Canada Silver Cobalt Reports High-Grade Silver and Cobalt Intersections at Castle East with up to 2,571.53 g/t Silver

(TheNewswire)
(TheNewswire)
Many excellent intercepts providing silver and cobalt continuity up to 2,571.53 gt Silver over 0.50m and 1.12% Cobalt over 0.51m coming from the 61 Zone. (TheNewswire) Many excellent intercepts providing silver and cobalt continuity up to 2,571.53 g/t Silver over 0.50m and 1.12% Cobalt over 0.51m coming from the 61 Zone. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce a continued expansion at Castle East with strong intercepts from the 61 Zone Drilling Highlights: 61 Zone grades include 2,571.53 g/t silver over 0.50m, and 1.12% cobalt over 0.51m in hole CS-21-77W1, as well as 1,951.82 g/t silver over 0.55m, and 0.76% cobalt over 0.46m in hole CS-21-77. Both intercepts provide an up-dip extension to the 61-vein structure with CS-21-77W1 providing 22m of up-dip extension from discovery hole CS-21-61 that graded 30,416.91 g/t over 0.42m (See press release August 9, 2021). Matt Halliday, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented: "Our team is extremely encouraged with these results. These intercepts are incredible, and we are continuing to expand on all our major mineralized zones. We can't wait to deliver more news on Big Silver, the 17m zone and zone 50 as we are getting results in and compiled. We are excited about the major upcoming resource update which will include several of the new high-grade silver veins discovered over the course of the drill program since the last resource estimate was published in May 2020." Hole ID Zone From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag (g/tonne) AuEq (g/tonne) Co (%) CS-21-61W1 61 Zone 470.35 471.00 0.65 807.48 10.26 CS-21-77 61 Zone 471.96 472.42 0.46 685.48 8.71 0.76 CS-21-77 61 Zone 493.16 493.71 0.55 1951.82 24.81 0.10 CS-21-77W1 61 Zone 452.35 453.00 0.65 823.78 10.47 CS-21-77W1 61 Zone 453.00 453.50 0.50 2571.53 32.69 0.01 CS-21-77W1 61 Zone 453.50 454.15 0.65 733.41 9.32 CS-21-77W1 61 Zone 486.00 486.51 0.51 681.57 8.66 1.12 Note: Gold equivalent (AuEq) is based on USD $23.19 oz/ton Ag and USD $1,824.28 oz/ton Au calculated Jan. 5, 2022. Ongoing drilling in the Castle East area is geared toward expanding the existing resource panels outlined in the Company's maiden Resource Estimate reported in a news release May 28, 2020. The resource estimate was the first ever in the Greater Cobalt Camp, and identified zones 1A and 1B of the Robinson Zone with an average silver grade of 8,582 g/t ( 250 oz/ton ) in a combined 27,400 tonnes of material for a total of 7.56 million Inferred ounces of silver using a cut-off grade of 258 g/t AgEq (mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability). Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada , with an effective date of May 28, 2020 and a signature date of July 13, 2020. Location The Castle Property is located near the town of Gowganda and is 80 km west-northwest of Temiskaming Shores, Ontario, Canada. It is also 15 km east of Aris Gold Corp's Juby Gold deposit, 30 km due south of Alamos Gold's Young-Davidson mine, 75 km southwest of Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa Complex, and 100 km southeast of new gold discoveries in the Timmins West area. Qualified Person The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., (PGO), President, COO and VP Exploration of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc., a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. This discovery has the highest silver resource grade in the world, with recent drill intercepts of up to 89,853 grams/tonne silver (2,621 oz/ton Ag). A drill program is underway to expand the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate scheduled for Q1 2022. In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020. CCW has 39,017.96 hectares of electric vehicle (EV) battery metals exploration properties (containing nickel, copper and cobalt) with 15 properties in Quebec and 1 in Northern Ontario. Exploration is underway at the Graal massive sulphide formation in Northern Quebec. Drill core has been encouraging with initial XRF results up to 2.79% nickel and 25.68% copper in hole NRC 21 03; lab results are still pending. Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver and battery metals. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com. "Frank J. Basa" Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Chief Executive Officer For further information, contact: Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. Chief Executive Officer 416-625-2342 Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments regarding the Offering and comments that involve other future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the Offering, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, future financings, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. No assurance can be given that the Offering will close on the terms and conditions set out in this news release or at all. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved. News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Many excellent intercepts providing silver and cobalt continuity up to 2,571.53 gt Silver over 0.50m and 1.12% Cobalt over 0.51m coming from the 61 Zone. (TheNewswire) Many excellent intercepts providing silver and cobalt continuity up to 2,571.53 g/t Silver over 0.50m and 1.12% Cobalt over 0.51m coming from the 61 Zone. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce a continued expansion at Castle East with strong intercepts from the 61 Zone Drilling Highlights: 61 Zone grades include 2,571.53 g/t silver over 0.50m, and 1.12% cobalt over 0.51m in hole CS-21-77W1, as well as 1,951.82 g/t silver over 0.55m, and 0.76% cobalt over 0.46m in hole CS-21-77. Both intercepts provide an up-dip extension to the 61-vein structure with CS-21-77W1 providing 22m of up-dip extension from discovery hole CS-21-61 that graded 30,416.91 g/t over 0.42m (See press release August 9, 2021). Matt Halliday, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented: "Our team is extremely encouraged with these results. These intercepts are incredible, and we are continuing to expand on all our major mineralized zones. We can't wait to deliver more news on Big Silver, the 17m zone and zone 50 as we are getting results in and compiled. We are excited about the major upcoming resource update which will include several of the new high-grade silver veins discovered over the course of the drill program since the last resource estimate was published in May 2020." Hole ID Zone From (m) To (m) Length (m) Ag (g/tonne) AuEq (g/tonne) Co (%) CS-21-61W1 61 Zone 470.35 471.00 0.65 807.48 10.26 CS-21-77 61 Zone 471.96 472.42 0.46 685.48 8.71 0.76 CS-21-77 61 Zone 493.16 493.71 0.55 1951.82 24.81 0.10 CS-21-77W1 61 Zone 452.35 453.00 0.65 823.78 10.47 CS-21-77W1 61 Zone 453.00 453.50 0.50 2571.53 32.69 0.01 CS-21-77W1 61 Zone 453.50 454.15 0.65 733.41 9.32 CS-21-77W1 61 Zone 486.00 486.51 0.51 681.57 8.66 1.12 Note: Gold equivalent (AuEq) is based on USD $23.19 oz/ton Ag and USD $1,824.28 oz/ton Au calculated Jan. 5, 2022. Ongoing drilling in the Castle East area is geared toward expanding the existing resource panels outlined in the Company's maiden Resource Estimate reported in a news release May 28, 2020. The resource estimate was the first ever in the Greater Cobalt Camp, and identified zones 1A and 1B of the Robinson Zone with an average silver grade of 8,582 g/t ( 250 oz/ton ) in a combined 27,400 tonnes of material for a total of 7.56 million Inferred ounces of silver using a cut-off grade of 258 g/t AgEq (mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability). Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada , with an effective date of May 28, 2020 and a signature date of July 13, 2020. Location The Castle Property is located near the town of Gowganda and is 80 km west-northwest of Temiskaming Shores, Ontario, Canada. It is also 15 km east of Aris Gold Corp's Juby Gold deposit, 30 km due south of Alamos Gold's Young-Davidson mine, 75 km southwest of Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa Complex, and 100 km southeast of new gold discoveries in the Timmins West area. Qualified Person The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., (PGO), President, COO and VP Exploration of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc., a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101. About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. This discovery has the highest silver resource grade in the world, with recent drill intercepts of up to 89,853 grams/tonne silver (2,621 oz/ton Ag). A drill program is underway to expand the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate scheduled for Q1 2022. In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020. CCW has 39,017.96 hectares of electric vehicle (EV) battery metals exploration properties (containing nickel, copper and cobalt) with 15 properties in Quebec and 1 in Northern Ontario. Exploration is underway at the Graal massive sulphide formation in Northern Quebec. Drill core has been encouraging with initial XRF results up to 2.79% nickel and 25.68% copper in hole NRC 21 03; lab results are still pending. Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver and battery metals. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com. "Frank J. Basa" Frank J. Basa, P. Eng. Chief Executive Officer For further information, contact: Frank J. Basa, P.Eng. Chief Executive Officer 416-625-2342 Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments regarding the Offering and comments that involve other future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the Offering, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, future financings, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. No assurance can be given that the Offering will close on the terms and conditions set out in this news release or at all. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved. News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
(TheNewswire)
Many excellent intercepts providing silver and cobalt continuity up to 2,571.53 g/t Silver over 0.50m and 1.12% Cobalt over 0.51m coming from the 61 Zone.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce a continued expansion at Castle East with strong intercepts from the 61 Zone
Drilling Highlights:
61 Zone grades include 2,571.53 g/t silver over 0.50m, and 1.12% cobalt over 0.51m in hole CS-21-77W1, as well as 1,951.82 g/t silver over 0.55m, and 0.76% cobalt over 0.46m in hole CS-21-77. Both intercepts provide an up-dip extension to the 61-vein structure with CS-21-77W1 providing 22m of up-dip extension from discovery hole CS-21-61 that graded 30,416.91 g/t over 0.42m (See press release August 9, 2021).
Matt Halliday, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented: "Our team is extremely encouraged with these results. These intercepts are incredible, and we are continuing to expand on all our major mineralized zones. We can't wait to deliver more news on Big Silver, the 17m zone and zone 50 as we are getting results in and compiled. We are excited about the major upcoming resource update which will include several of the new high-grade silver veins discovered over the course of the drill program since the last resource estimate was published in May 2020."
