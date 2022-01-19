Resource News Investing News
Terra Uranium has Staged Option to Earn up to 80% Interest in McTavish and Waterbury East Projects, subject to Resource definitionFocus on High-Grade Eastern Athabasca Uranium DiscoveryCanAlaska Uranium Ltd.    is pleased to announce it has entered into Purchase Option Agreements with Terra Uranium Limited an Australian public limited corporation, and Terra's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary Terra Uranium Canada ...

Terra Uranium has Staged Option to Earn up to 80% Interest in McTavish and Waterbury East Projects, subject to Resource definition

Focus on High-Grade Eastern Athabasca Uranium Discovery

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into Purchase Option Agreements ("POA") with Terra Uranium Limited ("Terra"), an Australian public limited corporation, and Terra's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary Terra Uranium Canada Limited, to allow Terra to earn up to an 80% interest in CanAlaska's 100%-owned Waterbury East and McTavish projects. These projects total 4,202.21 hectares in the Eastern Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Projects") (Figure 1).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/110736_36f00999b477fa03_001.jpg

Figure 1: McTavish and Waterbury East Project Locations

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2864/110736_36f00999b477fa03_001full.jpg

Waterbury East and McTavish Projects

Terra may earn up to an 80% interest in each of the Waterbury East and McTavish projects by undertaking work, milestone payments to CanAlaska and resource definition in three defined earn-in stages on each project as set out below:

  • Terra may earn an initial 40% interest ("40% Option") in each of the projects by paying the Company AUD$37,500 cash per project and issuing 9% worth of ordinary shares in Terra's capital structure as at listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") by March 31, 2022 per project.
  • Terra may earn an additional 20% interest ("60% Option") in each of the projects by paying a further AUD$200,000 per project and incurring AUD$2,500,000 in exploration expenditures within 18 months of the ASX listing date per project.
  • Terra may earn an additional 20% interest ("80% Option") in the projects by delivering and filing a JORC compliant resource of at least 30,000,000 pounds U3O8 on any of the Waterbury East or McTavish claims, and granting to the Company a 2.25% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on all products derived from any of the claims, within 36 months of the ASX listing date.

CanAlaska will be Operator of the projects through the 60% Option threshold and charge an operator fee to Terra.

The POA envisages conversion to a Joint Venture. Under the terms of the POA, after successful completion of either of the 40% Option or 60% Option stages of the agreement, and where Terra elects to not enter the next respective option stage as applicable, or on successful completion of the 80% Option stage, a joint venture will be formed and the parties will co-contribute on a simple pro-rata basis or dilute on a pre-defined straight-line dilution formula. If either party dilutes to a 10% interest, the diluting party will automatically forfeit its interest in the respective project and in lieu thereof will be granted a 2.0% net smelter returns (NSR) royalty on the respective project. If the 80% Option NSR of 2.25% had been previously granted to CanAlaska, CanAlaska would not be entitled to this 2.0% NSR provision on dilution to 10% interest.

An area of mutual interest has been established that extends two kilometres from the boundary of the claims.

Under the terms of the POA, if the Conditions Precedent are not met or if Terra elects to terminate prior to exercise of the 40% Option, a break fee of AUD$12,500 per project is due to CanAlaska.

First Programs

The parties have established a Joint Technical Operating Committee ("JTOC") under the terms of the POA to discuss exploration and development strategies, review and comment on programs and budgets submitted by the Operator, review the progress and results of activities conducted under the current programs and to discuss other issues in respect to the properties. The final binding decision with respect to establishing Programs to be carried out by the Operator (including any changes or amendments to Programs) shall be made by Terra Uranium. The preliminary work programs and budgets for each project have been laid out for the next 2 years. Once the 40% Option threshold has been met, it is anticipated the first exploration programs under the POA with Terra will be conducted in early 2022.

About Terra Uranium Ltd and Terra Uranium Canada Limited

Terra Uranium Ltd is an Australian public limited corporation that is in the process of undergoing an initial public offering and concurrent listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). The POA agreements are subject to a number of Conditions Precedent, including that Terra has received conditional approval from the ASX to be listed on the ASX and raising sufficient funds to carry out the programs

Terra Uranium Canada Limited is a wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary of Terra Uranium Ltd, incorporated in Saskatchewan, Canada.

