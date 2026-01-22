Capital One Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Net Income of $2.1 Billion, or $3.26 Per Share

Net of adjusting items, Fourth Quarter 2025 Net Income of $3.86 per share (1)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) today announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $2.1 billion, or $3.26 per diluted common share, compared with net income of $3.2 billion, or $4.83 per diluted common share in the third quarter of 2025, and with net income of $1.1 billion, or $2.67 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income (1) for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $3.86 per diluted common share.

On January 22, 2026, Capital One entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Brex Inc. for $5.15 billion with approximately 50% cash and 50% stock consideration.

"Our fourth quarter and full year results reflect solid top line growth and strong and stable credit performance," said Richard D. Fairbank, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "Years of strategic preparation and our choices to consistently invest to sustain long-term growth and returns enable our results and put us in a strong position going forward. I'm struck by the number and quality of the opportunities we have before us."

The quarter included the following adjusting items:

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Pre-Tax

Impact

After-Tax
Diluted EPS
Impact

Discover intangible amortization expense

$

509

$

0.61

Discover loan and deposit fair value mark amortization

$

37

$

0.04

Discover integration expenses

$

352

$

0.42

Legal reserve activities

$

117

$

0.14

Gain on sale of home loan portfolio

$

(483

)

$

(0.58

)

FDIC special assessment

$

(29

)

$

(0.03

)

The quarter included the following notable items:

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Pre-Tax

Impact

After-Tax
Diluted EPS
Impact

Accelerated philanthropy contributions

$200

$0.24

Pension termination expense

$37

$0.04

All comparisons below are for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the third quarter of 2025 unless otherwise noted.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Income Statement Summary:

  • Total net revenue increased 1 percent to $15.6 billion.
  • Total non-interest expense increased 13 percent to $9.3 billion:
    • 38 percent increase in marketing.
    • 8 percent increase in operating expenses.
  • Pre-provision earnings (2) decreased 12 percent to $6.2 billion.
  • Provision for credit losses increased $1.4 billion to $4.1 billion:
    • Net charge-offs of $3.8 billion.
    • $302 million loan reserve build.
  • Net interest margin of 8.26 percent, a decrease of 10 basis points.
    • Adjusted net interest margin (3) of 8.28 percent.
  • Efficiency ratio of 59.95 percent.
    • Adjusted efficiency ratio (3) of 53.73 percent.
  • Operating efficiency ratio of 47.54 percent.
    • Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (3) of 41.35 percent.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Balance Sheet Summary:

  • Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio (4) under Basel III Standardized Approach of 14.3 percent at December 31, 2025.
  • Period-end loans held for investment in the quarter increased $10.5 billion, or 2 percent, to $453.6 billion.
    • Credit Card period-end loans increased $8.5 billion, or 3 percent, to $279.6 billion.
      • Domestic Card period-end loans increased $8.5 billion, or 3 percent, to $262.4 billion.
    • Consumer Banking period-end loans increased $1.6 billion, or 2 percent, to $84.8 billion.
      • Auto period-end loans increased $1.6 billion, or 2 percent, to $83.6 billion.
    • Commercial Banking period-end loans increased $370 million, or less than 1 percent, to $89.3 billion.
  • Average loans held for investment in the quarter increased $4.8 billion, or 1 percent, to $444.7 billion.
    • Credit Card average loans increased $3.1 billion, or 1 percent, to $272.2 billion.
      • Domestic Card average loans increased $3.1 billion, or 1 percent, to $255.2 billion.
    • Consumer Banking average loans increased $1.7 billion, or 2 percent, to $84.0 billion.
      • Auto average loans increased $1.7 billion, or 2 percent, to $82.8 billion.
    • Commercial Banking average loans increased $106 million, or less than 1 percent, to $88.5 billion.
  • Period-end total deposits increased $7.0 billion, or 1 percent, to $475.8 billion, while average deposits increased $3.7 billion, or 1 percent, to $471.0 billion.
  • Interest-bearing deposits rate paid decreased 11 basis points to 3.16 percent.

2025 Full Year Income Statement Summary:

  • Total net revenue increased 37 percent to $53.4 billion.
  • Total non-interest expense increased 42 percent to $30.5 billion:
    • 29 percent increase in marketing expense.
    • 45 percent increase in operating expenses.
  • Pre-provision earnings (2) increased 30 percent to $22.9 billion.
  • Provision for credit losses increased $8.9 billion to $20.7 billion.
  • Net interest margin of 7.84 percent, an increase of 96 basis points.
    • Adjusted net interest margin (3) of 7.88 percent.
  • Efficiency ratio of 57.08 percent.
    • Adjusted efficiency ratio (3) of 51.81 percent.
  • Operating efficiency ratio of 46.06 percent.
    • Adjusted operating efficiency ratio (3) of 40.84 percent.

Earnings Conference Call Webcast Information

The company will hold an earnings conference call on January 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible through live webcast. Interested investors and other individuals can access the webcast via the company's home page ( www.capitalone.com ). Under "About," choose "Investors" to access the Investor Center and view and/or download the earnings press release, the financial supplement, including a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, and the earnings release presentation. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the company's website through February 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "will," "anticipate," "target," "expect," "think," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "believe," "forecast," "outlook" or other words of similar meaning. Any forward-looking statements made by Capital One or on its behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and Capital One does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Capital One cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information due to a number of factors. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this earnings press release, see the risk factors set forth under "Part I—Item 1A. Risk Factors" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.

About Capital One

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a leading technology-based financial services company with $475.8 billion in deposits and $669.0 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2025. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company operates as a premier global payments provider and diversified financial institution, delivering a broad suite of products and consumer lifestyle and shopping experiences through its Credit Card, Consumer Banking including its Global Payment Network, and Commercial Banking lines of business. As the only major U.S. bank to migrate entirely to the public cloud, Capital One leverages proprietary data and advanced analytics to democratize financial tools across its primary markets in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

(1) Amounts excluding adjusting items are non-GAAP measures that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See Table 15 in Exhibit 99.2 for a reconciliation of our selected reported results to these non-GAAP measures.

(2) Pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP metric calculated based on total net revenue less non-interest expense for the period. Management believes that this financial metric is useful in assessing the ability of a lending institution to generate income in excess of its provision for credit losses. See our Financial Supplement, filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 8-K on January 22, 2026 with the SEC, "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation and additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(3) This is a non-GAAP measure. We believe non-GAAP measures help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results and provide alternate measurements of our performance, both in the current period and across periods. See our Financial Supplement, filed as Exhibit 99.2 to our Current Report on Form 8-K on January 22, 2026 with the SEC, "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation and additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(4) Regulatory capital metrics as of December 31, 2025 are preliminary and therefore subject to change.

Capital One Financial Corporation

Financial Supplement (1)(2)(3)

Fourth Quarter 2025

Table of Contents

Capital One Financial Corporation Consolidated Results

Page

Table 1:

Financial Summary—Consolidated

1

Table 2:

Selected Metrics—Consolidated

3

Table 3:

Consolidated Statements of Income

4

Table 4:

Consolidated Balance Sheets

6

Table 5:

Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)

8

Table 6:

Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

9

Table 7:

Loan Information and Performance Statistics

1 0

Table 8:

Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity

1 3

Business Segment Results

Table 9:

Financial Summary—Business Segment Results

1 4

Table 10:

Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business

1 5

Table 11:

Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business

1 7

Table 12:

Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business

1 8

Table 13:

Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total

1 9

Other

Table 14:

Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6—13)

2 0

Table 15:

Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

2 1

__________

(1)

The information contained in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on data available at the time of the earnings presentation. Investors should refer to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2025 once it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(2)

This Financial Supplement includes non-GAAP measures. We believe these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors and users of our financial information as they provide an alternate measurement of our performance and assist in assessing our capital adequacy and the level of return generated. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for reported results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures.

(3)

On May 18, 2025, we completed the Discover acquisition in an all-stock transaction as outlined in the merger agreement dated February 19, 2024. Discover results and statistics reported herein are from May 18, 2025 to December 31, 2025.

