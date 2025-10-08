Canopy Growth Announces DOJA as Dedicated Canadian Medical Facility

Kelowna site to produce craft cannabis under the DOJA brand exclusively for Spectrum Therapeutics patients, advancing Canopy Growth's commitment to Canada's medical market
Canopy Growth Corporation ("Canopy Growth" or the "Company") (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC), a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives, today announced that its DOJA facility in Kelowna, British Columbia is now operating exclusively as a medical cultivation site supporting the Company's Spectrum Therapeutics portfolio in Canada.
The Kelowna facility will cultivate small-batch, BC-grown craft cannabis under the DOJA brand, available only to registered Spectrum Therapeutics medical patients, including Canada's veteran community. Operating under a new micro-cultivation license, the site has been upgraded to deliver consistent, high-quality cannabis and support product development within Spectrum's medical portfolio.
"As we advance Canopy Growth's transformation, Canada's medical market continues to be a standout business for us," said Luc Mongeau, Chief Executive Officer . "Dedicating DOJA to this portfolio underscores our long-term commitment to medical cannabis and our focus on building a stronger, more sustainable business in Canada."
"DOJA represents a distinct commercial opportunity for Canopy Growth's Canadian medical business," said Andrew Bevan, SVP, Global Medical . "With a focus on craft cultivation and exclusive supply for Spectrum patients, DOJA enhances our portfolio and reinforces Spectrum's leadership in Canada's medical market."
Patients registered with Spectrum Therapeutics can visit www.spectrumtherapeutics.com for more information on DOJA flower strains.
About Canopy Growth
Canopy Growth is a world-leading cannabis company dedicated to unleashing the power of cannabis to improve lives.
Through an unwavering commitment to consumers, Canopy Growth delivers innovative products from owned and licensed brands, including Tweed, 7ACRES, DOJA, Deep Space, and Claybourne, as well as category defining vaporization devices by Storz & Bickel. In addition, Canopy Growth serves medical cannabis patients globally with principal operations in Canada, Europe and Australia.
Canopy Growth has also established a comprehensive ecosystem to realize the opportunities presented by the U.S. THC market through an unconsolidated, non-controlling interest in Canopy USA, LLC ("Canopy USA"). Canopy USA's portfolio includes ownership of Acreage Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated multi‑state cannabis operator with operations throughout the U.S. Northeast and Midwest, as well as ownership of Wana Wellness, LLC, The Cima Group, LLC, and Mountain High Products, LLC (collectively, doing business as Wana), a leading North American edibles brand, and majority ownership of Lemurian, Inc.(doing business as Jetty), a California-based producer of high-quality cannabis extracts and clean vape technology.
At Canopy Growth, we're shaping a future where cannabis is embraced for its potential to enhance well-being and improve lives. With high-quality products, a commitment to responsible use, and a focus on enhancing the communities where we live and work, we're paving the way for a better understanding of all that cannabis can offer.
For more information visit www.canopygrowth.com .
