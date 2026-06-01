Capital One Software Announces New Observability and AI-Powered Optimization Capabilities for Slingshot to Drive System-Wide Data Efficiency

Context-Driven Insights Improve Snowflake Performance, Detect and Resolve Data Infrastructure Issues
Capital One Software , the enterprise B2B software business of Capital One, today announced intelligent optimization features for Capital One Slingshot , designed to improve performance and quickly detect and resolve data infrastructure issues. By utilizing context across a user's environment, Slingshot will identify opportunities to improve workload performance in Snowflake that go beyond basic SQL syntax and storage costs.
These features reflect a fundamental shift in how enterprises can approach data efficiency: not just tuning individual resources in isolation, but understanding and optimizing the entire system, including code, pipelines, infrastructure and the teams running them.
"Enterprise data infrastructure is a complex web of inter-dependencies that requires a context-first approach for optimization at scale," said Jeff Chou, VP, Slingshot Product Management, Capital One Software. "Slingshot's intelligent optimization capabilities can help businesses understand what their queries are actually doing, what their tables are built for, and where their teams are unknowingly duplicating work. That's how we help enterprises get efficient at the system level."
Upcoming Slingshot features include:
- Context-Aware AI Query Optimization: Enterprise Snowflake environments generate staggering query volumes that no team can manually evaluate at scale. Slingshot will automatically identify top queries by cost, runtime, and frequency in Snowflake environments. It will generate AI-powered optimization recommendations that surface clear, actionable steps and project cost and runtime improvements for both Snowflake admins and data engineers.
- Context-Aware AI Table Optimization: Query inefficiency often doesn't stem from the query itself, but from poorly configured tables. Slingshot's Table Optimization capability will analyze the top 50 tables by query impact and surface multi-dimensional infrastructure fixes. Slingshot will also validate that proposed table changes will not negatively impact the top queries already running against that table, before surfacing the recommendation.
- Duplicate Pipeline Detection: Large enterprises have full pipelines that are unknowingly redundant. Slingshot's AI-powered duplicate pipeline detection will identify these redundancies by looking at common patterns of data usage to find potential overlap. Slingshot uses AI to compare many potentially-similar workloads to evaluate functional equivalence.
- Data Explorer: This interactive, drill-down analytics interface will allow data teams to investigate root causes. Users can interactively slice Snowflake costs across various dimensions (accounts, users, query hashes, Slingshot tags, service types) with synchronized filtering. Drill-downs offer rich object detail pages for individual warehouses, databases, and queries, collapsing the gap between cost visibility and actionable change. Data rich before-and-after impact analysis pages provide historical context for any changes made to a Warehouse.
Learn more about the latest Slingshot innovations by visiting Capital One Software at these upcoming events:
- Booth #1211 at Snowflake Summit , June 1-4, 2026 in San Francisco, CA
- Booth #223 at Gartner Security and Risk Management Summit , June 1-3, 2026 in National Harbor, MD
About Capital One Software
Capital One Software, the enterprise B2B software business of Capital One, enables organizations to scale their data management capabilities and better harness the power of AI. Backed by 25 years of data innovation, Capital One Software solutions are helping customers overcome key data management challenges in the cloud, including cost performance, infrastructure management, and data security. Capital One Software is based in McLean, Virginia, at Capital One's headquarters. To learn more, go to: www.capitalone.com/software
About Capital One
Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a leading technology-based financial services company with $475.8 billion in deposits and $669.0 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2025. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company operates as a premier global payments provider and diversified financial institution, delivering a broad suite of products and consumer lifestyle and shopping experiences through its Credit Card, Consumer Banking including its Global Payment Network, and Commercial Banking lines of business. As the only major U.S. bank to migrate entirely to the public cloud, Capital One leverages proprietary data and advanced analytics to democratize financial tools across its primary markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Capital One Software's strategy and future product features. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors such as technical challenges, market shifts, or changes in resource allocation may result in some features being delayed, modified, or not released at all. Capital One Software assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements as circumstances change.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260601466677/en/
Marissa Davis
marissa.davis@capitalone.com