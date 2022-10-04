Battery MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC, - TheNewswire - October 4th, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it intends to distribute an aggregate of approximately 11.75 million shares of its subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas") to the shareholders of Canada Silver Cobalt by way of dividend. Each of the shares will be accompanied by half of a common share purchase warrant. Each full warrant will give the holder the right to acquire one additional share of Coniagas at a price of $0.40 for two years. Canada Silver Cobalt will acquire the shares as consideration for the impending transfer to Coniagas of the Graal property in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Québec. The Company has filed a technical report with respect to the Graal property on SEDAR, prepared in conformity with National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

There are currently 202,998,316 common shares of Canada Silver Cobalt issued and outstanding. The proposed dividend distribution of approximately 11.75 million shares of Coniagas will be made on the basis of one Coniagas share and half-warrant for every 17.27 shares of Canada Silver Cobalt on a date to be selected as the dividend record date. The final ratio for the dividend distribution may change as a result of changes to the number of issued and outstanding common shares of the Company between the date of this news release and the dividend record date. Coniagas intends to apply for listing on a Canadian stock exchange and to file a non-offering prospectus with the Canadian provincial securities commissions to qualify the distribution of the Coniagas shares and warrants to the shareholders of the Company.

Coniagas also intends to raise approximately $1,250,000 by way of private placement to "accredited investors" and others by issuing up to 5,000,000 shares at a price of $0.25 per share. Each share will be accompanied by one warrant, which may be exercised for two years at a price of $0.40 per share. Coniagas intends to use the proceeds from the proposed private placement for exploration on the Graal property and for working capital.

It is expected that after the proposed dividend distribution and private placement, Canada Silver Cobalt will hold approximately 36.7% of Coniagas' outstanding shares plus warrants as will the shareholders of Canada Silver Cobalt in the aggregate. Investors in the proposed private placement will hold an aggregate of approximately 15.6% of Coniagas' outstanding shares plus warrants, with the balance of approximately 11% of the Coniagas shares to be held by its directors and officers and by a third-party vendor of certain of the claims comprising the Graal property.

The Company will provide updates on the proposed distribution of the Coniagas shares and warrants to the shareholders of the Company, including the dividend record date and dividend ratio, and on the proposed listing of Coniagas on a Canadian stock exchange. The proposed distribution by the Company of the Coniagas shares and warrants and the private placement by Coniagas are subject to regulatory approval, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., CEO of Canada Silver Cobalt, who is to become Coniagas founding CEO and President, stated, "Coniagas will establish itself as a provider of MAAS (Metal as a Service) to the global EV battery market. Early exploration of the spinout Graal property, at 6,100 hectares in Quebec, has already yielded significant results in nickel, copper, and cobalt over a 6-kilometer strike length.  Historical drilling had previously indicated a potential target of near-surface tonnage of 30 – 60 million tonnes with a grade range of 0.60 – 0.80% nickel, 0.30 – 0.50% copper and 0.10 – 0.15% cobalt in the MHY section (see Company press release of April 4, 2022). This estimation does not take into account any potential at depth and excludes newly discovered mineralization. Please note that the quantity and grade of this potential target calculation is conceptual in nature, and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. The potential target primary evaluation is a calculation of the length multiplied by the thickness of intersection by the density of 3.3 to 4.0 t/m3 multiplied by the depth extension of 150 to 250m based on historical drill holes.

"Coniagas is well-positioned to deliver ongoing results in the coming months at the Graal property in Quebec."

Frank J. Basa further added, "Canada Silver Cobalt will become a focused, high-grade silver and gold exploration company in the historic Cobalt camp and on the Cadillac-Larder-Lake Break where millions of ounces of silver and gold have been mined over a hundred-year time frame. The Castle Property, at 7,800 hectares, includes the Castle Silver Mine that produced 9,000,000 ounces of the 70,000,000 ounces of silver produced in the Gowganda mining district of the Cobalt camp. The Eby-Otto property, at nearly 1,200 hectares, is located next to the Macassa Gold Mine which has produced 24,000,000 million ounces of gold and is currently operated by Agnico-Eagle Mines."

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Frank J. Basa, P.Eng., a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000 m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed an almost 15,000-metre drill program on the Graal property and an airborne VTEM geophysical survey at its Lowney-Lac Edouard property; and (2) the prospective nearly 1,200-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring in 2022.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine within the 78 sq. km Castle Property features strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully-owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com .

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (the "Company") and Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas") which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the proposed distribution of common shares and common share purchase warrants of Coniagas to the shareholders of the Company by way of dividend, the proposed private placement by Coniagas and proposed listing of Coniagas on a Canadian stock exchange, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by the Company is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt WorksTSXV:CCWBattery Metals Investing
CCW:CA
TSXV:CCW

Canada Silver Cobalt Works


Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Begins to Produce Metal Concentrates for EV Client Evaluation

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins to Produce Metal Concentrates for EV Client Evaluation

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The resulting concentrates will then be converted with the Company's Re-2Ox process into EV battery metals .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CANADA SILVER COBALT Reprices and Extends Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

CANADA SILVER COBALT Reprices and Extends Warrants and Announces Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - September 19, 2022 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it intends to reprice an aggregate of 3,997,333 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued pursuant to a private placement that closed on November 25, 2020. The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.80 and an expiry date of November 27, 2022. The Company will amend the Warrant exercise price to $0.1125 per share and extend the Warrant expiry date by two years to November 27, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Completes Commissioning of High-Grade Processing and Gravity Plants at TTL Facility

Canada Silver Cobalt Completes Commissioning of High-Grade Processing and Gravity Plants at TTL Facility

TTL is now ready to process high-grade mineralized material and tailings from nearby mines into silver dore bars.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that its 100%-owned Temiskaming Testing Labs (TTL) high-grade processing plant, that has zero discharge, is fully operational and ready for processing the high-grade mineralized material from the Cobalt Camp into silver dore bars as it was originally designed to do.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Grassroots Exploration at Five Battery Metals Properties in Quebec

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Grassroots Exploration at Five Battery Metals Properties in Quebec

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to provide an update on its initial exploration work at five properties with EV battery metals potential in Québec.