Hole ID
Zone
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Ag (g/tonne)
AuEq (g/tonne)
Co (%)
CS-21-61W1
61 Zone
470.35
471.00
0.65
807.48
10.26
CS-21-77
61 Zone
471.96
472.42
0.46
685.48
8.71
0.76
CS-21-77
61 Zone
493.16
493.71
0.55
1951.82
24.81
0.10
CS-21-77W1
61 Zone
452.35
453.00
0.65
823.78
10.47
CS-21-77W1
61 Zone
453.00
453.50
0.50
2571.53
32.69
0.01
CS-21-77W1
61 Zone
453.50
454.15
0.65
733.41
9.32
CS-21-77W1
61 Zone
486.00
486.51
0.51
681.57
8.66
1.12
Note: Gold equivalent (AuEq) is based on USD $23.19 oz/ton Ag and USD $1,824.28 oz/ton Au calculated Jan. 5, 2022.
Ongoing drilling in the Castle East area is geared toward expanding the existing resource panels outlined in the Company's maiden Resource Estimate reported in a news release May 28, 2020. The resource estimate was the first ever in the Greater Cobalt Camp, and identified zones 1A and 1B of the Robinson Zone with an average silver grade of 8,582 g/t ( 250 oz/ton ) in a combined 27,400 tonnes of material for a total of 7.56 million Inferred ounces of silver using a cut-off grade of 258 g/t AgEq (mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability). Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada , with an effective date of May 28, 2020 and a signature date of July 13, 2020.
Location
The Castle Property is located near the town of Gowganda and is 80 km west-northwest of Temiskaming Shores, Ontario, Canada. It is also 15 km east of Aris Gold Corp's Juby Gold deposit, 30 km due south of Alamos Gold's Young-Davidson mine, 75 km southwest of Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa Complex, and 100 km southeast of new gold discoveries in the Timmins West area.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., (PGO), President, COO and VP Exploration of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc., a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.
About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. This discovery has the highest silver resource grade in the world, with recent drill intercepts of up to 89,853 grams/tonne silver (2,621 oz/ton Ag). A drill program is underway to expand the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate scheduled for Q1 2022.
In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.
CCW has 39,017.96 hectares of electric vehicle (EV) battery metals exploration properties (containing nickel, copper and cobalt) with 15 properties in Quebec and 1 in Northern Ontario. Exploration is underway at the Graal massive sulphide formation in Northern Quebec. Drill core has been encouraging with initial XRF results up to 2.79% nickel and 25.68% copper in hole NRC 21 03; lab results are still pending.
Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver and battery metals. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.
"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments regarding the Offering and comments that involve other future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the Offering, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, future financings, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. No assurance can be given that the Offering will close on the terms and conditions set out in this news release or at all. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Canada Silver Cobalt Works
On Track for Energy Metals Production Within 2 Years
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW,OTCQB:CCWOF,FWB:4T9B) is following a fast-track development model towards producing silver along with battery metal cobalt as a byproduct – both 'energy' metals needed to advance the world's alternative energy future.
Instead of the traditional route taken by mining companies to stretch out development over many years in a series of steps – exploration drilling, then resource studies, then engineering studies, followed by permitting – Canada Silver Cobalt is doing all of these at the same time in what it describes as “real time" mine development.
As the Company conducts its drill program to increase resource estimates at its spectacular high-grade silver-cobalt deposit in northern Ontario, it also is doing the environmental studies and preparing the applications for permits to construct a ramp down to the 500-meter level in order to extract the very high-grade silver-cobalt it has discovered there. The Company is also working on the engineering for the ramp and organizing contractors for constructing the ramp when the permits are received. Once the high-grade material is extracted, the Company can use its 100% owned “mini-mill" facility nearby which during past mining in the area produced as much as 2.5 million ounces of silver annually for mining companies when it operated as a government facility in the 1900s.
If all goes well, Canada Silver Cobalt could be producing enough silver within two years to pay for the ramp construction in a very short time frame and also fund additional exploration/development of its properties. The Company is also working on optimizing its proprietary, environmentally-compliant Re-2Ox extraction process technology which has been proven in lab tests to produce cobalt sulphate (and nickel and manganese sulphates) in line with the strict specifications manufacturers require for EV batteries.
The Company also has other initiatives underway that will advance its position in the precious and battery metals market including exploration of gold properties in Ontario and nickel-copper-cobalt properties in northern Quebec.
More information below and at the Company's website and in the Company's investor presentation at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com
Overview
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW,OTCQB:CCWOF,FWB:4T9B) has 100% ownership of the past-producing silver-cobalt Castle mine and the 78 sq. km Castle Property with strong exploration upside in the prolific past producing Gowganda high-grade Silver Camp of Northern Ontario.
The Company's recent acquisition of the Temiskaming Testing Laboratories in Cobalt, Ontario, the only facility in the Northern Ontario Silver-Cobalt District that combines bullion pouring, bulk sampling, commercial assaying and e-waste processing, makes Canada Silver Cobalt a vertically integrated leader in Canada's Silver-Cobalt heartland.
This facility will also become the new home of Canada Silver Cobalt's 100 percent-owned Re-2OX Process, an environmentally friendly solution for producing technical grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations.
The company recently announced that it has engaged SGS Canada's Lakefield Testing Facility to design a Re-2Ox pilot plant which will eventually be located at the TTL facility. It has also contracted with SGS to test the Re-2Ox process for battery recycling.
A notable highlight of recent drilling on the property is the discovery in the Castle East Robinson Zone of massive native silver grades of up to 89,853 silver (2,621 oz/ton) over 0.3 meters, with intercepts also showing cobalt grades up to 2.2% Co. Further drilling has greatly expanded the potential scale of the discovery.
On May 28, 2020, the company announced a sizeable Maiden Inferred Resource estimate of 7.6 million ounces of high-grade silver grading an extraordinary 8,582 g/t (250.2 oz/ton) silver the highest grade silver resource in the world. The company plans to upwardly revise this resource estimate in Q1 2022 based on the 60,000-meter drill program underway and the discovery of seven new high-grade silver veins since the initial resource estimate (which was based on only one vein).
As of the end of August 2021, 43,000 meters (more than two-thirds) of the drill program had been completed and additional drilling is underway, with results pending. The Robinson Zone is 1.5 km east of the Castle Mine's adit and two of its previous mine shafts when it was a past producer in the 1900s. The company intends to restart the mine and is proceeding with various work including permitting towards that goal.
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX:AEM) operated the Castle mine in the 1980s when it was considered to be the highest-grade silver mine in the camp with an average mining grade of 26 ounces per ton silver. In its history, the mine produced 9.6 million oz silver and 300,000 lbs of cobalt as a by-product.
CCW is in a good position to take high-grade ore and process it into silver bars at TTL. In its initial years in the Cobalt Camp, Agnico Eagle processed high-grade silver ore at the TTL bulk facility and poured 1.6 million oz of silver annually into bars using TTL's bullion furnace. Other companies also produced another 1 million oz silver per year.
Also in the works at CCW is the design, planning and permitting for a ramp going down to the extremely high-grade silver discovery in the Robinson Zone at Castle East at about the 500 meter level.
The ramp would provide two extremely important benefits: 1) it would provide the company a way to extract the very high-grade silver to process at TTL into silver bars and the revenue generation from that would be considerable and would help pay for the ramp; and 2) the ramp would actually be an important exploration tool since it would likely intercept vein systems as it cut through the rock and drill pods could be established in key locations to permit underground horizonal-fan drilling for exploration at a much lower cost than drilling from the surface.
The Castle mine has fully-permitted access for its underground workings, providing the company with a significant advantage when it comes to putting the mine back into production. CCW is using its adit access for underground drilling and bulk sampling on Level 1 in preparation to resume mining.
Underground drilling on Level 1 at Castle recently discovered an exceptionally high-grade silver-cobalt vein structure. Initial drill results include seven meters grading 2.28 percent cobalt, 261 g/t silver and 1.65 percent nickel, 2.54 meters grading 1.87 percent cobalt, 4,763 g/t silver, 1.29 percent nickel and 1.19 g/t gold and 0.60 meters grading 3.16 percent cobalt and 10,741 g/t silver.
In a surprising development, high-grade gold of up to 22.7 g/t was unexpectedly discovered – along with high-grade cobalt, silver and nickel – in underground drilling on Level 1 in late 2019 (results announced on January 3, 2020).
In addition to the company's exploration efforts, CCW is working on obtaining an amendment to its existing advanced exploration permit so the company can move ahead with its proposed tailings program. Recent testing of material from the Castle mine's historical tailings pond has returned a calculated head assay of 459 g/t silver and produced a high-purity flotation concentrate grading 18,486 g/t silver with an initial recovery of 70 percent.
The company's on-site proprietary gravity separation pilot plant has produced an 8.25 percent cobalt concentrate from a waste pile left by previous operators. Head grades of the material from the waste pile tested graded 0.390 percent cobalt and 1,905 g/t silver.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works is led by Chairman and CEO Frank Basa, who has over 30 years of global experience in mining and development as a professional hydro-metallurgical engineer with expertise in milling, gravity concentration, flotation, leaching and refining of silver, cobalt, gold and other metals. Basa is also responsible for developing the company's proprietary Re-2OX hydrometallurgical process, an environmentally-friendly approach to extracting metals without the need of a smelter.
The battery industry has specific criteria that needs to be met in terms of its materials. For lithium-ion batteries it is necessary for companies to produce a 20 percent cobalt sulfate with limited arsenic. Canada Silver Cobalt Works has been able to demonstrate that its Re-2OX process is capable of producing a battery-grade 22.6 percent cobalt sulfate meeting these industry specifications.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works' portfolio also includes the Beaver and Violet silver-cobalt projects, both past-producers in the Cobalt camp.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works' Company Highlights
- 100-percent ownership of three past-producing properties including the Castle mine near Gowganda and the Beaver and Violet silver-cobalt mines near Cobalt. The company's goal is to resume underground mining using modern mining techniques.
- Silver and cobalt are essential metals in renewable energy technology. Cobalt is used in three of the four main types of lithium-ion electric car batteries, and silver is used in 90 percent of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells in solar panels.
- Preliminary metallurgical testing in 2017 returned excellent silver and cobalt recoveries and concentrate grades and subsequent testing confirmed it.
