Cartier Awards All Contracts of Largest-Ever Drill Program on Cadillac

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR; FSE:6CA) is pleased to announce the execution of an agreement (the ″ Agreement ″) with Exploits Discovery Corp. (CSE: NFLD) (″ Exploits ″) to option 100% of its interests in three groups of exclusive exploration rights, located in the Province of Québec, commonly referred to as: (a) the ″Wilson project″ located in Lebel-sur-Quévillon (the ″ Wilson Property ″); (b) the ″Fenton project″ located in Chapais (the ″ Fenton Property ″); and (c) the ″Benoist project″ located in Miquelon (the ″ Benoist Property ″), together the ″ Properties ″.
June 17, 2025
Cartier Resources Inc. (TSXV: ECR; FSE: 6CA) (“Cartier″ or the “Company″) is pleased to announce it has awarded all contracts for its fully funded, 100,000-metre diamond drilling program at its 100%-owned Cadillac Project, located in the heart of the Val-d’Or mining camp, Quebec. This ambitious 18-month campaign is the largest ever undertaken on the project and marks a major step forward in Cartier’s strategy to unlock the district-scale high-grade gold potential along the 15 km Cadillac Fault corridor.
The 100,000-metre diamond drilling program will include approximately 600 drill holes and be supported by two drill rigs. Targeting will focus on both expanding known gold zones and testing new high-priority grassroots targets identified through ongoing geological modelling and past exploration success. Permitting process is now underway and planned launch of program is anticipated for late August, 2025.
“This is a transformational phase for Cartier and the Cadillac Project,″ commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO. “With over $11 million in cash, no debt and full ownership of the entire 15 km gold-bearing strike, we are in a strong position to aggressively explore and grow our high-grade gold inventory.″
The Company recently optioned three gold projects: Benoist, Fenton, and Wilson to Exploits Discovery Corp., enabling Cartier to concentrate its resources and technical team on the Cadillac Project’s development.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Vice President Exploration, who is a “Qualified Person″ as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101″).
About Cartier Resources Inc.
Cartier Resources Inc. was founded in 2006 and is an advanced gold project exploration company based in Val-d’Or (Quebec, Canada). In 2024, Quebec ranked 5th among the best mining jurisdictions in the world (Fraser Institute). Cartier owns 100% of its flagship Cadillac asset and controls a significant land package of 25,000 ha. The Cadillac project is located approximately 40 km east of Val-d’Or and close to existing gold mills with available capacity.
The results of the recent Preliminary Economic Assessment1 (PEA) demonstrate the economic viability of the project with an average annual gold production of 116,900 oz over a 9.7-year mine life. The current Mineral Resource Estimate1 (MRE) totaling 7,128,000 tonnes at an average grade of 3.14 g/t Au for a total of 720,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 18,475,000 tonnes at an average grade of 2.75 g/t Au for a total of 1,633,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred category.
1. NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment for Chimo Mine and West Nordeau Gold Deposits, Chimo Mine and East Cadillac Properties, Quebec, Canada, Marc R. Beauvais, P.Eng., of InnovExplo Inc., Mr. Florent Baril of Bumigeme and Mr. Eric Sellars, P.Eng. of Responsible Mining Solutions, May, 29, 2023.
For further information, contact:
Philippe Cloutier, P. Geo.
President and CEO
Telephone: 819-856-0512
philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com
www.ressourcescartier.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
31 March
Cartier Resources
Investor Insight
Cartier Resources presents a compelling gold investment opportunity, driven by a growing Abitibi resource, solid institutional support, and upcoming development milestones.
Overview
Cartier Resources (TSXV:ECR,FSE:6CA) is a Quebec-based gold exploration company advancing a compelling growth story anchored in one of Canada’s most prolific gold regions — the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. With a focused strategy, institutional support and a commitment to innovation, Cartier is building a significant gold resource base while positioning its flagship Cadillac project as an emerging mining camp east of Val-d’Or. As the company transitions from explorer to potential developer, the coming months present multiple catalysts for a significant valuation uplift.
