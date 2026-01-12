Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RZL

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RZL

Trading resumes in:

Company: Rzolv Technologies Inc. 

TSX-Venture Symbol: RZL 

All Issues: Yes 

Resumption (ET): 1:00 PM 

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Rzolv TechnologiesRZL:CCTSXV:RZLCleantech Investing
RZL:CC
Rzolv Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Rzolv Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Rzolv Technologies

Rzolv Technologies

A clean-tech company transforming gold mining with RZOLV—the safe, cost-effective and high-performance alternative to toxic cyanide.

A clean-tech company transforming gold mining with RZOLV—the safe, cost-effective and high-performance alternative to toxic cyanide. Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RZL

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RZL

Trading resumes in: Company: Rzolv Technologies Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: RZL All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 1:00 PM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...
RZOLV Technologies Announces Independent SGS Lab-Scale Test Results on Gravity Concentrates - 98.7% Gold Recoveries

RZOLV Technologies Announces Independent SGS Lab-Scale Test Results on Gravity Concentrates - 98.7% Gold Recoveries

Rzolv Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (the "Company" or "RZOLV") today announced the results of independent metallurgical testing conducted by SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") evaluating the performance of RZOLV's proprietary, non-cyanide gold leaching formula on gravity concentrate material. The test... Keep Reading...
RZOLV Technologies Successfully Completes Bulk-Scale Vat Leach Test at Operating Gold Mine, Advancing Commercial Validation of RZOLV Non-Cyanide Gold Extraction

RZOLV Technologies Successfully Completes Bulk-Scale Vat Leach Test at Operating Gold Mine, Advancing Commercial Validation of RZOLV Non-Cyanide Gold Extraction

Rzolv Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) (the "Company" or "RZOLV") today reported the results of a bulk-scale vat leach metallurgical test conducted at an independent, operating gold mine in Arizona, marking a significant milestone in the commercial validation of the Company's proprietary... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement Closing of $3.1M

CHARBONE Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement Closing of $3.1M

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Quebec TheNewswire - January 12, 2026 Charbone CORPORATION (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) ("Charbone" or the "Company"), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, is... Keep Reading...
CHARBONE annonce la cloture d'un placement prive sans intermediaire de 3,1 M$

CHARBONE annonce la cloture d'un placement prive sans intermediaire de 3,1 M$

(TheNewswire) Brossard, Québec TheNewswire - le 12 janvier 2026 CORPORATION Charbone (TSXV: CH,OTC:CHHYF; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), un producteur et distributeur nord-américain spécialisé dans l'hydrogène propre Ultra Haute Pureté (« UHP ») et les gaz industriels... Keep Reading...
Homerun Resources

Homerun Resources Inc. Gets TSXV Approval, Closes $3M Private Placement Financing

Homerun Resources Inc. ("Homerun" or the "Company") (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) is pleased to announce that, further to its July 24, 2025, September 22, 2025, October 6, 2025, and December 12, 2025 news releases the Company has received final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the... Keep Reading...
Low-angle view of European Commission banner hanging on the southern wing of the Berlaymont building.

Europe's Emerging Green Hydrogen Market Creates Investment Opportunities

Europe's green hydrogen market is experiencing an unprecedented surge, thanks to its accelerated transition towards a sustainable future. This evolving landscape presents a strategic opportunity for forward-thinking investors. The European Union's (EU) commitment to green hydrogen is a key... Keep Reading...
Syntholene Energy Corp Commences Trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange Under Symbol '3DD0'

Syntholene Energy Corp Commences Trading on Frankfurt Stock Exchange Under Symbol '3DD0'

Listing Positions Syntholene as the First Publicly Traded Pure-Play Synthetic Fuel (eFuel) Company on any European Exchange
SYNTHOLENE ENERGY CORP (TSXV: ESAF) ("Syntholene" or the "Company") announces that the Company's common shares have been approved for listing and have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) under the trading symbol FSE: 3DD0. The Frankfurt co-listing is... Keep Reading...
Solar power plant panels.

Silica Investing: How Processing Bottlenecks Create Breakthrough Opportunities

As one of its most abundant minerals, the world has no shortage of silica. The challenge — and more importantly, the value — lies in making it pure enough for the technologies that will define the global energy transition.Innovations in cleaner and more efficient high-purity (HPQ) silica... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Rzolv Technologies
Sign up to get your FREE

Rzolv Technologies Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - RZL

RZOLV Technologies Announces Independent SGS Lab-Scale Test Results on Gravity Concentrates - 98.7% Gold Recoveries

CHARBONE Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement Closing of $3.1M

CHARBONE annonce la cloture d'un placement prive sans intermediaire de 3,1 M$

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold Price Hits New Record, Breaks US$4,600; Silver Reaches All-time High Above US$86

rare earth investing

Pentagon Deal Seeks to Create First US Large-Scale Gallium Facility

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Executes Term Sheets with Strategic Investors and Local Capital Partners to Advance Towards Final Investment Decision for its Proposed UAE Battery Anode Facility

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Commences Diamond Drilling Program at Burchell Base and Precious Metals Project

Base Metals Investing

Copper Quest and i2i Enter Into Corporate Marketing and Investor Awareness Agreement

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Commences Drilling at Seagull Critical Minerals Project, Ontario

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Delivers Significant Progress at its Kossou Gold Project in 2025, Establishes a Scalable West African Gold Platform for 2026 and Hosted the 2nd Annual Kobo Cup