CanAlaska CEO, Cory Belyk, comments, "Completion of the definitive agreements with Terra Uranium represents significant funding for exploration on the highly prospective Waterbury East and McTavish projects in the Eastern Athabasca Basin, without dilution of CanAlaska shareholders interest in our core properties. We look forward to working closely with Terra and its management team toward a common goal of tier 1 uranium deposit discovery."

Other News

The Company has just commenced drilling on its 100% owned Waterbury South project and is currently undertaking a detailed Stepwise Moving Loop Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) Survey on its West McArthur project, in advance of the planned summer drill program.

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) holds interests in approximately 300,000 hectares (750,000 acres), in Canada's Athabasca Basin - the "Saudi Arabia of Uranium." CanAlaska's strategic holdings have attracted major international mining companies. CanAlaska is currently working with Cameco and Denison at two of the Company's properties in the Eastern Athabasca Basin. CanAlaska is a project generator positioned for discovery success in the world's richest uranium district. The Company also holds properties prospective for nickel, copper, gold and diamonds. For further information visit www.canalaska.com.

The qualified technical person for this news release is Nathan Bridge, MSc., P.Geo., CanAlaska's Vice President, Exploration.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Peter Dasler"
Peter Dasler, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President
CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. 

Contacts:

Cory Belyk, Executive VP and CEO
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 306
Email: cbelyk@canalaska.com

Peter Dasler, President
Tel: +1.604.688.3211 x 138
Email: info@canalaska.com 

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110736

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Uranium TSXV:CVV Uranium Investing
CVV:CA
CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium

Keep reading... Show less
CanAlaska Commences Drill Program at Waterbury South Property

CanAlaska Commences Drill Program at Waterbury South Property

4,000 m program focused on extension of polymetallic uranium, nickel, zinc, cobalt mineralization

Shallow depth targets 10 km southeast of Cigar Lake uranium mine

Keep reading... Show less
CanAlaska Announces West McArthur JV Extends Uranium Targets in Latest Drill Program

CanAlaska Announces West McArthur JV Extends Uranium Targets in Latest Drill Program

High-Grade Mineralization Intersected Including 1.62% eU3O8 over 2.6 Metres

Strong Alteration and Large Fault Structures Intersected 1.8 km Southwest Along "42 Zone" Corridor

Keep reading... Show less
CanAlaska Identifies Uranium Targets in Western Athabasca

CanAlaska Identifies Uranium Targets in Western Athabasca

15 Kilometre Strongly Conductive Target Corridor Identified

Corridor Mirrors Saskatoon Lake Conductor - Host to the Large Shea Creek Uranium Deposits

Keep reading... Show less
CanAlaska Announces New Uranium Discoveries on Moon Lake South JV

CanAlaska Announces New Uranium Discoveries on Moon Lake South JV

CanAlaska-Denison JV Intersects Two New Uranium Occurrences Within 5 km Long "CR3" Structural Corridor, West of Gryphon and Phoenix

High priority follow-up targets defined around unconformity offsets and alteration

Keep reading... Show less
CanAlaska Stakes Three New Uranium Properties in Athabasca Basin

CanAlaska Stakes Three New Uranium Properties in Athabasca Basin

74,283 Hectares with multiple targets near existing uranium deposits

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: CVV) (OTCQB: CVVUF) (FSE: DH7N) ("CanAlaska" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that compilation work by the Company's staff has identified uranium potential in three areas of the western Athabasca Basin and a total of 74,283 hectares have been staked (Figure 1).

Keep reading... Show less

Positive Initial Report for Dasa Project 2021/2022 Drill Program

Including Hole ASDH592 65 meters at 5,493 ppm including 12.5 meters at 14,142 ppm

 Global Atomic Corporation ("Global Atomic" or the "Company") (TSX: GLO) (OTCQX: GLATF) (FRANKFURT: G12) provides this initial report on the Company's 15,000-meter drill program that commenced September 2021 at the Dasa Project.

Keep reading... Show less
Elevate Uranium: Carbon Free Energy

Large Bodies of Shallow Uranium Mineralisation Delineated at Koppies

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTC:ELVUF) is pleased to announce results of the resource definition drilling program recently completed at the Koppies project in the Erongo Region of Namibia.
Keep reading... Show less
Baselode Starts Winter Drilling Preparations

Baselode Starts Winter Drilling Preparations

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND, OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that a Temporary Work Camp permit (" TWC ") has been received from Saskatchewan's Ministry of Environment for the planned diamond drilling program on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan .

