation between fingertip sensor measurements and traditional methods, with heart health indicators showing excellent alignment.
  • The fingertip sensor offers a user-friendly, noninvasive way to measure central aortic pressure parameters without calibration, making heart health monitoring more accessible and comfortable.
  • Twenty clinically relevant parameters were captured from the converted PPG waveforms, including central systolic blood pressure, central diastolic blood pressure, central pulse pressure, central augmentation pressure, central augmentation index, subendocardial viability, and pulse pressure amplification, amongst others.

Relevance in the Wearable Health Market:

The use of PPG technology in this study is especially significant as the wearable market continues to expand, with consumers seeking more advanced health insights without the need for frequent calibration. Cardiex's innovation aligns with this trend offering consumers the ability to track clinical grade biomarkers in real-time. These biomarkers have applications in various healthcare fields, including cognitive, renal, maternal, metabolic health, and heart failure management. The technology's ease of use and capacity for continuous monitoring place Cardiex at the forefront of the growing wearable health sector, which increasingly prioritizes deeper and more accurate health data.

"This study is a significant validation of Cardiex's technology and its ability to deliver critical heart health insights in a simpler, more convenient way," said Craig Cooper , CEO of Cardiex. "Our PPG-based fingertip technology has the potential to transform heart health monitoring, offering a more accessible option for both patients and healthcare providers. This breakthrough also opens up exciting opportunities for integration into the wearable health tech market, where continuous and noninvasive monitoring is becoming the gold standard."

The study confirms that Cardiex's PPG-based solution can provide valuable cardiovascular data in a comfortable, portable format, paving the way for broader adoption in both medical and consumer-grade wearables.

The full study is now available online in the journal Pulse DOI: 10.1159/000540666.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiex-announces-publication-of-breakthrough-study-validating-noninvasive-fingertip-photoplethysmography-ppg-for-central-aortic-pressure-waveform-analysis-302259185.html

SOURCE Cardiex Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Q4 FY24 Quarterly Activities Report (App 4C)

Q4 FY24 Quarterly Activities Report (App 4C)

Hydralyte International (HPC:AU) has announced Q4 FY24 Quarterly Activities Report (App 4C)

Download the PDF here.

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly activities and cashflow report

Quarterly activities and cashflow report

Cleo Diagnostics (COV:AU) has announced Quarterly activities and cashflow report

Download the PDF here.

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Download the PDF here.

Cizzle Brands Corporation and Van Houtte Coffee Services Announce Entry into an Agreement for Distribution of Cizzle Brands' Products Across Canada

Cizzle Brands Corporation and Van Houtte Coffee Services Announce Entry into an Agreement for Distribution of Cizzle Brands' Products Across Canada

Cizzle Brands Corporation (Cboe Canada: CZZL) (the " Company " or " Cizzle Brands ") and Van Houtte Coffee Services (" VHCS "), a subsidiary of Keurig Canada Inc., doing business as Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, are pleased to announce that they have entered into a distribution agreement (the " Agreement ") pursuant to which VHCS will distribute Cizzle Brands' product lineup across Canada. As part of its agreement, VHCS will also be taking over distributorship for many of the Cizzle Brands' existing accounts in various categories including sporting goods retailers and stadiums.

"This partnership enables us to provide additional high-quality offerings that align with the growing needs of organizations across the country. We look forward to working together to continue expanding our product range and supporting Cizzle Brands' growth," said Jon Theisen, General Manager of Van Houtte Coffee Services.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cizzle Brands Unveils its Team of Ambassadors to Accelerate North American Commercialization Initiatives

Cizzle Brands Unveils its Team of Ambassadors to Accelerate North American Commercialization Initiatives

Through a curated team of the world's most experienced and qualified dieticians, performance coaches, scientists, and medical professionals who are subject matter experts in their respective fields, Cizzle Brands is building a house of brands in the sports nutrition industry that serves the world's most elite athletes and leverages that knowledge to make products for everyday people looking to live healthy, active lifestyles. Cizzle Brands' ambassadors will not only assist in product development and formulation but they will also help to expand knowledge and adoption of Cizzle Brands' products around the world.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Test tubes.

Biotech Market Forecast: Top Trends for Biotech in 2025

Heading into 2025, the biotech landscape is brimming with both opportunities and challenges.

The industry is being shaped by a confluence of factors, all of which are driving exciting innovations in healthcare.

Drawing on insights from the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference (JPMHC), held in San Francisco from January 13 to 16, the Investing News Network examines the key trends taking shape in biotech this year.

Keep reading...Show less

Falco Announces Extension of Certain Deadlines and Other Amendments Under the Silver Stream Transaction

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes Following US Investors Advanced Discussions

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US a la suite de pourparlers avancees avec des investisseurs americains

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

×