- Exceptional discoveries at Castle since 2011 from sampling and drilling, intersecting very high grades of silver (mentioned above) and up to 4.68 percent cobalt along with nickel and gold.
- Channel sampling in 2014 exposed significant gold and copper mineralization and led to the discovery of Castle Golden Corridor zone.
- Subsequent geophysical and geochemical programs at the property has identified numerous high-potential drill targets.
- Proprietary Re-2OX process achieves 99 percent cobalt recovery.
- The lab/bulk sampling facility acquisition provides Canada Silver Cobalt Works with additional revenue opportunities and helps the company realize its goal of becoming a vertically-integrated leader in North America.
- The company acquired 100 percent ownership of the 16 Chute-des-Passes Property claims jointly owned by SOQUEM INC. (50 percent ownership) and MINES COULON INC. (50percent ownership).
Canada Silver Cobalt Works' flagship property: Castle Mine
The 78 square-kilometer Castle cobalt-silver project is located in the historic Gowganda mining camp, 85 kilometers northwest of Cobalt, Ontario. The camp was responsible for more than 50 million ounces of high-grade silver production in the 1900s. Infrastructure on and near the property includes year-round access to roads, water, diesel power, three shafts and an adit.
Two geological trends have been identified on the property including a north-south trending Nipissing diabase intrusive, which is the typical host rock for silver-cobalt-nickel deposits in the area, and a potential gold trend along the Bloom Lake fault.
The project hosts the historical Castle mine, a former silver-cobalt mine that has reportedly produced 300,000 pounds of cobalt and 9.5 million ounces of silver. Historic underground ore grades averaged 25 ounces per tonne silver between 1923 and 1930 and 26 ounces per tonne silver between 1979 and 1989. The Castle mine's previous owner, Agnico Eagle, ceased production in 1989 due to low silver prices (in the range of US$6 per ounce).
The Cobalt camp is primarily comprised of cobalt veins that contain varying amounts of silver. In the past, miners focused on veins that contained high-grade silver and ignored the low-grade silver veins even though they contained high-grade cobalt. Cobalt was not considered important at the time and routine drill core assays only focused on silver content.
Despite the past-production at Castle, the property remains largely underexplored and may host several significant high-grade underground cobalt and silver deposits.
Castle Golden Corridor Zone
The previously discovered 800-meter Castle Golden Corridor zone is located about 1.7 kilometers from the Castle #3 shaft and has a geological setting similar to the past-producing Kirkland Lake deposit (40 million ounces of gold) located 75 kilometers to the northeast. The zone is highly prospective for high-grade hydrothermal-related gold systems with copper. The zone has been drilled to a depth of 300 meters.
Channel sampling work conducted at the Castle Golden Corridor zone in 2014 returned 2.2 meters grading 2.24 g/t gold and copper values as high as 1.03 percent. Canada Silver Cobalt Works has also identified a 725-meter-long, east to west-trending IP anomaly with an associated chargeability halo in this area.
Access to Underground Workings
Canada Silver Cobalt Works is the only company in the Cobalt camp to have fully-permitted underground access via an adit. This allows for easy entry into the mine for extracting bulk samples and exploratory drilling to target new discoveries. Access to the underground workings also speeds up the time to production as CCW won't have to spend time establishing the mine adits. Drilling from underground can also be less costly and provides greater probability of success. CCW has mapped previously discovered veins using its extensive database which contains all of the past drilling and mine workings from the early 1900s.
Throughout 2018 and 2019, Canada Silver Cobalt Works conducted underground drilling at the Castle mine. Twenty-five percent of the assayed holes returned high-grade intercepts of 1.77 meters grading 1.05 percent to 3.7 percent cobalt. Additional drilling highlights include:
- 28 percent cobalt, 261 g/t silver and 1.65 percent nickel over seven meters in hole CA18-001
- 70 percent cobalt, 4,763 g/t silver, 1.29 percent nickel and 1.19 g/t gold over 2.54 meters in CA18-002
- 16 percent cobalt and 10,741 g/t silver over 0.60 meters in CA18-003
Pilot Plant
Management is working towards the eventual construction of a state-of-the-art 600 tonne per day gravity flotation cyanidation mill at Castle or nearby.
An on-site pilot plant has produced an 8.25 percent cobalt concentrate from waste material. Head grades from the waste pile left behind by previous operators tested 0.390 percent cobalt and 1,905 g/t silver.
TTL: Metallurgical Potential for Cobalt Products and Battery Recycling
With the goal of realizing the company's vision of becoming a vertically-integrated leader in North America, Canada Silver Cobalt Works has acquired Temiskaming Testing Labs (formerly PolyMet Labs), an ISO-certified lab facility with mineral and precious metals processing located in Cobalt, Ontario.
The 23,000-square-foot facility provides bullion pouring, bulk sampling, commercial assaying and e-waste processing services to the numerous mining operations in the area. The facility is also capable of processing mixed computer boards through its shredder and ball mill to recover precious and base metals.
The building is located near the company's Castle and Beaver mines and will host Canada Silver Cobalt Works' headquarters and proprietary Re-2OX process.
The company has poured three 300-ounce silver bars in a proof-of-concept test at the facility. The test was able to prove that the Castle mine has the potential to produce silver as well as cobalt from the underground and surface waste material and tailings. The pilot plant at the Castle mine separated leaf silver and created a silver gravity concentrate from mineralized waste material. The concentrate and silver leaf were smelted at the lab before forming the bars.
CCW was also able to recover cobalt from the same mineralized waste material using its Re-2OX process. The recovered materials were then sent to SGS Lakefield to produce a cobalt sulfate.
The Re-2OX hydrometallurgical process
The Re-2OX hydrometallurgical process is designed to recover multiple metals and elements from all types of feedstocks with varying chemistries. The process was developed by Canada Silver Cobalt Works CEO Frank Basa in conjunction with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), Canada's premier scientific research organization.
To date, Canada Silver Cobalt Works has produced a cobalt sulfate in the lab and is working on developing other products for potential customers that utilizes the Re-2OX process. To this aim, the company has been conducting advanced-stage testing on the process with SGS Lakefield to determine the viability of recycling spent lithium-ion batteries. Canada Silver Cobalt Works believes that the Re-2OX process can help fulfill the demand for ethically-sourced cobalt, creating compelling opportunities in the battery and renewable energy sectors.
Re-2Ox Process Flowsheet
In May 2018, Canada Silver Cobalt Works announced that the Re-2OX process had successfully recovered 99 percent cobalt and 81 percent nickel from a composite of gravity concentrates. The process was also successful in removing 99 percent of arsenic, placing the company in a competitive position as battery manufacturers prefer to use cobalt with low arsenic contents.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works' Other Projects
Canada Silver Cobalt Works also owns two other highly-prospective properties in the Cobalt mining camp: the Beaver and Violet mines.
Cobalt Potential at Beaver
The Beaver silver-cobalt project is located in Ontario's historic Cobalt mining camp, adjacent to the former Timiskaming silver mine and approximately 80 kilometers southeast of the past-producing Castle mine. The project itself includes a former producer, the Beaver mine, which produced 7.1 million ounces of silver and 139,472 pounds of cobalt from 1907 to 1940.
High-grade mineralization has been repeatedly confirmed at Beaver. In 2017, selected hand-cobbed sample material at surface averaged 4.68 percent cobalt, 46.9 g/t silver, 3.09 percent nickel, 46.9 g/t silver and 0.08 g/t gold.
This follows sampling of historical waste rock and tailings at Beaver in 2013 that returned 7.98 percent cobalt, 3.98 percent nickel and 1,246 g/t silver.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works also holds the formerly producing Violet silver-cobalt mine located near the Beaver property in the Cobalt mining camp.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works' Management Team
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.—CEO and Chairman
Frank Basa has over 28 years' global experience in mining and development as a professional hydro-metallurgical engineer with expertise in milling, gravity concentration, flotation, leaching and refining of silver, cobalt, gold and other metals. He is a member of the Professional Engineers of Ontario and a graduate of McGill University. Basa has been the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Granada Gold Mine Inc. since June 18, 2004.
Mr. Matt Halliday, P.Geo.—President, COO, VP Exploration
Mr. Halliday first joined Canada Silver Cobalt late last year from Kirkland Lake Gold where he served as resource geologist. A graduate of Dalhousie University in 2007, Mr. Halliday honed his skills for almost eight years with SGS Geostat, known as global leaders in orebody modelling and reserve evaluation. In 2016 he was part of the SGS team that pushed machine learning into the geological realm and claimed top prize in the $1 million Integra Gold Challenge.
Ryan Webster—CFO
Mr. Webster has more than 15 years of experience in public company financing and as CFO for mining companies. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CMA) and Chartered Financial Analyst.
Dianne Tookenay, M.P.A. B. Admin—Director
Dianne Tookenay holds a Certificate in Mining Law from the Osgoode Hall Law School, York University, a Joint Masters of Public Administration from the University of Manitoba, a Bachelor of Administration from Lakehead University and Native Band Management and Indian Economic Development Diplomas from Confederation College Applied Arts and Technology. Tookenay's experience, knowledge and deep roots within the First Nation communities will continue to add significant value to Canada Silver Cobalt Works' development efforts over the coming years.
Jacques F. Monette—Director
Jacques Monette is a career miner who has been engaged in every facet of underground mining for more than 40 years. His previous positions included Shaft Project Coordinator with Cementation Canada Inc., Vice President of Operations/Mining Division for Wabi Development Corp., Vice President of Development for CMAC Mining Group, Operations Manager for Moran Mining and Tunneling, as well as Area Manager for J.S. Redpath Group.
Robert Setter B.A. Econ.—Director
Robert Setter is the former Senior Financial Editor for Report on Mining. He brings an extensive business, marketing and analysis background to the company, is a graduate of UBC and holds a BA in Economics. Setter serves as Corporate Research and Analytics for Granada Gold Mine Inc. since 2012.
