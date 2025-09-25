Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - MOON

Trading resumes in:

Company: Blue Moon Metals Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: MOON

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:30 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Blue Moon MiningOTC:BMOOF
MOON:CA
The Conversation (0)
Overview

Much of zinc production comes from Asia and South America, with China and Peru being the top two producers. However, North American mining companies with a strong grasp on these trending markets present investors with opportunities for highly-prospective zinc discovery in the West and the chance to invest in the metals that will power the future.

Patrick McGrath, CEO of Blue Moon Mining (TSXV:MOON,OTC Pink:BMOOF) saw the immense potential of the Blue Moon asset and accumulated shares through the market to eventually take over the company and control of the project. McGrath is a CPA-CGA with over 20 years of experience in financing and executive roles in the junior public sector. It is worthy to note that McGrath was the CFO OF Anatolia Energy which raised $37 million and was acquired by Cub Energy in 2013.

Advanced Zinc-Silver Deposit in Western USA

Blue Moon Metals Announces Commencement of Drilling and Exploration Targets

Blue Moon Metals Inc.(TSXV:MOON; OTCQB:BMOOF) (the " Company ") is pleased to announce the commencement of its drilling program to explore and expand the Blue Moon polymetallic volcanic massive sulphide ("VMS") deposit. The initial program consists of 3-4 step-out holes totalling up to 2,400 metres. The holes will test a number of high-impact targets shown on the below long section

Patrick McGrath, Chief Executive officer, stated, "We are excited to announce the resumption of drilling for resource expansion as well as high impact exploration targets in search of new VMS lenses. Since the successful program in early 2020, we have spent considerable resources reviewing the historical data and identified multiple exploration and development drilling opportunities as outlined below, all of which could dramatically change the upside potential size of the Blue Moon deposit. This is an exploration program our Company has been anxiously awaiting. It is well known that VMS deposits are found in clusters or pods and the potential to find additional massive sulphide lenses is very promising. Blue Moon has a 43-101 Inferred Mineral Resource dated November 14, 2018 consisting of 10 million ounces silver, 771 million pounds of zinc, 71 million pounds of copper, and 300,000 ounces of gold."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Blue Moon Signs Drill Contract for 2021 Work Program

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV:MOON)(OTCQB:BMOOF) (the "Company") announces it has signed a drilling contract to carry out its 2021 drill program on its 100% owned Blue Moon polymetallic volcanic massive sulphide ("VMS") project in the United States. The core drilling campaign is expected to commence in late August and is designed to explore for down dip extensions of the deposit as well as to test for additional lenses to the south of the currently defined deposit

"Over the past few months Blue Moon has spent considerable time reviewing the historical data and identified multiple exploration drilling opportunities, all of which could dramatically change the upside potential size of the Blue Moon deposit. This is an exploration program our team has been anxiously awaiting to start." Commented Patrick McGrath, CEO of Blue Moon.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Blue Moon Closes Oversubscribed $1.1 Million Financing

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV: MOON)(OTCQB:BMOOF) (the "Company") announces it has closed a $1,127,446 non-brokered private placement and is now funded for its upcoming drill program on its 100% owned Blue Moon polymetallic VMS project in the United States. The financing is at a price of $0.06 per unit (the "Unit") with each Unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 36 months subject to an acceleration right if the common shares trade at $0.25 or higher for 10 consecutive days

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Blue Moon Announces $1 Million Financing for 2021 Drilling

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV:MOON)(OTCQB:BMOOF) (the "Company") announces it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of $1 million to proceed with a drilling program on its 100% owned Blue Moon polymetallic VMS project in the United States. The drilling will be building on the successful results announced in 2019 and 2020 with a combination of resource expansion and step-out opportunities

The financing is at a price of $0.06 per unit (the "Unit") with each Unit consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 36 months subject to an acceleration right if the common shares trade at $0.25 or higher for 10 consecutive days. The private placement is subject to regulatory approval.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Blue Moon Upgrades to OTCQB

Blue Moon Metals Inc. (TSXV:MOON)(OTCQB:BMOOF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's common shares will be upgraded and quoted on the OTCQB Market exchange in the United States effective today, May 11, 2021. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol TSXV:MOON

Moving to the OTCQB in the United States will provide existing shareholders with an additional trading platform to the TSX Venture Exchange and introduce the Company to a broader range of retail and institutional investors that a U.S. listing provides. The Company's flagship 100% owned Blue Moon zinc-silver-copper-gold deposit is located in the United States.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

