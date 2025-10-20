Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CRDL

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CRDL

Trading resumes in:

Company: Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.

TSX Symbol: CRDL

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 8:00 AM

CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. CIRO is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada..

SOURCE Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2025/20/c1710.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cardiol TherapeuticsCRDL:CATSX:CRDLBiotech Investing
CRDL:CA
Cardiol Therapeutics
Sign up to get your FREE

Cardiol Therapeutics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cardiol Therapeutics (TSX:CRDL)

Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics
Sign up to get your FREE

Cardiol Therapeutics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Heal the heart with innovative science.

Cardiol Therapeutics Secures US$11 Million Financing and Extends Cash Runway into Q3 2027

Cardiol Therapeutics Secures US$11 Million Financing and Extends Cash Runway into Q3 2027

MAVERIC Phase III pivotal trial of orphan drug candidate CardiolRx™ in recurrent pericarditis is fully funded through to a planned New Drug Application submission with the FDA.New data from the ARCHER trial, highlighting the magnitude of reduction in left ventricular (LV) mass and the read... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Canaccord Genuity's 45th Annual Growth Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics to Participate in Fireside Chat at Canaccord Genuity's 45th Annual Growth Conference

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, is pleased to announce that it will participate in a Fireside Chat at... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Cardiol Therapeutics Reports Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, announces the results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics to Webcast Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 28th at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Cardiol Therapeutics to Webcast Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 28th at 4:30 p.m. EDT

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic therapies for the treatment of heart disease, announces that the Company's virtual Annual General Meeting of... Keep Reading...
Cardiol Therapeutics Nominates Dr. Timothy Garnett to Its Board of Directors

Cardiol Therapeutics Nominates Dr. Timothy Garnett to Its Board of Directors

Former Chief Medical Officer of Eli Lilly brings more than thirty years of pharmaceutical industry experienceCardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic... Keep Reading...
Repayment of Lind Facility with Successful Capital Raise

Repayment of Lind Facility with Successful Capital Raise

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Repayment of Lind Facility with Successful Capital RaiseDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Invion Limited (IVX:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Double helix DNA with word "ETFs" and biotech stock tickers.

5 Small-cap Biotech ETFs to Watch in 2025

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors don’t have to be tied to one specific stock. When it comes to biotech ETFs, they give sector participants exposure to many biotech companies via one vehicle.ETFs are a popular choice as they allow investors to enter the market more safely... Keep Reading...
FY25 Preliminary Results Summary and Company Update

FY25 Preliminary Results Summary and Company Update

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced FY25 Preliminary Results Summary and Company UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Appendix 4E

Appendix 4E

Cardiex Limited (CDX:AU) has announced Appendix 4EDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Appendix 4E and Preliminary Final Report

Appendix 4E and Preliminary Final Report

Radiopharm Theranostics (RAD:AU) has announced Appendix 4E and Preliminary Final ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

Cardiol Therapeutics
Sign up to get your FREE

Cardiol Therapeutics Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Bold Ventures Highlights Burchell Gold Copper Project News

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement and Ripsey Gold Project Overlimit Silver Assay Results

Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project

CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Highlights Burchell Gold Copper Project News

Base Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Announces Private Placement and Ripsey Gold Project Overlimit Silver Assay Results

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Confirms High-Grade Uranium Mineralization up to 8.10% U3O8 at Surface on the Corvo Project

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Announces a Strategic Alliance with a Leading U.S. Industrial Gas Producer

Tech Investing

CHARBONE annonce une alliance strategique avec un important producteur de gaz industriel americain

Precious Metals Investing

1911 GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON "BEST EFFORTS" LIFE OFFERING AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Identifies Key Structural Trends and Porphyry-Related Anomalies at Tahami Project