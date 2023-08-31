Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ELEM

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

What are Junior Miners and Are They a Good Investment? (Updated 2023)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated August 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Principal Technologies: Building an Investment Portfolio of Disruptive Healthcare Technology Companies

BriaCell Receives Court Approval for the Share Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics to Existing Shareholders

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES FINAL REBRAND AND STRENGTHENS ADVISORY BOARD

Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Falcon Receives Assays at Golden Brook "Gun Flap Hill" Project, Identifies Multiple Critical Element Anomalies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

VanEck Uranium Nuclear Energy ETF

NLR

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Horizons Global Uranium Index ETF

HURA:CA

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust

U.UN:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Rare Earths Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Zinc Outlook Report (Updated for Q3)

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Update for Q3)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ELEM

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ELEM

Trading resumes in:

Company: Element79 Gold Corp.

CSE Symbol: ELEM

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 10:45 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/31/c4649.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Element79 GoldELEM:CCCSE:ELEMPrecious Metals Investing
ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Element79 Gold (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Presents 2023 Work Plan for Dale Property, Emphasizing Strategic Direction

Element79 Presents 2023 Work Plan for Dale Property, Emphasizing Strategic Direction

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Announces Stock Option Grant, Provides Financial Update

Element79 Announces Stock Option Grant, Provides Financial Update

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, B C - The N ewswire - July 20, 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) (" Element 79 Gold ", the " Company ") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to Certain Directors, Officer and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 2,875,000  common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per common share expiring three years from the date of grant. The stock options are granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan, which was approved by the shareholders at the Company's annual general meeting on June 22, 2022, and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Announces Asset Transfer and Sale of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Synergy Metals Corp.

Element79 Announces Asset Transfer and Sale of Wholly Owned Subsidiary Synergy Metals Corp.

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Appoints CEO James Tworek to Board of Directors

Element79 Gold Appoints CEO James Tworek to Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 12, 2023 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of James C. Tworek, the Company's CEO, as a non-independent Director of the Company.  In addition to his operational role as CEO, Mr. Tworek will now be in a more direct supportive role to work with the Board in strategic decision making and guidance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corp Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

NV Gold Corp Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

NV Gold Corp (TSXV: NVX) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on September 6th, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Announces $1.5 million Non-Brokered Private Placement

Silver North Announces $1.5 million Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nexus Gold Announces Debt Settlement

Nexus Gold Announces Debt Settlement

(TheNewswire)

Nexus Gold Corp.

Nexus Gold Corp. (the " Company ") (TSX.V:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that it has reached agreements with two arms-length creditors (collectively, " Creditors ") of the Company to settle (the " Settlement ") outstanding indebtedness totaling $735,821 through the issuance of 14,716,422 common shares (the " Settlement Shares ") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Settlement Share.  The outstanding indebtedness comprises principal amounts which were previously advanced to the Company for working capital purposes, along with accrued interest

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
COMET LITHIUM IDENTIFIES PEGMATITES IN OUTCROP AT LIBERTY

COMET LITHIUM IDENTIFIES PEGMATITES IN OUTCROP AT LIBERTY

Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (" Comet Lithium" or the "Company" ), is pleased to announce it has identified pegmatites in outcrop during phase one of its ground exploration program at its 100%-owned Liberty Property in James Bay Québec, adjacent to Winsome Resources' Adina project.

The first phase of exploration on the Liberty Property began early August, and to date, the exploration team has covered a distance of approximately 536 kilometres, which represents more than 90% of the ground. Furthermore, the field teams have identified and sampled numerous pegmatite veins in outcrop, as well as in large sub crop glacial boulders and erratic blocks. All the 205 rock samples collected at Liberty as of now are scheduled to be sent to the laboratory in early September 2023 for further analysis. The exploration program on Liberty is now moving into the second phase, which is a soil survey to assist in the identification of drill targets.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Issues Inaugural ESG Report

Steppe Gold Issues Inaugural ESG Report

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Report. The report is the Company's first annual disclosure of its approach and performance on a range of material ESG topics as well as the Company's plans and priorities for 2023 and beyond. The report is available on Steppe Gold's website at www.steppegold.com under Sustainability. The Company has also shared a corporate video highlighting its ESG efforts: Steppe Gold - Embracing Sustainable Mining in Mongolia.

Steppe Gold's 2022 ESG Report summarizes its strategy, efforts, and actions for responsible and sustainable operations since 2018. The Report provides enhanced transparency regarding the Company's ESG efforts and approach to managing ESG factors that have the greatest potential to impact Steppe's value and success. Building on the Company's commitment to ongoing transparency and disclosure, the ESG Report has been prepared in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Provides Palos Verdes Drilling Update

Prismo Metals Provides Palos Verdes Drilling Update

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for its ongoing drill program at the Palos Verdes property located in the Panuco district in Mexico. The Company has drilled 2,620 meters in the current program and completed thirteen holes with one hole in progress, PV-23-32. One additional hole is contemplated after completing hole PV-23-32 as part of the original drill program which began in May (see news release dated May 11, 2023).

This will be followed by the previously announced (see news release dated August 3, 2023) expansion of the drill program, with holes to be drilled from Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) concessions adjacent to the Palos Verdes concession. These holes will target the Palos Verdes vein at depth. This follows a recommendation presented by the Panuco Joint Technical Committee to drill approximately 3,600 meters in ten holes to be completed in two phases. The Joint Technical Committee is comprised of Prismo's CEO Dr. Craig Gibson, Vizsla Silver's VP Exploration Dr. Jesus Velador and Dr. Peter Megaw.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Element 79 Gold Signs Option Agreement for Sale of Maverick Springs Project

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. Announces Closing of Plan of Arrangement Spinning Out BriaPro Therapeutics Corp. to Existing Shareholders

Viemed Healthcare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Appia Deploys Third Drill at PCH Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

Related News

Gold Investing

Element 79 Gold Signs Option Agreement for Sale of Maverick Springs Project

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Deploys Third Drill at PCH Ionic Clay Project in Brazil

Resource Investing

Altiplano Reaches New 336 m Operating Level at Farellon

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel to Host Investor Webinar and Release Preliminary Feasibility Study on Baptiste Nickel Project

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Lithium Project in Quebec's Prolific James Bay Region

Gold Investing

FREEGOLD INTERSECTS 72.3 M GRADING 2.3 G/T AU AT GOLDEN SUMMIT

Resource Investing

Carbonxt Group Limited – FY23 Results

×