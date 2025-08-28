Cartier Launches Ambitious 100,000-m Drill Program on Cadillac

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE:6CA) is pleased to announce it has started the fully funded 100,000-metre diamond drilling program on its 100%-owned Cadillac Project in Quebec. Strategically located in the heart of the prolific Val-d'Or gold belt, the project benefits from exceptional proximity to mining and milling infrastructure and qualified workforce.

" This is the most extensive drilling program ever undertaken on Cadillac and a turning point for Cartier. Our objective is clear: to prove Cadillac's scale as a major gold camp. With this campaign now underway, we are confident the results will highlight the project's potential to deliver meaningful value for our shareholders ." – Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO of Cartier.

" Following months of strategic planning and backed by detailed structural modelling and AI-driven targeting, this program will both expand known gold zones and test new high-potential targets. Leveraging insights identified through our recent exploration success and VRIFY's AI (Artificial Intelligence), we have delineated multiple high-priority regional targets exhibiting geological signatures strongly similar to the existing zones and offer promising potential to make new discoveries. Our clear objective is to unlock the camp-scale, high-grade gold potential along the 15 km Cadillac Fault Zone, which for the first time belongs to a single company ." – Ronan Deroff, Vice President Exploration of Cartier.

Three Key Aspects of the Cadillac Drilling Campaign

Scope

  • Largest 100,000-m program ever on the Cadillac Project
  • 600 drill holes and 200-m average depth over 18 months

Target

  • 67% of Expansion of known gold zones – Brownfield Growth
  • 33% of Exploration of new grassroots targets – Greenfield Discovery

Funding

  • Fully funded with $11 million in cash, debt free

Cadillac Project

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Vice President Exploration, who is a ″Qualified Person″ as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (″NI 43-101″).

About Cadillac Project

The Cadillac Project, covering 14,000 hectares along a 15-kilometre stretch of the Cadillac Fault, is one of the largest consolidated land packages in the Val-d'Or mining camp. Cartier's flagship asset integrates the historic Chimo Mine and East Cadillac projects, creating a dominant position in a world class gold mining district.

With excellent road access, year-round infrastructure and nearby milling capacity, the project is ideally positioned for rapid advancement and value creation.

Using a gold price of US$1,750/oz, a Preliminary Economic Assessment demonstrated the economic viability of a 2-km segment, compared to the 15 km that will be the subject of the 100,000 m drilling program, with an average annual gold production of 116,900 oz over a 9.7-year mine life. Indicated resources are estimated at 720,000 ounces (7.1 million tonnes at 3.1 g/t Au) and inferred resources at 1,633,000 ounces (18.5 million tonnes at 2.8 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 ″Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Chimo Mine and West Nordeau Gold Deposits, Chimo Mine and East Cadillac Properties, Quebec, Canada, Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng., of InnovExplo Inc., Mr. Florent Baril of Bumigeme and Mr. Eric Sellars, P.Eng. of Responsible Mining Solutions″ effective May 29, 2023.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006 and headquartered in Val-d'Or (Quebec) is a gold exploration company focused on building shareholder value through discovery and development in one of Canada's most prolific mining camps. The Company combines strong technical expertise, a track record of successful exploration, and a fully funded program to advance its flagship Cadillac Project. Cartier's strategy is clear: unlock the full potential of one of the largest undeveloped gold landholdings in Quebec.

For further information, contact:
Philippe Cloutier, P. Geo.
President and CEO
Telephone: 819-856-0512
philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com
www.ressourcescartier.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b86817c7-4641-4e56-b792-a99dca5e8ccc


Advancing Cadillac Project: An emerging gold camp east of Val-d’Or in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt

Cartier Unveils VRIFY-Generated AI Model Highlighting Key Discovery Targets Ahead of Largest-Ever Drill Program at Cadillac

Cartier Unveils VRIFY-Generated AI Model Highlighting Key Discovery Targets Ahead of Largest-Ever Drill Program at Cadillac

