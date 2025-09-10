Carlton Announces OTC Symbol Change to CPIFF

Carlton Precious Inc. (TSX-V: CPI | OTCQB: CPIFF) (" Carlton " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that effective today, the Company's common shares now trade in the United States on the OTC market under the new ticker symbol "CPIFF".

The change from the previous symbol "NBRFF" to "CPIFF" is part of the Company's ongoing efforts to align its U.S. market identity with its current corporate name and TSX Venture Exchange ticker, "CPI".

No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the ticker change. The Company's shares will continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CPI".

About Carlton Precious Inc.

Carlton Precious is a publicly traded precious and base metals exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. Carlton Precious' projects are focused on key mining jurisdictions including Peru and Australia (central Victoria and Tasmania).

For further information, please contact:

Martin Walter, CEO, Carlton Precious Inc., at +1-416-389-5692 or martin@carltonprecious.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.


