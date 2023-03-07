Life Science NewsInvesting News

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Study Results from Collaborating Research Center Demonstrating Cardioprotective Effects of Cannabidiol in a Model of Heart Failure

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Study Results from Collaborating Research Center Demonstrating Cardioprotective Effects of Cannabidiol in a Model of Heart Failure

Results Demonstrate Cannabidiol Improved Cardiac Function, Reduced its Inflammatory State, and Prevented the Development of Hypertrophy and Fibrosis in Heart Tissue

Data Presented at The American College of Cardiology's 72nd Annual Scientific Session Together with the World Congress of Cardiology

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart diseases, announced study results from one of its international collaborating research centers demonstrating that its pharmaceutically manufactured cannabidiol significantly prevents cardiac dysfunction and the development of fibrosis and cardiomyocyte hypertrophy in a pre-clinical model of heart failure and reduces expression of key inflammatory and fibrotic markers. Cannabidiol is the active pharmaceutical ingredient in CardiolRx™, the Company's lead investigational oral drug candidate currently in Phase II clinical trials for recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis, and in its novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation intended for use in heart failure and currently in pre-clinical development.

The studies were presented by researchers from Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey, Mexico ("TecSalud") at the American College of Cardiology's 72nd Annual Scientific Session together with World Congress of Cardiology ("ACC.23/WCC"). TecSalud is one of the Company's international collaborating research centers working towards the common goal of developing therapies to advance the treatment of heart diseases.

Dr. Andrew Hamer, Cardiol Therapeutics' Chief Medical Officer and Head of Research & Development commented, "The beneficial effects of cannabidiol in a pre-clinical model of heart failure are of great interest and importance in support of our ARCHER trial which is investigating recovery of cardiac function in patients with myocarditis. The data provides further evidence of the anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic effects of CardiolRx™ and new insights concerning the drug's impact on mitochondrial function both of which are significant as we continue to elucidate cannabidiol's mode of action in heart diseases."

The poster entitled "Cannabidiol Therapy for Chronic Heart Failure Prevents Cardiac Pathological Remodeling in a Non-ischemic Cardiomyopathy Murine Model" was presented on March 4th within the "Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies: Basic and Translational Science 1" session of ACC.2023/WCC. This work builds upon existing knowledge by confirming cannabidiol's cardioprotective properties and, in this model, its ability to reduce inflammation and prevent hypertrophy and fibrosis in heart tissue. This work also furthers the understanding of cannabidiol's ability to improve cardiac function and, in isolated cardiomyocytes, improve calcium handling and mitochondrial health.

A second poster entitled "Abnormal Mitochondrial Calcium Content in Angiotensin-Induced Hypertrophy is Ameliorated by Cannabidiol Mimicking PPAR-γ Activation" was presented on March 5th within the "Heart Failure and Cardiomyopathies: Basic and Translational Science 8" session of ACC.2023/WCC. This poster presented data related to the role of cannabidiol in mitochondrial calcium dynamics in hypertrophic cells. Cannabidiol was able to prevent hypertrophy-induced mitochondrial calcium overload and prevent hypertrophy-induced increase of several mitochondrial function markers such as reactive oxygen species and calcium uptake. In addition, this work suggests that cannabidiol's effects may rely on PPAR-γ activation, which in turn can inhibit NF-κB, a transcription factor that regulates pro-inflammatory and pro-hypertrophic genes. Together, these findings further clarify cannabidiol's mode of action in combatting cardiac hypertrophy.

About The American College of Cardiology's 72nd Annual Scientific Session Together with World Congress of Cardiology

The ACC.23/WCC brings together academics, researchers, clinicians, and industry from around the world to explore the latest science and innovation and learn about practice-changing updates towards advancing cardiovascular care. The three-day event provides attendees an opportunity to explore over 200 sessions across 11 learning pathways covering a vast array of cutting-edge topics taught by global experts in their field.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, CardiolRx™ (cannabidiol), is a pharmaceutically manufactured oral solution formulation that is being clinically developed for use in heart diseases. It is recognized that cannabidiol inhibits activation of the inflammasome pathway, an intracellular process known to play an important role in the inflammation and fibrosis associated with myocarditis, pericarditis, and heart failure.