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE:6CA) is pleased to present its new predictive model for the Cadillac Project in the heart of the Val-d'Or mining camp, Quebec, created with Artificial Intelligence (″AI″) using VRIFY's AI-Assisted Mineral Discovery Platform, DORA. With robust geoscientific information from across the 14,000-ha Cadillac Property, the Company was able to unlock value from this data by leveraging VRIFY's proprietary algorithms and feature processing to generate a VRIFY Prospectivity Score (VPS) over the entire land package. The VPS is a probabilistic value, helping Cartier's team prioritize and guide a portion of the Company's upcoming 100,000-m drill program using an approach backed by data-driven insights.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cartier Awards All Contracts of Largest-Ever Drill Program on Cadillac

Cartier Awards All Contracts of Largest-Ever Drill Program on Cadillac

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR; FSE: 6CA) ("Cartier″ or the "Company″) is pleased to announce it has awarded all contracts for its fully funded, 100,000-metre diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Cadillac Project, located in the heart of the Val-d'Or mining camp, Quebec. This ambitious 18-month campaign is the largest ever undertaken on the project and marks a major step forward in Cartier's strategy to unlock the district-scale high-grade gold potential along the 15 km Cadillac Fault corridor.

The 100,000-metre diamond drilling program will include approximately 600 drill holes and be supported by two drill rigs. Targeting will focus on both expanding known gold zones and testing new high-priority grassroots targets identified through ongoing geological modelling and past exploration success. Permitting process is now underway and planned launch of program is anticipated for late August, 2025.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cartier Signs Agreement with Exploits Discovery To Option 100% of the Benoist, Fenton and Wilson Properties  

Cartier Signs Agreement with Exploits Discovery To Option 100% of the Benoist, Fenton and Wilson Properties  

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR; FSE:6CA) is pleased to announce the execution of an agreement (the ″ Agreement ″) with Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (″ Exploits ″) to option 100% of its interests in three groups of exclusive exploration rights, located in the Province of Québec, commonly referred to as: (a) the ″Wilson project″ located in Lebel-sur-Quévillon (the ″ Wilson Property ″); (b) the ″Fenton project″ located in Chapais (the ″ Fenton Property ″); and (c) the ″Benoist project″ located in Miquelon (the ″ Benoist Property ″), together the ″ Properties ″.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cartier Resources Inc. Announces AGM Election Results

Cartier Resources Inc. Announces AGM Election Results

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (" Cartier " or the " Company ") announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 27, 2025, the following individuals were elected as directors of Cartier:

Name Votes for % For
Myrzah Tavares Bello 52,547,290 98.17
Philippe Cloutier 53,412,290 99.79
Mario Jacob 53,412,290 99.79
Alain Laplante 53,388,268 99.74
Daniel Massé 53,412,290 99.79
Manuel Peiffer 53,388,268 99.74


The stock option plan of the Company (the " Plan ") as described in the Management Information Circular dated April 24, 2025 (the " Circular ") was approved by the shareholders at the meeting. The maximum number of shares issuable under the Plan is to represent a maximum of 10% of the shares issued and outstanding from time to time (on a non-diluted basis). For further information, the Circular is available for consultation on SEDAR+.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cartier Resources Closes Offering with Paradigm Capital and Concurrent Offering for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $11,398,596

Cartier Resources Closes Offering with Paradigm Capital and Concurrent Offering for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $11,398,596

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (" Cartier " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement with Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,395,176.11 (the " Offering ") through a combination of: (i) 27,473,627 units of the Corporation issued on a charitable flow-through basis qualifying as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec)) (the " Premium FT Units ") at $0.182 per Premium FT Unit for gross proceeds of $5,000,200.11; and (ii) 26,115,200 units of the Corporation (the " Hard Dollar Units ") issued at $0.13 per Hard Dollar Unit for gross proceeds of $3,394,976.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1911 Gold Commences PEA on True North Project and Provides Update on Underground Progress

1911 Gold Commences PEA on True North Project and Provides Update on Underground Progress

1911 Gold Corporation (" 1911 Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV: AUMB,OTC:AUMBF) (OTCQB: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has engaged AMC Consultants ("AMC") of Toronto, Canada to complete a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") study on the Company's wholly-owned True North Gold Project, located in Manitoba .

