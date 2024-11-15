Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports October 2024 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for October 2024.

October 2024 Operating Statistics

  • Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.3 billion shares;
  • Trading value of CSE listed securities was $360 million;
  • CSE issuers completed 82 financings that raised an aggregate $95 million; and
  • The CSE welcomed listings from five new companies, bringing total listed securities to 777 as at October 31, 2024.

"Trading volume on the Canadian Securities Exchange was higher in October compared to any other month in more than a year, with the number of trades also up significantly from recent months," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "We are encouraged to see improving liquidity for securities of emerging companies, and are optimistic that they will draw increased investor interest in the current environment of declining interest rates. October also featured the largest mining financing for a CSE issuer in some time, as Asante Gold Corporation raised US$25 million in the first stage of a much larger US$100 million transaction."

What's On at the CSE

After a successful in-person debut in 2023, the CSE is pleased to be presenting its 2024 Summit on Responsible Investment ("SoRI") as an online series. It is designed to provide the investment community with insights and information on an issue of major relevance to today's financial markets. A series of SoRI videos are currently available, including interviews with the CEOs of First Tellurium Corp. (FTEL) and BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (BHSC). New content will continue to be introduced in the days ahead.

The November 2024 issue of Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine has been published, and in conjunction with SoRI, it is focused on the Cleantech sector. The issue highlights six innovative, CSE-listed Cleantech companies that are dedicated to both driving shareholder value and improving the wellbeing of people and the planet: Beyond Oil Ltd. (BOIL), Blusky Carbon Inc. (BSKY), Hybrid Power Solutions Inc. (HPSS), NU E Power Corp. (NUE), Replenish Nutrients Holding Corp. (ERTH), and SHARC International Systems Inc. (SHRC). In addition, the issue features special content marking the CSE's 20th anniversary, including a Q&A with Richard Carleton and a roundtable interview with other members of the executive team. The magazine is free to read online and can be viewed here.

Richard Carleton and Tracey Stern, Chief Legal Officer of the CSE, will attend the 63rd General Assembly and Annual Meeting of the World Federation of Exchanges in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on November 19-21. In addition to participating in the working sessions of the organization, Mr. Carleton will speak on a panel alongside colleagues from Ghana, Saudi Arabia and Mexico titled Beyond the Monopoly Myth: Rethinking Competition in Financial Markets.

The CSE team will be in London, England for two mining conferences in early December. First is the Northern Miner's International Metals Symposium on December 1-2. The list of presenters includes senior executives from leading junior and mid-tier mining companies, and several of the industry's most recognized thought leaders. The CSE is also a sponsor of this conference.

Right after that is Mines and Money @ Resourcing Tomorrow on December 3-5. It features more than 100 mining companies, 500 investors and 2,000 attendees arriving from more than 100 countries. The event will include the popular Mining Spotlights, in which executives make pitches to a panel of expert investors. The participating CSE-listed companies include Asante Gold Corporation (ASE), Athena Gold Corporation (ATHA), Exploits Discovery Corp. (NFLD), Forte Minerals Corp. (CUAU), Panther Minerals Inc. (PURR), Peloton Minerals Corporation (PMC), and Renforth Resources Inc. (RFR).

The biggest cannabis business event of the year is always MJBizCon, and the CSE is looking forward to returning to Las Vegas for this conference on December 3-6. More than 30,000 people are expected to attend the show, including cultivators, manufacturers, retailers, executives, investors and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore all of the pressing issues impacting the industry. To prepare for MJBizCon, check out the July 2024 issue of Canadian Securities Exchange Magazine, which is dedicated to the cannabis industry and examines challenges and opportunities facing the rapidly-evolving sector.

New Listings in October 2024

Syntheia Corp. (SYAI)
Super Copper Corp. (CUPR)
Formation Metals Inc. (FOMO)
Integral Metals Corp. (INTG)
Pluto Ventures Inc. (PLTO)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

STAY CONNECTED WITH THE CSE
=============================
Website: https://thecse.com/
Blog: https://blog.thecse.com/
CSE TV on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/csetv
CSE's "The Exchange for Entrepreneurs™" Podcast: https://blog.thecse.com/category/cse-podcast/
Linkedin: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/canadian-securities-exchange
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CSE_News
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/canadianexchange/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CanadianSecuritiesExchange/

Contact:
Richard Carleton, CEO
416-367-7360
richard.carleton@thecse.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/230119

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

