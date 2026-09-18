Canterra Minerals to Participate in the Gentile Mining Investor Forum in London

Canterra Minerals Corporation (TSXV: CTM,OTC:CTMCF) (OTCQB: CTMCF) (FSE: DXZB) ("Canterra" or the "Company") today announced its participation in the inaugural Gentile Mining Investor Forum (the "Forum"), a full-day investor conference in London on Monday, October 19, 2026, at 116 Pall Mall in Mayfair. The program is presented by strategic junior mining investor Michael Gentile in partnership with Amvest Capital Inc. ("Amvest Capital") and made possible by the generous support of Flagship Sponsors ATB Cormark Capital Markets, Beacon Securities Limited, and STIFEL.
"I created this program to give serious investors direct, in-person access to a select group of companies I've backed with conviction. Each one represents what I believe to be a high-potential opportunity in the mining sector. These are names I have researched deeply, invested in personally, and believe have the potential to deliver meaningful value. Amvest Capital has been an outstanding partner in building a week of events that meets the standards these investors and companies deserve," said Michael Gentile.
The Forum will bring together up to 150 investors, family offices, wealth managers, and sector-focused high-net-worth individuals for a full day of structured one-on-one meetings and dedicated issuer showcases alongside over 20 companies from Gentile's portfolio, including Canterra. The day opens with a keynote breakfast featuring Michael Gentile, presented by session sponsor Canaccord Genuity, followed by issuer showcases presented by TSX and TSX Venture Exchange, an executive lunch and speaker panel, and an all-day investor lounge and networking reception hosted by session sponsor Investor.Events. Crux Investor serves as the Forum's media sponsor.
"We are very pleased to be participating in the inaugural Gentile Mining Investor Forum in London. Our approximately 8,000 metre Phase 2 drill program is underway across the Buchans District, anchored by the Lundberg deposit, and we are working toward an updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Lundberg targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026. This Forum is an ideal opportunity to introduce the Canterra story to a sophisticated European investor base at a time when we have real momentum behind us," said Chris Pennimpede, President and CEO of Canterra.
Registration
Investor registration is now open. Investor attendance is free of charge; registrations are reviewed prior to confirmation. Space is limited, and meetings are allocated on a first-confirmed basis. Full program details and registration are available at gentileminingroadshow.com.
About Canterra Minerals Corporation
Canterra is a diversified minerals exploration company focused on critical minerals and gold in central Newfoundland. The Company's Buchans District projects include seven mineral deposits located in close proximity to the world-renowned, past-producing Buchans Mine and Teck Resources' Duck Pond Mine, which collectively produced copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold. Several of Canterra's deposits support current and historical Mineral Resource Estimates prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. An updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Lundberg deposit, the district's anchor resource, is targeted for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2026.
About Michael Gentile
Michael Gentile is widely recognized as a leading strategic investor in the junior mining sector. He began his investing career in 2002 at Formula Growth Limited, where he spent 17 years, and from 2012 to 2018 co-managed one of Canada's largest market-neutral hedge funds alongside his partner, Charles Haggar. In 2022 he co-founded Bastion Asset Management, a Montreal-based investment firm that manages more than CAD $900 million in small and mid-cap equities across the United States and Canada. Since 2018 he has applied a disciplined, portfolio-based approach to junior mining, and today holds top shareholder positions in 35 companies in the sector and serves on six boards.
About Amvest Capital
Amvest Capital is a New York-based investment bank and funds management firm focused solely on natural resources. The firm partners with companies and management teams to develop and finance high-quality natural resource assets worldwide. As part of its business, Amvest Capital conducts investor roadshows across North America, Europe, Australia, and beyond. Learn more at amvestcapital.com.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Canterra Minerals CORPORATION
Chris Pennimpede
President & CEO
For more information, please contact:
Canterra Minerals Corporation
Chris Pennimpede
President and CEO
Email: info@canterraminerals.com
Website: www.canterraminerals.com
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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.