Cascada Silver Completes Name Change to ATERRA Metals

ATERRA Metals Inc. (CSE: ATC) (OTCQB: CSSCF) (formerly Cascada Silver Corp.) ("ATERRA" or the "Company") today announced that it has completed its name change to ATERRA Metals Inc.

ATERRA common shares will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the Company's new name at the start of trading on December 16, 2025. In connection with the name change, the ticker symbol for the ATERRA common shares listed on the CSE will be changed to 'ATC'. The new CUSIP number for the Company's common shares, effective at the start of trading on December 16, 2025, will be CA04681G1028. For the time being, ATERRA common shares will continue to trade under the symbol 'CCSCF' on the OTCQB Venture Market.

About ATERRA Metals Inc.

ATERRA Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration opportunities in Chile. The Company's team of successful exploration professionals are dedicated to the discovery of mineral deposits that can be progressed into economically viable development projects creating value for all stakeholders.

On behalf of ATERRA Metals Inc.

Carl Hansen, CEO
Phone: 416-953-0258
For additional information, please contact us at: ir@cascadasilver.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including predictions, projections and forecasts These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "planning", "expects" or "does not expect", "continues", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "potential", "anticipates", "does not anticipate", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others: the successful acquisition of exploration projects as discussed in this press release; changes in economic parameters and assumptions; all aspects related to the timing of exploration activities and receipt of exploration results; the interpretation and actual results of current exploration activities; changes in project or exploration parameters as plans continue to be refined; the results of regulatory and permitting processes; future metals price; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; the results of economic and technical studies; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of exploration; as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. ATERRA undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278119

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cascada Silver Corp.CSS:CNXCNSX:CSSSilver Investing
CSS:CNX
The Conversation (0)

Cascada Silver Corp.

Keep Reading...
"Fed" text with gold coins and US flag; "Weekly Editor's Picks" overlay.

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Sets New Record as Fed Cuts Rates, Gold Retakes US$4,300

2025 is drawing to a close, and silver seems determined to end the year with a bang. The white metal's breakout continued this week, with the price crashing through US$60 per ounce and continuing on up, even briefly passing US$64. It ultimately finished at just under US$62. Year-to-date silver... Keep Reading...
Silver bars in front of newspaper showing high price performance.

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

Like its sister metal gold, silver has been attracting renewed attention as a safe-haven asset. Although silver continues to exhibit its hallmark volatility, a silver bull market is well underway in 2025. Experts are optimistic about the future, and as the silver price's momentum continues in... Keep Reading...
Gold and silver pawns flank wooden blocks with a handshake illustration.

Contango ORE, Dolly Varden Announce Strategic Silver Merger

Contango ORE (NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) and Dolly Varden Silver (TSXV:DV) have agreed to merge in an all-stock deal that would create a new mid-tier North American precious metals company.The transaction will unite their producing and high-grade development assets in Alaska and BC.Shareholders of each... Keep Reading...
Apollo Silver (TSXV:APGO)

Apollo Silver Announces 2026 Exploration and Development Program for its U.S. based Calico Project

Apollo Silver Corp. (“Apollo Silver” or the “Company”) (TSX.V:APGO; OTCQB:APGOF; Frankfurt:6ZF) is pleased to announce details of its 2026 Exploration and Project Development Program (the “2026 Program”) at the Company’s Calico Silver Project (“Calico” or the “Project”) located in San Bernardino... Keep Reading...
Peter Krauth, silver bars.

Peter Krauth: Silver Price at New Floor, US$70 in the Cards for 2026

Peter Krauth, editor of Silver Stock Investor and Silver Advisor, shares his thoughts on silver's historic move past US$60 per ounce, saying he sees continued strength in 2026. While the white metal is famously volatile, he believes it could reach US$70 next year. Don't forget to follow us... Keep Reading...
Steve Barton: Silver Breakout Confirmed, Next Price Target to Watch

Steve Barton: Silver Breakout Confirmed, Next Price Target to Watch

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, weighs in on silver's price breakout and next targets. He also shares his outlook for gold, copper, uranium and oil.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

CEO Resignation

Trading Halt

St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km Anomaly

Apollo Silver Advances Community Discussions at Cinco de Mayo

Related News

Base Metals Investing

CEO Resignation

Tech Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

St George Soil Geochemistry Defines 14km Anomaly

Gold Investing

Peter Grandich: Gold, Silver, Copper in 2026, Plus My Strategy Now

Copper Investing

Low-impact, High-reward ISR Copper Extraction Gains Investment Momentum

Precious Metals Investing

Apollo Silver Advances Community Discussions at Cinco de Mayo

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Recognizes Positive Commentary On Permitting at La Colorada, Sonora