Capital One FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 1: Financial Summary—Consolidated

2025 Q4

Year Ended December 31,

(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2025
Q4

2025
Q3

2025
Q2

2025
Q1

2024
Q4

2025
Q3

2024
Q4

2025

2024

2025 vs.
2024

Income Statement

Net interest income

$

12,466

$

12,404

$

9,995

$

8,013

$

8,098

54

%

$

42,878

$

31,208

37

%

Non-interest income

3,117

2,955

2,497

1,987

2,092

5

%

49

10,556

7,904

34

Total net revenue (1)

15,583

15,359

12,492

10,000

10,190

1

53

53,434

39,112

37

Provision for credit losses

4,142

2,714

11,430

2,369

2,642

53

57

20,655

11,716

76

Non-interest expense:

Marketing

1,934

1,403

1,345

1,202

1,375

38

41

5,884

4,562

29

Operating expense

7,408

6,860

5,646

4,700

4,714

8

57

24,614

16,924

45

Total non-interest expense

9,342

8,263

6,991

5,902

6,089

13

53

30,498

21,486

42

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,099

4,382

(5,929

)

1,729

1,459

(52

)

44

2,281

5,910

(61

)

Income tax provision (benefit)

345

1,189

(1,666

)

325

366

(71

)

(6

)

193

1,163

(83

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

1,754

3,193

(4,263

)

1,404

1,093

(45

)

60

2,088

4,747

(56

)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

380

(1

)

(14

)

3

**

**

365

3

**

Net income (loss)

2,134

3,192

(4,277

)

1,404

1,096

(33

)

95

2,453

4,750

(48

)

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (2)

(20

)

(33

)

(4

)

(22

)

(17

)

(39

)

18

(26

)

(77

)

(66

)

Preferred stock dividends

(57

)

(73

)

(65

)

(57

)

(57

)

(22

)

(252

)

(228

)

11

Discount on redeemed preferred stock

6

6

**

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

2,057

$

3,086

$

(4,340

)

$

1,325

$

1,022

(33

)

101

$

2,181

$

4,445

(51

)

Common Share Statistics

Basic earnings per common share: (2)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

2.66

$

4.83

$

(8.55

)

$

3.46

$

2.66

(45

)%

$

3.36

$

11.60

(71

)%

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.60

(0.03

)

0.01

**

**

0.67

0.01

**

Net income (loss) per basic common share

$

3.26

$

4.83

$

(8.58

)

$

3.46

$

2.67

(33

)

22

%

$

4.03

$

11.61

(65

)

Diluted earnings per common share: (2)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

2.66

$

4.83

$

(8.55

)

$

3.45

$

2.66

(45

)%

$

3.36

$

11.58

(71

)%

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.60

(0.03

)

0.01

**

**

0.67

0.01

**

Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$

3.26

$

4.83

$

(8.58

)

$

3.45

$

2.67

(33

)

22

%

$

4.03

$

11.59

(65

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):

Basic

631.1

639.0

505.6

383.1

382.4

(1

)%

65

%

540.7

382.7

41

%

Diluted

631.6

639.5

505.6

384.0

383.4

(1

)

65

541.3

383.6

41

Common shares outstanding (period-end, in millions)

625.1

635.7

639.5

383.0

381.2

(2

)

64

625.1

381.2

64

Dividends declared and paid per common share

$

0.80

$

0.60

$

0.60

$

0.60

$

0.60

33

33

$

2.60

$

2.40

8

Tangible book value per common share (period-end) (3)

107.72

105.18

99.35

113.74

106.97

2

1

107.72

106.97

1

2025 Q4

Year Ended December 31,

(Dollars in millions)

2025
Q4

2025
Q3

2025
Q2

2025
Q1

2024
Q4

2025
Q3

2024
Q4

2025

2024

2025 vs.
2024

Balance Sheet (Period-End)

Loans held for investment

$

453,622

$

443,159

$

439,297

$

323,598

$

327,775

2

%

38

%

$

453,622

$

327,775

38

%

Interest-earning assets

613,750

605,235

601,999

463,414

463,058

1

33

613,750

463,058

33

Total assets

669,009

661,877

658,968

493,604

490,144

1

36

669,009

490,144

36

Interest-bearing deposits

448,386

441,136

440,231

340,964

336,585

2

33

448,386

336,585

33

Total deposits

475,771

468,785

468,110

367,464

362,707

1

31

475,771

362,707

31

Borrowings

51,000

51,482

52,666

41,773

45,551

(1

)

12

51,000

45,551

12

Common equity

108,209

108,406

105,549

58,697

55,938

93

108,209

55,938

93

Total stockholders' equity

113,616

113,813

110,956

63,542

60,784

87

113,616

60,784

87

Balance Sheet (Average Balances)

Loans held for investment

$

444,680

$

439,859

$

378,157

$

322,385

$

321,871

1

%

38

%

$

396,725

$

317,421

25

%

Interest-earning assets

603,730

593,247

524,929

462,771

460,640

2

31

546,685

453,481

21

Total assets

665,656

657,858

572,446

491,817

488,300

1

36

597,536

480,451

24

Interest-bearing deposits

442,763

439,527

387,139

337,840

331,564

1

34

402,209

324,297

24

Total deposits

470,965

467,280

414,568

364,078

358,323

1

31

429,620

351,168

22

Borrowings

50,814

50,180

46,601

44,448

46,293

1

10

48,034

48,465

(1

)

Common equity

109,997

107,412

81,563

57,395

56,918

2

93

89,286

54,953

62

Total stockholders' equity

115,404

112,819

86,918

62,240

61,764

2

87

94,542

59,799

58

Capital One FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 2: Selected Metrics—Consolidated

2025 Q4

Year Ended December 31,

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2025
Q4

2025
Q3

2025
Q2

2025
Q1

2024
Q4

2025
Q3

2024
Q4

2025

2024

2025 vs.
2024

Performance Metrics

Net interest income growth (period over period)

24

%

25

%

(1

)%

**

**

37

%

7

%

**

Non-interest income growth (period over period)

5

%

18

26

(5

)

8

%

**

**

34

5

**

Total net revenue growth (period over period)

1

23

25

(2

)

2

**

**

37

6

**

Total net revenue margin (4)

10.32

10.36

9.52

8.64

8.85

(4

) bps

147

bps

9.77

8.62

115

bps

Net interest margin (5)

8.26

8.36

7.62

6.93

7.03

(10

)

123

7.84

6.88

96

Return on average assets (6)

1.05

1.94

(2.98

)

1.14

0.90

(89

)

15

0.35

0.99

(64

)

Return on average tangible assets (7)

1.12

2.07

(3.14

)

1.18

0.92

(95

)

20

0.37

1.02

(65

)

Return on average common equity (8)

6.10

11.50

(21.22

)

9.23

7.16

(540

)

(106

)

2.03

8.08

(605

)

Return on average tangible common equity (9)

9.74

18.82

(32.99

)

12.55

9.77

(908

)

(3

)

3.16

11.18

(802

)

Efficiency ratio (10)

59.95

53.80

55.96

59.02

59.75

615

20

57.08

54.93

215

Operating efficiency ratio (11)

47.54

44.66

45.20

47.00

46.26

288

128

46.06

43.27

279

Effective income tax rate for continuing operations

16.4

27.1

28.1

18.8

25.1

(1,070

)

(870

)

8.5

19.7

(1,120

)

Employees (period-end, in thousands)

76.3

77.0

76.5

53.9

52.6

(1

)%

45

%

76.3

52.6

45

%

Credit Quality Metrics

Allowance for credit losses

$

23,409

$

23,103

$

23,873

$

15,899

$

16,258

1

%

44

%

$

23,409

$

16,258

44

%

Allowance coverage ratio

5.16

%

5.21

%

5.43

%

4.91

%

4.96

%

(5

) bps

20

bps

5.16

%

4.96

%

20

bps

Net charge-offs (12)

