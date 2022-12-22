Xander Resources Closes $1,304,575 of Non-Brokered Private Placements

Catappult Announces Strong 2022 Results

Catappult, the leading mobile game distribution and monetization platform, announced impressive results for the year 2022. Developers on Catappult achieved a 20%+ increase in monthly revenue, confirming the platform's ability to drive significant growth for mobile game developers.

Catappult Logo

Additionally, the ARPPU of the top 5 games on Catappult - Lords Mobile, Mobile Legends, Clash of Kings, Z Day, and War and Magic - showed outstanding performance, with an average revenue of over 100 USD per paying user, an industry-leading number in the mobile gaming industry.

In terms of overall performance in 2022, Catappult achieved more than 100 million downloads and $60 million in sales.

"We are thrilled with the results Catappult has shown for 2022," said Álvaro Pinto, COO of Catappult. "Our focus on providing the best possible tools and support for mobile game developers has clearly paid off, and we are excited to continue driving growth for our partners in the coming years."

This focus will be supercharged in 2023 with the recently announced partnership between Catappult and Digital Turbine, a leading mobile platform that powers superior mobile consumer experiences and results for the world's leading telcos, advertisers, and publishers.

This partnership will provide Catappult's developers with access to Digital Turbine's extensive end-to-end platform, which uniquely simplifies their partners' ability to connect with more consumers, in more ways, across more devices, allowing developers and publishers to reach even more players and drive more growth for their mobile games."

The partnership with Digital Turbine is just one example of Catappult's commitment to providing its developers with the best possible tools and support to drive growth and success. "We are committed to driving innovation and growth, and we look forward to continuing to work with the best developers and partners in the industry", said Álvaro Pinto.

About Catappult:

With over 430 million users, Catappult is the leading mobile gaming distribution and monetization platform, connecting developers with more than 20 alternative app stores and providing them with the tools and support they need to succeed. Catappult is committed to driving the future of the mobile gaming industry, with a strong focus on user experience and innovation.

For more information, please contact press@aptoide.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1972919/Catappult_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/catappult-announces-strong-2022-results-301708525.html

SOURCE Aptoide

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Professional Football Player Andrés Iniesta Named Ambassador for Blockchain Game "Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS-"

BLOCKSMITH&Co., a subsidiary of fellow game development studio KLab and game developer Thirdverse Group announce that professional football player Andr és Iniesta has been appointed as an ambassador for the new blockchain game "Captain Tsubasa - RIVALS-". In this occasion, a special campaign with Andrés Iniesta will be conducted on Twitter.

"CAPTAIN TSUBASA -RIVALS-" is a blockchain game where players can train players from the original "Captain Tsubasa" manga and compete against other players. The game offers two game modes: "RIVAL Mode" which fully recreates the original story, and "PvP Mode" where players and supporting characters can compete against each other online. (PRNewsfoto/BLOCKSMITH&Co.)

Comment from Andrés Iniesta

Captain Tsubasa has been my inspiration since childhood and there is no doubt that it was Tsubasa who brought me to Japan , where I currently play soccer at.

I respect the team's challenge towards turning this into a blockchain game and am excited to become an ambassador and be a part of spreading the word.

Looking forward to enjoy this game together with all Captain Tsubasa, soccer, and blockchain game fans from all around the world.

Profile

Born in May 1984 , he is a Spanish professional footballer.

He started his professional soccer career with FC Barcelona, winning 4 Champions League titles, 9 Liga titles, and was a key player in leading the Spanish national team to its first 2 consecutive EURO titles and its first World Cup title.

In May 2018 , he transferred to Vissel Kobe and made his J.LEAGUE debut in July of the same year.

On New Year's Day 2020, the 25th anniversary of Vissel Kobe, he brought home their first title.

With 39 titles in a career spanning more than 20 years, he is second on the world's all-time list for soccer players.

His world-class technique, which has not diminished yet, fascinates people all over the world.

Click here for more detail: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/news/73

About BLOCKSMITH&Co.

Website: www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/
Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/blocksmithandco-en/
Twitter: twitter.com/BLOCKSMITH_EN

About Thirdverse

Website: www.thirdverse.io/en/
Twitter: twitter.com/Thirdverse_US/
Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/thirdverse/

For inquiries regarding this matter, please contact
BLOCKSMITH&Co.
Contact: https://www.blocksmithand.co.jp/en/contact/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/professional-football-player-andres-iniesta-named-ambassador-for-blockchain-game-captain-tsubasa--rivals--301708922.html

SOURCE BLOCKSMITH&Co.

ANTIVINE IS NOW AVAILABLE ON STEAM

USERJOY Games announces Antivine has officially launched on December 21st on Steam, which is a puzzle game developed by Regeneration Studio and supports five languages, including Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, English, Japanese and Korean.

Available on December 21st

Antivine is originally designed by a group of students from Southern Taiwan University of Science and Technology. Their concept is to re-connect the relationship between people, and create unique experience based on games. Antivine has earned many domestic awards in Taiwan and the team has received sponsorship from USERJOY Games in 2021.

