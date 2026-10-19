Capital Power to release third quarter 2026 results on November 2

Capital Power to release third quarter 2026 results on November 2

Capital Power Corporation (TSX: CPX,OTC:CPXWF) will release its 2026 third quarter results before the markets open on November 2, 2026. A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the same day at 9:00 a.m. ABT (8:00 a.m. MT 10:00 a.m. ET).

Analyst Conference Call and Webcast

About Capital Power

Capital Power (TSX: CPX,OTC:CPXWF) is one of North America's leading independent power producers, with approximately 12 GW of generation capacity across 35 facilities. Our portfolio includes natural gas, renewables and battery energy storage solutions. We deliver power generation at utility-scale through a flexible and resilient fleet built to meet growing electricity demand. Backed by deep expertise and an investment-grade credit rating, we provide safe, reliable power communities can depend on.

For more information, please contact:

Media Relations:
 Investor Relations:
Katherine Perron Noreen Farrell
(780) 392-5335 403-461-5236
kperron@capitalpower.com investor@capitalpower.com



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