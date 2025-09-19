Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $600,000 Flow-Through Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Closes $600,000 Flow-Through Financing

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI,OTC:RIINF) (OTCQB: RIINF) ("CCMI" or the "Company") has closed its previously announced flow-through financing for gross proceeds of $600,000, comprised of 17,142,858 flow-through units with an issue price of $0.035 per unit. Each unit consists of one flow-through share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant that is exercisable into a common share at an exercise price of $0.05 cents per share for a period of three years.

The Company paid cash finders fees of $42,000 and issued 1,200,000 finder warrants, with each warrant exercisable into a common share at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for three years.

All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period that expires four months and one day from issuance.

Proceeds from the financing will be used for exploration and development activities at the Bull River Mine project near Cranbrook, B.C.

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (150 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 9% interest in XXIX Metal Corp. which holds a 100% interest in the Thierry copper project near Pickle Lake, Ontario and a 100% interest in the Opemiska copper project near Chapais-Chibougamau, Quebec.

Contact Information
Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.
Ian Berzins
President & Chief Executive Officer
M: +1-403-512-8202
E: iberzins@canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com
Website: www.canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

