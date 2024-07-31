- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX: CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) is pleased to present our Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the period ending 30 June 2024. During the second quarter of 2024 Chariot announced final assays from the maiden diamond drilling program at Black Mountain (“Phase 1 Drilling Program”) and the recommencement of exploration activities in Wyoming, USA for the North American summer.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Core assay results from the maiden drilling campaign have further delineated the structure of the Black Mountain LCT pegmatite system
- Hard rock lithium exploration recommenced in Wyoming with the onset of the 2024 North American summer season
- Rock-chip/Soil sampling and K feldspar testing underway to further refine drill targets
- Chariot group holds approximately A$3.04 million of cash as at 30 June 2024
Black Mountain Project
Phase 1 Drilling Program
On 3 May 2024, the Company announced the full set of assay results from the Phase 1 Drilling Program, consisting of nine (9) drill holes for a total of 1,132m. The first three (3) holes all intersected high-grade spodumene mineralisation confirming the potential of the Black Mountain lithium-caesium-tantalum (“LCT”) pegmatite swarms. Although the last six (6) holes yielded lower lithiumgrades, these holes were nevertheless encouraging in terms of the anomalous lithium values and, more particularly, the level of fractionation as identified through the geochemistry. The high-Li pegmatites and, more significantly, the low-Li pegmatites were highly fractionated indicating a potential for the low-Li pegmatites to be petrogenetically linked to the spodumene pegmatites as the low-Li edges of a larger Li-rich pegmatite.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9) is the largest land holder for lithium exploration in the US. It has a strategy to target both hard rock lithium in Wyoming and claystone lithium in Nevada and Oregon. The flagship Black Mountain Project, located in Wyoming, has shown significant mineralization with grades of up to 6.68 percent Li2O from rock chip samples. In addition to the Black Mountain Project, Chariot holds six other hard rock projects in Wyoming with 443 claims covering 3,585 hectares.
Chariot’s second flagship project, Resurgent, holds the second largest land position in the McDermitt Caldera, which hosts the two largest lithium resources discovered to date (Thacker Pass 19.1 million tons (Mt) lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) and McDermitt 21.5 Mt LCE). The recent $650-million investment in Thacker Pass by General Motors indicates interest from automakers looking to secure a supply of battery raw materials. The McDermitt Caldera’s size and scale potential present an opportunity for Automotive OEMs, battery manufacturers and others to obtain large-scale supply to meet their growth plans.
The automaker's EV targets and government policies banning new internal combustion engine (ICE) car sales could propel lithium demand to 3.7 Mt by 2030, according to projections from mining giant Albemarle. This implies a CAGR of more than 20 percent between 2022 and 2030. As the world's demand for lithium continues to grow, Chariot's exploration and development efforts in the US are well-timed and offer investors exposure to the rapidly growing lithium market.
In addition to exploration-led initiatives, Chariot has been actively focusing on creating value through the divestment of selected lithium assets. Four such assets have been divested so far through sale and/or option agreements with publicly listed companies. These transactions, assuming the existing options are exercised, may generate up to an estimated US$5.1 million in cash and stock-based consideration, in addition to future royalty payments for Chariot. The company currently has four additional projects that may be potential divestment opportunities, including Lida and Amargosa (Nevada), Mardabilla (Western Australia) and Nyamukono (Zimbabwe).
The company believes its two core projects, Black Mountain and Resurgent, represent early, prospective lithium opportunities in the United States. Chariot has received and completed the necessary approvals and preparations for drilling and has now commenced the phase 1 diamond drill program at the Black Mountain Project. This program was developed following highly encouraging assay results from the 22 rock chip samples collected to date at Black Mountain, which returned assay results of up to 6.68 percent lithium oxide. Eight holes were drilled and the first three holes intersected high-grade spodumene mineralisation which confirmed potential of the Black Mountain LCT pegmatite swarms. Assay results for the subsequent five holes are pending and expected to be announced by April 2024. Chariot plans to conduct a phase 2 drilling program beginning in Q2 2024.
Following the AU$9-million IPO, Chariot now has nearly AU$11.2 million available cash, which is sufficient to fund its exploration activities for the next 24 months. Of the AU$11.2 million, nearly 43 percent or AU$4.8 million will be spent on the Black Mountain Project.
Concurrently, the company plans to continue early exploration activities at the Copper Mountain Project, South Pass, Wyoming Regional and the Resurgent Project to define targets for future drilling.