$

3,833

$

3,473

$

3,060

$

2,736

$

2,884

10

%

33

%

$

13,102

$

10,748

22

%

Net charge-off rate (13)

3.45

%

3.16

%

3.24

%

3.40

%

3.59

%

29

bps

(14

) bps

3.30

%

3.39

%

(9

) bps

30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.41

3.29

3.13

3.29

3.69

12

(28

)

3.41

3.69

(28

)

30+ day delinquency rate

3.59

3.50

3.32

3.51

3.98

9

(39

)

3.59

3.98

(39

)

Capital Ratios (14)

Common equity Tier 1 capital

14.3

%

14.4

%

14.0

%

13.6

%

13.5

%

(10

) bps

80

bps

14.3

%

13.5

%

80

bps

Tier 1 capital

15.3

15.5

15.1

14.9

14.8

(20

)

50

15.3

14.8

50

Total capital

17.2

17.3

17.1

17.0

16.4

(10

)

80

17.2

16.4

80

Tier 1 leverage

12.5

12.6

14.2

11.6

11.6

(10

)

90

12.5

11.6

90

Tangible common equity ("TCE") (15)

10.7

10.8

10.3

9.1

8.6

(10

)

210

10.7

8.6

210

Capital One FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 3: Consolidated Statements of Income

2025 Q4

Year Ended December 31,

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2025
Q4

2025
Q3

2025
Q2

2025
Q1

2024
Q4

2025
Q3

2024
Q4

2025

2024

2025 vs.
2024

Interest income:

Loans, including loans held for sale

$

15,186

$

15,229

$

12,449

$

10,157

$

10,434

46

%

$

53,021

$

40,894

30

%

Investment securities

841

823

784

770

753

2

%

12

3,218

2,873

12

Other

660

711

595

491

530

(7

)

25

2,457

2,267

8

Total interest income

16,687

16,763

13,828

11,418

11,717

42

58,696

46,034

28

Interest expense:

Deposits

3,493

3,597

3,120

2,715

2,862

(3

)

22

12,925

11,493

12

Securitized debt obligations

155

165

164

176

205

(6

)

(24

)

660

958

(31

)

Senior and subordinated notes

550

582

535

505

540

(5

)

2

2,172

2,333

(7

)

Other borrowings

23

15

14

9

12

53

92

61

42

45

Total interest expense

4,221

4,359

3,833

3,405

3,619

(3

)

17

15,818

14,826

7

Net interest income

12,466

12,404

9,995

8,013

8,098

54

42,878

31,208

37

Provision for credit losses

4,142

2,714

11,430

2,369

2,642

53

57

20,655

11,716

76

Net interest income (loss) after provision for credit losses

8,324

9,690

(1,435

)

5,644

5,456

(14

)

53

22,223

19,492

14

Non-interest income:

Discount and interchange fees, net

1,930

1,812

1,478

1,223

1,260

7

53

6,443

4,882

32

Service charges and other customer-related fees

833

849

658

509

554

(2

)

50

2,849

1,976

44

Net securities gains (losses)

(35

)

**

Other

354

294

361

255

278

20

27

1,264

1,081

17

Total non-interest income

3,117

2,955

2,497

1,987

2,092

5

49

10,556

7,904

34

Non-interest expense:

Salaries and associate benefits

3,430

3,496

2,999

2,546

2,329

(2

)

47

12,471

9,398

33

Occupancy and equipment

958

856

737

615

674

12

42

3,166

2,366

34

Marketing

1,934

1,403

1,345

1,202

1,375

38

41

5,884

4,562

29

Professional services

693

641

653

437

630

8

10

2,424

1,610

51

Communications and data processing

482

476

413

399

398

1

21

1,770

1,462

21

Amortization of intangibles

525

514

271

16

19

2

**

1,326

77

**

Other

1,320

877

573

687

664

51

99

3,457

2,011

72

Total non-interest expense

9,342

8,263

6,991

5,902

6,089

13

53

30,498

21,486

42

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,099

4,382

(5,929

)

1,729

1,459

(52

)

44

2,281

5,910

(61

)

Income tax provision (benefit)

345

1,189

(1,666

)

325

366

(71

)

(6

)

193

1,163

(83

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

1,754

3,193

(4,263

)

1,404

1,093

(45

)

60

2,088

4,747

(56

)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

380

(1

)

(14

)

3

**

**

365

3

**

Net income (loss)

2,134

3,192

(4,277

)

1,404

1,096

(33

)

95

2,453

4,750

(48

)

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities (2)

(20

)

(33

)

(4

)

(22

)

(17

)

(39

)

18

(26

)

(77

)

(66

)

Preferred stock dividends

(57

)

(73

)

(65

)

(57

)

(57

)

(22

)

(252

)

(228

)

11

Discount on redeemed preferred stock

6

6

**

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders

$

2,057

$

3,086

$

(4,340

)

$

1,325

$

1,022

(33

)

101

$

2,181

$

4,445

(51

)

2025 Q4

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025 vs.

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

Q3

Q4

2025

2024

2024

Basic earnings per common share: (2)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

2.66

$

4.83

$

(8.55

)

$

3.46

$

2.66

(45

)%

$

3.36

$

11.60

(71

)%

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.60

(0.03

)

0.01

**

**

0.67

0.01

**

Net income (loss) per basic common share

$

3.26

$

4.83

$

(8.58

)

$

3.46

$

2.67

(33

)

22

%

$

4.03

$

11.61

(65

)

Diluted earnings per common share: (2)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

2.66

$

4.83

$

(8.55

)

$

3.45

$

2.66

(45

)%

$

3.36

$

11.58

(71

)%

Income (loss) from discontinued operations

0.60

(0.03

)

0.01

**

**

0.67

0.01

**

Net income (loss) per diluted common share

$

3.26

$

4.83

$

(8.58

)

$

3.45

$

2.67

(33

)

22

%

$

4.03

$

11.59

(65

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding (in millions):

Basic common shares

631.1

639.0

505.6

383.1

382.4

(1

)%

65

%

540.7

382.7

41

%

Diluted common shares

631.6

639.5

505.6

384.0

383.4

(1

)

65

541.3

383.6

41

Capital One FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 4: Consolidated Balance Sheets

2025 Q4

(Dollars in millions)

2025
Q4

2025
Q3

2025
Q2

2025
Q1

2024
Q4

2025
Q3

2024
Q4

Assets:

Cash and cash equivalents:

Cash and due from banks

$

3,031

$

4,606

$

4,854

$

4,108

$

3,028

(34

)%

Interest-bearing deposits and other short-term investments

54,403

50,673

54,255

44,465

40,202

7

35

%

Total cash and cash equivalents

57,434

55,279

59,109

48,573

43,230

4

33

Restricted cash for securitization investors

4,659

3,248

2,469

392

441

43

**

Securities available for sale

91,051

89,733

87,196

84,362

83,013

1

10

Loans held for investment:

Unsecuritized loans held for investment

425,665

389,808

384,413

295,939

298,241

9

43

Loans held in consolidated trusts (16)

27,957

53,351

54,884

27,659

29,534

(48

)

(5

)

Total loans held for investment

453,622

443,159

439,297

323,598

327,775

2

38

Allowance for credit losses

(23,409

)

(23,103

)

(23,873

)

(15,899

)

(16,258

)

1

44

Net loans held for investment

430,213

420,056

415,424

307,699

311,517

2

38

Loans held for sale

760

670

198

686

202

13

**

Premises and equipment, net

5,602

5,576

5,687

4,579

4,511

24

Interest receivable

3,492

3,456

3,373

2,599

2,532

1

38

Goodwill

28,509

28,863

28,335

15,070

15,059

(1

)

89

Other intangible assets

16,578

17,042

18,157

217

233

(3

)

**

Other assets

30,711

29,957

30,904

29,427

29,406

3

4

Assets of discontinued operations

7,997

8,116

**

**

Total assets

$

669,009

$

661,877

$

658,968

$

493,604

$

490,144

1

36

2025 Q4

(Dollars in millions)