The PEA will evaluate the potential restart of underground mining operations at the True North mine, utilizing the existing permitted 1,300 tonne-per-day processing facility in Bissett . AMC will assess development and mining method scenarios based on the Company's current mineral resource estimate and extensive underground infrastructure, while referencing the Company's own internally developed mine plans. While the PEA will not incorporate results from recent and planned drilling, management believes that continued exploration success may provide significant upside beyond the scope of this assessment.

"Initiating a PEA with AMC is a critical milestone as we advance the True North Mine toward a restart," stated Shaun Heinrichs , President and CEO of 1911 Gold. "We intend to use the results of the PEA, together with delineation drilling to be completed in the fall on two bulk sample target zones, to finalize plans for a trial production run in mid-2026. This initial trial mining campaign, expected to last 3 - 5 months, will provide an important step toward demonstrating the planned mining and development methods, as well as confirm the resource and economics."

The Company anticipates delivering the PEA by the first quarter of 2026, which will provide the foundation for redevelopment planning and engagement with key stakeholders.

Underground Status Update

Momentum underground continues to build, with rehabilitation work nearing completion on Level 16 and other supporting levels in preparation for the next phase of drilling. Hancon Mining Ltd. mobilized crews to the site in August to complete critical rehabilitation and infrastructure upgrades required for drill access, with rigs scheduled to arrive in late September.

Further information on the planned drill program will be provided closer to the commencement date, with a total of 30,000 metres planned over the next several quarters. Drilling will include:

  • Exploration drilling focused on expanding the size potential of the recently discovered San Antonio West and San Antonio Southeast zones located adjacent to the historically mined San Antonio zone, within reach of existing underground workings.
  • Delineation drilling on the bulk sample target zones identified for early trial mining.
  • Resource expansion drilling to test extensions of resources scheduled for near-term production upon completion of the PEA.

These programs, together with the planned trial mining campaign, will deliver critical technical data to validate mining methods, inform development decisions, and unlock additional exploration opportunities across the broader True North Gold Project.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is a junior gold developer with a highly prospective, consolidated land package totaling more than 61,647 hectares within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba . The Company also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba , providing a fully permitted infrastructure hub to support future development. 1911 Gold believes its land package represents a prime opportunity to build a new mining district centred on the True North complex.

In addition, the Company holds the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba , and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario , and remains focused on advancing organic growth while pursuing accretive acquisition opportunities across North America .

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located within the traditional territory of the Hollow Water First Nation, signatory to Treaty No. 5 (1875-76). 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, co-operative and respectful communication with the Hollow Water First Nation, and all local stakeholders, in order to build mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs
President and CEO

www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking information and statements, collectively ("forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements about exploration plans and the timing and results thereof, as well as statements relating to the plans and timing for the potential mining operations at the True North Project, including trial mining and the benefits therefrom, are forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2025/28/c2388.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Compelling IP Gold Target Delineated at White Lion Prospect

Compelling IP Gold Target Delineated at White Lion Prospect

Pacgold (PGO:AU) has announced Compelling IP Gold Target Delineated at White Lion Prospect

Download the PDF here.

Kobo Resources Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

Kobo Resources Announces Upsize to Previously Announced Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Drills 30.2m Grading 6.29g/t Gold in First Resource Conversion Holes at Ana Paula

Heliostar Drills 30.2m Grading 6.29g/t Gold in First Resource Conversion Holes at Ana Paula

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 30.20m grading 6.29g/t gold from 195.8m
  • 14.75m grading 13.6g/t gold from 153.5m
  • 20.95m grading 6.67g/t gold from 113.5m
  • 12.20m grading 8.72g/t gold from 344.5m
  • Consistent gold mineralization at the western end of the High Grade Panel
  • First results from a 15,000 metre program continuing throughout 2025

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its first results from the current 15,000 metre drill program at its 100% owned Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. The program has the primary goal of converting inferred ounces to higher confidence classifications, as well as supporting the ongoing Feasibility Study and testing the next exploration targets around the Ana Paula deposit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pre Feasibility Study

Pre Feasibility Study

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Pre Feasibility Study

Download the PDF here.

Armory Mining (CSE: ARMY)

Armory Mining Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Keep reading...Show less