Chariot boasts a world-class team with strong track records in mining, exploration and the financial services sectors. The management has significant corporate and investment banking experience. Non-executive chairman Murray Bleach was formerly the CEO of Macquarie in North America, while the CEO, Shanthar Pathmanathan was an oil and has investment banker with Macquarie and Deutsche Bank. On the geological side, Neil Stuart who is a non-executive director is a lithium industry veteran having previously founded Orocobre Ltd (which later merged with Galaxy Resources) to form Allkem Ltd, one of the largest lithium producers in the world. The exploration team is led by Dr. Edward Max Baker, a geologist with over 40 years of experience and several discoveries. He was the chief geologist at Newcrest Mining, MIM Holdings, Rennison Goldfields and Mount Isa Mines. The collective experience of the management team, from investment banking (with fundraising and M&A experience) to resource discoveries, will be useful in advancing the company’s core projects.
Company Highlights
- Chariot Corporation Limited is a mineral exploration company focused on discovering and developing high-grade and near-surface lithium opportunities in the U.S.
- Chariot holds the largest land position for lithium exploration in the U.S. with hard rock lithium and claystone hosted lithium exploration assets.
- The company commenced trading on the ASX in October 2023 after closing a highly sought-after and oversubscribed A$9 million initial public offering (which is in addition to A$14.8 million being raised privately to assemble the portfolio).
- It is currently focused on its two core projects in the US: (1) the Black Mountain Project, a hard rock lithium project located in Wyoming; and (2) the Resurgent Project, a claystone lithium project located in Oregon and Nevada.
- The Black Mountain Project has had two-rounds of rock chip sampling which resulted in 22 rock chip samples collected with 10 of these samples returning assay results greater than 2.00% lithium oxide (Li2O) with the highest value being 6.68 percent Li2O. The Resurgent Project has had multiple rounds of rock-chip sampling with 289 samples being collected and returning values as high as 3,865 ppm lithium. The initial surface rock-chip sampling programs demonstrate the presence of lithium mineralization at surface.
- In addition to the core projects, Chariot holds an exploration pipeline of six projects in Wyoming including Copper Mountain, South Pass, Tin Cup, Barlow Gap, Pathfinder and JC projects. These projects are prospective for hard rock lithium.
- The company’s portfolio includes several additional projects prospective for hard rock (Western Australia and Zimbabwe) and claystone lithium (Nevada, USA).
- Chariot also holds interests in several projects that have been either sold or conditionally divested through option agreements to publicly listed companies. These include assets such as Halo, Horizon, Lithic & Mustang, and the Western Australia Lithium portfolio. Each of the divested projects are operated by a publicly listed counterparty and depending upon the particular transaction, the projects generate additional revenue for Chariot in the form of future payments and royalties.
- Chariot offers investors exposure to the nascent and rapidly growing U.S. lithium market.
Key Projects
Black Mountain Project, Wyoming
The Black Mountain Project is Chariot’s flagship hard rock lithium project located in Natrona County, approximately midway between Casper and Riverton, Wyoming. Chariot initially held a 91.9 percent stake in the project with 134 mining claims covering 878 hectares. In 2024, the company expanded the project with 218 contiguous claims resulting in a 206 percent increase in project tenure area. Black Mountain project now comprises 352 claims covering 2,686 hectares of tenure which subsequently increased Chariot's ownership interests in its Wyoming lithium portfolio to 93.9 percent.
The project is well-serviced by existing roads and infrastructure and comprises . The claim area was acquired via claim staking of public land administered by the US Bureau of Land Management.
The project features large spodumene-bearing pegmatites outcropping at surface. Results from the rock chip sampling program returned a best result of 6.68 percent lithium oxide from a spodumene outcrop. In a recent exploration program, 22 rock chip samples returned assays with an average result of 2.16 percent lithium oxide.
The company is conducting a 3,000-metre phase 1 drilling program at Black Mountain, which commenced in November 2023. The site preparation, necessary approvals and the earthworks required to support the drilling program have been completed.
The phase 1 drill program is designed to test the portion of the Black Mountain pegmatite dyke swarm, a target area that is 1,000 metres long by 100 metres wide. More than 22 rock chip samples were taken from this area and the assay results were highly encouraging. Of the 22 rock chip samples, eight had assay results greater than 4 percent lithium oxide, with the highest value being 6.68 percent lithium oxide from a spodumene outcrop. Chariot announced that the first three holes from the drill program delivered strong initial hard rock lithium results with multiple mineralised lithium intersections.
Black Mountain may represent a significant hard rock lithium opportunity in a tier-1 mining jurisdiction in the US. The asset features an excellent combination of geological factors, and a supportive regulatory regime and is located in a largely unpopulated part of Wyoming.