Tina Whyte — Corporate Secretary
Tina Whyte brings over 20 years of experience in the corporate and securities industry. Her expertise spans to areas of corporate governance, continuous disclosure, financing transactions, regulatory filings and compliance. Whyte holds corporate secretary positions with other publicly-listed companies.
The company description, investment highlights and catalysts were sourced by INN and approved by the company. INN does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information contained on this page.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on Investingnews.com profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security.
INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company.
Canada Silver Cobalt Reports High-Grade Silver and Cobalt Intersections at Castle East with up to 2,571.53 g/t Silver
Many excellent intercepts providing silver and cobalt continuity up to 2,571.53 g/t Silver over 0.50m and 1.12% Cobalt over 0.51m coming from the 61 Zone
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce a continued expansion at Castle East with strong intercepts from the 61 Zone.
Drilling Highlights:
- 61 Zone grades include 2,571.53 g/t silver over 0.50m, and 1.12% cobalt over 0.51m in hole CS-21-77W1, as well as 1,951.82 g/t silver over 0.55m, and 0.76% cobalt over 0.46m in hole CS-21-77. Both intercepts provide an up-dip extension to the 61-vein structure with CS-21-77W1 providing 22m of up-dip extension from discovery hole CS-21-61 that graded 30,416.91 g/t over 0.42m (See press release August 9, 2021).
Matt Halliday, President and Chief Operating Officer, commented: "Our team is extremely encouraged with these results. These intercepts are incredible, and we are continuing to expand on all our major mineralized zones. We can't wait to deliver more news on Big Silver, the 17m zone and zone 50 as we are getting results in and compiled. We are excited about the major upcoming resource update which will include several of the new high-grade silver veins discovered over the course of the drill program since the last resource estimate was published in May 2020."
Table 1: Sample Details
|Hole ID
|Zone
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Length (m)
|Ag (g/tonne)
|AuEq (g/tonne)
|Co (%)
|CS-21-61W1
|61 Zone
|470.35
|471.00
|0.65
|807.48
|10.26
|CS-21-77
|61 Zone
|471.96
|472.42
|0.46
|685.48
|8.71
|0.76
|CS-21-77
|61 Zone
|493.16
|493.71
|0.55
|1951.82
|24.81
|0.10
|CS-21-77W1
|61 Zone
|452.35
|453.00
|0.65
|823.78
|10.47
|CS-21-77W1
|61 Zone
|453.00
|453.50
|0.50
|2571.53
|32.69
|0.01
|CS-21-77W1
|61 Zone
|453.50
|454.15
|0.65
|733.41
|9.32
|CS-21-77W1
|61 Zone
|486.00
|486.51
|0.51
|681.57
|8.66
|1.12
Note: Gold equivalent (AuEq) is based on USD $23.19 oz/ton Ag and USD $1,824.28 oz/ton Au calculated Jan. 5, 2022.
Ongoing drilling in the Castle East area is geared toward expanding the existing resource panels outlined in the Company's maiden Resource Estimate reported in a news release May 28, 2020. The resource estimate was the first ever in the Greater Cobalt Camp, and identified zones 1A and 1B of the Robinson Zone with an average silver grade of 8,582 g/t (250 oz/ton) in a combined 27,400 tonnes of material for a total of 7.56 million Inferred ounces of silver using a cut-off grade of 258 g/t AgEq (mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability). Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020 and a signature date of July 13, 2020.
Location
The Castle Property is located near the town of Gowganda and is 80 km west-northwest of Temiskaming Shores, Ontario, Canada. It is also 15 km east of Aris Gold Corp's Juby Gold deposit, 30 km due south of Alamos Gold's Young-Davidson mine, 75 km southwest of Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa Complex, and 100 km southeast of new gold discoveries in the Timmins West area.
Qualified Person
The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., (PGO), President, COO and VP Exploration of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc., a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.
About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. This discovery has the highest silver resource grade in the world, with recent drill intercepts of up to 89,853 grams/tonne silver (2,621 oz/ton Ag). A drill program is underway to expand the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate scheduled for Q1 2022.
In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.
CCW has 39,017.96 hectares of electric vehicle (EV) battery metals exploration properties (containing nickel, copper and cobalt) with 15 properties in Quebec and 1 in Northern Ontario. Exploration is underway at the Graal massive sulphide formation in Northern Quebec. Drill core has been encouraging with initial XRF results up to 2.79% nickel and 25.68% copper in hole NRC 21 03; lab results are still pending.
Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver and battery metals. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.
"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments regarding the Offering and comments that involve other future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the Offering, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, future financings, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. No assurance can be given that the Offering will close on the terms and conditions set out in this news release or at all. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109524
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Canada Silver Cobalt Announces the Closing of $3.4 Million Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares
Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - December 21, 2021 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that it has completed its previously announced marketed private placement offering by raising total gross proceeds of approximately $3.42 million, including the partial exercise of the option to increase the size of the offering, consisting of: (i) 5,904,578 flow-through common shares of the Company (the " Federal FT Shares ") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act "), at a price of $0.23 per FT Share, and (ii) 8,595,883 Québec flow-through common shares of the Company (the " Québec FT Shares ") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec), at a price of $0.24 per Québec FT Share.
The offering was conducted on a "best efforts" agency basis and was co-led by Research Capital Corporation, as sole bookrunner, and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the " Agents ").
The proceeds from the issue and sale of the Federal FT Shares and Québec FT Shares will be used to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses and "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act and under section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec) (the " Qualifying Expenditures ") on the Company's Castle property and Graal property, which will be incurred on or before December 31, 2022 and renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021 to the initial purchasers of Federal FT Shares and Québec FT Shares in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the offering of Federal FT Shares and Québec FT Shares.
In connection with the offering, the Company paid the Agents a cash commission of $144,974, representing 7% (reduced to 3.5% for certain subscribers on the Company's president's list) of the gross proceeds from the offering and issued compensation warrants to the Agents entitling them to purchase an aggregate of 616,842 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.24 for a period of two years from closing of the offering. In addition, the Company paid to GloRes Securities Inc. a cash finder's fee of $87,500 and 367,753 finder's warrants for introducing subscribers to the Company on the same terms as the Agents' compensation warrants.
The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.
About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. This discovery has the highest silver resource grade in the world, with recent drill intercepts of up to 89,853 grams/tonne silver (2,621 oz/ton Ag). A drill program is underway to expand the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate scheduled for Q1 2022.
In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.
Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.
"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments regarding the Offering and comments that involve other future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the Offering, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, future financings, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. No assurance can be given that the Offering will close on the terms and conditions set out in this news release or at all. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Canada Silver Cobalt to Purchase Industrial-Zoned Property with Highway Access for Core Processing Facility
The purchase of a 10-acre industrial-zoned property with direct Highway 11 access will allow Canada Silver Cobalt abundant area for core handling and more efficient use of space
Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - December 7, 2021 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement for an acquisition of a 10-acre (4 hectare) property fronting Highway 11 near Cobalt, ON, that will be used as the central hub for all of the Company's Ontario and Quebec operations for a cash consideration of $604,000.
The property houses a 4,000 square-foot, fully serviced warehouse that is currently being leased by the Company and used as its main core processing facility. The access to Highway 11 allows for easy transportation of core, samples, and distribution of Company staff to projects across Ontario and Quebec. The property is located on the power grid and does not require any generators. The location is close to Timiskaming Shores and Cobalt, ON and provides easy access to supplies and amenities for Company staff. The property also contains an extra building.
The warehouse has already been converted into a full-service facility that fits the Company's current needs, but will also allow for further expansion as the Company grows. The facility is being used for offices, core logging, sampling, core cutting, and long-term core storage - all located on site.
The purchase of the property is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The vendor of the property is a company controlled by a family member of one of the directors and officers of the Company. Canada Silver Cobalt expects the closing of the purchase to occur prior to year end.
About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. This discovery has the highest silver resource grade in the world, with recent drill intercepts of up to 89,853 grams/tonne silver (2,621 oz/ton Ag). A drill program is underway to expand the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate scheduled for Q1 2022.
In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.
Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.
"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments regarding the acquisition of the 10-acre industrial-zoned property (the "Acquisition") and comments that involve other future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the Acquisition and future use of the property to be purchased, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, future financings, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. No assurance can be given that the Acquisition will close on the terms and conditions set out in this news release or at all. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Canada Silver Cobalt Announces Upsized $3 Million Marketed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares
Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - December 6 2021 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt: 4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that, due to strong investor demand, it has agreed with Research Capital Corporation, as sole bookrunner, and together with Canaccord Genuity Corp. as co-lead agents (together, the " Agents "), to increase the size of the previously announced best efforts private placement offering for gross proceeds from up to $2,000,000 to up to $3,000,000 (the " Offering "). For more details on the Offering, refer to the Company's previous press release dated December 3, 2021, as filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
The Agents will have an option (the " Agents' Option ") to offer for sale up to an additional 15% of the number of federal flow through common shares and/or Québec flow-through common shares sold in the Offering at the Offering Price, which Agents' Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering.
The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.
About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. This discovery has the highest silver resource grade in the world, with recent drill intercepts of up to 89,853 grams/tonne silver (2,621 oz/ton Ag). A drill program is underway to expand the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate scheduled for Q1 2022.
In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.
Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.
"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments regarding the Offering and comments that involve other future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the Offering, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, future financings, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. No assurance can be given that the Offering will close on the terms and conditions set out in this news release or at all. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Canada Silver Cobalt Announces $2 Million Marketed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that it has entered into an agreement with Research Capital Corporation to act as sole bookrunner and together with Canaccord Genuity Corp. as co-lead agents (together, the " Agents "), in connection with a marketed private placement offering (the " Offering ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2,000,000 in a combination of: (i) flow-through common shares of the Company (the " FT Shares ") that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act "), at a price of $0.23 per FT Share, and (ii) Quebec flow-through common shares of the Company (the " QFT Shares ") that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act and section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Québec), at a price of $0.24 per QFT Share
The Agents will have an option (the " Agents' Option ") to offer for sale up to an additional 15% of the number of FT Shares and/or QFT Shares sold in the Offering at the Offering Price, which Agents' Option is exercisable, in whole or in part, at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Offering.