Cardiol has received Investigational New Drug Application authorization from the United States Food and Drug Administration to conduct clinical studies to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx™ in two diseases affecting the heart: (i) a Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial (the "ARCHER" trial) in acute myocarditis, an important cause of acute and fulminant heart failure in young adults and a leading cause of sudden cardiac death in people less than 35 years of age; and (ii) a Phase II multi-center open-label pilot study in recurrent pericarditis (inflammation of the pericardium), which is associated with symptoms including debilitating chest pain, shortness of breath, and fatigue, and results in physical limitations, reduced quality of life, emergency department visits, and hospitalizations.

Cardiol is also developing a novel subcutaneously administered drug formulation of cannabidiol intended for use in heart failure - a leading cause of death and hospitalization in the developed world, with associated healthcare costs in the United States exceeding $30 billion annually.

For more information about Cardiol Therapeutics, please visit cardiolrx.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events, or developments that Cardiol believes, expects, or anticipates will, may, could, or might occur in the future are "forward-looking information". Forward looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, statements relating to the Company's focus on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart diseases, the molecular targets and mechanism of action of our product candidates, the Company's intended clinical study and trial activities and timelines associated with such activities, the fact that TecSalud and the Company are working towards the common goal of developing therapies to advance the treatment of heart diseases, cannabidiol's cardioprotective properties and its ability to reduce inflammation and prevent hypertrophy and fibrosis in heart tissue, cannabidiol's ability to improve cardiac function and, in isolated cardiomyocytes, improve calcium handling and mitochondrial health, PPAR-γ activation can inhibit NF-κB, a transcription factor that regulates pro-inflammatory and pro-hypertrophic genes and, the Company's plan to advance the development of a novel subcutaneous formulation of CardiolRx™ for use in heart failure. Forward-looking information contained herein reflects the current expectations or beliefs of Cardiol based on information currently available to it and is based on certain assumptions and is also subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual events or results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. These risks and uncertainties and other factors include the risks and uncertainties referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 23, 2022, as well as the risks and uncertainties associated with product commercialization and clinical studies. These assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors should be considered carefully, and investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information, and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this press release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Cardiol disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Trevor Burns, Investor Relations +1-289-910-0855
trevor.burns@cardiolrx.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157473

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cardiol TherapeuticsTSX:CRDLBiotech Investing
CRDL:CA
The Conversation (0)
TSX:CRDL

Cardiol Therapeutics


Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase II Study Evaluating CardiolRx for the Treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces First Patient Enrolled in Phase II Study Evaluating CardiolRx for the Treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis

The Cleveland Clinic Recruits First Participant in the Multi-center U.S. Study

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart diseases, announced today that the first patient has been enrolled in the Company-sponsored Phase II open-label pilot study (NCT05494788) investigating the tolerance, safety, and efficacy of CardiolRx™ in patients with recurrent pericarditis. In addition to standard safety assessments, the study is designed to evaluate improvement in objective measures of disease, and during an extension period, assess the feasibility of weaning concomitant background therapy including corticosteroids, while taking CardiolRx™.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Commences Multi-Center Phase II Pilot Study of CardiolRx for the Treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Commences Multi-Center Phase II Pilot Study of CardiolRx for the Treatment of Recurrent Pericarditis

The Cleveland Clinic and the Mayo Clinic Study Sites have been Initiated and are Eligible to Recruit Participants

Initiation of Additional U.S. Cardiovascular Research Centers is Planned for Q1, 2023

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Cardiol Therapeutics Receives Nasdaq Deficiency Notice Regarding Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart diseases, announced that on November 14, 2022, it received a notice (the "Notice") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), stating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement ("Minimum Bid Requirement") of US$1.00 per share under the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) based upon the closing bid price of the Company's Class A common shares ("Common Shares") for the 30 consecutive business days prior to the date of the Notice.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Study Results Demonstrating Protective Effects of CardiolRx in a Model of Acute Pericarditis