Cartier projects in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec
The Cadillac project has evolved from a single mine project into an emerging gold camp with multiple deposits, advanced resource modeling, and a clear path to development. Located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction with existing infrastructure, the Cadillac project is ideally positioned to attract development partners, strategic investments or acquisition interest from senior producers.
In 2023, using a gold price of US$1,750, Cartier completed a preliminary economic assessment (PEA) which confirmed the project’s robust economics, with a production forecast of 116,900 oz/year over 9.7 years and a low AISC of US$755/oz. With permitting pathways de-risked by historical mining activity, and over 100 km of cumulative drilling in hand, Cartier is preparing to execute a 100,000 meter exploration program — designed to validate the district-scale potential of its land package. The company’s use of AI and geostatistical reinterpretation techniques, in addition to traditional exploration methods, positions it at the forefront of modern mineral discovery.The Cadillac project has all the hallmarks of a high-potential development-stage gold asset: grade, scale, jurisdiction, infrastructure, and strategic backing. Cartier is also actively pursuing parallel value-creation opportunities, including the reprocessing of legacy tailings at the Chimo site and monetization of non-core assets like Wilson, Fenton and Benoist.
Company Highlights
- Cartier Resources’ core asset, the Cadillac project, consolidates the former Chimo Mine and East Cadillac properties into a high-potential district-scale land package on the prolific Larder Lake-Cadillac Fault — host to over 100 million ounces of historic gold production.
- A 2023 PEA outlined robust project fundamentals with 116,900 oz/year production over 9.7 years, a post-tax NPV of C$388 million, and IRR of 20.8 percent at US$1,750/oz gold.
- Cartier is launching a 100,000 meter drill program in 2025, one of the largest exploration campaigns in the region, to expand its already substantial gold resources and demonstrate Cadillac’s camp-scale potential.
- Cartier is at the forefront of innovation, deploying AI-assisted mineral discovery tools in partnership with VRIFY to enhance drill targeting and accelerate new discoveries.
- With a 28 percent equity stake, Agnico Eagle is Cartier’s largest shareholder and an active financial partner — a clear vote of confidence in Cartier’s assets and strategy.
- A newly introduced low-capex, ESG-friendly initiative to assess reprocessing of 600,000 tons of historic mine tailings — representing a potential near-term revenue stream.
- Cartier boasts a clean share structure with a market cap of just C$47 million, presenting strong re-rating potential as catalysts are delivered.
Key Projects
Cadillac Project
Cadillac project’s strategic location and significant land package
The company’s flagship Cadillac project is a consolidated land package totaling 11,525 hectares, located along a 15-kilometre strike of the Larder Lake–Cadillac Fault (LLCF) — one of the most productive gold-bearing structures in Canada. This fault zone has historically produced over 100 million ounces of gold across multiple camps. Cartier’s land package includes the past-producing Chimo Mine (379,012 oz gold from 1964 to 1997), West Nordeau, and several new discovery zones over a 10-km strike length straddling the LLCF.
Cartier has completed four mineral resource estimates (MREs) between 2019 and 2022. The most recent, published in May 2023, outlined 7.1 million tons (Mt) @ 3.1 grams per ton (g/t) gold (720,000 oz) indicated and 18.5 Mt @ 2.8 g/t gold (1.63 Moz) inferred. The PEA evaluated an underground mining operation fed from three primary zones (Chimo, East Chimo, West Nordeau), with a 2.9-year payback on a C$341 million capex. The PEA assumes an average head grade of 3.0 g/t gold and annual production of 116,900 oz gold. Infrastructure advantages include an existing shaft, power line and permitted tailings facility.
In 2024, Cartier drilled 28,000 meters across 162 holes, identifying 10 new high-grade gold zones including intercepts such as 173.6 g/t gold over 0.5 m (VG10), 130.0 g/t gold over 1.4 meters (East Nordeau), and 24.7 g/t gold over 2 meters (Nordeau). A 100,000 meter follow-up drill campaign, launching in 2025, will focus on expanding these discoveries and outlining new resource blocks. The exploration strategy includes AI-driven modeling, deposit-scale reinterpretation, and traditional geophysics/geochemistry, all layered into a ranking system for prioritizing targets.