"The TWC allows us to start building a new camp for our planned exploration drill programs at ACKIO and Hook throughout the year 2022.  Our field crew is on site and has begun to clear the TWC site and the initial drill pad locations for the pending drill program.  We're using pre-fabricated structures and helicopoter support to expedite the camp construction process.  We remain optimistic that the camp will be completed within 1 to 2 weeks, and that diamond drilling will start as soon as camp is operational.  We're excited to continue drilling at ACKIO as the results we've intersected so far have surpassed our initial expectations," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

Keep reading... Show less
GTI Resources Company Logo

GTI Resources


Overview

When it comes to mining uranium, one mining method clearly stands out from the rest –– In Situ Recovery (ISR). ISR mining involves injecting and extracting an acid or alkaline lixiviant solution into the deposit via a series of wells, drilled from the deposit’s surface, to leach subterranean target ores. In 2019, 57 percent of the world’s uranium was mined by ISR methods. Today, most of the uranium mining in the US, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan is done by ISR mining. South Australia also has two ISR mines and a satellite ISR operation at Honeymoon and Beverley (Four Mile).

Today, the majority of the 50 new nuclear reactors currently under construction are being built in China with China alone also pledging an additional 150 new reactors over the next 15 years. In 2021, billionaires Warren Buffett and Bill Gates announced they were joining forces to build a $4 billion and 345-megawatt nuclear power plant facility in Wyoming. The plant –– called “Natrium” which is an old term for sodium –– will use uranium to heat liquid sodium to around 900 degrees Fahrenheit to create steam that powers the turbines to generate electricity. The planned plant is supported by Wyoming's Governor Mark Gordon who believes nuclear plants could provide a market for large reserves of radioactive uranium ore in the state. TerraPower LLC, co-founded by Bill Gates, has partnered with GE-Hitachi to fully build the plant in as early as seven years.

Wyoming has the largest quantity of defined but undeveloped uranium resources of any US state and is the home of ISR uranium with experimental mining during the early 1960s and commercial mining starting in 1974. The state is the energy capital of the US and accounts for more than 80 percent of uranium production in the US and has a production history that dates back to the late 1940s. With the price of uranium hitting a nine-year high in 2020, many analysts believe that the price will remain on the higher end for years to come. As a result, companies exploring for and developing uranium deposits in Wyoming may present an exciting opportunity for investors.

GTI Resources (ASX:GTR) is a mineral exploration company focused on developing its portfolio of attractive uranium projects in the US. The company boasts approximately 21,961 acres in Wyoming’s prolific Great Divide Basin which is a low-cost ISR uranium-producing district. GTI’s Wyoming projects are its primary focus and are highly prospective for ISR uranium projects.

GTI Resources Project Location

The company is led by a highly experienced management team with an extensive track record of success in the mineral exploration industry. GTI Resources’ execution team has proven development and engineering expertise with a history of success in uranium deposit discovery in the Great Divide Basin in Wyoming.

In November 2021, the company announced the strategic acquisition of approximately 21,000 acres in the Great Divide Basin in Wyoming. The landholding includes underexplored and highly prospective sandstone-hosted uranium properties which are the company’s Wyoming projects today.

In November 2021, the company also acquired the Section 36 Project in the Henry Mountains of Utah from Anfield Energy Inc. (TSXV: AEC). The approximately 1,500-hectare project extends the strike of GTI’s existing Henry Mountains project up to 5km of high-grade uranium and vanadium mineralised trend. The Henry mountains Projects are situated within trucking distance of Energy Fuel’s White Mesa Uranium Mill in the prolific Colorado Plateau uranium province, home to numerous significant past-producing mines.

GTI Resources leverages the strategic positioning of its Wyoming projects.

GTI’s Wyoming projects are located near UR Energy’s (TSX: URE,NYSE:URG) Lost Creek ISR deposit & production plant and the Rio Tinto Kennecott Sweetwater Mill. The Lost Creek ISR facility is claimed by URE to be the lowest cost uranium producer outside of Kazakhstan. Uranium One also holds the Jab & Antelope deposits close by.

