Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9)

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX: CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) is pleased to present our Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the period ending 30 June 2024. During the second quarter of 2024 Chariot announced final assays from the maiden diamond drilling program at Black Mountain (“Phase 1 Drilling Program”) and the recommencement of exploration activities in Wyoming, USA for the North American summer.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Core assay results from the maiden drilling campaign have further delineated the structure of the Black Mountain LCT pegmatite system
  • Hard rock lithium exploration recommenced in Wyoming with the onset of the 2024 North American summer season
  • Rock-chip/Soil sampling and K feldspar testing underway to further refine drill targets
  • Chariot group holds approximately A$3.04 million of cash as at 30 June 2024

Black Mountain Project

Phase 1 Drilling Program

On 3 May 2024, the Company announced the full set of assay results from the Phase 1 Drilling Program, consisting of nine (9) drill holes for a total of 1,132m. The first three (3) holes all intersected high-grade spodumene mineralisation confirming the potential of the Black Mountain lithium-caesium-tantalum (“LCT”) pegmatite swarms. Although the last six (6) holes yielded lower lithiumgrades, these holes were nevertheless encouraging in terms of the anomalous lithium values and, more particularly, the level of fractionation as identified through the geochemistry. The high-Li pegmatites and, more significantly, the low-Li pegmatites were highly fractionated indicating a potential for the low-Li pegmatites to be petrogenetically linked to the spodumene pegmatites as the low-Li edges of a larger Li-rich pegmatite.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

CC9:AU
Chariot Corporation
