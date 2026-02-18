CBS and Zynga Bring Survivor Season 50 into The Hands of Fans with Partnership in Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, Two Dots, and More

Multiple titles, including Words with Friends, Zynga Poker, Two Dots, FarmVille 3, and Dragon City, to feature SURVIVOR's first in-game mobile integrations, celebrating the groundbreaking Emmy-winning series' milestone 50 th season
Zynga Inc. , a wholly-owned publishing label of Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ: TTWO) and a global leader in interactive entertainment, today announced a cross-title collaboration with CBS to celebrate the landmark 50 th season of the Emmy-winning reality competition Survivor , bringing the show's groundbreaking gameplay to five titles in the Zynga portfolio. For the first time in the series' 25-year history, the game is "In the Hands of the Fans," with viewer-driven decisions shaping the game, and these integrations have been designed for players to test their own skills with solo quests, team strategy, and puzzle challenges that bring the iconic island competition home as they await each tribal council vote. SURVIVOR 50 kicks off with a three-hour premiere episode Wednesday, Feb. 25 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.
Ahead of the highly anticipated premiere, Zynga players will be able to dive into custom in-game integrations in iconic franchises, Words With Friends , Zynga Poker, and Two Dots . As the season progresses, so do the special events, with FarmVille 3 and Dragon City grabbing their torches and joining in on the season-long collaboration. Each game will feature its own twist on SURVIVOR's strategy and puzzle play, with additional games rolling out new content throughout the season. From daily challenges to competitive moments inspired by the show's gameplay, fans can easily jump in and experience the SURVIVOR strategy they know and love right inside their favorite games.
"As longtime fans of the show, we're honored to be part of this landmark anniversary," said Yaron Leyvand, Executive Vice President, Mobile Studios, Zynga. "This partnership naturally extends Zynga's mission to connect the world through games and we're thrilled to bring the strategy, competition, community, and heart that have made SURVIVOR a cultural phenomenon into the hands of our players around the world."
"This milestone 50th season of SURVIVOR celebrates our legacy while introducing a number of exciting firsts— including this unprecedented collaboration across fan‑favorite mobile games," said Mike Benson, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Paramount Television. "By bringing the spirit of SURVIVOR into five Zynga titles, we're creating new ways for fans to outwit, outplay, and outlast the competition, all while connecting with fellow viewers as they light their torch throughout the season."
Integration Details:
- Words With Friends brings the core of SURVIVOR's gameplay to life, tapping into word strategy and teamwork for a season-long celebration. On February 25 th , for the Season 50 premiere, players can jump into a special Word of the Day and Word Search inspired by the show, giving fans new ways to take on their competition.
- Zynga Poker turns up the heat with a six-week sprint of SURVIVOR Watch Events where big bluffs and bigger swings pay off. With every hand won, players move closer to unlocking limited edition watches and earning ultimate bragging rights against the competition.
- Two Dots taps into SURVIVOR's spirit of strategy and puzzles with limited-time challenges and collectible rewards. Players can explore, connect, and compete in special SURVIVOR-themed events, all presented in the game's signature style.
- FarmVille 3 brings a slice of SURVIVOR life to players, highlighting fan-favorite tribe moments through a special fishing event, daily bonuses, and custom SURVIVOR touchpoints.
- Dragon City channels SURVIVOR's adventurous, competitive spirit with a special mythical race alongside themed challenges and quests inspired by the show's strategic mindset.
As part of their themed Watch Events, Zynga Poker is also hosting the Zynga Poker x Survivor 50 Sweepstakes, giving players the chance to win a trip for two to the SURVIVOR live finale in Los Angeles. Players earn sweepstakes entries by playing in-game, for a shot at witnessing the final tribal council of the season. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open to US residents 18+. ENDS 4/1/2026 9 AM PST. See rules for complete details - zynga.support/PokerSurvivorSweeps . Sponsor: Zynga
SURVIVOR 50 will push the series into uncharted territory and impact the players like never before. Twenty-four legendary castaways, selected from 49 unforgettable seasons, return to face surprise twists, high-stakes challenges, and fan-driven decisions that shape the game. SURVIVOR 50 is a celebration of legacy, strategy, and audience impact where the viewers play a pivotal role in the evolution of this groundbreaking game. The castaways will face a season to remember from the moment they step on the beach, with the same goal: to claim the title of Sole Survivor and win the $1 million prize. SURVIVOR is hosted by five-time Emmy winner Jeff Probst.
ABOUT ZYNGA INC.
Zynga is a global leader in interactive entertainment with a mission to connect the world through games and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO). With massive global reach in more than 175 countries and regions, the combined diverse portfolio of popular game franchises has been downloaded more than 10 billion times on mobile, including CSR Racing™ , Dragon City , Empires & Puzzles™ , FarmVille™ , Game of Thrones: Legends, Golf Rival™ , Hair Challenge™ , Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells™ , High Heels!™ , Match Factory, Merge Dragons!™ , Merge Magic!™ , Monster Legends , Screw Jam, Seat Away, Toon Blast™ , Top Eleven , Toy Blast™ , Two Dot s, Words With Friends™ , and Zynga Poker™ . Founded in 2007, Zynga is headquartered in California with locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.zynga.com or follow Zynga on X , Instagram , Facebook, or the Zynga blog .
About SURVIVOR
The much-anticipated milestone 50 th season of SURVIVOR kicks off with a three-hour premiere Wednesday, Feb. 25 at 8 PM ET/PT, followed by 90-minute episodes throughout the season on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. Emmy-winner Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.
SURVIVOR 50 Website: https://www.paramountpressexpress.com/cbs-entertainment/shows/survivor-50//
About Paramount, a Skydance Corporation
Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY) is a leading, next‑generation global media and entertainment company, comprised of three business segments: Filmed Entertainment, Direct-to-Consumer, and TV Media. The Company's portfolio unites legendary brands, including Paramount Pictures, Paramount Television, CBS – America's most-watched broadcast network, CBS News, CBS Sports, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Showtime, Paramount+, Pluto TV, and Skydance's Animation, Film, Television, Interactive/Games, and Sports divisions. For more information, please visit www.paramount.com .
About Take-Two Interactive Software
Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. We develop and publish products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. Our strategy is to create hit entertainment experiences, delivered on every platform relevant to our audience through a variety of sound business models. Our pillars - creativity, innovation, and efficiency - guide us as we strive to create the highest quality, most captivating experiences for our consumers. The Company's common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com .