GTI Resources is committed to strong ESG initiatives to support the clean energy movement. In November 2021, the company adopted the internationally recognized Environmental, Social and Governance Stakeholder Capitalism Metrics framework with 21 core metrics and disclosures established by the World Economic Forum. In December 2021, GTI Resources announced that it would be transitioning to carbon-neutral operations including at its Wyoming projects. As part of the initiative GTI has applied for Climate Active Certification1 under the official partnership between the Australian Government and Australian businesses to drive voluntary climate action


1Climate Active is an ongoing partnership between the Australian Government and Australian businesses to drive voluntary climate action. The brand represents Australia’s collective effort to measure, reduce, and offset carbon emissions to lessen our negative impact on the environment. Certification is a new iteration of the Australian Government's carbon neutral certification* that better reflects the role that government, business and community have to play in working together to address climate change. The Climate Active initiative and Climate Active Carbon Neutral Standard supports and guides businesses as they account for and reduce carbon emissions. The Climate Active stamp helps the community take action by making it easier to identify and choose brands that are making a real difference. It’s about making good decisions today, for a more sustainable tomorrow. Our carbon neutral certification is one of the most rigorous in the world.

*Carbon neutral certification against the Climate Active Carbon Neutral Standard (formerly the National Carbon Offset Standard) has been available to Australian businesses since 2010, with many certified members have claimed carbon neutrality since this date.

GTI Resources Conceptual Model

GTI Resources is funded for and positioned to grow through the pursuit of ISR uranium mining on its Wyoming projects which present an opportunity for low OPEX, low CAPEX and low environmental impact compared to other mining methods. ISR mining supports the company’s commitment to ESG and its goal of carbon neutrality on its Wyoming projects.

In 2021, the company completed further field exploration on its Henry Mountains project. In December 2021 GTI also began a 15,000-meter drill program on its Wyoming projects, this program is due to be completed in early 2022. Going forward, the company is targeting economic mineralization on its properties with an initial target in Wyoming of 3 to 6 million pounds of inferred resources and eventually an exploration target of a 15-to-30-million-pound resource.2

Company Highlights

  • GTI Resources owns 21,961 acres in the prolific and ISR amenable uranium-producing Great Divide Basin in Wyoming.
  • Wyoming projects are strategically located near UR Energy’s (TSX:URE,NYSE:URG) Lost Creek ISR production plant and the Rio Tinto Kennecott Sweetwater Mill. A number of Uranium One deposits are also located close by.
  • The Henry Mountains project is situated in the prolific Colorado Plateau uranium province within trucking distance of Energy Fuel’s White Mesa Uranium Mill, and hosts past-producing mines
  • Committed to strong ESG initiatives to support the clean energy movement, including carbon-neutral operations on its Wyoming projects and an application for Australian Climate Active Certification.
  • Utilizing In Situ Recovery (ISR) mining on its Wyoming projects. ISR mining presents an opportunity for an environmentally-friendly, low OPEX and CAPEX situation.
  • Led by a highly experienced management and execution team with a history of successful corporate outcomes and uranium discovery and development in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.
2as defined by the performance share vesting milestones of the Branka Minerals acquisition agreement

Key Projects

Wyoming Projects

GTI Resources Wyoming Projects

The Wyoming projects are located in the Red Desert in the Great Divide Basin in Wyoming, USA and the Uravan Belt in Colorado, USA. The projects consist of the Thor, Loki, Odin, Teebo, Wicket and Logray claim groups. The approximately 21,000-acre projects are prospective for sandstone-hosted, ISR amenable uranium. The Wyoming projects are situated 5 to 30 kilometers from UR Energy’s (TSE:URE) Lost Creek ISR plant. The projects are also located near Rio Tinto’s (ASX:RIO) Sweetwater/Kennecott Mill and the GDB roll front REDOX boundary. Uranium One also holds the Jab & Antelope deposits close by.