The proceeds from the issue and sale of the FT Shares and QFT Shares will be used to incur Canadian Exploration Expenses and "flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act and under section 359.1 of the Taxation Act (Quebec) (the " Qualifying Expenditures ") on the Company's Castle property and Graal property , which will be incurred on or before December 31, 2022 and renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2021 to the initial purchasers of FT Shares and QFT Shares in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the Offering of FT Shares and QFT Shares. If the Qualifying Expenditures are reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will indemnify each FT Share and QFT Share subscriber for any additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Company's failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures as agreed.
The Offering is scheduled to close on or about the week of December 20, 2021, or such earlier or later date as agreed upon between the Company and the Agents (the " Closing ") and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The FT Share and QFT Share to be issued under the Offering will have a hold period of four months and one day from Closing.
In connection with the Offering, the Agents will receive an aggregate fee equal to 7.0% of the gross proceeds from the Offering, including in respect of any exercise of the Agents' Option. In addition, the Company will grant the Agents, on date of Closing, non-transferable compensation warrants (the " Compensation Warrants ") equal to 7.0% of the total number of FT Shares and/or QFT Shares sold under the Offering (including in respect of any exercise of the Agents' Option). Each Compensation Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price equal to $0.24 for a period of 24 months following the Closing.
The securities to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of private placement in each of the provinces of Canada, and such other jurisdictions as may be determined by the Company, in each case, pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws.
The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.
About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. This discovery has the highest silver resource grade in the world, with recent drill intercepts of up to 89,853 grams/tonne silver (2,621 oz/ton Ag). A drill program is underway to expand the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate scheduled for Q1 2022.
In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.
Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates on site, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.
"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
For further information, contact:
Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments regarding the Offering and comments that involve other future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the Offering, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, future financings, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. No assurance can be given that the Offering will close on the terms and conditions set out in this news release or at all. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors encountered by Canada Silver Cobalt is available in the Company's Annual Information Form dated July 19, 2021 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES
Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
FPX Nickel Announces Appointment of Principal Geologist
FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the appointment of Erin Wilson P. Geo., as the Company's Principal Geologist. Ms. Wilson, formerly Chief Mine Geologist with Pure Gold Mining Inc. and Lead Production Geologist with Newmont Corporation, will lead the exploration activities and advancement of the geological understanding of FPX's projects, including the PEA-stage Decar Nickel District in central British Columbia .
"We are happy to welcome Erin to our growing team and look forward to drawing on her deep experience in managing work programs through the complete project development cycle," commented Andrew Osterloh , FPX Nickel's Vice-President, Projects. "Erin has a strong track record of leading exploration teams in both supervisory and management roles, having planned, managed and executed work programs covering early-stage, resource-stage and production-stage assets. As we move our flagship Baptiste project toward a preliminary feasibility study and pursue the sizeable exploration potential at our new Van discovery, she will play a critical role in ensuring the Company maintains a high standard of technical proficiency and mutually beneficial collaboration with our First Nations partners."
Ms. Wilson has over 18 years' experience in exploration, resource and mine geology. In her previous role as the Chief Mine Geologist for Pure Gold Mining, she had oversight and responsibility for mine site geological and block models, working with senior management in developing geological work programs and managing a strong safety culture in compliance with company policies and occupational health and safety regulations. Prior to joining Pure Gold Mining, Ms. Wilson worked in a number of roles for Goldcorp and Newmont at the Red Lake Gold Mines for nine years. As the lead Exploration Geologist and Production Geologist at the Couchenour Project, she developed and managed multi-million dollar work programs, supervising geological site personnel and integrating drill results for the growth of mineral reserves and resources at the project. Ms. Wilson holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology and Geography from the University of Victoria , and serves as a mentor for International Women in Mining (" IWiM "), a global organization pursuing gender equality and promoting women's voices, access to opportunities and leadership in mining.
FPX has granted 250,000 stock options to Ms. Wilson. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.55 per share and will expire on January 10, 2027 .
About the Decar Nickel District
The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 km 2 of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia . The District is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high-speed logging road.
Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage, open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, being the Baptiste Deposit, and the B, Sid and Van targets, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling on all four. Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.
Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit, which was initially the most accessible and had the biggest known surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010, with a total of 82 holes and over 34,000 m of drilling completed. The Sid target was tested with two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste Deposit. The Van target was not drill-tested at that time as bedrock exposures in the area were very poor prior to more recent logging activity. In 2021, the Company executed a maiden drilling program at Van, which has returned promising results comparable with the strongest results at Baptiste.
About FPX Nickel Corp.
FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .
On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.
"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/10/c2076.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Cobalt Outlook 2022: Rapid EV Growth to Drive Demand, Resilience in Prices
Click here to read the previous cobalt outlook.
This time last year, cobalt market watchers were expecting demand from the electric vehicle (EV) sector to continue to thrive, supporting a higher price environment.
Cobalt, a key element in lithium-ion batteries, experienced supply chain challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with lockdowns and containment measures testing its resilience.
With the new year now in full swing, the Investing News Network (INN) reached out to cobalt experts to get more insight about the cobalt outlook for 2022.
Cobalt trends 2021: The year in review
Looking back at how prices performed in 2021, there’s little doubt that cobalt beat expectations after a 2020 that brought a price rebound following years of decline.
“Price performance has certainly surprised to the upside this year, but it reflects strong downstream demand, particularly from EVs, which have continued to outperform market expectations, and tight market conditions overall,” Harry Fisher of CRU Group told INN.
Cobalt kicked off 2021 on an uptrend as investors turned their attention to the EV sector and battery metals.
Market conditions remained very strong during the first half, and prices continued to rally through Q4. Experts expected that cobalt would finish the year more than twice where it started in January 2021.
“The cobalt market outperformed expectations in Q4, as the cobalt metal price rally sustained throughout the quarter ― although this was not altogether a surprise considering market fundamentals,” Greg Miller of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence told INN.
That means it wasn’t just the bullish outlook for battery demand that helped cobalt in 2021. The upswing in prices was underpinned by several converging factors, Miller explained, which included increased restocking from industrial sectors and ongoing disruptions to supply chains globally.
Surplus inventory held mainly in the hands of traders, paired with limited metal production in China through the year ― which is the traditional counterweight to price rises ex-China ― were also factors pushing prices up.
Commenting on the biggest surprise of late 2021 in the cobalt market, the Benchmark Mineral Intelligence analyst said it was the extent to which the China and ex-China markets diverged.
“Prices in the Chinese domestic market failed to keep pace with other regions, in part due to negative sentiment over growing lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) utilization, with refiners reporting that they were operating at a loss for much of the quarter,” he explained to INN.
The growing LFP cathode market in China was a topic of concern for many cobalt investors in 2021, as this type of cathode — which is also used in electric car batteries — doesn’t use cobalt. Cathodes containing cobalt include nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) and nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA).
Cobalt outlook 2022: Supply and demand
It has been clearly established that the EV industry is a key driver for cobalt, with demand increasing this past year on the back of higher sales that materialized in key regions such as Europe. “EVs remain the real driving force of the cobalt market and will continue to see substantial gains in 2022,” Fisher said.
As mentioned, this past year, worries among cobalt investors increased as the use of LFP cathodes picked up pace, with many speculating how much this could impact the cobalt space.
“I don’t think investors should be too concerned, as we see absolute cobalt demand continuing to increase throughout the demand,” Miller said. “Ultimately, we see structural deficits emerging in the cobalt market from 2025, so new technologies will be needed to bridge these supply shortfalls.”
CRU also continues to see the battery market dominated by both NCM and LFP chemistries for EV applications.
“LFP has built market share in China through 2021 due to the popularity of mini EV models such as the Hongguang mini ― but NCM will hold ground for longer-range, larger and higher-performance vehicles,” Fisher said. “We expect that cobalt demand will remain robust for this reason despite LFP’s recent performance.”
Cobalt chemical use in electric vehicles.
Chart via the Cobalt Institute.
In 2022, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence expects cobalt demand from the battery sector to grow by over 30 percent, supported by new EV model launches and governmental legislation.
But of course, cobalt is not only used in EV batteries, and demand from other segments is looking to improve in the next 12 months. “Demand from other segments is also expected to grow, particularly from the superalloy industry on improved prospects for global aviation,” Miller said.
CRU is also expecting other demand sectors to recover in 2022.
“Aerospace is showing some very early signs of recovery, and will continue to see gradual improvements subject to new concerns around the Omicron variant, which could slow international travel once again,” Fisher said.
In terms of supply, output is expected to increase once again in 2022.
“(This will) support the rapid demand growth expected in the mid to long term,” Fisher said. “Growth will come from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), as well as Indonesia, as two of the high-pressure acid leach (HPAL) facilities continue their ramp up and further new capacity is commissioned.”
Output from the DRC, the top-producing country, is expected to come from Glencore's (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) Mutanda mine restart, increased output at Katanga and expansions at Tenke Fungurume.
As 2021 came to a close, many market watchers were paying particular attention to contract negotiations for cobalt ― which sets the stage for market developments into the new year.
“Contract negotiations have now been finalized for 2022 and demand has been very strong, with many sellers negotiating premia compared to previous years where flat prices or discounts were more common,” Fisher said.
A key trend seen in the space was longer-term contracts on the back of rising prices.
“Long-term contracts will remain king in the cobalt market next year,” Miller said. “Those who eschewed long-term contracts in late 2020, in the hope of securing a better deal in the spot market in 2021, struggled to secure material and often had to pay a premium to do so.”
For junior miners, 2022 will be a year when challenges to secure investment from capital markets will remain.
“It’s a crowded field, with much of the focus right now on the lithium market,” Miller said.
All in all, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence is expecting the market to transition into a slight surplus in 2022. Meanwhile, CRU believes the market will be finely balanced in 2022 compared to the relatively wide deficit in 2021.