Chimo Tailings Project
As part of Cartier’s sustainability-focused development strategy, the company is evaluating the potential for reprocessing approximately 600,000 tons of historical tailings deposited during the Chimo Mine operations. This project could unlock near-term, low-cost production with a minimal environmental footprint. Cartier will launch metallurgical characterization to assess gold recovery potential and economic viability. The project benefits from proximity to several underutilized gold mills in the Val-d’Or region, potentially enabling toll milling agreements.
Other Projects: Wilson, Fenton and Benoist
Cartier also holds 100 percent ownership of three additional gold projects — Wilson, Fenton and Benoist — all located within the Abitibi Belt and each hosting historical gold mineralization or compliant resources. The Wilson Project (1,750 ha, three zones), Fenton (671 ha, 12 zones) and Benoist (3,086 ha, two zones) are currently available for joint ventures or sale. These assets offer significant exploration upside and optionality, allowing Cartier to remain focused on Cadillac while preserving long-term value.
Management Team
Philippe Cloutier – President and CEO
Philippe Cloutier is the founder and driving force behind Cartier Resources. A professional geologist with over 35 years of experience in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits, Cloutier has a deep technical understanding of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, having spent most of his career advancing projects in this prolific region.
Nancy Lacoursière – Chief Financial Officer
Nancy Lacoursière brings over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, accounting and strategic financial management. She has held CFO and senior finance positions across the natural resources and manufacturing sectors, with a strong focus on Quebec-based operations.
Ronan Déroff – Senior Geologist and Qualified Person
Ronan Déroff is a senior exploration geologist and Cartier’s designated qualified person under NI 43-101. With over 15 years of experience in mineral exploration, resource modeling, GIS and project management, Déroff leads the technical execution of Cartier’s exploration strategy. He has overseen the development of multiple MREs and PEAs for the Cadillac project, and played a central role in integrating modern data analysis and AI-assisted targeting into the company’s workflow. He holds a Masters in operations and management of mineral resources (EGERM), from the Université d’Orléans (France).
Advancing Cadillac Project: An emerging gold camp east of Val-d’Or in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt
03 June
Cartier Signs Agreement with Exploits Discovery To Option 100% of the Benoist, Fenton and Wilson Properties
During the four-year option period, Exploits shall have the sole and exclusive right and option to earn a 100% interest (the ″ Option ″) by paying Cartier an amount aggregating $1,750,000 in cash, issuing Cartier an aggregate of 9,250,000 common shares of Exploits and incurring not less than $12,250,000 in expenditures on the properties. The Agreement is conditional on Exploits obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) in connection therewith. Within ten (10) business days of the effective date, Cartier will receive an amount of $200,000 in cash and 1,750,000 common shares of Exploits. All shares issued to Cartier under the Agreement will be subject to a statutory four (4) month hold period.
Upon due exercise of the Option in respect of any of the Properties, Cartier will retain a 2.0% net smelter returns (″NSR″) production royalty (each, a ″ Royalty ″) over the applicable Property(ies). One-half of the Royalty (1.0% NSR) will be redeemable at the election of Cartier for a cash payment of $2,000,000 and the remaining half of the Royalty (1.0% NSR) will be redeemable at the election of Cartier for a cash payment of $20,000,000.
About Cartier Resources Inc.
Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006, is an exploration company based in Val-d'Or. The Company's projects are all located in Québec, which consistently ranks among the world's top mining jurisdictions. Cartier is advancing the development of its flagship Cadillac project.
Cautionary Statement
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under the provisions of Canadian securities laws including statements about the Company's plans. Such statements are necessarily based upon a number of beliefs, assumptions, and opinions of management on the date the statements are made and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those anticipated or projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors should change, except as required by law
For further information, contact:
Philippe Cloutier, P. Geo.