Outstanding Initial Drill Results @ Thor
In December 2021, the company announced that it completed 39 holes out of approximately 100 holes as part of its 15,000-meter drill program on the Thor ISR Uranium project. Drilling on the Thor ISR Uranium project returned 19 holes that have met or exceeded Grade Thickness (GT) cutoff with an average of 0.060 GT. Drill results have thus far exceeded expectations with around half of the holes drilled so far recording substantially better than the minimum targeted economic Grade Thickness (GT) cutoff of 0.2 GT. Mineralization on the property continues to strongly demonstrate characteristics conducive to ISR recovery.

The company began initial exploration on Thor in 2021 with follow-up drilling focused on Thor, Odin and Loki in 2022. GTI Resources is currently in the process of conducting drilling on the Wyoming projects and expects to complete its planned drilling program in early 2022.

Henry Mountains Project

The Henry Mountains project, which contains the Section 36 Project, is a shallow high-grade uranium and vanadium project located in the Henry Mountains region of the Garfield and Wayne Counties in Utah, USA. The approximately 1,500-hectare project is situated on part of the prolific Colorado Plateau uranium province which has historically provided the most important uranium resources in the USA since 1904. The projects are located within trucking distance of Energy Fuel’s White Mesa Uranium Mill at Blanding Utah.

The Henry Mountains project features historical mining using low capital-intensive shallow underground mining methods and the sale of ore believed to occur in the mid-1970s and early 1980s. The Henry Mountains project consists of the Rat Nest and Jeffrey claim group as well as the Section 36 state lease block, which the company is currently focused on exploring. These areas feature a shallow 5-kilometre-long uranium and vanadium mineralized trend at 20 to 30 meters deep.

The company completed a field exploration program on the property in November 2021 which revealed 308 additional backfill-abandoned drill holes. As part of the program, the company also mapped and confirmed 3,700 ft of mineralized contact via outcrop. GTI Resources also located and mapped 34 open underground mine workings, including 4 which extend beyond 100 feet in drift length. Going forward, GTI Resources plans to continue advancing the project.

Niagara (Kookynie) Gold Project

The Niagara Kookynie Gold project is a highly prospective and underexplored gold project located in the central goldfields in Western Australia. The project contains approximately 5-kilometers of gold mineralised trend within the Norseman-Wiluna greenstone belt and is located approximately 6 kilometers southwest of the town of Kookynie. The Niagara (Kookynie) Gold project consists of one granted exploration license and six granted prospecting licenses. The property is accessible by highway and road.

The property hosts historic mine production that occurred from 1898 to 1915. The reported production includes 6,800 tons at 25.8 g/t of gold for 5,100 ounces of gold. The Niagara (Kookynie) Gold project contains circa 5km of mineralized trend spanning extensive historic mine workings of the Niagara gold mining district. The project is also home to the historic White Cross and Perseverance mining areas and smaller historic working trends including the Christmas and Good Friday Trends. The property also hosts the historic Orion/Sapphire mine.

The company is currently assessing options to advance the exploration of the property.

Management Team

Nathan Lude, BCom -
Non-Executive Chairman

Nathan Lude has broad experience working in the asset and fund management, mining and energy industries. Lude is the founding director of Advantage Management which is a corporate advisory firm. Lude has previously held directorships with ASX-listed mining companies.

Currently, Lude is the executive director of ASX-listed Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR). Lude has grown a large business network across Australia and Asia. Lude has strong ties with Australian broking firms, institutions and Asian investors.

Bruce Lane, BCom, MSc, GAICD - Executive Director

Bruce Lane has significant experience with ASX-listed and large industrial companies. Lane has held management positions in many global blue-chip companies as well as resource companies and startups in New Zealand, Europe and Australia. Lane has been involved in a number of public company capital raising and exploration initiatives over the years including in South Korea (uranium & vanadium), Australia (uranium, gold, tin & iron ore) and the US (uranium & vanadium). Lane currently also serves on the board of Site Services Holdings Group Ltd (ASX:SSH) as Chairman. Lane holds a Master’s degree from London Business School (UK) and is a graduate member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

Petar Tomasevic -
Non-Executive Director

Petar Tomasevic is the managing director of Vert Capital Pty Ltd. which is a financial services company that specializes in the mineral acquisition and asset implementation. He has worked with several ASX-listed companies in marketing and investor relations roles. Tomasevic is fluent in 5 languages. He is currently appointed as a French and Balkans language specialist to assist in project evaluation for ASX-listed junior explorers.

