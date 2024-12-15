Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Capital Raising Update and Cleansing Statement

Capital Raising Update and Cleansing Statement

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Capital Raising Update and Cleansing Statement

Download the PDF here.

tartana mineralstat:auasx:tatbase metals investingBase Metals Investing
Tartana Minerals
Capital Raising and QSM Completion Update

Capital Raising and QSM Completion Update

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced Capital Raising and QSM Completion Update

Download the PDF here.

AGM Presentation

AGM Presentation

Tartana Minerals (TAT:AU) has announced AGM Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Aston Bay Presents Corporate Update

Aston Bay Presents Corporate Update

Epworth Project:

  • Assays received from 376 rock grab samples and 39 lake sediment samples

Keep reading...Show less
Latest drill results upgrade Murga - clarification

Latest drill results upgrade Murga - clarification

Rimfire Pacific Mining (RIM:AU) has announced Latest drill results upgrade Murga - clarification

Download the PDF here.

Latest scandium results upgrade Murga Exploration Target

Latest scandium results upgrade Murga Exploration Target

Rimfire Pacific Mining (RIM:AU) has announced Latest scandium results upgrade Murga Exploration Target

Download the PDF here.

Notification of cessation of securities - MKR

Notification of cessation of securities - MKR

Manuka Resources Limited (MKR:AU) has announced Notification of cessation of securities - MKR

Download the PDF here.

Quetzal Copper Provides Update on Financing

Quetzal Copper Provides Update on Financing

Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$3,000,000, from the sale of the following:

  • up to 6,666,666 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 from the sale of Units; and
  • up to 11,764,705 flow through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of C$0.17 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000 from the sale of FT Units. Each FT Share will be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Each Unit and FT Unit issued under the Offering shall consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering (the "Closing").

Keep reading...Show less
Silver47 Exploration Corp. Opens the Market

Silver47 Exploration Corp. Opens the Market

Gary Thompson, Chief Executive Officer, Silver47 Exploration Corp. ("Silver47" or the "Company") (TSXV: AGA), and his team, joined Dean McPherson, Head, Business Development, Global Mining, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market to celebrate the Company's new listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Silver47 Exploration Corp. is focused on rapidly expanding its resource base of silver, gold, copper, zinc and lead, with the aim of reaching a milestone development decision in the next 3-5 years, while also driving new discoveries.

Backed by industry leaders, the Company is advancing its flagship Red Mountain project in Alaska, which currently hosts 168.6 million ounces of silver at 336 g/t AgEq, equivalent to 1 million tonnes of zinc at 7% ZnEq or 2 million ounces of gold at 4 g/t AuEq.

Silver47's initial focus is on increasing the silver-gold rich Dry Creek and West Tundra Flats resources at the eastern end of this district-scale land package, with an exploration target of 50Mt in the 300-400 g/t AgEq grade range for 480Moz Eq. The company's extensive land holdings of 942 state mining claims and one mining lease cover a 60km trend of polymetallic mineralization.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Gary Thompson
President & CEO
info@silver47.ca
403-870-1166

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/233679

Keep reading...Show less