Resurgent Project, Nevada and Oregon
The Resurgent Project is a claystone-hosted lithium project located in the McDermitt Caldera in Oregon and Nevada. The company owns a 79.4 percent stake in this project. The Resurgent Project comprises 1,450 claims covering 12,128 hectares and is further subdivided into two principal claim areas, identified as ‘Resurgent North’ and ‘Resurgent East.’ Chariot has the second-largest land position in the McDermitt Caldera, which hosts two of the largest lithium mineral resources in North America, with a combined mineral resource estimate of over 40 Mt LCE - Thacker Pass at 19.1 Mt LCE and McDermitt at 21.5 Mt LCE.
The Resurgent North project targets the same sedimentary units that host Jindalee Resources' (ASX:JRL) McDermitt project with a mineral resource estimate of 21.5 Mt LCE. A surface sampling campaign at Resurgent North conducted in 2021 involving 289 samples returned values as high as 3,865 ppm lithium (over three times typical lithium claystone MRE cut-off grade). Of the 289 samples, 70 samples returned values greater than 100 ppm lithium, 20 samples returned values greater than 1,000 ppm lithium and 10 samples returned values greater than 2,000 ppm lithium.
The Resurgent East project targets the same sedimentary units that host Lithium Americas’ (NYSE:LAC) Thacker Pass lithium deposit (MRE at 19.1 Mt LCE). The similarity in geological characteristics with the two largest lithium deposits in the US further validates the potential for a large-scale high-grade lithium discovery at Resurgent.
Exploration Pipeline Projects
Besides the two core projects, the company has a pipeline of six lithium exploration projects comprising 443 claims and covering 3,585 hectares. Each of them is described below:
- Copper Mountain Project: The project is located ~80 kilometres northwest of Black Mountain in Fremont County, Wyoming. It comprises 83 mining claims covering 648 hectares. Copper Mountain has a long history of prospecting and artisanal-scale production having been historically mined for mica, feldspar, beryl, lepidolite and tantalite. The company has already identified multiple pegmatite target areas and has plans for a geochemical and ground magnetics survey in addition to geological mapping.
- South Pass Project: The project is located in Fremont County, Wyoming, and comprises 214 mining claims covering 1,750 hectares. This is a large and highly prospective project with an abundance of outcropping pegmatites that occur in swarms. The company notes the individual pegmatites at the project could range up to several hundred metres wide and several thousand metres long. There has been no prior exploration for hard rock lithium in the South Pass project area.
- Regional Wyoming Exploration Pipeline Projects: It comprises four hard rock lithium mining projects namely Tin Cup, Pathfinder, Barlow Gap and JC, comprising 146 mining claims covering 1,146 hectares.
- Barlow Gap Project: This project is located in Natrona County, Wyoming, and comprises 60 mining claims covering 501 hectares. This is an early-stage hard rock lithium exploration project with outcropping pegmatites on a northeast trend.
- Tin Cup Project: The project is located in Fremont County, Wyoming, and comprises 45 mining claims covering 376 hectares. There is a long history of exploration at The Tin Cup mining district dating back to 1907. The region has been known for small-scale mining for gold, copper and various gemstones including red jasper, ruby and jade. This is an early-stage hard rock lithium exploration project with outcropping pegmatites.
- Pathfinder Project: This is an early-stage hard rock lithium project located in Natrona County, and comprises 32 mining claims covering 234 hectares.
- JC Project: Located in Fremont County, Wyoming, the project comprises nine mining claim blocks spanning 75 hectares. This is an early-stage hard rock lithium exploration project that features several small excavation pits and outcropping pegmatite dykes.
Divestment Projects
In addition to exploration-led initiatives, Chariot has been actively focused on creating value via divestment of selected lithium assets in its portfolio. In total, four such assets – Halo (Chariot’s ownership 21.4 percent), Horizon (Chariot’s ownership 21.4 percent), Lithic & Mustang (ownership 21.4 percent) and WA Lithium portfolio (Chariot was the 100 percent owner of this property prior to the sale to St George Mining Ltd) - have been divested so far through option agreements to publicly listed companies. These transactions, if the options are exercised, may generate up to an estimated US$5.1 million in gross proceeds (cash and stock-based consideration) for Chariot in addition to future royalty payments.
a) Halo asset: Sold to POWR Lithium for a total consideration of ~US$2.5 million and 1 percent NSR.
b) Horizon asset: Sold to Pan American Energy for a total consideration of US$15 million.
c) Lithic and Mustang assets: Sold to Red Mountain Mining for a total consideration of ~US$1.7 million and 2 percent NSR.
d) WA Lithium portfolio: Sold to St George Mining for a total consideration of ~US$1.1 million and 2 percent NSR.
