Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$167,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$167,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI,OTC:RIINF) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of September 2025, the Company trucked 942 dry metric tonnes ("dmt") of sorted mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately USD$167,000 for the September 2025 shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 2.02% Cu, 0.71 gt Au and 17.2 gt Ag.

Proceeds from the sale of mineralized material will be used to offset costs associated with on-going care and maintenance at BRM and costs associated with engineering studies required for and in support of completion of the final permit application to restart the mill and underground operations. The underground continues to be maintained in a dewatered condition. As of August month-end, the ore sorter was decommissioned and the sorter was subsequently returned to the owner in Idaho on September 10, 2025. All higher-grade mineralized material that was processed by the sorter has been trucked to New Afton. Rejects from the sorting process are being stockpiled at the BRM and will provide an initial feed to the mill once the Company receives permission to restart the mine and mill. Additionally, the Company has stockpiled fine mineralized material that was too small to be effectively processed through the sorter. Based on metal prices the Company may continue to truck fine material to New Afton subject to New Afton's ability and interest in accepting a toll feed.

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (150 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 7% interest in XXIX Metal Corp. which holds a 100% interest in the Thierry copper project near Pickle Lake, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Opemiska copper project near Chapais-Chibougamau, Quebec.

Contact Information
Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.
Ian Berzins
President & Chief Executive Officer
M: +1-403-512-8202
E: iberzins@canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com
Website: www.canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271668

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Critical MineralsCCMI:CCTSXV:CCMIBase Metals Investing
CCMI:CC
The Conversation (0)
Canadian Critical Minerals

Canadian Critical Minerals

Advancing Past-Producing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production

Advancing Past-Producing Bull River Copper Mine Back to Production Keep Reading...
Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$179,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$179,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of September... Keep Reading...
Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Offer to Purchase Interest in Thierry Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Receives Offer to Purchase Interest in Thierry Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") hereby reports that QC Copper and Gold (TSXV: QCCU) (QCCUF) ("QC Copper") has made an offer to purchase all the outstanding shares of Cuprum Corp. ("Cuprum") in an all-share deal (the "Acquisition"). Cuprum is... Keep Reading...
Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$95,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$95,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of August 2024,... Keep Reading...
Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$143,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Generates USD$143,000 in Revenue from Bull River Mine

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") is pleased to report revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of July 2024,... Keep Reading...
Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $222,000 Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $222,000 Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has closed a financing for proceeds of $222,000, comprised of 3,700,000 Flow-Through Units with an issue price of $0.06 per unit. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share and one half of one common... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Minerals to Present at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, November 2-5, 2025

Sun Summit Minerals to Present at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, November 2-5, 2025

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be attending and presenting at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, taking place November 2–5, 2025 at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside.Niel Marotta,... Keep Reading...
Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in Cobre

Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in Cobre

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in CobreDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Combination Creek Zone, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Provides Exploration Review of Combination Creek Zone, Copper Dome Project

Canada One Mining Corp. (TSXV: CONE) (OTC Pink: COMCF) (FSE: AU31) ("Canada One" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration review of the Combination Creek Zone at its 100% owned Copper Dome Project, ("Copper Dome", "Project" or "Property"), Princeton B.C.COMBINATION CREEK ZONE... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces the Completion of the Inaugural 2025 Exploration Program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of the Inaugural 2025 Exploration Program at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the 2025 exploration program has been completed at the Theory Project, Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia (the "Theory Project").The Theory Project... Keep Reading...
Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths Project

Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths Project

AuKing Mining (AKN:AU) has announced Survey results for Myoff Creek Niobium/Rare Earths ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Feather Cap data review and update

Feather Cap data review and update

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Feather Cap data review and updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Gold and Crypto: Redefining the Future of Finance

Lahontan Closes Strategic York Claims Purchase at Santa Fe

North Shore Makes Final Option Payment And Completes Earn-In For West Bear Property

Sun Summit Minerals to Present at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, November 2-5, 2025

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold and Crypto: Redefining the Future of Finance

Gold Investing

Lahontan Closes Strategic York Claims Purchase at Santa Fe

Uranium Investing

North Shore Makes Final Option Payment And Completes Earn-In For West Bear Property

Resource Investing

Australian Resource and Energy Earnings Expected to Hit AU$369 Billion in 2025-2026

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Expands Strategic Land Position at Tahami Project

gold investing

Barrick’s Mali Gold Mine Restarts Under State Control

Oil and Gas Investing

CHARBONE realise sa premiere livraison d'helium dans la region du Grand Toronto et signe un contrat d'approvisionnement de trois ans avec un distributeur independant