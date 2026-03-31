Canopy Growth Unveils New Brand 'Deelish': High THC, Everyday Price

27%-33% THC flower, and 26%-32% THC pre-rolls across rotating genetics
Now available at select stores across Ontario and Alberta
Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) today announced Deelish ("DEE-LISH") , a new cannabis brand built for the everyday consumer with an everyday price.
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High THC, Everyday Price. Deelish is Canopy Growth's newest brand, delivering high THC with flower testing at 27%-33% THC and pre-rolls at 26%-32% THC.
Deelish enters the market built to deliver high THC with flower testing at 27%-33% THC and pre-rolls at 26%-32% THC. And unlike brands built around a single profile, Deelish rotates its genetic lineup regularly, giving consumers access to a curated range of cultivars over time.
"The value segment is one of the most active parts of the Canadian cannabis market. Consumers know exactly what they want, and Deelish was made to deliver a high-potency product with a price that respects how they shop. This is a brand built on listening, and we're confident it reflects where this market is going," said Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Growth.
Deelish launched with four SKUs across formats:
Pretty Sweet Sativa 28g Whole Flower | 27-33% THC
Pretty Sweet Sativa 2x1g Pre-roll Joints | 26-32% THC
Pretty Chill Indica 28g Whole Flower | 27-33% THC
Pretty Chill Indica 2x1g Pre-roll Joints | 26-32% THC
Now available at select stores across Ontario and Alberta.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.
Through an unwavering commitment to consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products from owned and licensed brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, Deelish, Claybourne, MTL Cannabis, Low Key by MTL and R'belle, as well as category defining vaporization devices by Storz & Bickel.
Canopy Growth is Canada's leading provider of medical cannabis services. Through Canada House Clinics Inc., the Company operates clinics across Canada that work directly with primary care teams to provide specialized cannabinoid therapy services to patients suffering from simple and complex medical conditions. Abba Medix, Canopy Growth's established online medical channel, serves as a leading distributor of medical cannabis in Canada, together expanding the Company's ability to reach and support patients nationwide and internationally.
Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA. Canopy USA's portfolio includes ownership of Acreage Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated multi‑state cannabis operator with operations throughout the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, as well as ownership of Wana Wellness, LLC, The Cima Group, LLC, and Mountain High Products, LLC, a leading North American edibles brand, and majority ownership of Lemurian, Inc., a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and clean vape technology.
At Canopy Growth, we're shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being and improve lives. With high-quality products, a commitment to responsible use, and a focus on enhancing the communities where we live and work, we're paving the way for a better understanding of all that cannabis can offer.
For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260331523789/en/
Media: media@canopygrowth.com
Investor: invest@canopygrowth.com