Moreover, the company has identified four more projects for divestment: Lida Project (Nevada), Amargosa Project (Nevada), Nyamukono Project (Zimbabwe), and Mardabilla Project (Western Australia).
Management Team
Shanthar Pathmanathan – Managing Director
Shanthar Pathmanathan has 14 years of investment banking experience in the metals and mining, oil and gas and chemicals sectors. Prior to Chariot, he was the CEO and managing director of Lithium Consolidated, an ASX-listed company, which had one of the largest portfolios of hard rock lithium exploration assets, globally. Before that, he held various investment roles with Deutsche Bank and Macquarie Group. He has a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Australia.
Frederick Forni – Executive Director
Frederick Forni is a senior finance professional with over 25 years of investment banking experience. He was a former senior managing director of Macquarie Holdings (USA) and held non-executive director roles with numerous Macquarie Group entities and GLI Finance Ltd. He holds a B.A. in economics from Connecticut College, a J.D., awarded cum laude, from Georgetown University Law Center and an LL.M. in taxation from New York University Law School.
Neil Stuart – Non-executive Director
Neil Stuart is an exploration geologist with over 40 years' of experience and is a member of The Australian Institute of Geoscientists and a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. He was a founding director of Orocobre Limited, now Alkem (ASX: AKE). He has considerable experience across several commodities and was heavily involved in project delineation and acquisition in Australia, Mexico and Argentina. Over the last 20 years, he was involved with the exploration and commercial development of lithium projects. Stuart is on the board of numerous ASX-listed companies and is a graduate of the University of Melbourne (BSc.) and James Cook University (MSc.).
Dr. Edward Max Baker – Geological Consultant
Dr. Edward Max Baker is a Ph.D. geologist and a fellow of AusIMM. Baker has over 40 years of experience and has made several discoveries. Baker was chief geologist for Newcrest Mining, MIM Holdings, Rennison Goldfields and Mount Isa Mines. Baker was co-founder and previously a vice-president of exploration at New York Stock Exchange-listed Integra Resources (NYSE:ITRG).
Ramesh Chakrapani – Chief Strategy Officer
Ramesh Chakrapani has over 20 years of experience in the investment banking and alternative asset investing space. Of which, over 15 years were spent at The Blackstone Group where he was a managing director and a member of the Hedge Fund Solutions Special Situations Investing Group. Chakrapani has invested across a diverse set of industries, asset classes, geographies and liquidity profiles, and has represented The Blackstone Group on the boards of selected investments. He has a B.A. from Yale University.
This article was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Produced from McDermitt
Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to announce that battery-grade lithium carbonate has been successfully produced from ore from the McDermitt Lithium Project (the Project) (Figure 1). This marks an important milestone, with all steps of the processing flowsheet for the Project from ore beneficiation and leaching to purification and production of battery-grade lithium carbonate now validated (Figure 2).
- First production of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate (>99.5%) from test work completed at Hazen Research Inc. in collaboration with Fluor - lead engineer for the PFS underway at the McDermitt Lithium Project
- Production of Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate marks a major milestone with all steps of the McDermitt flowsheet now validated
- Flowsheet for McDermitt is very similar to Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass Project currently under construction 30km to the south of McDermitt
- Results will support the PFS, due for release in Q4 CY 2024
Fig 1 – McDermitt Lithium Carbonate
Jindalee’s CEO Ian Rodger commented:
"The successful production of battery-grade lithium carbonate from McDermitt ore is a major milestone for Jindalee. This achievement substantially de-risks our processing flowsheet and demonstrates the potential for McDermitt to supply high-quality lithium chemicals to the expanding US battery value chain.
We have been greatly encouraged by the exceptional results we have achieved since commencing the PFS metallurgical test work program with Fluor and Hazen in mid-2023 and anticipate that these results will meaningfully support the outcomes of the McDermitt Lithium Project PFS which is now due for release in Q4 CY 2024.”
Discussion
After investigating various alternatives, in March 2023 acid leaching with beneficiation (see Figure 2) was selected as the preferred flowsheet for the Project2. This decision followed a review of prior test work and high-level benchmarking of five comparator lithium projects by the global engineering, procurement, construction and maintenance company Fluor Corporation (Fluor), which indicated that acid leaching with beneficiation was expected to produce the best economic outcome for the Project. The resultant McDermitt flowsheet (Figure 2) is very similar to that utilised and extensively validated by Lithium Americas Corporation (TSX: LAC) at its Thacker Pass project, which is currently under construction and is also located in the McDermitt Caldera (~30km south of the McDermitt Lithium Project).