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Study Results Demonstrating Protective Effects of CardiolRx in a Model of Acute Pericarditis

Results Demonstrate Significant Reduction in Pericardial Effusion and Thickness and Significant Suppression of Key Inflammatory Markers IL-1β and IL-6

Data Presented at The American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiol Therapeutics Prioritizes Phase II Clinical Programs in Underserved Heart Diseases

Cardiol Therapeutics Prioritizes Phase II Clinical Programs in Underserved Heart Diseases

Discontinues LANCER Trial due to Lack of Eligible Patients for Recruitment

Cash Runway Now Extends into 2026

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty-seven cents ($0.57) per share on the $.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2023.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of fifty cents ($0.50) per share on the company's $2.00 convertible preferred stock, payable on June 1, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 2, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 43RD ANNUAL TD COWEN HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 2023 TD Cowen Healthcare Conference at 11:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday March 8, 2023. Murdo Gordon executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations and Peter H. Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives European Commission Approval of Reblozyl® for Anemia in Adult Patients with Non-Transfusion-Dependent Beta Thalassemia

Third authorized indication in Europe for Reblozyl , a first-in-class treatment for patients with diseases impacted by anemia

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted full Marketing Authorization for Reblozyl ® (luspatercept), a first-in-class therapeutic option, for treatment in adult patients of anemia associated with non-transfusion-dependent (NTD) beta thalassemia. Reblozyl is currently approved in the European Union (EU), United States and Canada to address anemia associated with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and transfusion-dependent lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes. The centralized Marketing Authorization approves use of Reblozyl in all EU member states, as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein.*

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Aptose Biosciences to Present at Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: APTO; TSX: APS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company developing highly differentiated oral kinase inhibitors to treat hematologic malignancies, today announced that William G. Rice, Ph.D., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Oppenheimer 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference being held March 13-15, 2023, in a virtual format.

Oppenheimer 33 rd Annual Healthcare Conference
Presentation Details:
Date: Monday, March 13, 2023
Time: 12:40 – 1:10 PM ET
Format : Fireside Chat - William G. Rice, PhD, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Aptose, with Matthew Biegler, Senior Analyst, Emerging Biotechnology, Oppenheimer
Webcast: LINK

The audio webcast will be archived shortly after the live event and will be available through the Aptose website, www.aptose.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

The Bristol Myers Squibb-Janssen Collaboration Launches Pivotal Phase 3 Librexia Clinical Trial Program Evaluating Milvexian, an Investigational Oral Factor XIa Inhibitor

The Librexia program is the most comprehensive Factor XIa Phase 3 clinical development program, and will provide indispensable data from nearly 50,000 patients across three simultaneous trials including Librexia STROKE, Librexia ACS and Librexia AF

First patient has been enrolled in Librexia STROKE trial

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Boosh Plant-Based Brands Sales Update

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Sales Update

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. (CSE: VEGI) (OTCQB: VGGIF) (FSE: 77I) ("Boosh" or the "Company") a premier plant-based brand in the "better for you" food sector, is providing an update on Boosh sales activity as well as a list of the top selling retailers where Beanfields chips are currently available in the USA and Canada.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7944/156757_beanfieldimage_488.jpg

Beanfields Chips

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Snowline Gold Intersects 161.0 M of 1.1 Grams Per Tonne Gold at its Valley Discovery and Confirms a Second Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System at its Rogue Project, Yukon

Significant Investment Project Status Awarded to TECH Project

Related News

Resource Investing

Notice of General Meeting

Gold Investing

La Mascotte Gold Deposit: First JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Of 138,000 oz Au

Lithium Investing

Company Plans To Increase Stake In Power Metals Corp

Tungsten Investing

Sale Of Gascoyne Tenure

Gold Investing

Brien Lundin: I'm All in on Mining Stocks, Window to Buy is Closing

Silver Investing

Peter Krauth: Silver Fundamentals Strong, Big Deficits are New Reality

Copper Investing

Copper Reserves: Top 5 Countries

×