President and CEO
Telephone: 819-856-0512
philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com
www.ressourcescartier.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
27 May
Cartier Resources Inc. Announces AGM Election Results
Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (" Cartier " or the " Company ") announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 27, 2025, the following individuals were elected as directors of Cartier:
|Name
|Votes for
|% For
|Myrzah Tavares Bello
|52,547,290
|98.17
|Philippe Cloutier
|53,412,290
|99.79
|Mario Jacob
|53,412,290
|99.79
|Alain Laplante
|53,388,268
|99.74
|Daniel Massé
|53,412,290
|99.79
|Manuel Peiffer
|53,388,268
|99.74
The stock option plan of the Company (the " Plan ") as described in the Management Information Circular dated April 24, 2025 (the " Circular ") was approved by the shareholders at the meeting. The maximum number of shares issuable under the Plan is to represent a maximum of 10% of the shares issued and outstanding from time to time (on a non-diluted basis). For further information, the Circular is available for consultation on SEDAR+.
The proposal to appoint KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company as presented in the Circular was approved by the shareholders at the meeting.
Following the annual meeting, the Board of Directors named the following individuals as officers of the Company:
- Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo., President and Chief Executive Officer;
- Ronan Deroff, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration;
- Nancy Lacoursière, BAA, Chief Financial Officer;
- Daniel Massé, B.SC., ADM.A. PL.FIN., Chairman of the board;
- Alain Laplante, FCPA, ICD.D, Corporate Secretary.
The Chairman of the board, Daniel Massé is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Deroff as the new Vice President of Exploration and stated: "Over the years, Ronan has played a significant role in advancing our company, particularly in the development of the Cadillac camp. His strong expertise, excellent knowledge of the territory, and extensive exploration experience will enable him to effectively oversee the continued rigorous execution of our current programs while generating new opportunities, especially within the Cadillac camp."
On May 27, 2025, the Board of Directors granted a total of 3,600,000 stock options to directors, officers and one consultant of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the stock option plan, each option will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.11 per share no later than May 26, 2030.
Contact:
Philippe Cloutier
President and CEO
Cartier Resources Inc.
Telephone: (819) 874-1331, Toll free: 877 874-1331, Fax: (819) 874-3113
The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
23 April
Cartier Resources Closes Offering with Paradigm Capital and Concurrent Offering for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of $11,398,596
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (" Cartier " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement with Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent ") for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,395,176.11 (the " Offering ") through a combination of: (i) 27,473,627 units of the Corporation issued on a charitable flow-through basis qualifying as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec)) (the " Premium FT Units ") at $0.182 per Premium FT Unit for gross proceeds of $5,000,200.11; and (ii) 26,115,200 units of the Corporation (the " Hard Dollar Units ") issued at $0.13 per Hard Dollar Unit for gross proceeds of $3,394,976.
Each Premium FT Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a " Common Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each a " Premium FT Warrant "), and each such Common Share and Premium FT Warrant qualifies as a "flow-through share" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec)).
Each Hard Dollar Unit consists of one Common Share of the Corporation and one common share purchase warrant (each a " Hard Dollar Warrant "), and for certainty, each Common Share and Hard Dollar Warrant does not qualify as a "flow-through share" .
Each Premium FT Warrant and Hard Dollar Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share of the Corporation (each a " Warrant Share ") on a non-flow-through basis at an exercise price of $0.18 until April 23, 2030. The expiry of both the Premium FT Warrants and the Hard Dollar Warrants may be accelerated by the Corporation if the daily volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") exceeds $0.18 for a period of twenty (20) consecutive trading days, at any time during the period beginning on April 23, 2028 and ending on April 23, 2030 (the " Acceleration Trigger "). Following an Acceleration Trigger, the Corporation may give notice in writing (the " Acceleration Notice ") to the holders of the Premium FT Warrants and the Hard Dollar Warrants that such warrants will expire thirty (30) days following the date on which the Acceleration Notice is given.
In addition, in connection with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's (" Agnico Eagle ") right to participate in certain equity offerings by the Corporation under an amended and restated investor rights agreement dated March 20, 2025, Agnico Eagle participated in a concurrent non-brokered private placement pursuant to which it purchased 23,103,226 units of the Corporation (the " Units ") at $0.13 per Unit for additional gross proceeds $3,003,419.38 (the " Concurrent Offering "). Each Unit consists of one Common Share and one Hard Dollar Warrant, which for certainty do not qualify as a "flow-through share".
The Corporation intends to use the proceeds arising from the Premium FT Units to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the " Qualifying Expenditures ") related to the projects of the Corporation in Québec. The Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Premium FT Units with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025 and in an aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the Premium FT Units. The gross proceeds from the Concurrent Offering will be used for exploration purposes, including a 100,000-metre diamond drill program on the Cadillac project, as well as for general and working capital purposes.