“However, risks are weighted towards a deficit developing as EV demand continues to grow rapidly and market tightness persists due to supply chain constraints,” Fisher said.
In fact, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, in 2021, monthly cobalt exports from the DRC were on average 23.2 percent lower than pre-COVID-19 levels, reflecting inefficiencies across land transport and port operations compounded by global shipping delays.
“To date, most of the impact of COVID-19 on cobalt supply has been felt by supply chain logistics rather than mining operations,” Alice Yu, senior analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said. “Early data suggests the Omicron variant spreads faster and, though symptoms appear to be mild, vaccines are less effective against it, which presents potential risks of further lockdowns and impacts to mine operations.”
There are also renewed concerns over potential disruptions at the cobalt receiving end, with lockdowns in parts of China’s Ningbo city in Zhejiang province, home to one of the world’s largest container ports.
Cobalt outlook 2022: What’s ahead for prices?
In 2022, prices are expected to remain strong, and this has been further supported by recent annual contract negotiations, according to CRU’s Fisher.
“The upward trend is likely to slow as some new supply comes online to bring the market closer to balance relative to 2021, and relieve some tightness,” he said. “However, ongoing supply chain and container shipping constraints may maintain market tightness and see prices move higher.”
Meanwhile, Miller expects prices to soften from Q4 levels next year, as the market transitions back into a slight surplus in light of increased supply out of the DRC and the commissioning of new projects in Indonesia.
“However, we are unlikely to see prices collapse like they did in 2018/2019, as the market is set to remain well supported by strong demand-side fundamentals,” Miller said. “Moreover, the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 threatens to delay the easing of logistics bottlenecks, which could provide further support to prices.”
For her part, Yu said the cobalt market has been critically affected by logistical challenges, and the emergence of Omicron means supply constraints will likely continue to dominate cobalt prices in 2022.
“If prolonged, those constraints could support elevated prices and remind battery makers of the concentration risks in cobalt supply, potentially speeding up cobalt thrifting in batteries,” the analyst added.
Cobalt outlook 2022: Key factors to watch
For Miller, an important trend to watch next year is how battery industry demand for cobalt metal impacts pricing.
“We are seeing increased metal consumption from ESG-conscious end consumers in the battery supply chain, driving increased competition for the limited available supply,” he added.
Commenting on what factors he will be paying attention to in 2022, Fisher said EV sales will continue to be a key catalyst. On the demand side, he will also be watching the aerospace sector's recovery, which will be subject to COVID-19 travel restrictions and the impact of Omicron.
“Supply chain and container shipping constraints slowing cobalt hydroxide volumes from the DRC to China” will be another factor to pay attention to, Fisher said.
On the supply side, ongoing ramp up of HPAL operations in Indonesia and any announcements of further expansions ― as well as Mutanda’s restart and other supply additions in the DRC ― are some of the catalysts to watch out for in 2022, according to the analyst.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates.
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Exploration Update Noble Mobilizes Drill to Dargavel/Aubin Townships to Verify Historic Gold Values
(TheNewswire)
-
Drill program designed to test historical targets drilled by Inco in the 1960's and Chevron in the 1980's
An Inco drill hole intersected: 9.25 g/t gold over 0.3m plus 0.51 g/t gold over 10.7m and 1.24 g/t gold over 6.5m*
A Chevron drill hole intersected 7.9 g/t gold over 2.0m within 2.6 g/t gold over 7.9m*
2020 Drill program by Noble intersected 0.44 g/t gold over 38.5m however the hole ended in mineralization and will be extended*
Additional drilling will test approximately 5.5km of strike length including coincident magnetic and electromagnetic anomalies thought to host the gold mineralization.
The drill program is funded by the Ontario Junior Exploration Program sponsored by the Ontario Government to fund up to $200,000 of the proposed program
* Historical records not 43-101 compliant, True widths not known at this time
Toronto, Ontario - TheNewswire – January 6 , 2021 – Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSXV:NOB ) ( FRANKFURT:NB7 ) ( OTC:NLPXF) today announces that mobilization of a drill and crew has begun on its Dargavel/Aubin property. The drill program is designed to test historic gold values intersected by Inco in the 1960's (Aubin Twp) and Chevron in the 1980's (Dargavel Twp). A minimum of 2,000 meters is planned. The Dargavel/Aubin Property is owned 100% by Noble subject to a 50/50 Option /JV with a private investor and to a 2% Net Smelter Royalty held by Franco Nevada.
Of the many targets available, two have been chosen that appear to hold the highest potential.
Target 1 in Dargavel Township (Figure 1) is planned to test the area where past drilling by Chevron (1984) and Noble (2020) intersected the following values:
7.9 g/t gold over 2.0m within 2.6 g/t gold over 7.9m * (Chevron 85-4, Figure 2)
And follow-up drilling by Noble intersected:
0.44 g/t gold over 38.5m * (Noble DAR-20-06, Figure 2)
The Noble drill hole ended in mineralization and will be extended in order to define the true extent of the mineralization. Additional drilling will be done to test geophysical anomalies along strike for approximately 5.5 km.
Target 2 will test a drill hole drilled by Inco (1960's) that intersected:
9.25 g/t gold over 0.3m plus
0.51 g/t gold over 10.7m and
1.24 g/t gold over 6.5m * (Inco Hole 27089, Figure 2)
* Historical results not 43-101 compliant, True widths not known at this time
Figure 1: Target Areas of Noble 2022 Drill Program on Magnetic background. Dots are Conductive Zones
The current drill program will test a small proportion of targets identified by Noble. Figure 2 shows historic and Noble drill holes that have shown indications of gold mineralization
Figure 1: Historical exploration drill hole and Noble drill hole locations. Background is geology
Vance White, President and CEO of Noble, said" We are excited to continue the exploration on the Dargavel Township Property. Previous work carried out by Noble on the property detected gold mineralization in the five out of six holes drilled. What was not defined by the last program was the strike length of the zone or the width of the zone. The present program of geophysics and diamond drilling will help to define these unknowns."
Michael Newbury P.Eng. (ON), a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.
About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:
Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, will continue to hold approximately 40,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81 as well as an additional ~11,000 hectares in the Timmins area and 44,000 hectares of mining claims in Central Newfoundland. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. It will also hold its recently acquired Nagagami Carbonatite Complex near Hearst Ontario as well as the Buckingham Graphite Property, the Laverlochere Nickel, Copper, PGM property and the Cere-Villebon Nickel, Copper PGM property all of which are in the province of Quebec. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .
Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB."
Cautionary Statement:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Contacts:
H. Vance White, President
Phone: 416-214-2250
Fax: 416-367-1954
Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com
Investor Relations
Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
FPX Nickel Reports Final Results of Maiden Drill Program at Van Target Confirming Large-Scale Footprint of Higher-Grade, Near-Surface Nickel Mineralization Open for Significant Expansion
FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the final drill results confirming the continued near-surface lateral extension of the significant new nickel discovery at the Van Target (" Van ") in the Company's Decar Nickel District (" Decar " or the " District ") in central British Columbia. The results from holes 21VAN-005, 21VAN-006 and 21VAN-007 complement the first four discovery holes previously reported by the Company, with the first seven Van holes now defining a zone of strong awaruite nickel mineralization approximately 400 to 750 metres wide and up to 750 metres long, to downhole depths of up to 350 metres.
Highlights
- The mineralized footprint defined by the Company's 2021 Van program remains wide open for expansion to the south and west, and potentially at depth within and beyond the initial 2.5 km 2 target area, confirming the potential for this target to host a large-scale, standalone nickel deposit which could rival the deposit already delineated at the Baptiste Deposit
- Final set of Van holes (including 21VAN-005, 21VAN-006 and 21VAN-007) extend mineralization by approximately 350 m west from the first two holes (21VAN-001 and 21VAN-002), with the first seven holes returning strong nickel mineralization over broad intervals
- Hole 21VAN-005 intersected 132 m grading 0.140% DTR nickel (0.210% total nickel), starting from bedrock at 9 m downhole, which is one of the 10 highest-grading, near-surface intervals encountered at Decar (see Table 1 regarding vertical depth)
- The highest values in all holes start from the bedrock surface, with the three southernmost holes, returning long intervals of strong nickel mineralization as follows:
- 21VAN-002: 260 m 0.134% DTR Ni from below a fault zone to the end of hole;
- 21VAN-003: 143 m of 0.143% DTR Ni from bedrock surface; and
- 21VAN-005: 342 m of 0.128% DTR Ni from bedrock surface to the end of hole
- Nickel mineralization at Van occurs as disseminated awaruite (nickel-iron alloy) and in the same ophiolite host rocks as at Baptiste
- The results of the first-ever Van drilling program compare favourably with early drilling results at Baptiste, which contains 1.996 billion tonnes of indicated resources at an average grade of 0.122% DTR nickel , and 593 million tonnes of inferred resources with an average grade of 0.114% DTR nickel , both reported at a cut-off grade of 0.06% DTR nickel. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. See the resource estimate set out in FPX's NI 43-101 Technical Report – "Preliminary Economic Assessment – Baptiste Nickel Project, British Columbia, Canada ," with an effective date of September 9, 2020 , filed under the Company's SEDAR profile on March 17, 2021
"We are very pleased with this final batch of drill results from the maiden drilling program at Van, with the first seven holes all returning broad intervals of strong awaruite nickel mineralization," commented Martin Turenne , the Company's President and CEO. "The three southernmost of the Van holes (21VAN-002, 21VAN-003 and 21VAN-005) returned among the 10 highest-grading, near-surface intervals in the history of Decar, suggesting that Van has strong potential to host a higher-grade, near-surface resource than that found at Baptiste, where the majority of higher-grade mineralization occurs at depth."
FPX's Chairman Peter Bradshaw added: "The results of the first seven holes at Van, drilled in the central and eastern portion of the large 2.5 km 2 target area, have exceeded our expectations and confirmed Van as a major new discovery for the nickel industry. Having confirmed that the strong mineralization in previously reported outcrop samples continues to depth, we now look forward to additional drilling in 2022 to expand the mineralization to the south and the west of the 2021 holes, with a view of generating an initial mineral resource estimate for the deposit."
