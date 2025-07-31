Canopy Growth Appoints Miles Worne as Managing Director of European Markets

 

  Appointment reinforces Canopy Growth's focus on accelerating growth in Europe and delivering on its Global Medical strategy  

 

 

 Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives, today announced the appointment of Miles Worne as Managing Director of European Markets, effective August 11, 2025.

 

 Canopy Growth Appoints Miles Worne as Managing Director of European Markets

 Canopy Growth Appoints Miles Worne as Managing Director of European Markets

 
 

Mr. Worne will be responsible for leading the Company's commercial operations and go-to-market execution across the region. His appointment reflects a strategic investment in Europe, where Canopy Growth aims to deepen its presence in established medical markets and build the capabilities needed to support long-term expansion as new opportunities emerge.

 

"Europe represents one of the most compelling long-term growth opportunities for Canopy Growth," said Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer. "With a strong commercial background and deep experience in the cannabis sector navigating complex markets, Miles is well-positioned to help scale our presence in the region and support the delivery of our global medical strategy."

 

Mr. Worne is an experienced commercial leader with over 20 years of global experience across the cannabis, healthcare, and consumer sectors. Most recently, he served as President of Curaleaf International, where he led the expansion of the company's European medical cannabis operations. His background includes senior leadership roles in Europe, North America, and Asia at Glanbia Performance Nutrition and SlimFast International. Mr. Worne brings a strong track record of driving growth, building teams, and scaling businesses in regulated markets.

 

"I'm pleased to join Canopy Growth during a time of developing momentum in Europe," said Miles Worne. "Canopy Growth is uniquely positioned with high-quality supply, trusted medical brands, and a growing presence in priority markets. I look forward to working with the team to build on this foundation and deliver meaningful growth in the region."

 

The Company's European operations are supported by European Union Good Manufacturing Practices (EU-GMP) certified supply from its Kincardine, Ontario facility, enhanced processing and distribution capabilities at its St. Leon-Rot facility in Germany, and a global supply chain infrastructure designed to meet the needs of patients and partners across the region.

 

  About Canopy Growth 
 Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.

 

Through an unwavering commitment to consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products from owned and licensed brands including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, and Claybourne, as well as category defining vaporization devices by Storz & Bickel. In addition, Canopy Growth serves medical cannabis patients globally with principal operations in Canada, Europe and Australia.

 

 Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC ("Canopy USA"). Canopy USA's portfolio includes ownership of Acreage Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated multi‑state cannabis operator with operations throughout the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, as well as ownership of Wana Wellness, LLC, The Cima Group, LLC, and Mountain High Products, LLC, a leading North American edibles brand, and majority ownership of Lemurian, Inc., a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and clean vape technology.

 

At Canopy Growth, we're shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being and improve lives. With high-quality products, a commitment to responsible use, and a focus on enhancing the communities where we live and work, we're paving the way for a better understanding of all that cannabis can offer.

 

For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .

 

  

  

Alex Thomas
Director, Communications
alex.thomas@canopygrowth.com  

Tyler Burns
Director, Investor Relations
tyler.burns@canopygrowth.com  

 