Canada Silver Cobalt owns 14 battery metals properties in Quebec totalling 31,201 hectares.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Grassroots Exploration at Five Battery Metals Properties in Quebec

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Update on Grassroots Exploration at Five Battery Metals Properties in Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - August 29, 2022 Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to provide an update on its initial exploration work at five properties with EV battery metals potential in Québec.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire the Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Fortune Minerals Extends Option to Acquire the Alberta Refinery Site for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

Company is working with Haywood Securities to secure funding to advance the NICO Project

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce that, due to the current economic and capital market volatility, it has secured an additional extension to the option to purchase the JFSL Field Services ULC (" JFSL ") brownfield site in Lamont County, Alberta (see news releases, dated January 24, 2022 and July 14, 2022). Fortune plans to construct a hydrometallurgical refinery at this site for its vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper critical minerals project (" NICO Project "). The JFSL facility is a former steel fabrication plant located on 76.78 acres of lands in Alberta's Industrial Heartland northeast of Edmonton and has 42,000 square feet of serviced shops and buildings adjacent to the Canadian National Railway. The JFSL site is also close to services, sources of reagents, and a commutable pool of engineers and skilled chemical plant workers to materially reduce capital and operating costs for the planned NICO Project development.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Options Lithium-Bearing Pegmatite in Ontario

Brunswick Exploration Options Lithium-Bearing Pegmatite in Ontario

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (" BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has staked multiple claim groups near Hearst Ontario, totaling 60 claims and 26,318 hectares in an area that is highly prospective for lithium pegmatites. The company has also optioned a spodumene-bearing pegmatite adjacent to the new project (Decoy and Moskito pegmatites) that contains up to 5.15% Li 2 O in historical chip samples. The entire Hearst portfolio includes 226 claims and covers 29,805 hectares.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: "We are pleased to announce our first acquisition in Ontario that adds to our significant portfolio of properties in Quebec and the Atlantic provinces. Ontario is also very prospective for lithium exploration and we believe the Hearst area is a fantastic location with great access to infrastructure. We have now consolidated several high-priority targets centered around known mineralized LCT pegmatites. These pegmatites are poorly exposed but open in all directions, and there is high potential for additional discoveries in our newly consolidated package. Permits for trenching and drilling programs are in the works for a winter program. We look forward to developing this project and are very excited to explore our new land package while continuing to assess new opportunities to expand our holdings across eastern Canada."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Positive Lithium Results Continue at Argentina Lithium's Second Drill Hole on Rincon West

Positive Lithium Results Continue at Argentina Lithium's Second Drill Hole on Rincon West

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") reports positive lithium brine values from the second diamond drill hole at its Rincon West Project in Salta Province Argentina . The Rincon West project covers 2,951.5 hectares of the salar basin, located west of the adjacent Rincon Project owned by Rio Tinto. The property is currently permitted for up to 9 exploration drill holes. The fourth exploration hole is currently in final steps to completion. The brine analytical results from the second hole have been received and are reported below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Giyani Announces Results of Life Cycle Assessment Study for the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project

Giyani Announces Results of Life Cycle Assessment Study for the K.Hill Battery Manganese Project

Not for distribution to U.S. newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMM, GR: A2DUU8) (" Giyani " or the " Company "), developer of the K.Hill battery grade manganese project in Botswana (" K.Hill Battery Manganese Project " or " K.Hill "), is pleased to announce the results of a life cycle assessment (" LCA ") prepared by Minviro Limited (" Minviro ") based on the feasibility study for K.Hill (" FS ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium to Participate in the Conference on Mining and Its Role in EV Demand Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, October 4th

ACME Lithium to Participate in the Conference on Mining and Its Role in EV Demand Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, October 4th

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME"), announced today that Company CEO, Stephen Hanson has been invited to present at the Conference on Mining and its Role in EV Demand, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, October 4th at 11 A.M. EDT.

Tate Sullivan, Industrials Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will host panel discussions with mining companies to discuss global supply trends of various materials that industrial companies need to buy in order to satisfy future demand for batteries and electric vehicles. Panels will discuss mining developments in the U.S. for lithium, nickel, and other mineral resources. Executives from mining companies will provide different perspectives on the long-term outlook for demand from battery and electric vehicle customers.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies to Exhibit at WEFTEC Water Quality Event 2022

Forward Water Technologies to Exhibit at WEFTEC Water Quality Event 2022

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that Mr. Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Sales as well as Alessandra Rodriguez, Research Engineer will be exhibiting live at WEFTEC in New Orleans from October 8 to October 12, 2022

Date: October 8 - October 12, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×