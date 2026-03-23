Capital One Software Expands Databolt Capabilities to Address Growing Complexity of Enterprise Data Security

New features will enable enterprises to automatically secure sensitive elements in unstructured data, unlocking AI potential

Capital One Software the enterprise B2B software business of Capital One, today announced new innovations for Capital One Databolt designed to bridge the gap between sensitive data and secure AI adoption. Unveiled at RSAC™ 2026 Conference these capabilities will transform how enterprises can protect and leverage underutilized data across their environments.

Unlocking Unstructured Data for AI Development
As enterprises move beyond AI experimentation, the focus has shifted to unlocking the massive volume of unstructured data that remains difficult to protect at scale. According to the research firm Gartner, unstructured data, such as documents and multimedia files, accounts for 70% to 90% of organizational data and poses unique governance challenges due to its volume, variety and lack of coherent structure. Traditional security tools often cannot scan or secure without destroying the semantic context large language models (LLMs) require.

Capital One Software is bridging this gap by previewing upcoming capabilities in Databolt that will protect sensitive data elements in unstructured data formats, including PDFs, emails, transcripts and office documents. Through automated workflows, Databolt will inspect unstructured data formats to identify and protect personally identifiable information (PII). By applying data protection approaches like tokenization that preserve semantic structure, Databolt will help enterprises make previously dark data safe, usable assets for analytics and AI workflows.

"Our goal is to unlock the value of sensitive data by making security seamless across the data lifecycle," said Prashant Prahlad, SVP and Head of Product, Capital One Software. "With these new innovations, Databolt will help organizations move past the security bottlenecks that act as a barrier to innovation. We are intent on establishing secure-by-default as the standard, giving enterprises the confidence to forge ahead with their AI initiatives without compromising their sensitive data."

Product Momentum to Strengthen Data Security
Capital One Software has expanded Databolt's capabilities to build a data security platform that transforms how enterprises protect sensitive data at rest, in motion and in use.

Additional new and upcoming features for Databolt include:

  • Expanded Deployment Options: For regulated businesses with prescriptive data guidelines, Databolt offers a 100% self-hosted deployment option for full internal control.
  • Enhanced Protection Policies: Streamlined information architecture, granular access controls and clear separation of responsibilities make it easier to manage complex access controls at scale.
  • Advanced Visibility: A centralized token analytics dashboard will provide technical and non-technical users high-level visibility into system health, throughput and error rates.
  • Domains: The ability to logically segment configurations and manage access through clear isolation boundaries within a single tenant will enable teams to mirror business units or SDLC environments while enforcing granular role-based access control (RBAC).
  • Extensive Data Catalog Connectivity: Upcoming capabilities will scale the ability to collect rich, contextual metadata to enable faster integration across complex data stacks.

"Cync Software is committed to strengthening data security in an era where breaches are rising across the industry," said Prasad Alapati, CEO and President, Cync Software. "With Databolt, we are reinforcing a data-centric security approach by embedding security directly into our data layer, reducing risk exposure across our lending and financial platforms. We're able to protect our environment and enable secure data use without disrupting critical business operations."

To learn more about the latest Databolt innovations:

About Capital One Software
Capital One Software, the enterprise B2B software business of Capital One, enables organizations to scale their data management capabilities and better harness the power of AI. Backed by 25 years of data innovation, Capital One Software solutions are helping customers overcome key data management challenges in the cloud, including cost performance, infrastructure management, and data security. Capital One Software is based in McLean, Virginia, at Capital One's headquarters. To learn more, go to: www.capitalone.com/software

About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a leading technology-based financial services company with $475.8 billion in deposits and $669.0 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2025. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company operates as a premier global payments provider and diversified financial institution, delivering a broad suite of products and consumer lifestyle and shopping experiences through its Credit Card, Consumer Banking including its Global Payment Network, and Commercial Banking lines of business. As the only major U.S. bank to migrate entirely to the public cloud, Capital One leverages proprietary data and advanced analytics to democratize financial tools across its primary markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Capital One Software's future product plans and strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors such as technical challenges, market shifts, or changes in resource allocation may result in some features being delayed, modified, or not released at all. Capital One Software assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements as circumstances change.

Marissa Davis
marissa.davis@capitalone.com

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