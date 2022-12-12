Blue Lagoon Announces Results Of 2022 Soils Sampling Program - Identifies New Zones for Priority Follow Up In 2023

Life Science NewsInvesting News

The Cleveland Clinic and the Mayo Clinic Study Sites have been Initiated and are Eligible to Recruit Participants

Initiation of Additional U.S. Cardiovascular Research Centers is Planned for Q1, 2023

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart diseases, announced today the initiation of a Phase II open-label pilot study (NCT05494788), to investigate the tolerance, safety, and efficacy of CardiolRx™ in patients with recurrent pericarditis. In addition to standard safety assessments, the study is designed to evaluate improvement in objective measures of disease, and during an extension period, assess the feasibility of weaning concomitant background therapy including corticosteroids, while taking CardiolRx™.

"The initiation of this important study at the Cleveland Clinic and the Mayo Clinic marks an important milestone in our efforts to improve treatment options for patients with recurrent pericarditis," commented David Elsley, Cardiol Therapeutics' President and Chief Executive Officer. "Recurrent pericarditis is an inflammatory heart disease with symptoms that include sharp stabbing chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, thereby limiting an individual's physical activity and quality of life. The data generated from patients who enroll in the study at our collaborating research centers will provide further information in support of the use of CardiolRx™ as a novel therapy for this debilitating and frequently undertreated disorder. We are pleased to have the study underway, and we share the enthusiasm demonstrated by the study investigators in evaluating the clinical potential of CardiolRx™ in pericarditis."

The Company's Phase II pilot study is expected to enroll 25 patients at clinical centers in the United States that specialize in pericarditis care. The protocol has been designed in collaboration with thought leaders in pericardial disease. The study Chairman is Allan L. Klein, MD, Director of the Center of Pericardial Diseases and Professor of Medicine, Heart and Vascular Institute, at the Cleveland Clinic. The primary efficacy endpoint is the change, from baseline to 8 weeks, in patient-reported pericarditis pain using an 11-point numeric rating scale ("NRS"). The NRS is a validated clinical tool employed across multiple conditions with acute and chronic pain, including previous studies of recurrent pericarditis. Secondary endpoints include the pain score after 26 weeks of treatment, and changes in circulating levels of C-reactive protein, a commonly used clinical marker of inflammation.

Pre-clinical data adding to the strong scientific basis for investigating CardiolRx™ clinically in recurrent pericarditis was recently presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022. Cardiol's research collaborators from Virginia Commonwealth University presented results demonstrating the protective effects of CardiolRx™ in a model of pericarditis, which included a significant reduction in imaging signs of pericardial effusion and thickening, and significant suppression of key pro-inflammatory markers interleukin-1β ("IL-1β") and interleukin-6 ("IL-6"). The release of these cytokines IL-1β and IL-6 is responsible for the cycle of inflammation in recurrent pericarditis leading to the pericardial effusion and thickening characteristic of the disease.

About Recurrent Pericarditis

Recurrent pericarditis refers to inflammation of the pericardium (the membrane or sac that surrounds the heart) that follows an initial episode (frequently resulting from a viral infection). Patients may have multiple recurrences. Symptoms include debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, resulting in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations. Significant accumulation of pericardial fluid and scarring can progress to life-threatening constriction of the heart. The only FDA-approved therapy for recurrent pericarditis, launched in 2021, is costly and is primarily used as a third-line intervention. The number of cases of patients seeking and receiving treatment for recurrent pericarditis annually in the U.S. is estimated at 38,000. Hospitalization due to recurrent pericarditis is often associated with a 6-8-day length of stay and cost per stay is estimated to range between $20,000 and $30,000 in the United States.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, CardiolRx™ (cannabidiol), is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral solution formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart failure.

Cardiol has received Investigational New Drug Application authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration to conduct clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ in two diseases affecting the heart: (i) a Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (the "ARCHER" trial) in acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age; and (ii) a Phase II multi-center open-label pilot study in recurrent pericarditis (inflammation of the pericardium), which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations.

Cardiol is also developing a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation of cannabidiol intended for use in heart failure - a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the United States exceeding $30 billion annually.

For more information about Cardiol Therapeutics, please visit cardiolrx.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Cardiol believes, expects, or anticipates will, may, could, or might occur in the future are "forward-looking information". Forward looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's focus on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart diseases, the molecular targets and mechanism of action of our product candidates, that cannabidiol may represent a novel strategy for treating pericarditis and preventing its complications and recurrence, the Company's intended clinical study and trial activities and timelines associated with such activities, and the Company's plan to advance the development of a novel subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx™ for use in heart failure. Forward-looking information contained herein reflects the current expectations or beliefs of Cardiol based on information currently available to it and is based on certain assumptions and is also subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties and other factors include the risks and uncertainties referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2022, as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with product commercialization and clinical studies. These assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors should be considered carefully, and investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cardiol disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Trevor Burns, Investor Relations +1-289-910-0855
trevor.burns@cardiolrx.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147628

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cardiol TherapeuticsTSX:CRDLBiotech Investing
CRDL:CA
TSX:CRDL

Cardiol Therapeutics


Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Cardiol Therapeutics Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart diseases, announced that on November 14, 2022, it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), stating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement ("Minimum Bid Requirement") of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) based upon the closing bid price of the Company's Class A common shares ("Common Shares") for the 30 consecutive business days prior to the date of the Notice.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Study Results Demonstrating Protective Effects of CardiolRx in a Model of Acute Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Study Results Demonstrating Protective Effects of CardiolRx in a Model of Acute Pericarditis

Results Demonstrate Significant Reduction in Pericardial Effusion and Thickness and Significant Suppression of Key Inflammatory Markers IL-1β and IL-6

