Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LAF

Trading resumes in:

Company: Lithium Africa Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: LAF

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

LAF:CC