In its story, human beings have been fighting against the nature, and a negative power between these two keeps growing. There is one day, people start to have strange symptoms on their bodies - branches and vines grow from a certain age. After becoming a Treeman, the person will return to nature. Berries will grow from the branches and be provided to later generation. Senhsu is a unique boy from the village, and at his coming-of-age ceremony there is sti ll no sign on his body. Thus, he has been crowded out by his people and started his journey for seeking the truth. He meets a lost girl Mumei on his way, and they move together for the challenges in front of them.

With this game, players can explore each island during the adventure, which is designed with different gimmick s and delightful background music. The design team also pu t in lots of work on its scenes, changes in the daytime and nighttime. Players must learn to change the way of thinking to solve the puzzle because there only a way to solve all these. And with its game settings, players can easily experience its story and immerse into the characters. Change the way of thinking, and follow Senhsu the boy to the adventure, players can finally reveal the truth of Treeman.

The development team wants to produce a game that touches its players, recalls the time when everybody is still little, looking at a crystal ball from angles, and leads them to think in different aspects.

Antivine will be officially launched on Steam on 21st of December, and weeklong Christmas event will be happening! During the event, 21st to 27th of December, purchase the game on Steam store and enter the serial number "christmas2022", players will receive an exclusive Christmas Suit for Senhsu! For more news and benefits, come and check our Facebook fan page from time to time. Keep in touch, and let the journey begin!

Antivine Official Website:

https://antivine.uj.com.tw/index_en.php

USERJOY Games is both a game developer and distributor located in Taiwan . Look forward to further increase on global markets, USERJOY expands its develop team, and devotes to create great contents for players all over the world.

Official Website:

https://www.userjoy.com/en/index.aspx

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/antivine-is-now-available-on-steam-301708787.html

SOURCE UserJoy Technology Co., Ltd.

SportsGrid Streaming Network to Debut in Canada in Mid-February

SportsGrid, Inc. announced today the launch of the company's new Canadian FAST channel serving the millions of Canadian viewers with access to sports wagering real-time data and exclusive live original programming. The leading global sports wagering program service, SportsGrid Network will debut the channel in mid-February across Canada on Connected TVs and devices.

(PRNewsfoto/SportsGrid)

In announcing the new Canadian program service, SportsGrid Network will leverage coverage of major collegiate and professional sports forging strategic content alliances with media companies covering Canadian leagues, conferences, and teams across the country's sports TV landscape. Viewers can use their connected TV device or smart TVs, to access the streaming SportsGrid Network in Canada .

"SportsGrid's launch in Canada is an important day for our company to expand our overall global streaming ecosystem and regional coverage of sports wagering," said Jason Sukhraj , GM of Syndication. "SportsGrid Canada will be a differentiated streaming program service providing daily sports betting coverage of Canadian sports with insightful commentary and real-time data visualizations. Canada is an important market for SportsGrid as the rapidly growing sports betting audience is shifting to streaming providing tremendous opportunities for advertisers to connect with the Adult 18-34 demographic."

About SportsGrid, Inc.

SportsGrid, Inc. is the multimedia technology platform providing innovative digital solutions for the convergence of sports content, gaming, and mobile technology. The SportsGrid multimedia destinations include SportsGrid Streaming Video Network, SportsGrid Radio, SportsGrid.com, DailyRoto, and SportsGrid Studios. With the seismic shift towards multiscreen IP, cloud, and data-driven distribution of sports content, SportsGrid launched an innovative video content management and distribution initiative in 2020. The video distribution platform syndicates the exclusive SportsGrid short-form programming to premium publishers to grow and engage their digital sports gaming audiences. SportsGrid, Inc. is the content source and destination to serve the massive sports gaming audience with unrivaled best-of-breed programming, technology, data, and gaming analysis.

SportsGrid Contacts:

Charles Theiss
charles@sportsgrid.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sportsgrid-streaming-network-to-debut-in-canada-in-mid-february-301707328.html

SOURCE SportsGrid

Game technology can play a bigger role in global innovation -- Voices from the "2022 International Gametech Webinar"

- Game technology has become an important concept in the digital economy. From Microsoft's announcement of its intent to acquire video game giant Blizzard in January 2022 to the recent resolution on esports and video games adopted by the European Parliament on 10 November 2022 it is clear that the economic, cultural and technological value of games is being recognized in an increasing number of countries.

Being at the intersection of culture and technology, game technology has the potential to bring new opportunities to various industries and influence the global innovation landscape. On December 16 , the "2022 International Gametech webinar" co-hosted by ChinaEU and the UNESCO International Council for Philosophy and Human Sciences Chair Office brought together international experts and scholars to exchange their in-depth views on how gametech brings about innovations across different sectors.

IGT Achieves Sector-Leading ESG Score from Moody's ESG Solutions

Company in number one position in the North American hotel, leisure goods and services sector

International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it received an 'Advanced' environmental, social and governance ("ESG") score from Moody's ESG Solutions. IGT is in the number one position in the hotel, leisure goods and services of North America sector.

Gamelancer Media Signs Production Partnership with Azzyland, Canada's #1 Female YouTube Gamer

(CNW Group/Gamelancer Media Corp.)

Gamelancer Media Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: GAMGF) (FRA: P93) ( "Gamelancer" or the "Company" ) a media & entertainment company producing short-form video content for brands, is pleased to announce it has signed a production partnership with Canada's #1 female YouTube gamer, Azzyland .