Fluor was subsequently appointed as lead engineer for the McDermitt PFS in June 20233, including managing an extensive bench scale metallurgical test work program at Hazen Research Inc. in Colorado, USA, aimed at validating the preferred flowsheet and providing data to inform the PFS (PFS Test Work). To date Jindalee has announced exceptional results from the McDermitt PFS Test Work including results from beneficiation test work in November 20234 and acid leaching in January 20245. Respective highlights include:
- Beneficiation: Beneficiation of a composite sample of McDermitt ore using attrition scrubbing (250μm cut-size), recorded 92.0% Li recovery with 25.3% mass rejection, demonstrating the excellent potential to remove acid consuming material and increase the Lithium grade of leach feed4.
- Acid Leaching: Excellent lithium (Li) extraction rates were achieved from sulphuric acid leaching of beneficiated McDermitt ore. Li extraction from composite samples averaged 93% (250μm) and 94% (75μm) using 500kg sulphuric acid per tonne of leach feed5.
Subsequent to the acid leaching test work described above, an additional 300 kg composite sample (250 µm, comprising Units 4, 6, 8, and 10) was leached, yielding lithium in solution (leachate) for downstream test work (post-leach process steps – see Figure 2). The purification of the lithium-rich solution was successfully completed, resulting in the first production of battery-grade lithium carbonate, assaying 99.8% Li₂CO₃ with acceptable levels of deleterious elements in accordance with a typical third-party contract specification. This achievement significantly de-risks the Project by demonstrating the effectiveness of all process steps of the flowsheet at bench scale. Reaching this milestone provides strong validation of the flowsheet developed for McDermitt.
Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Reinstatement to Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Avenira Limited (‘AEV’) is expected to be lifted from the commencement of trading on Wednesday, 31 July 2024 following the release by AEV of an announcement regarding a placement.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Strategic Investment from Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology
- Avenira Limited( ASX: AEV) (“Avenira” or “the Company”) has secured a Strategic Investment from its largest shareholder, Sichuan Hebang Biotechnology Corporation Limited (SHSE: 603077) (“Hebang”).
- The Strategic Investment comprises:
- A$4.5 million 2-tranche Placement at an issue price of A$0.006 per new share, with Tranche 2 subject to shareholder approval and any other required regulatory approvals.
- Pending shareholder approval for Tranche 2 Hebang will provide an unsecured loan of the Tranche 2 proceeds.
- Funds from the Placement will be used for progressing the Yellow Phosphate study work, Lithium Ferro Phosphate study work and for general working capital.
- As part of the investment, Hebang has the right to appoint an Executive Chairman and two directors to the Board, as well as a Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer to the management team.
Strategic Investment
- Tranche 1 Placement: Tranche 1 will raise A$1.7 million through the issue of 285,000,000 shares, at an issue price of A$0.006 per new share. These shares will be issued on or around 2 August under the Company’s existing Listing Rule 7.1 (223 million shares) and 7.1A (62 million shares) placement capacity (“Tranche 1”).
- Tranche 2 Placement: Tranche 2 will raise A$2.79 million through the issue of 465,000,000 shares at the same price as Tranche 1 (“Tranche 2”). As the issue of the Tranche 2 shares will mean Hebang has an interest in the issued capital of the Company of greater than 20%, shareholder approval pursuant to Item 7 of Section 611 of the Corporations Act (Cth) 2001 will be required for the issue of shares under Tranche 2. Tranche 2 is also subject to any other required regulatory approvals
- Unsecured loan: Hebang will also provide an unsecured loan of the Tranche 2 placement proceeds pending shareholder approval and any other required regulatory approvals for the Tranche 2 placement. The terms of the loan are:
- Principal - $2.79 million;
- Repayment – Repayment of principal and interest upon the earlier of either the completion of Tranche 2 placement or 12 months
- Interest – 12% pa capitalised and payable on repayment of principal The unsecured loan will be repaid from funds received from the Tranche 2 placement.
If the Shareholders Approval or any other regulatory approval required for Tranche 2 is not obtained by 31 October 2024, given the company’s history of raising capital to date, the directors are confident of the company’s ability to raise additional funds through a placement, rights issue, SPP, convertible note or other capital raising method previously utilized by the Company, when the unsecured loan is due for repayment, on or around September 2025.
