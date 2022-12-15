Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Iron Investing News

CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2022 - $0.70 PER COMMON SHARE

 The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2022 and is to be paid on January 26, 2023 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2022/15/c1216.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Labrador Iron Ore RoyaltyLIF:CALIFZFIron Investing
LIF:CA,LIFZF

IRON ORE COMPANY OF CANADA DIVIDEND

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC"), in which LIORC holds a 15.1% equity interest, has declared a dividend to be paid in December. LIORC's portion of the IOC dividend is U.S. $11.3 million or about CDN. $15.2 million . For further clarity, this announcement refers to the declaration of an IOC dividend to be received by LIORC and is NOT the declaration by LIORC of a dividend to be paid to LIORC shareholders. LIORC typically declares a fourth quarter dividend later in December based on the total amount of cash expected to be received in the quarter, including the IOC dividend.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - RESULTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") (TSX: LIF) announced today its operation and cash flow results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 .

Financial Performance

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022 - $1.00 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on September 29, 2022 and is to be paid on October 26, 2022 .

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

IRON ORE COMPANY OF CANADA DIVIDEND

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation ("LIORC") announced that Iron Ore Company of Canada ("IOC"), in which LIORC holds a 15.1% equity interest, has declared a dividend to be paid in September.  LIORC's portion of the IOC dividend is U.S. $25.7 million, or about CDN. $33.6 million. For further clarity, this announcement refers to the declaration of an IOC dividend to be received by LIORC and is NOT the declaration by LIORC of a dividend to be paid to LIORC shareholders. LIORC typically declares a third quarter dividend later in September based on the total amount of cash expected to be received in the quarter, including the IOC dividend.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Types of Iron Ore: Hematite vs. Magnetite

Types of Iron Ore: Hematite vs. Magnetite

Knowing about the different types of iron ore is useful for investors interested in the space.

Iron, a key material in steel and other applications, is most often found in hematite and magnetite ores, though goethite, limonite and siderite ores are also common sources.

Below the Investing News Network has put together an overview of some basic information about hematite and magnetite ores, including what they are and where they’re found. Keep reading to learn more.

Keep reading...Show less
iron round bars

Top 10 Iron-producing Countries (Updated 2022)

Iron ore prices displayed volatility in 2021, rising to record highs only to fall over 60 percent by year’s end.

Prices for the base metal reached a record high of over US$220 per tonne in May 2021, but it wasn't long before they declined to a low point of US$84.50 in November. Analysts have identified lower demand from China alongside rising supply levels as reasons why prices dropped in late 2021.

While iron ore prices had rebounded to the US$138 level as of mid-2022, spurred on by supply issues in Australia and Brazil, as well as the Russia-Ukraine war and higher export duties in India, there are still concerns that “slowing global growth will hit metals demand and limit the metal's upside momentum,” as per Trading Economics.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Cleansing Notice Under Section 708A(5)(e) Of The Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)

Request for an Extension of the Suspension

LPI’s Consolidation Of 100% Of The Maricunga Project To Complete Imminently

Sensore Develops Next Generation Geochemistry Tool For Exploration Targeting

Related News

Copper Investing

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX (Updated December 2022)

Silver Investing

Thunderstruck Resources Touts Diverse Precious and Base Metals Portfolio in Gold-rich Fiji

Lithium Investing

Tantalex Lithium Announces Impressive Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Manono Lithium Tailings Project

rare earth investing

High Grade REE and Niobium Confirmed at Lyons

Cobalt Investing

StrategX Elements: Targeting Underexplored Regions in Northern Canada for Energy Transition Metals

Base Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Resources Estimate at Fondaway Canyon, NV

Precious Metals Investing

Crestview Exploration Announces Final Results from the 2022 Sampling Program at the Rock Creek Gold Prospect in Elko County, Nevada

×