Link to view drill results within interactive 3D VRIFY model (for best results, view in full screen): https://vrify.com/decks/FPX-Nickel-Van
Van Target Drilling Overview
Starting in June, the Company executed a maiden nine-hole, 2,688 m drill program at the Van Target, which is located 6 km north of Baptiste at a similar elevation, and accessible via active logging roads (see Figure 1). Maiden drilling at Van tested the sub-surface potential for mineralization below and adjacent to prospective mineralized outcrop, which had defined a target area of approximately 2.5 km 2 . The size of the Van Target as defined by this outcrop sampling is comparable to the Baptiste deposit, which measures 3 km along strike with widths of up to 1 km. All nine holes at Van were drilled to the north-northeast at an inclination of minus 50 degrees to a target depth of 350 m .
The results from holes 21VAN-005, 21VAN-006 and 21VAN-007 complement the first four discovery holes previously reported by the Company, with the first seven Van holes now defining a zone of strong awaruite nickel mineralization measuring approximately 400 to 750 metres wide by up to 750 metres long, to downhole depths of 350 metres in the southernmost holes. The approximately mineralized footprint defined by this program remains wide open for expansion to the south, to the west, and at depth to the south, confirming the potential for this target to host a large-scale, standalone nickel deposit to rival the deposit already delineated at Baptiste, but with the possibility of higher grades in early years of a mine plan.
Table 1 – Van Target Drill Hole Results
|
Hole
|
Intersections 1
|
DTR Nickel (%) 2
|
Total Nickel (%) 2
|
From
|
To
|
Intersected
|
21VAN-005
|
9
|
351
|
342
|
0.128
|
0.210
|
including
|
9
|
141
|
132
|
0.140
|
0.210
|
and
|
141
|
351
|
210
|
0.121
|
0.210
|
|
21VAN-006
|
0
|
351
|
351
|
0.088
|
0.220
|
including
|
0
|
107
|
107
|
0.123
|
0.204
|
and
|
107
|
216
|
109
|
0.110
|
0.221
|
and
|
216
|
351
|
135
|
0.044
|
0.233
|
|
21VAN-007
|
1
|
351
|
350
|
0.066
|
0.218
|
including
|
1
|
112.23
|
111.23
|
0.110
|
0.227
|
and
|
112.23
|
189.6
|
77.37
|
0.060
|
0.218
|
and
|
189.6
|
351
|
161.4
|
0.040
|
0.212
1 The vertical depth (true width) of all quoted intersections in this news release is interpreted to be approximately 75% of downhole depth.
2 Core samples are assayed for "total nickel" and "Davis Tube Recoverable (" DTR ") nickel." "DTR nickel" analyses measure only the magnetically recoverable nickel hosted in awaruite (nickel-iron alloy), whereas the "total nickel" analyses measure both recoverable and refractory nickel, the latter hosted in silicate phases like olivine and, to a lesser extent, serpentine. The Davis Tube method is in effect a mini-scale metallurgical test procedure used to provide a more accurate measure of recoverable nickel and is the global industry-standard geometallurgical test for magnetic recovery operations and exploration projects. See "Sampling and Analytical Method", below.
Nickel mineralization intersected within 21VAN-005, 21VAN-006 and 21VAN-007 is characterized by disseminated, coarse-grained awaruite (nickel-iron alloy) mineralization hosted in serpentinized peridotite and is very analogous to the mineralization and geological setting at the Baptiste Deposit.
21VAN-005 was collared 400 m west of 21VAN-002 and was drilled to the north-northeast at an angle of minus 50 degrees. The hole encountered bedrock at 9 m downhole (approximately 7 m vertical depth) and thereafter intersected 342 m of strong awaruite mineralization to the end of the hole. The strongest mineralization was encountered near the top of hole, including a 141 m interval of 0.140% DTR nickel starting from bedrock at a downhole depth of 9 m . Nickel mineralization in this hole remains open at depth and to the south.
21VAN-006 was collared 300 m north-northeast along section from 21VAN-005 and was also drilled to the north-northeast at minus 50 degrees. The hole was collared into bedrock and intersected 351 m of awaruite mineralization, grading 0.088% DTR nickel to the end of the hole. The strongest mineralization at 21VAN-006 was encountered near the top of hole, including a 107 m interval of 0.123% DTR nickel starting from surface. This hole ended in weakly-mineralized semi-massive peridotite.
21VAN-007 was collared 280 m northwest from 21VAN-001 and was drilled to the north-northeast at an angle of minus 50 degrees. The hole encountered bedrock at 1 m downhole and then intersected 350 m of awaruite mineralization, to a downhole depth of 351 m . The strongest mineralization at 21VAN-005 was encountered near the top of hole, including a 111.23 m interval of 0.110% DTR nickel starting from bedrock surface at downhole depth of 1 m . This hole ended in weakly-mineralized semi-massive peridotite.
21VAN-008 and 21VAN-009 were collared on a section 350 m east-southeast of 21VAN-003 to test the potential for nickel mineralization several hundred meters to the south and to the east of previously reported outcrop samples. 21VAN-008 encountered bedrock at 8.84 m downhole and thereafter encountered dyking and intercelated iron carbonate altered peridotite to a downhole depth of 28.25 m where the hole was abandoned due to drilling complications.
21VAN-009 was collared 350 m south-southwest along section from 21VAN-008 and was drilled to the north-northeast at an angle of minus 50 degrees. The hole encountered bedrock at 6 m downhole consisting of dyking, intercalated iron carbonate altered peridotite and metasediments to a downhole depth of 189 m , at which point drilling was terminated due to unfavourable geology.
Collar locations for the nine holes drilled at the Van Target are provided in Figure 2. Holes were spaced on section lines approximately 350 m apart and tested the Van Target over an area of approximately 0.6 km 2 to a maximum downhole depth of 350 m . Assay results from holes 21VAN-001 and 21VAN-002 were reported in the Company's October 19, 2021 news release, and from holes 21VAN-003 and 21VAN-004 in the Company's November 15, 2021 news release.
Regional Exploration Program
As disclosed in its May 26, 2021 news release, the Company conducted a regional exploration program over the summer months on five prospective under- and un-explored areas within the 245 square kilometre Decar ophiolite complex. These new areas were identified on the basis of magnetic response from a previous airborne survey, very limited previous sampling, and/or improved access resulting from more recent clear-cut logging activity, providing possibility of exposure of new outcrops which are by far the best method of indicating new targets
The regional exploration program was constrained however by the general lack of outcrop, even in logged areas, due to a blanket of glacial till covered by thick vegetation and deadfall. In two of those areas (located to the northwest and to the east of the Van Target), no outcrop was identified, and in a third area (located to the southeast of Van), outcrop samples of listwanite and iron-carbonate altered peridotite suggest very limited potential for significant nickel mineralization.
The remaining two prospective areas (located to the north and to the northeast of Baptiste) contained some limited samples of prospective outcrop comprising massive to semi-massive peridotite and cataclastic peridotite which returned nickel grades ranging from 0.060 to 0.075% DTR nickel. While further exploration work is warranted in these two areas, the Company expects to focus its 2022 exploration efforts on further drilling and surface sampling work at the Van Target. Efficient and low-impact methods of collecting the first 20 to 40 cm of bedrock under overburden are being investigated, particularly for extensions of the Van target where it goes undercover.
Sampling and Analytical Method
For a description of the Company's sampling and analytical method, including a description of QA/QC procedures, see the news release dated October 19, 2021 .
Dr. Peter Bradshaw , P. Eng., FPX Nickel's Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.
About the Decar Nickel District
The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 km 2 of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia . The District is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high-speed logging road.
Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage, open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, being the Baptiste Deposit, and the B, Sid and Van targets, as confirmed by drilling in the first three plus petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling on all four. Since 2010, approximately US $28 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.
Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit, which was initially the most accessible and had the biggest known surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010, with a total of 82 holes and over 31,000 m of drilling completed. The Sid target was tested with two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste Deposit. The Van target was not drill-tested at that time as bedrock exposures in the area were very poor prior to more recent logging activity. In 2021, the Company executed a maiden drilling program at Van, initial results of which are reported here and in the Company's October 19, 2021 news release, which has returned promising results comparable with the strongest results at Baptiste.
About FPX Nickel Corp.
FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.
On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.
"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/06/c4165.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Top Canadian Cobalt Stocks
Click here to read the previous top cobalt stocks article.
Prices for cobalt, an essential element in the lithium-ion batteries used to power electric vehicles, kicked off 2021 on an uptrend and have continued to perform well so far this year.
As the electric vehicle revolution continues to expand, demand for key battery metals like lithium, graphite and cobalt is expected to continue following suit.
Below we run through the five top cobalt stocks on the TSX and TSXV by share price performance. All year-to-date and share price information was obtained on December 29, 2021, from TradingView’s stock screener, and all companies listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.
1. Fortune Minerals
Current share price: C$0.14; year-to-date gain: 80 percent
Fortune Minerals (TSX:FT) is developing its NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, located in Canada’s Northwest Territories. The plan is for bulk concentrate from NICO to be shipped to a planned metals processing plant in Saskatchewan, Canada. According to the company, it is positioned to become a Canadian producer of battery-grade cobalt chemicals with gold and bismuth co-products. Aside from NICO, Fortune holds the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit and other exploration projects in the Northwest Territories. It also has the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite coal deposits in Northwest BC.
Work at NICO has been ongoing in 2021, with Fortune starting a drill program at the site in mid-September and wrapping it up midway through December. Results are currently pending.
The company's highest share price of the year came on March 22 at C$0.22.
2. Jervois Global
Current price: C$0.52; year-to-date gain: 35.06 percent
Jervois Global (TSXV:JRV) describes itself as a vertically integrated cobalt company, although it also has exposure to nickel and copper through its development and refinery asset portfolio.