2025
Q4

2025
Q3

2025
Q2

2025
Q1

2024
Q4

2025
Q3

2024
Q4

Liabilities:

Interest payable

$

844

$

826

$

888

$

646

$

666

2

%

27

%

Deposits:

Non-interest-bearing deposits

27,385

27,649

27,879

26,500

26,122

(1

)

5

Interest-bearing deposits

448,386

441,136

440,231

340,964

336,585

2

33

Total deposits

475,771

468,785

468,110

367,464

362,707

1

31

Securitized debt obligations

12,853

13,642

14,658

11,716

14,264

(6

)

(10

)

Other debt:

Federal funds purchased and securities loaned or sold under agreements to repurchase

587

616

742

573

562

(5

)

4

Senior and subordinated notes

36,001

36,662

36,706

29,459

30,696

(2

)

17

Other borrowings

1,559

562

560

25

29

177

**

Total other debt

38,147

37,840

38,008

30,057

31,287

1

22

Other liabilities

27,778

26,941

26,316

20,179

20,436

3

36

Liabilities of discontinued operations

30

32

**

**

Total liabilities

555,393

548,064

548,012

430,062

429,360

1

29

Stockholders' equity:

Preferred stock

0

0

0

0

0

**

**

Common stock

7

7

7

7

7

Additional paid-in capital, net

64,031

63,725

63,465

36,693

36,428

76

Retained earnings

65,192

63,624

60,892

65,616

64,505

2

1

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,468

)

(5,917

)

(6,819

)

(7,529

)

(9,286

)

(8

)

(41

)

Treasury stock, at cost

(10,146

)

(7,626

)

(6,589

)

(31,245

)

(30,870

)

33

(67

)

Total stockholders' equity

113,616

113,813

110,956

63,542

60,784

87

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

669,009

$

661,877

$

658,968

$

493,604

$

490,144

1

36

Capital One FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 5: Notes to Financial Summary, Selected Metrics and Consolidated Financial Statements (Tables 1—4)

(1)

Total net revenue was reduced by $941 million in Q4 2025, $869 million in Q3 2025, $785 million in Q2 2025, $705 million in Q1 2025 and $706 million in Q4 2024 for credit card finance charges and fees charged off as uncollectible.

(2)

Dividends and undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities and earnings per share are computed independently for each period. Accordingly, the sum of each quarterly amount may not agree to the year-to-date total. We also provide adjusted diluted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(3)

Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by common shares outstanding. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(4)

Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.

(5)

Net interest margin is calculated based on annualized net interest income for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.

(6)

Return on average assets is calculated based on annualized net income (loss) less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average total assets for the period.

(7)

Return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period divided by average tangible assets for the period. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(8)

Return on average common equity is calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average common equity. Our calculation of return on average common equity may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies.

(9)

Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on annualized net income (loss) available to common stockholders less annualized income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax, for the period, divided by average TCE. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(10)

Efficiency ratio is calculated based on total non-interest expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(11)

Operating efficiency ratio is calculated based on operating expense for the period divided by total net revenue for the period. We also provide an adjusted operating efficiency ratio, which is a non-GAAP measure. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on our non-GAAP measures.

(12)

Charge-offs exclude $19.4 billion of Discover loans acquired in the second quarter of 2025 that were fully charged-off, with expected recoveries of $3.3 billion included as a benefit to the allowance for credit losses.

(13)

Net charge-off rate is calculated based on annualized net charge-offs for the period divided by average loans held for investment for the period.

(14)

Capital ratios as of the end of Q4 2025 are preliminary and therefore subject to change. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for information on the calculation of each of these ratios.

(15)

TCE ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated based on TCE divided by tangible assets. See "Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" for additional information on non-GAAP measures.

(16)

On December 18, 2025, after giving effect to the Discover Card Execution Note Trust ("DCENT") Defeasance Amendments, Funding, as Beneficiary on behalf of DCENT, defeased the outstanding DiscoverSeries Class A(2021-2) Notes, Class A(2023-1) Notes, and Class A(2023-2) Notes (collectively, the "Class A Notes") issued by DCENT.

**

Not meaningful.

Capital One FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 6: Average Balances, Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

2025 Q4

2025 Q3

2024 Q4

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate (1)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate (1)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate (1)

Interest-earning assets:

Loans, including loans held for sale

$

445,370

$

15,186

13.64

%

$

440,374

$

15,229

13.83

%

$

322,231

$

10,434

12.95

%

Investment securities

97,304

841

3.46

96,186

823

3.42

92,248

753

3.26

Cash equivalents and other

61,056

660

4.32

56,687

711

5.02

46,161

530

4.59

Total interest-earning assets

$

603,730

$

16,687

11.06

$

593,247

$

16,763

11.30

$

460,640

$

11,717

10.17

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing deposits

$

442,763

$

3,493

3.16

$

439,527

$

3,597

3.27

$

331,564

$

2,862

3.45

Securitized debt obligations

12,673

155

4.87

12,919

165

5.11

14,931

205

5.47

Senior and subordinated notes

36,500

550

6.03

36,272

582

6.41

30,888

540

7.00

Other borrowings and liabilities (2)

3,745

23

2.41

3,120

15

2.04

2,434

12

1.85

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

495,681

$

4,221

3.41

$

491,838

$

4,359

3.55

$

379,817

$

3,619

3.81

Net interest income/spread

$

12,466

7.65

$

12,404

7.75

$

8,098

6.36

Impact of non-interest-bearing funding

0.61

0.61

0.67

Net interest margin

8.26

%

8.36

%

7.03

%

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate (1)

Average
Balance

Interest
Income/
Expense

Yield/Rate (1)

Interest-earning assets:

Loans, including loans held for sale

$

397,219

$

53,021

13.35

%

$

318,096

$

40,894

12.86

%

Investment securities

94,810

3,218

3.39

90,250

2,873

3.18

Cash equivalents and other

54,656

2,457

4.50

45,135

2,267

5.02

Total interest-earning assets

$

546,685

$

58,696

10.74

$

453,481

$

46,034

10.15

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing deposits

$

402,209

$

12,925

3.21

$

324,297

$

11,493

3.54

Securitized debt obligations

13,088

660

5.04

16,507

958

5.80

Senior and subordinated notes

34,017

2,172

6.39

31,529

2,333

7.40

Other borrowings and liabilities (2)

3,016

61

2.02

2,424

42

1.71

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

452,330

$

15,818

3.50

$

374,757

$

14,826

3.96

Net interest income/spread

$

42,878

7.24

$

31,208

6.20

Impact of non-interest-bearing funding

0.60

0.68

Net interest margin

7.84

%

6.88

%

Capital One FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 7: Loan Information and Performance Statistics

2025 Q4

Year Ended December 31,

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2025
Q4

2025
Q3

2025
Q2

2025
Q1

2024
Q4

2025
Q3

2024
Q4

2025

2024

2025 vs.
2024

Loans Held for Investment (Period-End)

Credit card:

Domestic credit card

$

262,403

$

253,951

$

252,481

$

150,309

$

155,618

3

%

69

%

$

262,403

$

155,618

69

%

Personal loans

9,499

9,646

9,788

(2

)

**

9,499

**

International card businesses

7,668

7,440

7,440

6,880

6,890

3

11

7,668

6,890

11

Total credit card

279,570

271,037

269,709

157,189

162,508

3

72

279,570

162,508

72

Consumer banking:

Auto

83,600

82,035

80,017

77,656

76,829

2

9

83,600

76,829

9

Retail banking

1,190

1,195

1,216

1,240

1,263

(6

)

1,190

1,263

(6

)

Total consumer banking

84,790

83,230

81,233

78,896

78,092

2

9

84,790

78,092

9

Commercial banking:

Commercial and multifamily real estate

33,618

33,461

32,967

31,971

31,903

5

33,618

31,903

5

Commercial and industrial

55,644

55,431

55,388

55,542

55,272

1

55,644

55,272

1

Total commercial banking

89,262

88,892

88,355

87,513

87,175

2

89,262

87,175

2

Total loans held for investment

$

453,622

$

443,159

$

439,297

$

323,598

$

327,775

2

38

$

453,622

$

327,775

38

Loans Held for Investment (Average)

Credit card:

Domestic credit card

$

255,221

$

252,090

$

197,808

$

149,639

$

150,290

1

%

70

%

$

214,084

$

146,000

47

%

Personal loans

9,618

9,703

4,778

(1

)

**

6,061

**

International card businesses

7,389

7,382

7,107

6,768

7,036

5

7,164

6,868

4

Total credit card

272,228

269,175

209,693

156,407

157,326

1

73

227,309

152,868

49

Consumer banking:

Auto

82,767

81,094

78,875

77,228

75,968

2

9

80,009

74,692

7

Retail banking

1,190

1,201

1,220

1,252

1,253

(1

)

(5

)

1,216

1,281

(5

)

Total consumer banking

83,957

82,295

80,095

78,480

77,221

2

9

81,225

75,973

7

Commercial banking:

Commercial and multifamily real estate

33,155

33,104

32,522

31,733

32,058

3

32,634

33,141

(2

)

Commercial and industrial

55,340

55,285

55,847

55,765

55,266

55,557

55,439

Total commercial banking

88,495

88,389

88,369

87,498

87,324

1

88,191

88,580

Total average loans held for investment

$

444,680

$

439,859

$

378,157

$

322,385

$

321,871

1

38

$

396,725

$

317,421

25

2025 Q4

Year Ended December 31,

2025
Q4

2025
Q3

2025
Q2

2025
Q1

2024
Q4

2025
Q3

2024
Q4

2025

2024

2025 vs.
2024

Net Charge-Off (Recovery) Rates

Credit card (3) :

Domestic credit card (4)

4.93

%

4.63

%

5.25

%

6.19

%

6.06

%

30

bps

(113

) bps

5.12

%

5.91

%

(79

) bps

Personal loans

4.08

3.81

3.47

27

**

3.83

**

International card businesses

5.29

5.07

5.17

5.02

5.17

22

12

5.14

5.15

(1

)

Total credit card

4.91

4.61

5.20

6.14

6.02

30

(111

)

5.09

5.88

(79

)

Consumer banking:

Auto

1.82

1.54

1.25

1.55

2.32

28

(50

)

1.54

2.05

(51

)

Retail banking

6.04

4.41

4.54

4.75

5.63

163

41

4.93

5.11

(18

)

Total consumer banking

1.88

1.58

1.30

1.60

2.38

30

(50

)

1.59

2.10

(51

)

Commercial banking:

Commercial and multifamily real estate

0.02

(0.09

)

(0.06

)

0.09

0.50

11

(48

)

(0.01

)

0.26

(27

)

Commercial and industrial

0.67

0.38

0.55

0.12

0.13

29

54

0.43

0.15

28

Total commercial banking

0.43

0.21

0.33

0.11

0.26

22

17

0.27

0.19

8

Total net charge-offs

3.45

3.16

3.24

3.40

3.59

29

(14

)

3.30

3.39

(9

)

30+ Day Performing Delinquency Rates

Credit card:

Domestic credit card

3.99

%

3.89

%

3.60

%

4.25

%

4.53

%

10

bps

(54

) bps

3.99

%

4.53

%

(54

) bps

Personal loans

1.74

1.74

1.62

**

1.74

**

International card businesses

4.62

4.60

4.50

4.56

4.52

2

10

4.62

4.52

10

Total credit card

3.93

3.84

3.55

4.26

4.53

9

(60

)

3.93

4.53

(60

)

Consumer banking:

Auto

5.23

4.99

4.84

4.93

5.95

24

(72

)

5.23

5.95

(72

)

Retail banking

1.09

0.89

0.93

1.13

1.12

20

(3

)

1.09

1.12

(3

)

Total consumer banking

5.17

4.93

4.78

4.87

5.87

24

(70

)

5.17

5.87

(70

)

Nonperforming Loans and Nonperforming Assets Rates (5)(6)

Credit card:

Personal loans

0.13

%

0.13

%

0.12

%

**

0.13

%

**

International card businesses

0.16

0.16

0.16

0.13

%

0.15

%

1

bps

0.16

0.15

%

1

bps

Total credit card

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Consumer banking:

Auto

0.68

0.71

0.73

0.72

0.98

(3

) bps

(30

)

0.68

0.98

(30

)

Retail banking

1.45

1.65

1.47

1.89

1.94

(20

)

(49

)

1.45

1.94

(49

)

Total consumer banking

0.69

0.73

0.74

0.74

0.99

(4

)

(30

)

0.69

0.99

(30

)

Commercial banking:

Commercial and multifamily real estate

0.95

1.05

1.06

1.23

1.60

(10

)

(65

)

0.95

1.60

(65

)

Commercial and industrial

1.60

1.59

1.45

1.50

1.27

1

33

1.60

1.27

33

Total commercial banking

1.36

1.39

1.30

1.40

1.39

(3

)

(3

)

1.36

1.39

(3

)

Total nonperforming loans

0.40

0.42

0.40

0.56

0.61

(2

)

(21

)

0.40

0.61

(21

)

Total nonperforming assets

0.43

0.44

0.42

0.58

0.63

(1

)

(20

)

0.43

0.63

(20

)

Capital One FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 8: Allowance for Credit Losses and Reserve for Unfunded Lending Commitments Activity

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Credit Card

Consumer Banking

(Dollars in millions)

Domestic
Card

Personal
Loans

International
Card
Businesses

Total Credit
Card

Auto

Retail
Banking

Total
Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking

Total

Allowance for credit losses:

Balance as of September 30, 2025

$

18,476

$

767

$

484

$

19,727

$

1,855

$

23

$

1,878

$

1,498

$

23,103

Charge-offs

(4,167

)

(128

)

(142

)

(4,437

)

(682

)

(23

)

(705

)

(108

)

(5,250

)

Recoveries

1,020

30

44

1,094

305

5

310

13

1,417

Net charge-offs

(3,147

)

(98

)

(98

)

(3,343

)

(377

)

(18

)

(395

)

(95

)

(3,833

)

Provision for credit losses

3,482

62

134

3,678

391

18

409

48

4,135

Allowance build (release) for credit losses

335

(36

)

36

335

14

14

(47

)

302

Other changes (8)

4

4

4

Balance as of December 31, 2025

18,811

731

524

20,066

1,869

23

1,892

1,451

23,409

Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:

Balance as of September 30, 2025

135

135

Provision for losses on unfunded lending commitments

7

7

Balance as of December 31, 2025

142

142

Combined allowance and reserve as of December 31, 2025

$

18,811

$

731

$

524

$

20,066

$

1,869

$

23

$

1,892

$

1,593

$

23,551

Year Ended December 31, 2025

Credit Card

Consumer Banking

(Dollars in millions)

Domestic
Card

Personal
Loans

International
Card
Businesses

Total Credit
Card

Auto

Retail
Banking

Total
Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking

Total

Allowance for credit losses:

Balance as of December 31, 2024

$

12,494

$

480

$

12,974

$

1,859

$

25

$

1,884

$

1,400

$

16,258

Charge-offs (3)

(14,366

)

$

(305

)

(545

)

(15,216

)

(2,582

)

(80

)

(2,662

)

(288

)

(18,166

)

Recoveries

3,395

73

177

3,645

1,348

20

1,368

51

5,064

Net charge-offs

(10,971

)

(232

)

(368

)

(11,571

)

(1,234

)

(60

)

(1,294

)

(237

)

(13,102

)

Initial allowance for purchased credit-deteriorated loans

2,722

148

2,870

2,870

Benefit from expected recoveries of charged off loans (9)

(3,135

)

(170

)

(3,305

)

(3,305

)

Provision for credit losses (7)