This article includes content from Avenira Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Disrupting China’s Hard-rock Lithium Conversion Dominance
You can’t make lithium-ion batteries, a critical component of electric vehicles (EVs) and other devices of the new green economy, without lithium. But securing a stable, secure and politically neutral supply chain for so-called white gold is a challenge.
China currently controls 80 percent of global lithium chemical production — despite having less than 7 percent of lithium reserves. China has successfully created the infrastructure and financial incentives for an interdependent supply chain that integrates mines, processing factories and electric battery manufacturers; it controls 70 percent of cell manufacturing for the EV industry.
Hard-rock lithium conversion entails converting mined lithium spodumene ore into lithium sulfate, then battery-grade lithium carbonate or lithium hydroxide.
Having access to facilities undertaking this process is just as important as having access to lithium mines. Many countries understand this and endeavour to improve their lithium supply chains. The goal is to establish facilities where geopolitical wrangling is not a concern, that are closer to home and take environmental values into account — hard-rock lithium conversion can be environmentally intense, especially in jurisdictions with looser environmental controls. Concerns range from water use to consumption of electricity in jurisdictions where fossil fuels power the electricity grid.
On top of that, many nations seek to ensure the price of lithium stays stable, as so much of the green economy is reliant on it.
The market overall is worth developing and protecting: lithium demand has tripled since 2017 and is set to grow tenfold by 2050.
The hard-rock situation
Hard-rock sources of lithium make up 60 percent of globally mined supply — that’s forecast to continue through to 2030 — while brine sources comprise the rest.
China controls 65 percent of hard-rock lithium processes, while Chile, at a distant second, takes care of 29 percent. While other countries are attempting to ramp up production, China is expected to more than triple its processing capacity in the coming years.
It’s already taken a firm hold of the raw resource market by investing heavily in the so-called Lithium Triangle made up of Argentina, Chile and Bolivia, plus it’s made forays into Afghanistan. China uses off-take contracts, which guarantees a mine or processor a certain amount of product purchased at an agreed price, which helps fund its operations and cements a long-term relationship.
It also has a strong domestic supply chain while Chinese companies have bought up many key players in the industry, including lithium mines, around the world. It’s now investing heavily in mines in Africa — the continent is home to just one percent of world lithium production, but that is predicted to rise to 12 percent in the coming years.
China consequences
There are a number of concerns regarding China’s de facto monopoly on hard-rock lithium conversion. There are risks it could exert too much control over its partners, even lead to possibly bullying over prices and market access. It would dominate any negotiations around international policies related to lithium supply chains.
Meanwhile, other players in the market do not have much in the way of bargaining power in this uneven market, making it increasingly difficult for newcomers to gain a foothold — a situation that could worsen if China’s dominance were to grow further, causing a snowball effect.
International efforts
Concerns about the international lithium-processing market are well known, and many nations are making federal-level efforts to encourage a more diverse industry and to secure their own supply chains.
In 2021, the US released the National Blueprint for Lithium Batteries, declaring it would establish a stable supply chain for battery materials by 2030. A year later, it introduced the Inflation Reduction Act, which offers tax breaks for the domestic green energy sector worth tens of billions of dollars. Lithium producers gained access to production tax credits equalling 10 percent of their operating costs.
Similarly, in 2022 Canada created a 30 percent Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit — it was set to expire in 2024 but has now been extended an additional year. The government estimates it will be worth C$65 million, offering a tax break to junior mineral exploration companies and for investors in the sector as well.
The European Union has introduced a host of acts to support lithium mining and processing, including the Critical Raw Materials Act, which lists lithium as one of 34 critical raw materials. The act urges member nations to begin mining 10 percent of the materials the EU needs, lithium included, and increase processing to 40 percent of the EU's needs by 2030. The Net-Zero Industry Act furthers these goals.
Collaborations between nations have also been underway to support new lithium opportunities. Chile has already secured tax breaks through the US Inflation Reduction Act, and the EU has tried to pen a similar arrangement.
As well, in 2023, a panel that took place in Mexico discussed the idea of creating an international organization to guide the production and exportation of lithium — the hope being such a group could encourage an environmentally responsible worldwide supply chain based on cooperation, no coercion.
Projects with promise
Currently, many countries who seek to become more self-sufficient in lithium production, in fact, have very little underway. Europe has one operational lithium mine in Portugal that produces low-grade ore while the US has Albemarle’s Silver Peak mine in Nevada.
New processing endeavours include Full Circle Lithium’s (TSXV:FCLI,OTCQB:FCLIF) lithium carbonate facility in Georgia, which just closed $1.5 million in private placement financing, and has completed a modular demonstration plant that will scale to full commercial production.
Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC,NYSE:LAC) is set to take advantage of lithium deposit in Thacker Pass in Nevada, and create battery-quality lithium carbonate in a continuous production process. The project has $650 million in backing from General Motors and is set to produce 40 kilotonnes of lithium carbonate in phase one.
With proven expertise having built spodumene mines and lithium refineries before, Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7) is focused on closing the lithium conversion gap in North America. In line with this, the company is building the Bécancour Lithium Carbonate Refinery in Quebec, Canada, which aims to serve the North American and European markets with battery-grade lithium carbonate.
Led by lithium mining pioneer Iggy Tan, the company has assembled a ‘dream team’ that is moving the company toward its goal of becoming a key player in the critical minerals and battery supply chain, a statement from Lithium Universe’s website says. The Bécancour Lithium Carbonate Refinery is part of Lithium Universe’s Québec lithium processing hub strategy, which also includes a stand-alone spodumene concentrator.
In a similar model, Frontier Lithium (TSX:FL,OTCQX:LITOF) aims to mine and process a fully integrated lithium operation in Ontario, Canada. It’s a joint venture with Mitsubishi (TSE:8058) via an initial deal of acquiring 7.5 percent in the venture for C$25 million.
Lithium-rich Australia is now expanding some of its mining operations to include conversation capabilities. That includes the Kemerton plant, run by Albemarle, which is slated to produce 100,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide upon completion.
Investor takeaway
Lithium conversion facilities are becoming an attractive investment opportunity across the globe as nations vie to secure supply chains by offering incentives for projects and investors. With lithium-ion batteries a key component for a myriad of green products, this once underdeveloped industry — at least outside of China — is set to transform.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Lithium Universe (ASX:LU7). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Lithium Universein order to help investors learn more about the company. Lithium Universe is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Lithium Universe and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor
Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024
Atlantic Lithium nears shovel-readiness following the completion of several major permitting milestones at the Ewoyaa Lithium Project
Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report for the period ended 30 June 2024.
Highlights from the Reporting Period:
Project Development:
- Completion of several key milestones in the permitting process for the advancement of the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or “the Project”) in Ghana.
- Successful completion of the second and final Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) public hearing in respect of the Project.
- Submission of draft Environment Impact Statement (“EIS”) to the EPA.
- Admission of the Company’s entire share capital by introduction and commencement of trading on the Main Market of the Ghana Stock Exchange, as agreed under the terms of the grant of the Ewoyaa Mining Lease.
- Post period-end, the Mining Lease in respect of the Project was submitted to parliament to undergo the necessary ratification process.
Exploration:
- Commencement of field work at the newly-granted Senya Beraku prospecting licence in the east of the Company’s Cape Coast Lithium Portfolio in Ghana.
- High-grade assay results reported from the Dog-Leg target, with highlights including hole GRC0177: 27m at 1.85% Li2O from 126m and hole GRC1059: 15m at 1.08% Li2O from 126m.
- Completion of sterilisation reverse circulation (“RC”) drilling at the proposed plant site, with no mineralisation reported, providing increased confidence in the proposed site location.
- Post-period end, Mineral Resource Estimate increase reported for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O, reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
Corporate:
- Appointment of Minerals Income Investment Fund (“MIIF”) Chief Executive Officer Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng to the Company’s Board of Directors as Non-Executive Director, in line with the completion of MIIF’s US$5m subscription in the Company.
- The Company has progressed negotiations on key agreements as part of the ongoing competitive offtake partnering process for spodumene concentrate produced at Ewoyaa to secure funding expected to sufficiently cover the Company’s allocation of the development expenditure for the Project.
- Cash on hand at end of quarter was A$12.7m.
Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:
“Considerable progress has been made towards advancing the Company’s ﬂagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project towards shovel-readiness. The Project is set to be one of the leading hard rock lithium projects, expected to generate significant benefits to the local communities in which we operate in the Central Region, and to Ghana more broadly.
“Following the grant of the Mining Lease in October 2023, we received notification this month that the Mining Lease had been submitted to parliament to undergo the necessary approval process to enable the advancement of the Project towards construction and operation.
“It is expected that the Mining Lease will be ratified in the current parliamentary sitting or in the next parliamentary session, expected to commence in October. We are prepared for all eventualities and will adapt plans as events unfold.
“We continue to make strong progress through permitting hurdles, with the recent submission of the draft Environment Impact Statement and subsequent completion of the second and final EPA public hearing in respect of the Project; both representing major events on the road to production.
