Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Adoption of Semi-Annual Reporting

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company"), (TSX.V:CNRI)(OTCQX:CNRSF)(FSE:EO0)(E-O-zero) announces that it has elected to rely upon Coordinated Blanket Order 51 - 933 Exemptions to Permit Semi-Annual Reporting for Certain Venture Issuers ("CBO 51-933") and adopt semi-annual financial reporting. This news release is being filed pursuant to CBO 51-933.

CBO 51-933 allows eligible venture issuers to voluntarily amend their disclosure from a quarterly to a semi-annual financial reporting framework. The Company's fiscal year ends on December 31. Under the provisions of CBO 51-933, the Company can be exempted from the requirements to file quarterly financial statements for each of its first and third fiscal quarters, together with associated management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), for so long as it continues to meet all eligibility criteria under CBO 51-933. The Company confirms it meets this applicable eligibility criteria, which include being a venture issuer with annual revenues of less than $10 million. Accordingly, the Company does not intend to file interim financial statements and associated MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2026, or the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The Company will also not be required to file any interim financial statements and associated MD&A for any subsequent quarters for the periods ended March 31 and September 30 in each fiscal year, subject to ongoing availability of, and compliance with, CBO 51-933.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO
Phone: 905-696-8288 (Canada) 1-888-688-8809 (Toll-Free)
Email: info@cnresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Canadian North Resources Inc.



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