Tomasevic was most recently a director at Fenix Resources Ltd (ASX: FEX) which has now moved into the production phase. He was involved in the company’s restructuring back when it was known as Emergent Resources. Tomasevic was also involved in the company’s Iron Ridge asset acquisition, the RTO financing and the development phase of FEX’s Iron Ridge project.

Matthew Foy -
Company Secretary

Matthew Foy is an active member of the WA State Governance Council of the Governance Institute Australia (GIA). Foy has more than 14 years of experience in facilitating ASX-listing rule compliance. Foy’s core competencies are in the secretarial, operational and governance disciplines for publicly-listed companies. Foy has a working knowledge of ASIC and ASX reporting and document drafting skills that provide the basis for valuable contribution to the boards in which he serves.

Doug Beahm, PE, PG - Principal BRS inc. Riverton, Wyoming and Execution Team

Doug Beahm is a principal engineer with BRS Engineering Inc. Beahm has over 45 years of experience in mineral exploration and project evaluation. Beahm is a registered member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration. Beahm is a Professional Engineer in Wyoming, Utah and Oregon and a Professional Geologist in Wyoming. Beahm worked in uranium exploration, mining, and mine land reclamation in the Western US since 1975. Beahm discovered the Jab deposit and has worked with many of the uranium majors that operate or have operated in Wyoming. Beahm has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration.

Beahm has reviewed the activity which has been undertaken in 2019 and 2020 to qualify as a Competent Person. A Competent Person is defined in the 2012 Edition of the Joint Ore Reserves Committee (JORC) Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

James Baughman, QP (SME-RM) – GDB/Red Desert, Wyoming Geologist and Execution Team

James Baughman is the former president and CEO of High Plains Uranium and Cyclone Uranium. High Plains Uranium was sold for US$55 million in 2006. Baughman has more than 30 years of experience in advancing gold, silver and base metal projects from grassroots to the advanced stage. Throughout Baughman’s 30-year-long career, Baughman has held various senior positions at private and publicly-traded mining and mineral exploration companies. These positions include chief geologist, chairman, president, acting CFO and chief operating officer. Baughman was part of the successful Greens Creek discovery team and lead exploration and development projects throughout the Western Hemisphere. Baughman is a registered member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration. Baughman is also a member of the Society of Economic Geologists with a BSc in Geology obtained in 1983 from the University of Wyoming. Baughman is also a registered Professional Geologist (P. Geo) in the State of Wyoming. Lastly, Baughman is a registered member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) and a Qualified Person (QP) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Australian Stock Exchange (ASX).

Consolidated Uranium Announces Filing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Spin-out of Labrador Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Announces Filing of Management Information Circular for Proposed Spin-out of Labrador Uranium

Consolidated Uranium Inc. (the "Company", "CUR" or "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQB: CURUF) is pleased to announce that it has filed the management information circular and related meeting materials (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") for the special meeting of CUR shareholders to be held on February 3, 2022 at 9:30am EST (the "Meeting"). The purpose of the Meeting is, among other things, to consider and, if thought advisable, to pass, with or without variation, a special resolution of the CUR shareholders (the "Arrangement Resolution") approving the previously announced proposed spin-out of Labrador Uranium Inc. ("LUR") through a plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) (the "Arrangement").

On October 17, 2021, CUR and LUR entered into an arrangement agreement pursuant to which the parties agreed to effect the proposed spin-out of LUR, currently a majority-controlled subsidiary of CUR. The Arrangement will be effected by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement. If completed, the Arrangement will result in, among other things, CUR transferring ownership of the Moran Lake Project to LUR in exchange for 16,000,000 common shares of LUR ("LUR Common Shares"), which LUR Common Shares will be distributed to CUR shareholders on a pro-rata basis pursuant to the provisions of the plan of arrangement.

Keep reading... Show less

DENISON NEGOTIATES REPAYMENT OF DEBT OWING FROM URANIUM INDUSTRY A.S. AND RECEIVES INITIAL US$2 MILLION PAYMENT

Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Repayment Schedule Agreement (the "Agreement") with Uranium Industry a.s. ("UI"), pursuant to which the parties have negotiated the repayment of the debt owing from UI to Denison, and that Denison has received an initial US$2 million debt repayment instalment in accordance with the terms of the Agreement. View PDF version

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×