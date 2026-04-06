Casey's General Stores Set to Join S&P 500; DigitalOcean Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400; Broadstone Net Lease to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Casey's General Stores Set to Join S&P 500; DigitalOcean Holdings to Join S&P MidCap 400; Broadstone Net Lease to Join S&P SmallCap 600

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Casey's General Stores Inc. (NASD: CASY) will replace Hologic Inc. (NASD: HOLX) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) will replace Casey's General Stores in the S&P MidCap 400, and Broadstone Net Lease Inc. (NYSE: BNL) will replace DigitalOcean Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, April 9. Affiliates of Blackstone Inc. and TPG Global are acquiring Hologic in a deal expected to be completed on or about April 7.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Apr 9, 2026

S&P 500

Addition

Casey's General Stores

CASY

Consumer Staples

Apr 9, 2026

S&P 500

Deletion

Hologic

HOLX

Health Care

Apr 9, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

DigitalOcean Holdings

DOCN

Information Technology

Apr 9, 2026

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Casey's General Stores

CASY

Consumer Staples

Apr 9, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Broadstone Net Lease

BNL

Real Estate

Apr 9, 2026

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

DigitalOcean Holdings

DOCN

Information Technology

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caseys-general-stores-set-to-join-sp-500-digitalocean-holdings-to-join-sp-midcap-400-broadstone-net-lease-to-join-sp-smallcap-600-302735034.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

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