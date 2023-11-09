Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Carmanah Announces Forward Stock Split

(TheNewswire)

Carmanah Minerals Corp.

November 09, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Carmanah Minerals Corp. (CSE:CARM), ( "Carmanah " or the "Company" ) announces that it intends to forward split its common shares ("Common Shares") on the basis of two (2) new Common shares for each one (1) Common Share currently outstanding (the "Share Split"). Each shareholder of record of the Company as of the close of business on the record date will receive one (1) additional share for each share held on such date.

The Company currently has 20,458,385 issued and outstanding common shares. Upon completion of the Share Split, there will be approximately 40,916,770 shares issued and outstanding. The record date for the stock split is to be determined, which date will be announced in a subsequent news release once it has been confirmed . The purpose of the Share Split is to increase market liquidity of the common shares.

Completion of the Share Split remains subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Carmanah Minerals Corp.

Carmanah Minerals Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on a diversified portfolio covering Precious Metals, Energy, and Critical Elements. The Company recently signed a Joint Venture agreement with Marvel Discovery Corp. to earn a 50% interest in the Walker Claims located along the prolific Key Lake fault adjacent to Cameco's and F3 Uranium properties on the east side of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. The Walker property lies within the Wollaston‐Mudjactic Transition Zone ("WMTZ") which hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world. The company also holds a 100% interest in the Hare Hill Pluton Rare Earth Project. This project comprises 162 claims totaling 4,050 hectares in Central Newfoundland and is directly contiguous to the "Bottom Brook Acquisition" by York Harbour Metals Inc. Carmanah has also entered an option agreement to acquire the Baie Verte Brompton Project in Central Newfoundland. This project is strategically located on a peninsula that hosts all of Newfoundland's current gold production, including Anaconda Mining Inc.'s Point Rousse gold mine and Rambler Metals Mining operations.

For further information, please view the Company's filings at www.sedar.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fraser Rieche

Chief Executive Officer, Director
Email: info@carmanahcorp.ca

Telephone: +1 (604) 716-1036

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

This  news  release  includes  certain  forward‐looking  statements  and  forward‐looking  information  (collectively,  "forward‐looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content,  commencement,  and  cost  of  exploration  programs  in  respect  of  the  Company's  projects  and  mineral  properties,  anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, anticipated completion of the Private Placements, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange for the Private Placements, are forward‐looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro  forma",  "plans",  "expects",  "will",  "may",  "should",  "budget",  "scheduled",  "estimates",  "forecasts",  "intends",  "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward‐looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, that the COVID19  global  pandemic  will  not  affect  the  ability  of  the  Company  to  conduct  the  exploration  program  on  its  mineral  properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward‐looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results,  performance  or  achievements  of  the  Company  to  differ  materially  from  any  future results,  performance  or  achievements expressed or implied by the forward‐looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements  as  to  the  anticipated  business  plans  and  timing  of  future  activities  of  the  Company, including  the  Company's  proposed expenditures for exploration work on its mineral projects, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to  epidemics or  pandemics  such  as  COVID–19,  as  well  as those  factors discussed  under  the  heading  "Risk  Factors"  in  the  Company's prospectus dated April 4, 2022, and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward‐looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward‐looking statements in this news release except as otherwise required by law.

Neither  the  Canadian  Securities  Exchange  nor  its  regulation  services  provider  accepts  responsibility  for  the  adequacy  or  accuracy of this news release.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Carmanah Minerals
Carmanah Minerals (CSE:CARM)

Carmanah Minerals


Carmanah Minerals
