Cantech Announces 2025-26 Cantech Letter Awards Finalists

Cantech Letter (the "Company" or "Cantech") is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2025-2026 Cantech Letter Awards. These awards, based on the results of a panel of anonymous Canadian sell-side analysts, celebrate the companies and leaders who have made outstanding contributions to the country's technology sector. The finalists reflect the best of Canadian innovation and achievement, and the winners will be honoured at the ROTH Closing Reception following the Cantech Investment Conference October 8th in Toronto.Finalists for the 2025-26 Cantech Letter Awards:TSX Tech Stock of the Year: Quarterhill (TSX: QTRH), Celestica (TSX: CLS)TSX Tech Executive of the Year: Chuck Myers, Quarterhill and Robert Mionis, CelesticaTSXV Tech Stock the Year: Enablence Technologies (TSXV: ENA) and NeuPath Health (TSXV: NPTH)TSXV Tech Executive of the Year: Todd Haugen, Enablence Technologies and Stephen Lemieux, NeuPath Health

Correction to September 28, 2026 Press Release

Cantech Letter wishes to correct its press release issued October 4, 2026. Daniel Rosenberg of Paradigm Capital will replace Martin Toner of ATB Cormark Capital Markets on the lunch panel, "Will AI Eat Software?" In addition, Julie Bolge will replace Frazer House as moderator of the panel. All other information in the press release remains unchanged.

To attend the Cantech Investment Conference, please contact Tara Whittet at tara@cantechletter.com or visit www.cantechletter.com/conference for more information.

About Cantech Letter
For more than sixteen years, Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Cantech Letter gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the technology and diversified industries sectors.
For more information, visit: www.cantechletter.com.

Cautionary & Forward-Looking Statements
All information presented in all forms at the Cantech Investment Conference or in press releases, videos, emails, or otherwise posted on our website, and the Cantech Investment Conference or YouTube channel (the "Media") is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. Cantech Media, Cantech Letter, Angad Capital Inc. and the Cantech Investment Conference, and their representatives ("our," "us," and "we") are not licensed brokers, broker/dealers, market makers, investment bankers, investment advisers, analysts, or underwriters.

Any presentation on or at any of our Media is for informational purposes only and we do not recommend any company that may appear or present in any capacity on or at any of our Media. A company's actual results could differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements or presentation on or at any of our Media. Information within presentations or communications may contain "forward looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are based upon expectations, estimates, and projections at the time the statements are made and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from those anticipated.

We receive cash compensation from presenters, sponsors, and participants who utilize our Media. We do not receive compensation for, and do not engage in, providing advice, making recommendations, issuing reports, or furnishing analyses on any of the companies, securities, strategies, or information presented.

We may buy and sell securities in any company mentioned and may profit in the event those securities rise in value. There are risks involved in any investment. We are not analysts and investing in securities is for individuals with high risk tolerance and not for the general public. We recommend you consult with a professional investment adviser, broker, or legal counsel before purchasing or selling any securities referenced on or at any of our Media.

For Further information:

Nick Waddell
CEO and Founder,
Cantech Letter
nick@cantechletter.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317639

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