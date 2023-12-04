Investing News Network Your trusted source for investing success

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ILC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ILC

Trading resumes in:

Company: International Lithium Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: ILC

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM 12/05/2023

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/04/c1182.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ILC:CA
International Lithium
International Lithium

International Lithium


International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

International Lithium Corp. ( TSXV: ILC ) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") for a proposed lithium mining operation to produce spodumene concentrate at Raleigh Lake, 25 kilometres west of Ignace, Ontario. The PEA relies on recent metallurgical test work (Phase 1) which indicates that a spodumene concentrate containing 6% Li2O ("SC6") can be produced using a simple crushing circuit and heavy liquid separation techniques. In the Phase 1 tests lithium recoveries were above 81% while iron oxide content remained within acceptable limits. As originally foreshadowed, the very near proximity of Raleigh Lake to existing service infrastructure along the Trans-Canada Highway corridor affords significant logistical and economic advantages to the project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

International Lithium Announces Engagement of Red Cloud Securities

International Lithium Announces Engagement of Red Cloud Securities

International Lithium Corp. ( TSXV: ILC ) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has engaged Red Cloud Securities ("Red Cloud") to provide liquidity services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") and other applicable legislation. Red Cloud is a Toronto-based financial services company that helps mineral exploration and mining companies with accessing capital markets and enhancing their corporate profile. Red Cloud will trade shares of ILC on the TSX-V for the purposes of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of ILC's common shares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Intersects 4.7 Metres of Spodumene Pegmatite at the Johnson Pegmatite, Raleigh Lake Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. ( TSXV: ILC ) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that a drilling program currently underway at the Raleigh Lake lithium and rubidium project near Ignace, Ontario has intersected new spodumene pegmatite occurrences in the project's Zone 4 region which includes the historic Johnson pegmatite.

ILC began an exploration drill program on August 3, 2023 to test targets defined by surface geological, geochemical and geophysical interpretations near Zone 1 and the recently defined mineral resource estimate area (see news release dated April 13, 2023). To date six drill holes have been completed (RL23-65 - RJ23-70) with two drill holes drilled immediately north of the Zone 1 mineral resource (RL23-65 and 66) and four drill holes further north, down dip and along strike of the outcropping Johnson pegmatite (now referred to as Zone 4).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

International Lithium Reports Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Reports Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

International Lithium Corp. ( TSXV: ILC ) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on July 11, 2023 were passed. All agenda items outlined in the information circular for the meeting were approved and all director nominees were elected, with over 99% of votes cast in favour of all the motions. The directors elected for the ensuing year were: John Wisbey, Maurice Brooks, Anthony Kovacs, Ross Thompson, and Geoffrey Baker.

About International Lithium Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

International Lithium to Receive AUD$750,000 Payment for the Mavis Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium to Receive AUD$750,000 Payment for the Mavis Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

International Lithium Corp. ( TSXV: ILC ) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce that it will receive AUD$750,000 (approximately CAD$663,000 or USD$500,000) as payment for a milestone reached on the Mavis Lake lithium project.

Further to Company news release dated October 25, 2021 announcing the divestiture of the Mavis Lake project to Critical Resources Limited (ASX: CRR), ILC is now entitled to receive a payment of AUD$750,000. The payment represents ILC's 50% portion of the first AUD$1,500,000 payment made payable to the vendors of the project if certain milestones are reached. The other vendor is Essential Metals Limited (ASX: ESS, "ESS").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce inaugural drilling results from the Mirage Lithium Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The initial 5,000 meters drilling campaign outlined four major spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes where significant intervals of continuous lithium mineralization were drilled. All pegmatite dykes drilled to date start at surface, are open in all directions, and are located within an area of approximately two by two kilometers. Several other outcropping dykes and promising targets have yet to be drilled, including the sizeable boulder train to the southwest of the dyke swarm.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt to Reprice Warrants

Canada Silver Cobalt to Reprice Warrants

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. ( TSXV:CCW ) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that it is proposing to amend the terms of an aggregate 23,380,092 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") by amending the exercise price to $0.06 per share

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

2.10% Li 2 O over 4m from the new MK3 Pegmatite

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. Obtains Conditional Listing From TSX Venture Exchange

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. Obtains Conditional Listing From TSX Venture Exchange

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. ( TSXV:CCW ) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas") has obtained conditional listing from the TSX Venture Exchange in connection with the previously-announced "spin-out" by the Company of shares and warrants of Coniagas to the shareholders of the Company by way of plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act . The Company will now apply to the British Columbia Supreme Court for a final order for the plan of arrangement

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Extends Flow-Through Private Placement

ALX Resources Corp. Extends Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

alx resources corp. ( TSXV: AL ) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") wishes to announce a 30-day extension to its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") announced on October 17, 2023 consisting of up to 14,285,714 units flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $500,000. Red Cloud Securities Inc. of Toronto, Ontario, has agreed to act as a finder for ALX on a "best efforts" basis for the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

alx resources corp. ( TSXV: AL ) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing today of the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement consisting of 5,800,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $203,000 (the "Second Tranche"). ALX has sold 12,942,858 FT Units in the first two tranches of the private placement for gross proceeds of $453,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