17,701

985

380

19,066

1,244

58

1,302

288

20,656

Allowance build (release) for credit losses (7)

6,317

731

12

7,060

10

(2

)

8

51

7,119

Other changes (8)

32

32

32

Balance as of December 31, 2025

18,811

731

524

20,066

1,869

23

1,892

1,451

23,409

Reserve for unfunded lending commitments:

Balance as of December 31, 2024

143

143

Provision (benefit) for losses on unfunded lending commitments

(1

)

(1

)

Balance as of December 31, 2025

142

142

Combined allowance and reserve as of December 31, 2025

$

18,811

$

731

$

524

$

20,066

$

1,869

$

23

$

1,892

$

1,593

$

23,551

Capital One FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 9: Financial Summary—Business Segment Results

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

Year Ended December 31, 2025

(Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking (10)

Other (10)

Total

Credit Card

Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking (10)

Other (10)

Total

Net interest income (loss)

$

9,479

$

2,296

$

574

$

117

$

12,466

$

31,822

$

8,758

$

2,334

$

(36

)

$

42,878

Non-interest income (loss)

2,214

623

356

(76

)

3,117

7,738

1,675

1,321

(178

)

10,556

Total net revenue (loss)

11,693

2,919

930

41

15,583

39,560

10,433

3,655

(214

)

53,434

Provision for credit losses

3,678

409

55

4,142

19,066

1,302

287

20,655

Non-interest expense

6,147

2,289

504

402

9,342

19,641

7,524

1,999

1,334

30,498

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,868

221

371

(361

)

2,099

853

1,607

1,369

(1,548

)

2,281

Income tax provision (benefit)

445

52

89

(241

)

345

208

382

326

(723

)

193

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

1,423

$

169

$

282

$

(120

)

$

1,754

$

645

$

1,225

$

1,043

$

(825

)

$

2,088

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

(Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking (10)

Other (10)

Total

Net interest income

$

9,396

$

2,357

$

586

$

65

$

12,404

Non-interest income (loss)

2,211

475

318

(49

)

2,955

Total net revenue

11,607

2,832

904

16

15,359

Provision for credit losses

2,364

340

9

1

2,714

Non-interest expense

5,409

1,941

520

393

8,263

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

3,834

551

375

(378

)

4,382

Income tax provision

914

131

89

55

1,189

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

2,920

$

420

$

286

$

(433

)

$

3,193

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Year Ended December 31, 2024

(Dollars in millions)

Credit Card

Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking (10)

Other (10)

Total

Credit Card

Consumer
Banking

Commercial
Banking (10)

Other (10)

Total

Net interest income (loss)

$

5,779

$

1,959

$

587

$

(227

)

$

8,098

$

22,088

$

8,023

$

2,391

$

(1,294

)

$

31,208

Non-interest income (loss)

1,585

182

366

(41

)

2,092

6,076

695

1,210

(77

)

7,904

Total net revenue (loss)

7,364

2,141

953

(268

)

10,190

28,164

8,718

3,601

(1,371

)

39,112

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

2,384

328

(72

)

2

2,642

10,272

1,435

8

1

11,716

Non-interest expense

3,846

1,545

518

180

6,089

13,576

5,372

2,011

527

21,486

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,134

268

507

(450

)

1,459

4,316

1,911

1,582

(1,899

)

5,910

Income tax provision (benefit)

268

63

119

(84

)

366

1,024

451

373

(685

)

1,163

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

866

$

205

$

388

$

(366

)

$

1,093

$

3,292

$

1,460

$

1,209

$

(1,214

)

$

4,747

Capital One FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 10: Financial & Statistical Summary—Credit Card Business

2025 Q4 vs.

Year Ended December 31,

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2025
Q4

2025
Q3

2025
Q2

2025
Q1

2024
Q4

2025
Q3

2024
Q4

2025

2024

2025 vs.
2024

Credit Card

Earnings:

Net interest income

$

9,479

$

9,396

$

7,293

$

5,654

$

5,779

1

%

64

%

$

31,822

$

22,088

44

%

Non-interest income

2,214

2,211

1,802

1,511

1,585

40

7,738

6,076

27

Total net revenue

11,693

11,607

9,095

7,165

7,364

1

59

39,560

28,164

40

Provision for credit losses

3,678

2,364

11,098

1,926

2,384

56

54

19,066

10,272

86

Non-interest expense

6,147

5,409

4,447

3,638

3,846

14

60

19,641

13,576

45

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,868

3,834

(6,450

)

1,601

1,134

(51

)

65

853

4,316

(80

)

Income tax provision (benefit)

445

914

(1,533

)

382

268

(51

)

66

208

1,024

(80

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

1,423

$

2,920

$

(4,917

)

$

1,219

$

866

(51

)

64

$

645

$

3,292

(80

)

Selected performance metrics:

Period-end loans held for investment

$

279,570

$

271,037

$

269,709

$

157,189

$

162,508

3

72

$

279,570

$

162,508

72

Average loans held for investment

272,228

269,175

209,693

156,407

157,326

1

73

227,309

152,868

49

Average yield on loans outstanding (1)

17.71

%

17.99

%

17.94

%

18.54

%

19.05

%

(28

) bps

(134

) bps

17.95

%

19.09

%

(114

) bps

Total net revenue margin (11)

17.18

17.25

17.35

18.32

18.72

(7

)

(154

)

17.40

18.39

(99

)

Net charge-off rate (3)

4.91

4.61

5.20

6.14

6.02

30

(111

)

5.09

5.88

(79

)

30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.93

3.84

3.55

4.26

4.53

9

(60

)

3.93

4.53

(60

)

30+ day delinquency rate

3.94

3.84

3.56

4.27

4.54

10

(60

)

3.94

4.54

(60

)

Nonperforming loan rate (5)

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Purchase volume (12)

$

238,687

$

230,379

$

201,453

$

157,948

$

172,919

4

%

38

%

$

828,467

$

654,436

27

%

2025 Q4 vs.

Year Ended December 31,

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2025
Q4

2025
Q3

2025
Q2

2025
Q1

2024
Q4

2025
Q3

2024
Q4

2025

2024

2025 vs.
2024

Domestic Card

Earnings:

Net interest income

$

8,854

$

8,766

$

6,822

$

5,343

$

5,474

1

%

62

%

$

29,785

$

20,881

43

%

Non-interest income

2,168

2,160

1,749

1,460

1,522

42

7,537

5,811

30

Total net revenue

11,022

10,926

8,571

6,803

6,996

1

58

37,322

26,692

40

Provision for credit losses

3,482

2,163

10,200

1,856

2,278

61

53

17,701

9,867

79

Non-interest expense

5,789

5,092

4,192

3,422

3,607

14

60

18,495

12,727

45

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

1,751

3,671

(5,821

)

1,525

1,111

(52

)

58

1,126

4,098

(73

)

Income tax provision (benefit)

417

873

(1,385

)

363

262

(52

)

59

268

967

(72

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

1,334

$

2,798

$

(4,436

)

$

1,162

$

849

(52

)

57

$

858

$

3,131

(73

)

Selected performance metrics:

Period-end loans held for investment

$

262,403

$

253,951

$

252,481

$

150,309

$

155,618

3

69

$

262,403

$

155,618

69

Average loans held for investment

255,221

252,090

197,808

149,639

150,290

1

70

214,084

146,000

47

Average yield on loans outstanding (1)

17.68

%

17.99

%

17.88

%

18.42

%

19.00

%

(31

) bps

(132

) bps

17.92

%

19.03

%

(111

) bps

Total net revenue margin (11)

17.28

17.34

17.33

18.19

18.62

(6

)

(134

)

17.43

18.25

(82

)

Net charge-off rate (4)

4.93

4.63

5.25

6.19

6.06

30

(113

)

5.12

5.91

(79

)

30+ day performing delinquency rate

3.99

3.89

3.60

4.25

4.53

10

(54

)

3.99

4.53

(54

)

Purchase volume (12)

