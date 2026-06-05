Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - OZ

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - OZ

Trading resumes in:

Company: Valkea Resources Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: OZ

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2026/05/c9157.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Outback Goldfieldstsxv:ozgold investing
OZ:CC
The Conversation (0)
outback goldfields asx

Outback Goldfields

Exploring for High Grade Gold in the Victorian Goldfields

Exploring for High Grade Gold in the Victorian Goldfields Keep Reading...
Wooden blocks with arrows and target symbols sit atop ascending stacks of gold coins on a wooden surface.

McFarlane Lake Shares Jump 25 percent on Gentile Support

Shares of MCFARLANE LAKE MINING (CSE:MLM,OTCQB:MLMLF) rose 25.64 percent this week, after the Canadian junior secured a US$4.86 million private placement led by well-known mining investor Michael Gentile.Gentile is taking the bulk of the non-brokered placement, subscribing for US$4.57 million,... Keep Reading...
Blue Jay Gold

Blue Jay Gold Details Fully Funded Exploration Program at Steller Gold Project in Yukon and Confirms Listing Date

Blue Jay Gold Corp. (TSXV: JAY) (“Blue Jay” or the “Company”), today outlines its fully funded 2026 exploration program at the Steller Gold Project ("Steller" or the "Project") in the Yukon Territory, ahead of the Company's expected listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the... Keep Reading...
Ronald-Peter Stoeferle, gold bars.

Ronald-Peter Stoeferle: Gold Price Hasn't Topped, on Track for US$8,900

Ronald-Peter Stoeferle of Incrementum shares takeaways from the latest "In Gold We Trust" report, emphasizing that gold is currently in a bull market consolidation phase.Overall he believes the yellow metal is in the midst of a "golden decade" that will ultimately take it to his price target of... Keep Reading...
China flag waving against a clear blue sky.

Chinese Regulator Delays Zijin Gold’s US$4 Billion Allied Gold Takeover

Beijing’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has delayed regulatory approval for Zijin Gold International's (HKEX:2259,OTCPL:ZJNGF) US$4 billion acquisition of Allied Gold (TSX:AAUC,NYSE:AAUC), questioning the transaction premium and the political risks of the target's mining... Keep Reading...
Gold bars and financial graphs. Text reads: "Weekly Editor's Picks."

Editor's Picks: Gold, Silver Face Bumpy Week as Prices Drop, Then Rebound

It was a bumpy week for the gold price, which dropped to the US$4,370 per ounce level midway through the period before rebounding back above US$4,500.Silver put on a similar performance, bottoming out at US$72 per ounce.Both precious metals were reacting to a complex array of dynamics, including... Keep Reading...
A gold Krugerrand coin sits atop a pile of silver coins with musical instrument engravings.

Precious Metals News: Gold, Silver and PGM Price Floors Hold Up Against Headwinds

The precious metals complex is proving resilient in the face of intensifying macroeconomic headwinds and ongoing uncertainty over the direction of the conflict in the Middle East. Prices for gold, silver, platinum and palladium fell below key psychological levels this week on the back of hawkish... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Gold Resource Corporation Announces Special Shareholder Meeting to Vote on Strategic Merger With Goldgroup Mining

Tundulu Licence Transfer Approval Process and New Project Earn-in Agreed

Related News

oil and gas investing

Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

precious metals investing

Gold Resource Corporation Announces Special Shareholder Meeting to Vote on Strategic Merger With Goldgroup Mining

base metals investing

Tundulu Licence Transfer Approval Process and New Project Earn-in Agreed

base metals investing

Tundulu Airborne Survey Defines Large Carbonatite System

critical minerals investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Sheffield Soars on Thunderbird Mineral Sands Improvements

oil and gas investing

Alvopetro Announces May Sales Volumes

oil and gas investing

Trillion Energy Advances Additional Earn-In Payment on M47 Oil Block and Plans Upcoming Seismic