The Concurrent Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (" MI 61-101 "), due to the fact Agnico Eagle had, prior to the Concurrent Offering, beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, securities of the Corporation carrying more than 10% of the voting rights attached to all the outstanding voting securities of the Corporation. The Corporation is relying on Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation requirement under MI 61-101, as the Corporation is not listed on specified markets. The Corporation is relying upon the exemptions from the minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction insofar as it involves interested parties (within the meaning of MI 61-101) in the Offering and/or the Concurrent Offering exceeds 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization calculated in accordance with MI 61-101. No formal valuation or other prior valuation has been prepared in respect of the Corporation. A material change report will be filed by the Corporation less than 21 days in advance of the closing date of the Concurrent Offering as the final details thereof were not settled until shortly prior to the closing of the Concurrent Offering and the Corporation wished to close the Offering and Concurrent Offering in a timely manner for sound business reasons.
On closing of the Offering and Concurrent Offering, Agnico Eagle beneficially owned, or exercised control and direction over, an aggregate of 120,126,170 Common Shares and 30,103,226 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 27.22% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and 31.87% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis.
In consideration of the services rendered by the Agent in connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Agent a cash commission of $503,710.57 (representing 6.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds arising from the Offering) and issued 2,143 553 non-transferable compensation options (representing 4% of the total number of shares issued under the Offering) each exercisable for one (1) Common Share at a price of $0.13 until April 23, 2027.
The securities issued under the Offering and Concurrent Offering are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws expiring on August 24, 2025. The Offering and Concurrent Offering are subject to the final acceptance of the TSXV.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the "United States" or "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom.
About Cartier Resources Inc.
Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006, is an exploration company based in Val-d'Or. The Corporation's projects are all located in Québec, which consistently ranks among the world's top mining jurisdictions. Cartier is advancing the development of its flagship Cadillac project, consisting of the Chimo Mine and East Cadillac properties, and its other projects.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance including in respect of the use of proceeds arising from the Offering and the Concurrent Offering and the tax treatment of the flow through shares (often but not always using phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
For more information, contact:
Philippe Cloutier, P. Geo.
President and CEO
Phone: 819-856-0512
Email: philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com
www.ressourcescartier.com
01 April
Cartier Resources Announces Subscription Agreement for Flow-Through Units Under Its Previously Announced Brokered Offering and Adjustments Further to Tax Measures Unveiled by the Quebec Minister of Finance
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.
Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (" Cartier " or the " Corporation ") announces the execution, on March 31, 2025, of an amending agreement (the " Amending Agreement ") further to the engagement letter dated March 20, 2025 between Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent ") and the Corporation (the " Engagement Letter ") with respect to its previously announced "best efforts" private placement offering of securities of Cartier (the " Offering ").
The Amending Agreement was concluded to address potential impacts of several tax measures unveiled on March 25, 2025 by the Minister of Finance (Québec) in connection with his 2025-2026 budget (the " 2025 Québec Budget ").
The Offering will continue to raise aggregate gross proceeds for the Corporation of up to approximately $7,300,160 (subject to a potential increase thereof for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,095,024 in accordance with the exercise of the Agent's Option, as further described below).
The Offering remains a combination of: (a) units of the Corporation issued on a charitable flow-through basis that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ") and section 359.1 of the Québec Tax Act (the " Premium FT Units ") for gross proceeds of approximately $5,000,200; and (b) units of the Corporation (the " Hard Dollar Units ") and, together with the Premium FT Units, the " Offered Securities ") at $0.13 per Hard Dollar Unit for gross proceeds of $2,299,960. Each Premium FT Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a " Common Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each a " Premium FT Warrant "), with each such Common Share and Premium FT Warrant qualifying as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act and section 359.1 of the Québec Tax Act. Each Hard Dollar Unit consists of one Common Share of the Corporation and one common share purchase warrant (each a " Hard Dollar Warrant "), and for certainty, each such Common Share and Hard Dollar Warrant will not qualify as a "flow-through share".
