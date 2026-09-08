Canopy Growth Broadens Australian Medical Cannabis Portfolio With New Formats and Formulations

New pastille and all-in-one vape formats, expanded oil and softgel offerings, and new flower SKUs build on international growth momentum
Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth", "our", "we" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a leading global company committed to bettering lives through cannabis, today announced a broadening of its medical cannabis portfolio in Australia across its Spectrum Therapeutics, Spectrum Therapeutics Reserve, 7ACRES, Tweed and Twd. brands. The expansion introduces two new product formats, and new formulations within its existing oil and softgel ranges.
"Expanding our product offering in established markets like Australia is central to our international medical strategy," said Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer, Canopy Growth. "These new formats and formulations reflect the continued strength of our global supply chain and our ability to evolve our existing portfolio while bringing a broader range of high-quality products to international markets."
New formats, now available
- Pastilles – Canopy Growth's first pastille format in Australia:
- Tweed Red 10
- Tweed Blue 10:10
- Spectrum Triple Balance 10:10:10
- Spectrum Dawn 1:10:5
- All-in-one vapes – Canopy Growth's first AIO vape format in Australia:
- 7 ACRES Fondant Live Resin AIO Vape 1 mL (Indica)
- Spectrum Therapeutics Reserve Berea Live Resin AIO Vape 1 mL (Sativa)
Expanded formulations, now available
- Oils – Canopy Growth's first Australian oils to include CBG and CBN:
- Spectrum Flow
- Spectrum Sunset
- Softgels – expanding the range beyond isolate based formulations:
- Spectrum White 50
- Spectrum Black 10
Also new to the portfolio
- Flower:
- Two new SKUs added under the Twd. value range
"Prescribers and patients in Australia are asking for more choice in format and formulation," said Andrew Bevan, President, Medical, Canopy Growth. "These launches give clinicians more options to tailor treatment approaches, while our new pastille and oil offerings reflect formulation work shaped by insights from our Canadian clinic and provider network."
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth is a leading global company committed to bettering lives through cannabis. With a focus on cultivation excellence, quality, trust, innovation and disciplined execution, Canopy Growth is a consumer-centric company serving patients, consumers and partners alike.
The Company's portfolio of owned and licensed brands, including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, DeeLish, Claybourne, MTL Cannabis, Low Key by MTL and R'belle, as well as category-defining Storz & Bickel, delivers innovative cannabis products to consumers across Canada and beyond. It is also Canada's leading provider of medical cannabis services through Spectrum Therapeutics, Abba Medix, Apollo, and Canada House Clinics.
The Company also holds an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC, which provides exposure to the U.S. THC market.
Guided by its commitment to leadership, excellence, trust and innovation, Canopy Growth is working to shape a future where the plant is trusted for its ability to better lives.
For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com
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Media Contact: media@canopygrowth.com
Investor Contact: invest@canopygrowth.com