The company, which is listed in Australia as well as Canada, has a set of geographically diverse assets: the construction-stage Idaho Cobalt Operations in Idaho, US; the development-stage Nico Young deposit in Australia; and the largest nickel-cobalt refinery in Latin America, the São Miguel Paulista refinery in São Paulo, Brazil.
In mid-2021, Jervois agreed to acquire 100 percent of Freeport Cobalt, a Kokkola, Finland-based cobalt-refining and specialty products business, from Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX); the deal closed in September. Aside from that, the company announced in December that production at the Idaho Cobalt Operations is on track for Q3 2022.
Jervois' share price peaked for the year at C$0.57 on both June 2 and June 11.
3. Battery Mineral Resources
Current price: C$0.44; year-to-date gain: 33.33 percent
Battery Mineral Resources (TSXV:BMR) has an extensive portfolio of assets located in Canada, the US, Chile and South Korea. The company describes itself as an emerging producer of battery minerals, and has projects with exposure to metals including cobalt, lithium, graphite, silver and copper.
Looking specifically at the company's cobalt properties, Battery Mineral controls a land package in the Ontario Cobalt Belt that covers 1,100 square kilometers and hosts multiple high-grade targets. It bills itself as the largest claim holder across all minerals in the belt, which is a richly endowed mining region.
In Idaho, the company owns 434 unpatented mining mineral claims across three 100 percent owned properties containing 14 significant cobalt prospects and covering an area of 38 square kilometers.
Over the course of 2021, Battery Mineral has focused fairly heavily on moving forward at its Minera Altos de Punitaqui copper-gold property in Peru, but it has also completed work at various cobalt projects. Its highest share price for the year was C$0.85 on July 2, not long after it received permission to drill at its Bonanza project in the Idaho Cobalt Belt.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Battery Mineral Resources and Fortune Minerals are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Cobalt Trends 2021: Prices Outperform Expectations, EV Demand Increases
Click here to read the previous cobalt trends article.
Cobalt prices continued their upward journey in 2021, following a 2020 that saw the metal rebound on the back of steady electric vehicle (EV) demand.
Governments around the world continue to push for a green energy transition, turning market watchers' attention to key raw materials used in lithium-ion batteries, such as cobalt.
Read on to learn what happened in the cobalt market in 2021, including supply and demand dynamics, as well as what market participants had to say during each quarter of the year.
Cobalt trends Q1: Prices outperform expectations
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, which broke out in earnest during March 2020, cobalt prices showed unexpected resiliency in the face of uncertainty throughout that year.
After a year of relative stability, a combination of tight supply and rising demand from the battery industry saw prices outperform expectations for the first quarter of 2021, Greg Miller of Benchmark Mineral Intelligence told the Investing News Network (INN) back in March.
“I think the main surprise was the strength of demand in Q1,” he said.
Prices were strong during the first three months of the year for a number of reasons, with Harry Fisher of CRU Group pointing to stockpiling from China’s State Reserve Bureau, EV market demand, raw material logistics issues in South Africa and a positive post-COVID-19 outlook as the main drivers.
“The sulfate premium (was) particularly high, reflecting both strong EV market sentiment, as well as continued weakness in the European metal market,” he told INN in Q1. “Cobalt metal prices have been weak relative to raw material prices, leading to some Chinese metal producers temporarily halting production in early 2021 or switching to sulfate production to benefit from higher prices.”
Cobalt is an essential element in the batteries used to power EVs, and EV sales remained strong in China, Europe and the US at the start of 2021.
Low-cost EV models have been particularly popular in China, primarily relying on less expensive lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cathodes, according to Fisher.
“LFP has regained market share in the last 12 to 18 months, and this will have a small negative impact on cobalt demand,” he said. “Overall though our EV demand outlook has been strengthened, which more than offsets this.”
Looking over to supply, availability is expected to improve as logistics issues in Africa ease and several operations in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) continue to ramp up production, according to Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. The DRC is the top cobalt-producing country by far.
“However, with most major producers locking their supply into long-term contracts, spot availability is still expected to remain relatively tight going forward,” Miller said.
Cobalt trends Q2: Steadiness continues for prices
Speaking with INN about how cobalt performed in the second quarter, Fisher of CRU said cobalt metal prices remained relatively steady through Q2 as expected.
European cobalt metal prices averaged around US$21 per pound in the April to June quarter, a similar level to Q1. Prices adjusted down slightly through the period from a high of US$23 due to weaker spot market activity.
“European prices continued to be below Chinese prices, as has been the case for almost all of 2021,” Fisher told INN back in June. “Chinese sulfate prices fell slightly below metal prices from the start of April after remaining at a premium since November 2020.”
After prices rose early in Q1, end users purchased ahead of their requirements.
“This led to a period of destocking, weaker end-use demand and spot market activity through much of Q2, putting some downward pressure on prices,” Fisher said.
As seen in Q1, cobalt demand growth continued to be led by EVs and other battery markets. But cobalt is not only used in batteries — with its high melting point and ability to maintain strength even at raised temperatures, it is useful in cutting tools, superalloys, surface coatings, high-speed steels and many other materials.
“In other end-use sectors, traditional industrial applications are expected to continue their recovery as major economies push forward with COVID-19 vaccinations and relaxing restrictions,” Fisher said.
In terms of overall supply, CRU did not foresee any major changes for the rest of 2021 at the end of the first half.
“Some Chinese refiners are still reducing or pausing metal output due to general market weakness, and prioritizing chemical production instead,” Fisher said. “PT Lygend in Indonesia has successfully commissioned Phase 1 of its high-pressure acid leach, with Phase 2 expected in October.”
Meanwhile, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence expected supply availability to improve in the second half of the year in light of new projects entering production in the DRC, including Wanbao Mining’s Pumpi project. The asset is designed to produce around 5,000 tonnes of cobalt hydroxide per year on a metal content basis.
In addition, the continued ramp up of existing projects, such as ERG’s RTR and Glencore’s (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) Kamoto Copper Company, as well as Sumitomo's (OTC Pink:SSUMY,TSE:8053) Ambatovy returning to the market after a lengthy stoppage, were seen contributing to supply for the rest of 2021.
“Further to this, the logistics delays impacting the supply chain in late 2020 and early Q1 now appear largely to have been resolved,” Miller said.
Cobalt trends Q3: Limited spot market activity
During the first three months of the year, cobalt prices outperformed expectations due to tight supply and rising demand from the battery industry. Prices had stabilized by the second quarter and continued this trend in Q3.
“Prices remained relatively stable as we expected (in Q3), albeit with limited spot market activity during the northern hemisphere summer and with more volumes being sold in long-term contracts,” Fisher commented.
Similarly, prices largely performed in line with Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s expectations in Q3.
“The market is tight, helped in part by disruptions to logistics and high freight costs, as consumption rates improve across all downstream industries,” Miller told INN at the end of the third quarter.
He said the biggest surprise in Q3 was the relative lack of buying activity from the battery supply chain in the Chinese market, despite the strength of EV sales.
“It seems refiners still have relatively large stocks of inventory that they acquired earlier in the year; however, I expect this to change over the coming months,” he added.
Speaking about the main trends in Q3, Fisher said end-use demand for sulfates remained very high, particularly due to a strong performance for EV sales. “Chinese imports of cobalt metal remain high due to the majority of domestic metal capacity being idled, and continued tightness for hydroxide,” he said.
For the expert, the key announcement in Q3 was a US$2.5 billion expansion at China Molybdenum’s (OTC Pink:CMCLF,HKEX:3993) Tenke Fungurume mine in the DRC.
Production is expected to double from current levels by the mid-2020s. “This is a positive sign for the market, but there is still a need for further mined supply investment,” Fisher explained to INN.
The cobalt supply chain was put to the test when the pandemic hit, showing resilience in the midst of uncertainty. According to Fisher, most operations have now adjusted to working with COVID-19 restrictions.
“However, there has been a series of supply chain disruptions from a variety of factors, such as COVID-19 restrictions at South African ports, disruptions on the DRC-Durban trucking routes, civil unrest in South Africa and more recently container shortages and ocean freight bottlenecks,” he added.
Cobalt trends Q4: Uptick for prices continues
The upward trajectory for prices seen throughout the year continued in the last three months. So far in 2021, cobalt prices have risen more than 90 percent, with prices increasing by 10 percent in November to their highest level since 2018 at above US$30, as per Benchmark Mineral Intelligence data.
“The cobalt market outperformed expectations in Q4, as the cobalt metal price rally sustained throughout the quarter,” Miller told INN. “Although this was not altogether a surprise considering market fundamentals.”
The bullish demand outlook for cobalt on the back of increased EV sales continued to support prices, even as battery chemistries that use no cobalt gathered attention. Additionally, supply-side issues related to logistics have helped sustain the current price levels.
“The Omicron variant has sparked fears in the cobalt market of deepening and prolonged logistical delays,” S&P Market Intelligence Senior Analyst Alice Yu said. “To date, most of the impact of COVID-19 on cobalt supply has been felt by supply chain logistics rather than mining operations.”
In November, the market intelligence firm was expecting total cobalt demand to rise to 195,000 metric tonnes (MT) in 2022, up from 132,000 MT in 2020 and an estimated 170,000 MT in 2021. That said, it forecasts that the cobalt market will enter a surplus of 1,000 MT next year, following a 2021 deficit of 8,000 MT.
In other news from the cobalt space, the Entreprise Generale du Cobalt (EGC) — a company set up by the DRC earlier in 2021, which has monopoly rights to the purchase and sale of the country’s hand-mined cobalt — said it will start buying cobalt in late January. EGC aims to snap up 10,000 tonnes of cobalt in hydroxide in 2022, with a long-term aim of purchasing 25,000 tonnes a year of artisanal cobalt.
“I think the formalization of artisanal mining is certainly positive and provides greater transparency to the sector,” Miller told INN back in March, when EGC kicked off its operations in the DRC.
“However, it has the potential to add a further layer of complexity to the supply chain and may limit the ability of artisanal supply to act as ‘swing supply’ in times of market tightness.”
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates.
Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Top News
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.