$

234,375

$

226,147

$

197,308

$

154,391

$

168,994

4

%

39

%

$

812,221

$

639,341

27

%

Refreshed FICO scores: (13)

Greater than 660

73

%

73

%

73

%

69

%

69

%

4

73

%

69

%

4

660 or below

27

27

27

31

31

(4

)

27

31

(4

)

Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

Capital One FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 11: Financial & Statistical Summary—Consumer Banking Business

2025 Q4 vs.

Year Ended December 31,

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2025
Q4

2025
Q3

2025
Q2

2025
Q1

2024
Q4

2025
Q3

2024
Q4

2025

2024

2025 vs.
2024

Consumer Banking

Earnings:

Net interest income

$

2,296

$

2,357

$

2,162

$

1,943

$

1,959

(3)%

17%

$

8,758

$

8,023

9%

Non-interest income

623

475

394

183

182

31

**

1,675

695

141

Total net revenue

2,919

2,832

2,556

2,126

2,141

3

36

10,433

8,718

20

Provision for credit losses

409

340

252

301

328

20

25

1,302

1,435

(9)

Non-interest expense

2,289

1,941

1,713

1,581

1,545

18

48

7,524

5,372

40

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

221

551

591

244

268

(60)

(18)

1,607

1,911

(16)

Income tax provision

52

131

141

58

63

(60)

(17)

382

451

(15)

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$

169

$

420

$

450

$

186

$

205

(60)

(18)

$

1,225

$

1,460

(16)

Selected performance metrics:

Period-end loans held for investment

$

84,790

$

83,230

$

81,233

$

78,896

$

78,092

2

9

$

84,790

$

78,092

9

Average loans held for investment

83,957

82,295

80,095

78,480

77,221

2

9

81,225

75,973

7

Average yield on loans held for investment (1)

9.59

%

9.52

%

9.30

%

9.03

%

9.04

%

7bps

55bps

9.36

%

8.70

%

66bps

Auto loan originations

$

10,194

$

10,731

$

10,861

$

9,210

$

9,399

(5)%

8%

$

40,996

$

34,542

19%

Period-end deposits

423,932

416,765

414,044

324,920

318,329

2

33

423,932

318,329

33

Average deposits

418,673

414,219

365,359

319,950

313,992

1

33

379,915

303,873

25

Average deposits interest rate

2.98

%

3.07

%

3.02

%

3.00

%

3.21

%

(9)bps

(23)bps

3.02

%

3.23

%

(21)bps

Net charge-off rate

1.88

1.58

1.30

1.60

2.38

30

(50)

1.59

2.10

(51)

30+ day performing delinquency rate

5.17

4.93

4.78

4.87

5.87

24

(70)

5.17

5.87

(70)

30+ day delinquency rate

5.73

5.53

5.40

5.47

6.73

20

(100)

5.73

6.73

(100)

Nonperforming loan rate (5)

0.69

0.73

0.74

0.74

0.99

(4)

(30)

0.69

0.99

(30)

Nonperforming asset rate (6)

0.79

0.82

0.82

0.82

1.08

(3)

(29)

0.79

1.08

(29)

Global Payment Network volume (14)

$

174,644

$

153,117

$

74,014

14%

**

$

401,775

**

Auto—At origination FICO scores: (15)

Greater than 660

51

%

51

%

52

%

53

%

54

%

(3)%

51

%

54

%

(3)%

621 - 660

19

19

19

19

19

19

19

620 or below

30

30

29

28

27

3

30

27

3

Total

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

100

%

Capital One FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 12: Financial & Statistical Summary—Commercial Banking Business

2025 Q4 vs.

Year Ended December 31,

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

2025
Q4

2025
Q3

2025
Q2

2025
Q1

2024
Q4

2025
Q3

2024
Q4

2025

2024

2025 vs.
2024

Commercial Banking

Earnings:

Net interest income

$

574

$

586

$

602

$

572

$

587

(2)%

(2)%

$

2,334

$

2,391

(2)%

Non-interest income

356

318

335

312

366

12

(3)

1,321

1,210

9

Total net revenue (10)

930

904

937

884

953

3

(2)

3,655

3,601

1

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

55

9

81

142

(72

)

**

**

287

8

**

Non-interest expense

504

520

489

486

518

(3)

(3)

1,999

2,011

(1)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

371

375

367

256

507

(1)

(27)

1,369

1,582

(13)

Income tax provision

89

89

87

61

119

(25)

326

373

(13)

Income from continuing operations, net of tax

$

282

$

286

$

280

$

195

$

388

(1)

(27)

$

1,043

$

1,209

(14)

Selected performance metrics:

Period-end loans held for investment

$

89,262

$

88,892

$

88,355

$

87,513

$

87,175

2

$

89,262

$

87,175

2

Average loans held for investment

88,495

88,389

88,369

87,498

87,324

1

88,191

88,580

Average yield on loans held for investment (1)(10)

6.08

%

6.42

%

6.40

%

6.29

%

6.72

%

(34)bps

(64)bps

6.30

%

7.09

%

(79)bps

Period-end deposits

$

31,250

$

29,920

$

29,245

$

29,984

$

31,691

4%

(1)%

$

31,250

$

31,691

(1)%

Average deposits

31,462

29,889

30,444

31,654

31,545

5

30,859

31,140

(1)

Average deposits interest rate

1.96

%

2.13

%

2.06

%

2.13

%

2.28

%

(17)bps

(32)bps

2.07

%

2.51

%

(44)bps

Net charge-off rate

0.43

0.21

0.33

0.11

0.26

22

17

0.27

0.19

8

Nonperforming loan rate (5)

1.36

1.39

1.30

1.40

1.39

(3)

(3)

1.36

1.39

(3)

Nonperforming asset rate (6)

1.39

1.40

1.30

1.40

1.39

(1)

1.39

1.39

Risk category: (16)

Noncriticized

$

83,873

$

83,098

$

82,000

$

80,677

$

80,431

1%

4%

$

83,873

$

80,431

4%

Criticized performing

4,177

4,558

5,204

5,612

5,534

(8)

(25)

4,177

5,534

(25)

Criticized nonperforming

1,212

1,236

1,151

1,224

1,210

(2)

1,212

1,210

Total commercial banking loans held for investment

$

89,262

$

88,892

$

88,355

$

87,513

$

87,175

2

$

89,262

$

87,175

2

Risk category as a percentage of period-end loans held for investment: (16)

Noncriticized

93.96

%

93.48

%

92.81

%

92.19

%

92.26

%

48bps

170bps

93.96

%

92.26

%

170bps

Criticized performing

4.68

5.13

5.89

6.41

6.35

(45)

(167)

4.68

6.35

(167)

Criticized nonperforming

1.36

1.39

1.30

1.40

1.39

(3)

(3)

1.36

1.39

(3)

Total commercial banking loans

100.00

%

100.00

%

100.00

%

100.00

%

100.00

%

100.00

%

100.00

%

Capital One FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 13: Financial & Statistical Summary—Other and Total

2025 Q4 vs.

Year Ended December 31,

(Dollars in millions)

2025
Q4

2025
Q3

2025
Q2

2025
Q1

2024
Q4

2025
Q3

2024
Q4

2025

2024

2025 vs.
2024

Other

Earnings:

Net interest income (loss)

$

117

$

65

$

(62

)

$

(156

)

$

(227

)

80%

**

$

(36

)

$

(1,294

)

(97)%

Non-interest loss

(76

)

(49

)

(34

)

(19

)

(41

)

55

85%

(178

)

(77

)

131

Total net revenue (loss) (10)

41

16

(96

)

(175

)

(268

)

156

**

(214

)

(1,371

)

(84)

Provision (benefit) for credit losses

1

(1

)

2

**

**

1

**

Non-interest expense (17)

402

393

342

197

180

2

123

1,334

527

153

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(361

)

(378

)

(437

)

(372

)

(450

)

(4)

(20)

(1,548

)

(1,899

)

(18)

Income tax provision (benefit)

(241

)

55

(361

)

(176

)

