Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Results of 2026 Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Results of 2026 Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 26, 2026 / Canadian North Resources Inc. ("CNRI" or "the Company,")(TSXV:CNRI,OTC:CNRSF)(OTCQX:CNRSF)(FSE:EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors at its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 25, 2026, in Mississauga, Ontario. A total of 62,506,011 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 54.68% of the common shares outstanding.

Shareholders approved the re-election of all Directors as listed in the Management Information Circular dated May 19, 2026, and the reappointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company at a remuneration to be fixed by the directors. In addition, the resolution to ratify and approve the Company's Stock Option Plan was passed.

Refer to the Table below for the detailed results of the votes.

1) Election of Directors

Name of Nominee

% For

% Withheld

Lee Q. Shim

99.99

0.01%

Kaihui Yang

99.99

0.01%

Aier Wang

99.99

0.01%

Henderson Tse

99.99

0.01%

Michael Weeks

99.99

0/01%

2) Appointment of Auditors

MNP LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants

100%

0.00%

3) Resolution - Stock Option Plan

99.89%

0.11% Against

About Canadian North Resources Inc.:

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the critical metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The company is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project in the Kivalliq Region of Nunavut, Canada.

Further information of the Company can be found at www.cnresources.com.

Also, for further information contact:

Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO
905-696-8288 (Canada) 1-888-688-8809 (Toll-Free)
https://CNResources.com
Email: info@cnresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Canadian North Resources Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

News Provided by ACCESS Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian North ResourcesCNRI:CCtsxv:cnribase metals investing
CNRI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Canadian North Resources (TSXV:CNRI)

Canadian North Resources

Advancing a Late-stage Critical Minerals Asset in Nunavut, Canada

Advancing a Late-stage Critical Minerals Asset in Nunavut, Canada Keep Reading...
Nuvau Winter Drilling at Thundermine Returns 5.28 g/t Au over 6.1 m, Including 7.22 g/t Au over 3.1 m

Nuvau Winter Drilling at Thundermine Returns 5.28 g/t Au over 6.1 m, Including 7.22 g/t Au over 3.1 m

Results suggestive of a gold-bearing hydrothermal system and multiple mineralization styles in a largely underexplored target area Nuvau Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NMC,OTC:NMCPF) reports encouraging results from its winter drilling campaign at the Thundermine (also called Thunderwood) target area in... Keep Reading...
Steadright Cancels Purchase of 80% Interest in Moroccan Antimony Company

Steadright Cancels Purchase of 80% Interest in Moroccan Antimony Company

(TheNewswire) June 25, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka, Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company") announces that it has terminated, effective immediately, the previously announced agreement dated June 9, 2026, to acquire 80% of the outstanding... Keep Reading...
Exploration Momentum Continues with Launch of District-Scale Prospecting Program

Exploration Momentum Continues with Launch of District-Scale Prospecting Program

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU,OTC:SKMPF) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a targeted surface sampling program across its 4,500-hectare ("ha") Kuma Property ("Kuma") and its 24,100-ha Fauro Property ("Fauro") in the Solomon Islands. The Fauro Property is... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Intersects 100.7 g/t Gold over 2.95 Meters at Traxxin Main Zone - Expands East Side Potential

Bold Ventures Intersects 100.7 g/t Gold over 2.95 Meters at Traxxin Main Zone - Expands East Side Potential

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the intersection of high-grade gold mineralization in diamond drilling at its Traxxin Project (the "Project" or the "Property"), located 130 km west-northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. Hole TX-26-02 returned... Keep Reading...
CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Annual and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH,OTC:CTHCF)(OTCQX:CTHCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions were passed by requisite majority at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held yesterday in virtual format.The six... Keep Reading...
Tartisan Nickel Corp. Retains Tetra Tech to Complete PFS Gap Analysis for the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. Retains Tetra Tech to Complete PFS Gap Analysis for the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project, Northwestern Ontario

Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN,OTC:TTSRF) (OTCQX: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Tetra Tech⁠ Canada Inc. (Tetra Tech) to conduct an independent review of the existing Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Kenbridge... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Premier American Uranium Reports Results Following Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Nuvau Winter Drilling at Thundermine Returns 5.28 g/t Au over 6.1 m, Including 7.22 g/t Au over 3.1 m

Update Strengthens Cu-Au Targets, Glava & Torsby West

Searchlight Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement

Related News

gold investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Grande Portage Resources Gains 32 Percent

graphite investing

Titan Mining to Partner with US Army for Graphite-processing Facilities

energy investing

Premier American Uranium Reports Results Following Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

agriculture investing

Update Strengthens Cu-Au Targets, Glava & Torsby West

oil and gas investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Lakes Blue Energy Rises as Wombat Gas Field Progresses

gold investing

Rhona O'Connell: Gold Price Drop — Why it Happened, What's Next

precious metals investing

New Found Gold Announces Results of 2026 Annual General Meeting