Under the Engagement Letter, the subscription price of the Premium FT Units (the " FT Subscription Price ") was set on March 20, 2025 at $0.23 per FT Unit, based on certain tax benefits then available under the Quebec Tax Act and the Tax Act, including, but not limited to, the Québec Capital Gain Exemption and Québec Additional Deductions (each as defined herein).
The 2025 Québec Budget introduced major changes to the flow-through share regime under the Taxation Act (Québec) (the " Québec Tax Act "), including the following measures (collectively, the " 2025 Québec Budget Amendments "):
|(a)
| abolition of the capital gains exemption in respect of the disposition of certain "resource property" (within the meaning of the Québec Tax Act) (the " Québec Capital Gain Exemption "); and
|(b)
|abolition of both (i) the additional 10% deduction under the Québec Tax Act in respect of certain exploration expenses incurred in Québec and (iii) the additional 10% deduction under the Québec Tax Act in respect of certain surface mining exploration expenses incurred in Québec (collectively, the " Québec Additional Deductions ").
However, the 2025 Québec Budget provides that the abolition of the Québec Additional Deductions will not apply to flow-through shares issued after March 25, 2025 if they are issued following a public announcement made no later than March 25, 2025 (which is the case of the Offering), provided furthermore that a report of exempt distribution is filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers no later than May 31, 2025 (the " Grandfathering Exception ").
Considering the potential impacts of the 2025 Québec Budget Amendments as announced on March 25, 2025, the Corporation, on March 31, 2025, (a) entered into the Amending Agreement; and (b) entered into a subscription and renunciation agreement with PearTree Securities Inc. (" PearTree "), on behalf of certain disclosed principals (the " Subscription and Renunciation Agreement ").
Pursuant to the Subscription and Renunciation Agreement, a mechanism was introduced to allow for the adjustment of the FT Subscription Price to $0.205 or $0.182 from $0.23 (i.e. the price initially agreed upon on March 20, 2025 under the Engagement Letter) depending on whether the Québec Capital Gain Exemption and/or Québec Additional Deductions are determined on the Closing Date (as defined herein) to be available in respect of the Offering, based on any written statements that are issued by the Minister of Finance (Québec) to clarify the scope of the 2025 Québec Budget Amendments and the Grandfathering Exception. Under the Subscription and Renunciation Agreement, corresponding adjustments would also be made to the number of Premium FT Units issued so as to retain approximately the same aggregate gross subscription proceeds.
All of the other material terms of the Offering remain unchanged, including the following:
- The gross proceeds from the sale of the Premium FT Units will be used by the Corporation to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as both terms are defined in the Tax Act) (the " Qualifying Expenditures ") related to the projects of the Corporation in Québec. The Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Premium FT Units with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025 and in an aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the Premium FT Units.
- Each Premium FT Warrant and Hard Dollar Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share of the Corporation (each a " Warrant Share ") on a non-flow-through basis at an exercise price of $0.18 for a period of 5 years following the Closing Date (as herein defined).
- The expiry of both the Premium FT Warrants and the Hard Dollar Warrants may be accelerated by the Corporation if the daily volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSX-V ") exceeds $0.18 for a period of twenty (20) consecutive trading days, at any time during the period: (i) beginning on the date that is three (3) years from the Closing Date (as herein defined); and (ii) ending on the date the Premium FT Warrants and the Hard Dollar Warrants expire (the " Acceleration Trigger "). Following an Acceleration Trigger, the Corporation may give notice in writing (the " Acceleration Notice ") to the holders of the Premium FT Warrants and the Hard Dollar Warrants that such warrants will expire thirty (30) days following the date on which the Acceleration Notice is given.
- The Corporation will grant the Agent an option (the " Agent's Option "), exercisable up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date (as herein defined), to sell that number of Offered Securities for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,095,024.
The Offering is being made by way of private placement in Canada. The Offered Securities will be subject to a four month and one day hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada. The Offering is expected to close on or about April 14, 2025 (the " Closing Date "), subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including the conditional listing approval of the TSX-V.
About Cartier Resources Inc.
Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006, is an exploration company based in Val-d'Or. The Corporation's projects are all located in Québec, which consistently ranks among the world's top mining jurisdictions. Cartier is advancing the development of its flagship Cadillac project, consisting of the Chimo Mine and East Cadillac properties, and its other projects. The Corporation has corporate and institutional support, including Agnico Eagle and Québec investment funds.
This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration in the United States or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements in the United States.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance including in respect of the use of proceeds of the Offering, closing of the Offering and the tax treatment of the flow through shares (often but not always using phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
For more information, contact:
Philippe Cloutier, P. Geo.
President and CEO
Phone: 819-856-0512
Email: philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com
www.ressourcescartier.com
20 March
Cartier Resources Announces Private Placement of Flow-Through Units and Hard Dollar Units
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/
Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) ("Cartier" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Paradigm Capital Inc. (the "Agent") in connection with a "best efforts" private placement offering (the "Offering") of securities of Cartier for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $7,300,160, through a combination of: (i) 21,740,000 units of the Corporation issued on a charitable flow-through basis that will qualify as "flow-through shares" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec)) (the "Premium FT Units") at $0.23 per Premium FT Unit for gross proceeds of $5,000,200; and (ii) 17,692,000 units of the Corporation (the "Hard Dollar Units") and, together with the Premium FT Units, the "Offered Securities") to be issued at $0.13 per Hard Dollar Unit for gross proceeds of $2,299,960.
Each Premium FT Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Premium FT Warrant"), and each such Common Share and Premium FT Warrant will qualify as a "flow-through share" (within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec)).
Each Hard Dollar Unit will consist of one Common Share of the Corporation and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Hard Dollar Warrant"), and for certainty, each such Common Share and Hard Dollar Warrant will not qualify as a "flow-through share".
Each Premium FT Warrant and Hard Dollar Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share of the Corporation (each a "Warrant Share") on a non-flow-through basis at an exercise price of $0.18 for a period of 5 years following the closing date of the Offering.
The expiry of both the Premium FT Warrants and the Hard Dollar Warrants may be accelerated by the Corporation if the daily volume-weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") exceeds $0.18 for a period of twenty (20) consecutive trading days, at any time during the period: (i) beginning on the date that is three (3) years from the closing date of the Offering; and (ii) ending on the date the Premium FT Warrants and the Hard Dollar Warrants expire (the "Acceleration Trigger"). Following an Acceleration Trigger, the Corporation may give notice in writing (the "Acceleration Notice") to the holders of the Premium FT Warrants and the Hard Dollar Warrants that such warrants will expire thirty (30) days following the date on which the Acceleration Notice is given.
In addition, the Corporation will grant the Agent an option (the "Agent's Option"), exercisable up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date (as herein defined), to sell that number of Offered Securities for additional gross proceeds of up to $1,095,024.
In connection with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited's ("Agnico Eagle") right to participate in certain equity offerings by the Corporation, the Corporation is entering into a subscription agreement with Agnico Eagle to provide for a concurrent non-brokered private placement of 20,770,000 units of the Corporation (the "IRA Units") at $0.13 per IRA Unit for additional gross proceeds of up to $2,700,100 (the "Concurrent Offering"). Each IRA Unit will consist of one Common Share and one Hard Dollar Warrant, which for certainty will not qualify as a "flow-through share".
The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Corporation to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures" (as both terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) (the "Qualifying Expenditures") related to the projects of the Corporation in Québec. The Qualifying Expenditures will be renounced in favour of the subscribers of the Premium FT Units with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025 and in an aggregate amount of not less than the total amount of the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the Premium FT Units. The gross proceeds from the Concurrent Offering will be used for exploration purposes, including a 100,000 metre diamond drill program on the Cadillac project, as well as for general and working capital purposes.
The Offering and the Concurrent Offering are being made by way of private placement in Canada. The Offered Securities and IRA Units will be subject to a four month and one day hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada. The Offering and the Concurrent Offering are expected to close on or about April 10, 2025 (the "Closing Date"), subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions, including the conditional listing approval of the TSX-V.
