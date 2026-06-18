Cascades strengthens its tissue paper production platform in Quebec

Cascades strengthens its tissue paper production platform in Quebec

Cascades, a leader in the manufacturing of eco-friendly packaging and hygiene products, announces the installation of a state-of-the-art tissue converting line at its Granby, Quebec facility. This next-generation equipment will increase the site's production capacity while enhancing product quality. The installation of the new equipment, a $15 M investment, will take place over a period of 9 months. This builds on a $14 M investment made in recent years, for a total investment of $29 M.

Cascades – Granby

This investment directly addresses sustained demand from retail customers, particularly for regular and multi-pack toilet paper formats. Strategically positioned, this new line has a capacity of 3 million cases, is scheduled to begin production in the fourth quarter of 2026, and will significantly increase production capacity and better meet the growing needs of our customers.

The installation of this equipment will help secure the 239 well-paying jobs at the plant, thereby directly contributing to the economic vitality of the Haute‑Yamaska region. This highlights Cascades' commitment to the communities that host its facilities by promoting local expertise and the development of its regional workforce's skills.

"This investment reflects our commitment to being the partner of choice for our customers by adapting with agility to market realities. The installation of this new modern line is fully in line with our long-term growth strategy," said Hugues Simon, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascades. "This investment also reflects the dedication and expertise of our teams, who contribute every day to the performance and competitiveness of our platform."

A key player in the tissue paper industry, Cascades offers a wide range of high-performance products with a low environmental footprint. The company has been ranked among the world's top 100 most sustainable corporations for seven consecutive years according to the prestigious Global 100 ranking produced by Corporate Knights. 

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs close to 9,000 talented people across a network of 60 operating facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

Cascades Inc.

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SOURCE Cascades Inc.

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