Capella Appoints Nursel Atar to Board of Directors

Capella Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CMIL,OTC:CMILF) (OTC Pink: CMILF) (FRA: N7D) ("Capella" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Nursel Atar to Capella's Board of Directors, effective immediately. Ms. Atar is currently engaged by Capella in the capacity of Strategic Advisor to the Company.
Ms. Atar is a seasoned international lawyer and strategic advisor with over 30 years of experience in Corporate, Energy, and Mining law. She is also the founder and senior partner of Legisterra, a boutique law firm based in Türkiye, with offices in Istanbul and Ankara, focusing on cross-border transactions, regulatory compliance, and M&A.
Ms. Atar has advised both Canadian and international clients in high-value acquisitions of mining and energy assets in Türkiye, including projects in exploration, renewables, and offshore gas. Her legal background spans three jurisdictions--Canada, the United States, and Türkiye--with licenses to practice in Ontario, New York, and Türkiye.
Nursel earned her J.D. from Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto and holds an LL.M. from Touro Law Center in New York. Ms. Atar has also served as a national legal expert to various United Nations agencies and acted as counsel to private sector and institutional clients in infrastructure, finance, and environmental sectors.
Eric Roth, Capella's President and CEO, commented today: "I am extremely pleased to be welcoming Nursel today to Capella's Board of Directors. Capella is extremely fortunate to be able to draw on Nursel's extensive professional experience, and her global insights will be extremely valuable to the Company in both its future exploration activities and corporate direction. I look forward to working together with Nursel as we work towards building value for all stakeholders during 2026".
Closing of Tümad Transaction
The Company is also pleased to announce that having received shareholder approval, the transaction has closed with Turkish mining company Tümad Madencilik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. ("Tümad") with regards to a staged earn-in on the Company's portfolio of precious and base metal projects in Scandinavia. The signing of the Definitive Agreement with Tümad was announced by the Company on September 2, 2025.
About Capella Minerals Ltd
Capella is a Canadian exploration and development company with a focus on generating gold-copper projects globally.
On January 15, 2026, Capella announced the signing of a Binding Letter of Intent with Verde Metals with respect to an Earn-In Agreement on the Solana Iron-Oxide Copper-Gold ("IOCG") project in southern Spain.
Capella announced on September 2, 2025, the signing of a Definitive Agreement with Turkish mining company, Tümad Madencilik Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S. ("Tümad"), for a staged earn-in on the Company's portfolio of precious and base metal projects in Scandinavia. Tümad's minimum Year 1 investment commitment includes 12,000m of diamond drilling on the Company's gold-copper projects in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of northern Finland (4,000m) and copper-cobalt-zinc VMS projects in central Norway (8,000m).
Capella also retains a carried 10% interest through to production on the Løkken copper-cobalt-zinc VMS project of central Norway through a partnership with Teako Minerals Corp. ("Teako"). In addition, Capella holds Net Smelter Royalties on the Savant Gold Project in Ontario, Canada (BeMetals Corp.) and the Central Finland Lithium Projects (Grit Metals Corp.), as a result of the recent divestiture of non-core assets.
For additional information you are cordially invited to visit the Capella Minerals Ltd website at www.capellaminerals.com, or to contact Karen Davies, VP Communications and Corporate Development, at Tel: +1.604.314.2662.