Data Presented at The American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Prioritizes Phase II Clinical Programs in Underserved Heart Diseases

Cardiol Therapeutics Prioritizes Phase II Clinical Programs in Underserved Heart Diseases

Discontinues LANCER Trial due to Lack of Eligible Patients for Recruitment

Cash Runway Now Extends into 2026

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pre-Clinical Study Results Demonstrating CardiolRx Inhibits and also Promotes Reversal of Mechanisms Leading to Cardiac Fibrosis

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Pre-Clinical Study Results Demonstrating CardiolRx Inhibits and also Promotes Reversal of Mechanisms Leading to Cardiac Fibrosis

Data Presented at The Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America September 30th, 2022

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases ("CVD"), announced today that study results demonstrate the active pharmaceutical ingredient ("API") in CardiolRx™ inhibits and also promotes the reversal of mechanisms known to play a role in the occurrence and development of fibrotic CVD. The data were presented by its research collaborators from Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center at The Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America ("HFSA2022").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at The Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation at The Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases ("CVD"), announced today that an abstract submitted by its international research collaborators from Houston Methodist DeBakey Heart & Vascular Center was accepted for poster presentation at The Annual Scientific Meeting of the Heart Failure Society of America ("HFSA2022") to be held in person September 30th to October 3rd, 2022 in Washington, DC.

The poster will be presented for general viewing within the "Basic and Translational Science" category of the HFSA2022 Scientific Programme on September 30, 2022, from 6:15 – 6:30 PM EDT.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces First Disclosures and New Data at ASH 2022, Demonstrating Commitment to Raising Standards in Treatment Through Broad Multiple Myeloma Portfolio

Studies highlight the range of targets and molecular approaches within the BMS multiple myeloma portfolio including bispecific T cell engager alnuctamab, first-in-class anti-BCMA CAR T cell therapy Abecma , GPRC5D CAR T (BMS-986393/CC-95266) and novel oral CELMoD TM agents mezigdomide and iberdomide

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced the first disclosure of results and presentation of new research from its multiple myeloma portfolio across targets and molecular approaches at the 64 th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, underscoring the company's commitment to raising standards to transform multiple myeloma outcomes for every patient.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aptose Biosciences Establishes New At-The-Market Facility

Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APTO, TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced it has entered into an equity distribution agreement (the "Equity Distribution Agreement") with JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC, as agent (the "Agent"). Under the terms of the Equity Distribution Agreement, the Company may, from time to time, issue and sell through the Agent, common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") through "at-the-market" ("ATM") distributions (the "Offering") on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("NASDAQ"). Aptose will determine, at its sole discretion, the time, price and number of Common Shares to be sold under the Offering.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO HOST WEBCAST INVESTOR CALL FOLLOWING ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF HORIZON THERAPEUTICS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a webcast call for the investment community following the announced acquisition of Horizon Therapeutics at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, December 12, 2022 . Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, along with members of the executive team, will participate.

The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Rule 2.7 Announcement: Amgen Inc to Acquire Horizon Therapeutics plc

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO RULE 2.7 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER RULES

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Body of Evidence Grows From ZUMA-7 Study Supporting Initial Treatment With Kite's Yescarta® CAR T-cell Therapy for Patients With Relapsed or Refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma

-- Treatment Sequencing Post Hoc Analysis of Outcomes in Patients Treated with Any Cellular Immunotherapy (Including Yescarta in Third-Line) Further Support Previously Reported ZUMA-7 Study Data Showing Benefit of Earlier, Second-Line Treatment with Yescarta --

-- Additional Analysis Reports Improved Outcomes with Yescarta Versus Standard of Care Across Both High and Low Levels of Metabolic Tumor Burden --

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Presents Data at the 64th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Evaluating Epcoritamab Across B-Cell Lymphomas

  • Four oral presentations presented at ASH highlight data evaluating investigational epcoritamab for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma, previously untreated follicular lymphoma, R/R diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and Richter's syndrome

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced data from multiple clinical trials evaluating epcoritamab (DuoBody ® -CD3xCD20), an investigational subcutaneous bispecific antibody, alone or in combination for the treatment of patients with relapsedrefractory (RR) follicular lymphoma (FL), previously untreated FL, RR diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), as well as Richter's syndrome at the 64 th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting.

Notably, initial results of investigational epcoritamab in patients with R/R FL and previously untreated FL are featured during session 623 on Sunday, December 11 starting at 4:30 p.m. CST . The results are part of the EPCORE™ NHL-2 study, a Phase 1b /2, open-label trial to assess the safety and preliminary efficacy of epcoritamab in combination with other agents in patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including FL. Approximately 2.7 per 100,000 people in the U.S. are newly diagnosed with FL every year and the median age of patients at diagnoses with FL is 63. 1,2,3 FL is typically a slow-growing or indolent form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) that arises from B-lymphocytes. 4 Although FL is a slow-growing lymphoma, it is considered incurable with conventional therapy. 5,6

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. to Present at The Emerging Growth Conference on December 14, 2022

Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Brokered Private Placement

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Mr. Michel Clément, P.Eng., PMP as Senior Project Control Director

Alianza Minerals Announces $1 million Flow Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Applauds Progress at Ring of Fire

Graphite Investing

South Star Battery Metals Successfully Completes First Phase of Drilling and Pilot Plant Metallurgical Testing for Its Graphite Project in Alabama, US and Announces Positive Preliminary Results

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Confirms Continuation of Strong Nickel Mineralization in Step-Out Drilling at Van Target, Returning the Highest-Grade Near-Surface Nickel Interval To-Date

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Appoints New Board Member Ana Gomez Chapman

Precious Metals Investing

Edgemont Grants Options to Buy 950,000 Shares

×