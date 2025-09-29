Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - JG

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - JG

Trading resumes in:

Company: Japan Gold Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: JG

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Japan GoldTSXV:JGGold Investing
JG:CA
The Conversation (0)
Japan Gold

Japan Gold

Keep reading...Show less

First-Mover Gold Exploration in Japan

Japan Gold Announces Board and Management Changes

Japan Gold Announces Board and Management Changes

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") announces the retirement of Mr. Mitsuhiko Yamada as Board member and Representing Director and the appointment of Mr. Takashi Kuriyama to the Board of Directors.

It is with great respect and gratitude that we announce the retirement of Mr. Mitsuhiko Yamada from the Board of Directors of Japan Gold Corp. and as the Representing Director of Japan Gold KK, the Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary. Going forward, Mr. Yamada will join the Japan Gold Board of Advisors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold Intersects High-Grade Silver Mineralization at the Saroma Prospect

Japan Gold Intersects High-Grade Silver Mineralization at the Saroma Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling at the Saroma prospect has encountered multiple intersections of high-grade silver with gold mineralization along a 1 km length of the Saroma vein. The Saroma vein forms part of a larger, 3.5 km long open-ended district-scale mineralized structure which hosts the Saroma, Chitose and Taiho historical workings, collectively called the Saroma prospect. Saroma is one of several prospects the Company is advancing within its 100% owned Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, Japan.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold Provides an Update on the Barrick Alliance

Japan Gold Provides an Update on the Barrick Alliance

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on work programs at Barrick Alliance projects in Kyushu and Hokkaido (Figure 1).

Following the announcement of Barrick's selection of six Japan Gold projects in early September, work programs immediately commenced on priority targets in Kyushu and Hokkaido (Figure 1). Refer to the Company's news release dated September 6, 2022, for more information on the Barrick Alliance selection of projects for advancement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at the Ikutahara Project

Japan Gold Provides an Update on Exploration Activities at the Ikutahara Project

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at the 100% owned Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, Japan, (Figure 1).

Ryuo Prospect

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting and Investors Webinar

Japan Gold Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting and Investors Webinar

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") will hold its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") virtually on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. (PT) at https:meetnow.globalMXNMPNU. Following the formal portion of the AGM, Management will also discuss the Company's ongoing drilling progress and the selection of 6 projects by Barrick Gold Corporation. The discussion will be followed by a question and answer period.

Registered Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders can attend the AGM online to participate, vote, or submit questions during the AGM's live webcast. In order to participate online, Registered Shareholders must have a valid 15-digit control number and proxyholders must have received an email from Computershare Trust Company of Canada OR Computershare Investor Services Inc. containing an Invite Code.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Magnifying glass over Barrick Mining website with stock chart background.

Barrick’s Bristow Steps Down Following Hemlo Sale and Mali Challenges

After nearly seven years leading Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B), CEO Mark Bristow has stepped down.

Since the company’s 2019 merger with Randgold Resources, Bristow has overseen the integration of the two companies, as well as significant investments in Barrick’s gold and copper assets.

The firm returned US$6.7 billion to shareholders under Bristow and cut net debt by US$4 billion. Its most recent quarter shows strong operating results, healthy cashflow, an increased quarterly dividend and robust share price performance.

Keep reading...Show less
Metal Bank

Binding Agreement Signed with HAS

Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) (‘MBK’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that following completion of due diligence by both parties, a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) has now been signed with Hastings Technology Metals Ltd (ASX:HAS) (HAS) for the acquisition of the gold assets of HAS, (subject to conditions precedent including shareholder approvals) (Proposed Acquisition).
Keep reading...Show less
Aurum Resources

Aurum hits 1m @ 152.35 g/t gold from 96m at Boundiali Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire

Aurum Resources (ASX: AUE, “Aurum” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce exceptional high-grade gold results from its ongoing 100,000m infill drilling program at the 2.41Moz Boundiali Gold Project1 in Côte d'Ivoire. The drilling was designed to upgrade the Mineral Resource confidence at Boundiali’s BMT3 and BDT2 deposits and has successfully confirmed high-grade, continuous gold mineralisation.

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources (ASX:SRR)

Sarama Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC)

Falco Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Gold and silver bars with upward green arrow, "Weekly Editor's Picks" text.

Editor's Picks: Silver Price Breaks US$46, Gold Sets Another New All-time High

Precious metals are wrapping up a record-setting week once again.

Silver was in the spotlight, pushing past US$46 per ounce, a price not seen since 2011. At that level, it's up about 55 percent year-to-date, a better performance than gold.

Still, gold's price activity is nothing to sneeze at. The yellow metal had another record-setting week, this time getting close to US$3,800 per ounce. It continues to see support from a variety of underlying factors, but turning heads this week was the news that China is looking to boost its position in the global gold market by becoming a custodian of foreign sovereign gold reserves.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp. to Showcase Nevada Focus and Growth Strategy at Munich Rohstoffmesse 2025

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Base Metals Investing

VVC - Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Discovers Additional Spodumene Pegmatites in Paamiut, Greenland

Precious Metals Investing

Completion of Tranche 2 Placement Issue

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Receives High Silver and Copper Assays at Silver King