The Concurrent Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), due to the fact Agnico Eagle has beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, securities of the Corporation carrying more than 10% of the voting rights attached to all the outstanding voting securities of the Corporation. The Corporation is relying on Section 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation requirement under MI 61-101, as the Corporation is not listed on specified markets. The Corporation is relying upon the exemptions from the minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to Section 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 on the basis that neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction insofar as it involves interested parties (within the meaning of MI 61-101) in the Offering and/or the Concurrent Offering exceeds 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization calculated in accordance with MI 61-101. No formal valuation or other prior valuation has been prepared in respect of the Corporation. A material change report will be filed by the Corporation less than 21 days in advance of the expected closing date of the Concurrent Offering as the details of the Concurrent Offering were not settled until shortly prior to the date hereof and the Corporation wishes to close the Offering and Concurrent Offering in a timely manner for sound business reasons.
As of the date hereof, Agnico Eagle beneficially owns, or exercises control and direction over, an aggregate of 97,022,944 Common Shares and 7,000,000 common share purchase warrants, representing approximately 26.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and 28.0% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis. Following closing of the Concurrent Offering, assuming that 39,432,000 Common Shares are issued by the Corporation under the Offering, Agnico Eagle will beneficially own, or exercise control and direction over, 117,792,944 Common Shares and 27,770,000 Common Share purchase warrants entitling Agnico to acquire 27,770,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 27.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on an undiluted basis and 32.2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis.
Agnico Eagle and the Corporation were party to an amended and restated investor rights agreement dated May 20, 2022 (the "Existing Agnico IRA"), pursuant to which Agnico Eagle was entitled to certain rights (subject to maintaining certain ownership thresholds), including: (a) the right to participate in certain equity financings by the Corporation in order to acquire up to a 19.97% ownership interest in the Corporation; and (b) the right to nominate one person (and in the case of an increase in the size of the board of directors of the Corporation to 10 or more directors, two persons) to the board of directors of the Corporation. In addition, Agnico Eagle Abitibi Acquisition Corp. (successor to O3 Mining Inc.), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Agnico Eagle, and the Corporation were party to an investor rights agreement dated April 21, 2022 (the "Existing O3 IRA"), pursuant to which Agnico Eagle Abitibi Acquisition Corp. was entitled to certain rights (subject to maintaining certain ownership thresholds), including: (i) the right to participate in certain equity financings by the Corporation in order to maintain its then-current ownership interest in the Corporation; and (ii) the right to nominate one person to the board of directors of the Corporation.
Immediately prior to entering into the subscription agreement in respect of the Concurrent Offering, the Existing O3 IRA was terminated and the Existing Agnico IRA was amended and restated in order to, among other things: (a) increase the ownership interest ceiling in the participation right and top-up right from 19.97% to the greater of Agnico Eagle's pro rata ownership interest in the Corporation at the applicable time and 32%; (b) amend the nomination right to permit Agnico Eagle to nominate between one and three individuals to the board of directors of the Corporation (based on certain ownership thresholds and the size of the board of directors of the Corporation); and (c) grant Agnico Eagle demand registration and piggy-back registration rights in respect of the potential sale of Common Shares by Agnico Eagle.
The Concurrent Offering was considered and ultimately approved by the board of directors of the Corporation. Ms. Myrzah Tavares Bello, a director of the Corporation, declared an interest with respect to the approval of the Concurrent Offering, as a result of her role as an officer of Agnico Eagle Abitibi Acquisition Corp. and abstained from approving the Concurrent Offering.
About Cartier Resources Inc.
Cartier Resources Inc., founded in 2006, is an exploration company based in Val-d'Or. The Corporation's projects are all located in Québec, which consistently ranks among the world's top mining jurisdictions. Cartier is advancing the development of its flagship Cadillac project, consisting of the Chimo Mine and East Cadillac properties, and its other projects. The Corporation has corporate and institutional support, including Agnico Eagle and Québec investment funds.
This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration in the United States or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements in the United States.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance including in respect of the use of proceeds of the Offering and the Concurrent Offering, closing of the Offering and the Concurrent Offering and the tax treatment of the flow through shares (often but not always using phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Corporation, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Corporation nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Corporation does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
For more information, contact:
Philippe Cloutier, P. Geo.
President and CEO
Phone: 819-856-0512
Email: philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com
www.ressourcescartier.com