“In June, we were delighted to list the Company’s shares on the Ghana Stock Exchange, providing Ghanaians the opportunity to share ownership in the development of the country’s first lithium mine. We also welcomed the appointment of Edward Koranteng, the CEO of MIIF, the sovereign wealth fund of Ghana, to the Company’s Board as Non-Executive Director. This follows the completion of MIIF’s US$5m subscription in the Company early in the year.
“We are busy working to conclude several major landmark events, including the completion of the ongoing offiake partnering process, MIIF’s Project-level investment and the grant of the remaining permits as required for the advancement of the Project.
“We appreciate shareholders patience and support and look forward to providing further updates on our progress.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
New Dog-Leg Target Delivers Increase to Ewoyaa MRE
Drilling at the new Dog-Leg target increases the Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O
Highlights:
- Total Mineral Resource Estimate for the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project increased to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O, reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012).
- 81% of the Total Resource now in the higher confidence Measured and Indicated categories (3.7Mt at 1.37% in the Measured category, 26.1Mt at 1.24% in the Indicated category and 7.0Mt @ 1.15% Li₂O in the Inferred category).
- MRE increase follows targeted drilling programme, undertaken in 2023 and H1 2024, comprising sterilisation drilling to support the plant and haul road design and resource conversion drilling, converting Inferred resources to Indicated and Measured resources, to provide mine plan optionality; new Dog-Leg target identified through this process.
- Drilling subsequently undertaken on the Dog-Leg target, where the Company has identified a shallow-dipping, near-surface mineralised pegmatite body with true thickness up to 35m, which contributed 890,892 tonnes of the Resource increase to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O.
- Potential to grow the Resource further; step-out drilling planned at five priority deposits and one new exploration target identified for initial reverse circulation (“RC”) evaluation.
Commenting, Neil Herbert, Executive Chairman of Atlantic Lithium, said:
“We are pleased to report an increase in the Mineral Resource for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O, which reaffirms Ewoyaa’s status as one of the leading hard rock lithium projects.
“The increase follows the limited drilling programme completed recently, which was focused on supporting our mine planning activities rather than expanding the resource base, but through which we identified the Dog-Leg target, which has added near-surface tonnes to the Ewoyaa Resource. We are pleased to see this lucky strike at Dog- Leg contributing an additional circa 891,000 tonnes to the enlarged 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O Resource.
“While our current focus remains firmly on advancing Ewoyaa towards shovel-readiness, we recognise the significant potential across our exploration portfolio to increase the Resource further.”
Mineral Resource Estimate Upgrade
An upgraded MRE of 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O was completed for the Ewoyaa deposit and surrounding pegmatites; collectively termed the “Ewoyaa Lithium Project”.
The MRE increase follows a targeted drilling programme aimed at supporting the mine build activities at the Project. This comprised sterilisation drilling to support the plant and haul road design and resource conversion drilling, aimed at converting Inferred resources to Indicated and Measured, to provide mine plan optionality. The drilling programme resulted in the combined Measured and Indicated resource increasing to 81% of the Total Mineral Resource (to 29.8 Mt at 1.26% Li2O).
During drilling programme, the Dog-Leg target was identified, with prioritised drilling subsequently undertaken, which returned multiple broad and high-grade intersections, from which the Company has identified a shallow-dipping, near- surface mineralised pegmatite body with true thickness up to 35m. The Dog-Leg target contributed 890,892 tonnes, comprising 332,100 tonnes at 1.01% Li2O Indicated and 558,792 tonnes at 1.13% Li2O Inferred, of the increase in resources to 36.8Mt at 1.24% Li2O.
The Mineral Resource is based on 168,015m of drilling completed at the Project to date, inclusive of infill and extensional drilling undertaken since the February 2023 MRE reported by the Company, comprising 148,865m of reverse circulation (“RC”), 12,639m of diamond core (“DD”), 5,311m of reverse circulation with diamond tail (“RCD”) and 1,200m of reverse circulation hydrology holes (“RCH”).
The MRE includes a total of 3.7Mt at 1.37% Li2O in the Measured category, 26.1Mt at 1.24% Li2O in the Indicated category and 7.0Mt at 1.15% Li2O in the Inferred category (refer Table 1). The independent MRE for Ewoyaa was completed by Ashmore Advisory Pty Ltd (“Ashmore”) of Perth, Western Australia, with results tabulated in the Statement of Mineral Resources in Table 1. The Statement of Mineral Resources is reported in line with requirements of the JORC Code (2012) and is therefore suitable for public reporting. High-level Whittle optimisation was completed and demonstrates reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Atlantic Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