(84

)

**

187

(723

)

(685

)

6

Loss from continuing operations, net of tax

$

(120

)

$

(433

)

$

(76

)

$

(196

)

$

(366

)

(72)

(67)

$

(825

)

$

(1,214

)

(32)

Selected performance metrics:

Period-end deposits

$

20,589

$

22,100

$

24,821

$

12,560

$

12,687

(7)

62

$

20,589

$

12,687

62

Average deposits

20,830

23,172

18,765

12,474

12,786

(10)

63

18,846

16,155

17

Total

Earnings:

Net interest income

$

12,466

$

12,404

$

9,995

$

8,013

$

8,098

54%

$

42,878

$

31,208

37%

Non-interest income

3,117

2,955

2,497

1,987

2,092

5%

49

10,556

7,904

34

Total net revenue

15,583

15,359

12,492

10,000

10,190

1

53

53,434

39,112

37

Provision for credit losses

4,142

2,714

11,430

2,369

2,642

53

57

20,655

11,716

76

Non-interest expense

9,342

8,263

6,991

5,902

6,089

13

53

30,498

21,486

42

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

2,099

4,382

(5,929

)

1,729

1,459

(52)

44

2,281

5,910

(61)

Income tax provision (benefit)

345

1,189

(1,666

)

325

366

(71)

(6)

193

1,163

(83)

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

$

1,754

$

3,193

$

(4,263

)

$

1,404

$

1,093

(45)

60

$

2,088

$

4,747

(56)

Selected performance metrics:

Period-end loans held for investment

$

453,622

$

443,159

$

439,297

$

323,598

$

327,775

2

38

$

453,622

$

327,775

38

Average loans held for investment

444,680

439,859

378,157

322,385

321,871

1

38

396,725

317,421

25

Period-end deposits

475,771

468,785

468,110

367,464

362,707

1

31

475,771

362,707

31

Average deposits

470,965

467,280

414,568

364,078

358,323

1

31

429,620

351,168

22

Capital One FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)
Table 14: Notes to Net Interest Margin, Loan, Allowance and Business Segment Disclosures (Tables 6—13)

(1)

Average yield is calculated based on annualized interest income for the period divided by average loans during the period. Average yield is calculated using whole dollar values for average balances and interest income/expense. Accordingly, total interest earning assets less total interest bearing liabilities may not total net interest income/spread.

(2)

Includes amounts related to entities that provide capital to low-income and rural communities of $2.1 billion in Q4 2025, Q3 2025 and during the twelve months ended 2025 and $2.0 billion in Q4 2024 and during the twelve months ended 2024. Related interest expense was $8 million in Q4 2025 and Q3 2025, $31 million for the twelve months ended 2025, $8 million for Q4 2024 and $31 million for the twelve months ended 2024.

(3)

Charge-offs exclude $19.4 billion of Discover loans acquired in the second quarter of 2025 that were fully charged-off, with expected recoveries of $3.3 billion included as a benefit to the allowance for credit losses.

(4)

Charge-offs exclude $18.0 billion of Discover Domestic credit card loans acquired in the second quarter of 2025 that are fully charged-off, with expected recoveries of $3.1 billion included as a benefit to the allowance for credit losses.

(5)

Nonperforming loan rates are calculated based on nonperforming loans for each category divided by period-end total loans held for investment for each respective category. For Commercial Banking, loans categorized as nonperforming are considered criticized nonperforming.

(6)

Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming loans, repossessed assets and other foreclosed assets. The total nonperforming asset rate is calculated based on total nonperforming assets divided by the combined period-end total loans held for investment, repossessed assets and other foreclosed assets.

(7)

In Q2 2025, provision for credit losses includes the initial allowance for credit losses of $8.8 billion for non-purchased credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") loans acquired in the Discover Acquisition.

(8)

Primarily represents foreign currency translation adjustments.

(9)

Represents contractual rights to collect on recoveries of acquired Discover loans that are fully charged-off.

(10)

Some of our commercial investments generate tax-exempt income, tax credits or other tax benefits. Accordingly, we present our Commercial Banking revenue and yields on a taxable-equivalent basis, calculated using the federal statutory tax rate of 21% and state taxes where applicable, with offsetting reductions to the Other category.

(11)

Total net revenue margin is calculated based on annualized total net revenue for the period divided by average interest-earning assets for the period.

(12)

Purchase volume consists of purchase transactions, net of returns, for the period, and excludes cash advance and balance transfer transactions.

(13)

Percentages represent period-end loans held for investment in each credit score category. Domestic Card credit scores generally represent FICO scores. These scores are obtained from one of the major credit bureaus at origination and are refreshed monthly thereafter. We approximate non-FICO credit scores to comparable FICO scores for consistency purposes. Balances for which no credit score is available or the credit score is invalid are included in the 660 or below category.

(14)

Global Payment Network volume includes Discover Network, PULSE Network, Diners Club International and Network Partners transactions.

(15)

Percentages represent period-end loans held for investment in each credit score category. Auto credit scores generally represent average FICO scores obtained from three credit bureaus at the time of application and are not refreshed thereafter. Balances for which no credit score is available or the credit score is invalid are included in the 620 or below category.

(16)

Criticized exposures correspond to the "Special Mention," "Substandard" and "Doubtful" asset categories defined by bank regulatory authorities.

(17)

Includes the impact of $352 million, $348 million, $299 million, $110 million and $140 million in Discover integration expenses in Q4 2025, Q3 2025, Q2 2025, Q1 2025 and Q4 2024, respectively, as well as any charges incurred as a result of restructuring activities for the periods presented.

**

Not meaningful.

Capital One FINANCIAL CORPORATION (COF)

Table 15: Calculation of Regulatory Capital Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (1)

Basel III Standardized Approach

(Dollars in millions, except as noted)

December 31,
2025

September 30,
2025

June 30,
2025

March 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

Regulatory Capital Metrics

Common equity excluding AOCI

$

113,677

$

114,323

$

112,368

$

66,225

$

65,823

Adjustments:

AOCI, net of tax (2)

81

68

83

19

1

Goodwill, net of related deferred tax liabilities

(28,217

)

(28,575

)

(28,052

)

(14,792

)

(14,786

)

Other Intangible and deferred tax assets, net of deferred tax liabilities

(12,493

)

(12,846

)

(13,687

)

(247

)

(231

)

Common equity Tier 1 capital

$

73,048

$

72,970

$

70,712

$

51,205

$

50,807

Tier 1 capital

$

78,454

$

78,377

$

76,118

$

56,050

$

55,652

Total capital (3)

88,001

87,853

85,988

63,926

61,805

Risk-weighted assets

511,884

506,535

503,413

375,538

377,145

Adjusted average assets (4)

629,997

622,435

537,581

483,888

480,794

Capital Ratios

Common equity Tier 1 capital (5)

14.3

%

14.4

%

14.0

%

13.6

%

13.5

%

Tier 1 capital (6)

15.3

15.5

15.1

14.9

14.8

Total capital (7)

17.2

17.3

17.1

17.0

16.4

Tier 1 leverage (4)

12.5

12.6

14.2

11.6

11.6

TCE (8)

10.7

10.8

10.3

9.1

8.6

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The following non-GAAP measures consist of our adjusted results that we believe help investors and users of our financial information understand the effect of adjusting items on our selected reported results, however, they may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures reported by other companies. These adjusted results provide alternate measurements of our operating performance, both for the current period and trends across multiple periods. The following tables present reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the applicable amounts measured in accordance with GAAP.

(Dollars in millions, except per share data and as noted)

2025

2025

2025

2025

2024

Year Ended December 31,

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Q4

2025

2024

Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS"):

Net income (loss) available to common stockholders (GAAP)

$

2,057

$

3,086

$

(4,340

)

$

1,325

$

1,022

$

2,181

$

4,445

Initial allowance build for Discover non-PCD loans

8,767

8,767

Discover intangible amortization expense

509

498

255

1,262

Discover loan and deposit fair value mark amortization

37